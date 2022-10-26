Menu
(Entertaining)
Tired Of Your Usual G&T? Give These Other Gin Cocktails A Try
Bottom’s up!
by
Anna Buckman
6 hours ago
Dani Serrano/Moment/Getty Images
The Shanty’
s False Future cocktail (by Marissa Mazzotta, bar director at The Shanty) is made by mixing 1 ounce each of
Perry’s Tot Navy Strength Gin
and
Svöl Swedish-Style Aquavit
, plus a 1/2 oz. each of sage-infused
Lillet
and
Dolin dry vermouth
. Stir all ingredients with ice, strain, and serve in a coupe glass with a caperberry garnish.
Courtesy of The Shanty
Say You’ll Be There is a cocktail created by Ally Marrone at
Grand Army
. To make it, stir together 2 dashes orange blossom water, 3/4 oz. each of
Dolin Blanc
and
Campari
, and 1 1/2 oz. cantaloupe-infused gin. Serve in a double rocks glass with a big cube and a grapefruit twist.
Joanna Lin for Campari
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.