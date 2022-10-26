(Entertaining)

Tired Of Your Usual G&T? Give These Other Gin Cocktails A Try

Bottom’s up!

Dani Serrano/Moment/Getty Images
gin cocktail recipes
The Shanty’s False Future cocktail (by Marissa Mazzotta, bar director at The Shanty) is made by mixing 1 ounce each of Perry’s Tot Navy Strength Gin and Svöl Swedish-Style Aquavit, plus a 1/2 oz. each of sage-infused Lillet and Dolin dry vermouth. Stir all ingredients with ice, strain, and serve in a coupe glass with a caperberry garnish.Courtesy of The Shanty
Say You’ll Be There is a cocktail created by Ally Marrone at Grand Army. To make it, stir together 2 dashes orange blossom water, 3/4 oz. each of Dolin Blanc and Campari, and 1 1/2 oz. cantaloupe-infused gin. Serve in a double rocks glass with a big cube and a grapefruit twist.Joanna Lin for Campari
Tap