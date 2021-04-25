45 Genius, Cheap Things For Your Home You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

Have you ever put off buying something for months, only to find yourself wondering how you ever managed without it after you finally caved? If you’re the type who tends to delay making life-improving purchases until it’s absolutely necessary, consider this your cue — it’s time to invest in these 45 cheap and genius things for your home you’ll regret not buying sooner. Almost universally beloved by Amazon shoppers, they’re the type of products you almost want to keep secret because they really are that good.

Even if there’s nothing in particular you’re shopping for right now, it’s still worth checking out these 45 top-rated finds from Amazon. After all, so many of the products we tend to regret not buying sooner are the ones that provide solutions to problems we didn’t even realize we had. Whether it’s an easy way to keep the lids to your food storage containers organized or a simple attachment that makes cheap wine taste expensive, this list contains something just about anyone can get excited about. Plus, since everything here is available on Amazon, and most items are Prime-eligible, you won’t have to wait long to see if your new buys actually live up to the hype.

Ready to make the leap? Then just keep scrolling.

1 An LED Night Light With A Stylish Vintage Look Amazon GE Vintage LED Night Light $9 See On Amazon The concept for this LED night light is most likely a familiar one: It plugs into the wall in a dark area of your home like a staircase or hallway, and automatically turns on from dusk until dawn when it senses that there’s not enough ambient light around. What sets this particular pick apart is its stylish look — compared to the most popular versions, which are typically made of white plastic, this model will look far more at home paired with rustic or vintage decor.

2 An Adjustable Organizer For Your Food Storage Container Lids Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $16 See On Amazon It’s practically impossible, it seems, to keep the lids for food storage containers neatly organized for more than a few days at a time — unless you have this nifty lid organizer, that is. The simple, yet ingenious design consists of a sturdy plastic tray with five dividers that can be adjusted to make custom-sized compartments to fit each type of lid you have. The organizer is available in four different sizes, so it’s not a bad idea to measure your largest lid before ordering so you know everything will fit. Available sizes: 4

3 A Tiered Turntable To Make Any Cabinet Or Surface Neater & More Efficient Amazon Copco Tiered Turntable $14 See On Amazon Do you constantly find yourself buying an item you already had at home, but forgot about because it was lost in the back of a shelf or cabinet? If so, investing in this turntable — or quite frankly, a few of them — will more than likely be a game-changer for you. They'll make it easy to see and access everything you're storing, and because each of the platforms has a grippy, skid-proof surface, you won't have to worry about items falling and knocking each other over. Available colors: 6

4 A Clear Nail Polish Organizer That Can Be Used For A Whole Lot More Amazon STORi Nail Polish Organizer $14 See On Amazon This simple organizer is absolutely perfect for storing nail polish, which is its intended purpose. But Amazon reviewers are quick to point out that it’s equally perfect for storing a whole range of other items, including makeup, craft supplies, baking ingredients like sprinkles and extracts, essentials oils, and more. Made of high-quality clear plastic, the organizer has four tiers and holds up to 40 bottles of nail polish, for reference.

5 These Cult-Favorite Cleaning Cloths That Are Super Versatile — & Eco-Friendly Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made of naturally renewable cotton and sustainable cellulose, Swedish dishcloths are an environmentally friendly alternative to paper towels — in fact, they're actually more sustainable than the majority of reusable cotton or polyester cleaning cloths, as well. Luckily, you won’t have to sacrifice cleaning power for sustainability, because the absorbent, sponge-like cloths are versatile and effective at cleaning a whole range of household messes. Available colors: 6

6 These Kitschy Containers That’ll Keep Your Produce Fresher For Longer Amazon Hutzler Classic Food Savers (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These food storage containers are so kitschy and fun, but that’s far from the only reason to love them. Amazon reviewers swear by them to keep leftover produce fresh for longer, all while locking in odors so they won’t takeover your fridge. Plus, using a tomato, onion, or garlic-shaped container to store the corresponding type of produce makes it so much easier to find the leftover half in your fridge.

7 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Requires No Physical Contact Amazon Hanamichi Automatic Soap Dispenser $29 See On Amazon Even if you haven’t always been much of a germaphobe, these days, it’s hard not to think twice before touching a potentially bacteria-laden soap pump. This popular, automatic soap dispenser is much more sanitary than a traditional soap bottle or bar, and it’s battery operated, so you won’t have to worry about dealing with an awkward cord or finding an outlet near the sink. Most importantly, according to Amazon reviewers, the motion sensor consistently works, yet isn’t so overly sensitive that it ends up making a mess.

8 This Fan-Favorite Jewelry Stand That Looks A Lot More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Umbra Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon This jewelry stand from Umbra is an attractive way to show off your collection while still keeping your pieces organized and easily accessible. The stand consists of three T-shaped tiers of different heights, all mounted atop a white base that doubles as a tray for rings, studs, and other small pieces of jewelry. It’s a long-time favorite among Amazon reviewers, who love that it “looks expensive,” is “super sturdy,” and “holds more than you can imagine.” Available colors: 3

9 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Soothing Noise Machine Amazon ArtNaturals Essential Oil Diffuser & White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon While this popular essential oil diffuser is technically marketed for babies, there’s nothing about it that people of any age won’t love. In addition to releasing moisture into the air and diffusing essential oils, the user-friendly device doubles as a noise machine, with soothing settings like song birds, nature sounds, and gentle rain, in addition to white noise.

10 This Ergonomic Sleep Mask That Blocks Out Every Last Trace Of Light Amazon Mavogel Sleep Mask $17 See On Amazon Made of buttery-soft modal padded with breathable cotton, this sleep mask is extremely popular among Amazon reviewers, and it’s not hard to see why. For one, its full-coverage design doesn’t let even a trace of light in. Plus, the adjustable Velcro closure ensures a comfortable fit without tugging on your ears or slipping down like thinner elastic straps tend to do. “Okay, I have bought several sleep masks over the years and have found Mavogel to make some of the nicest ones, but this one? This one is made for the gods,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

11 A Mini Wine Aerator That Attaches Right To The Bottle Amazon VINABON Wine Aerator $10 See On Amazon This aerator spout is basically a miracle worker for wine lovers. Attach it to any bottle of wine before pouring, and just like a traditional decanter, it’ll expose your wine to the ideal amount of oxygen to bring out all of its flavors and aromas. In other words, just like a traditional decanter, the spout will make a cheap bottle of wine taste significantly more expensive — but unlike a traditional decanter, the spout is easy to clean, difficult to break, and requires virtually no effort to use.

12 This Compact, Versatile Organizer For Makeup & Other Small Items Amazon BREIS Organizer $16 See On Amazon This versatile organizer is perfect for keeping small, everyday items like makeup or desktop essentials neat without taking up much space. Designed with 10 compartments — six small, one medium, and two large — plus two clear drawers with tray space on the top, it’s made of sturdy, easy-to-clean plastic and has earned a solid 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available colors: 4

13 A Sturdy Metal Bath Caddy That Expands To Fit Any Tub Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $20 See On Amazon Whether you use it for bath time essentials like body wash or for extras like a candle and your book, this sturdy bath caddy is sure to come in handy. Made of rust-resistant stainless steel with a polished chrome finish and slip-resistant ends, the adjustable design expands and contracts to fit just about any tub.

14 These Microfiber Hair Towels That Won’t Slip Off Or Weigh Your Head Down Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon "I feel like I've been living under a rock, using regular towels to wrap my wet hair my whole life," one Amazon reviewer marveled. Thousands more had similarly enthusiastic feedback about these microfiber hair towels, which are sold in an affordable set of two. What’s the big deal? Compared to traditional terry towels, microfiber is both more absorbent and far gentler on your hair, which means the turban-style towels not only dry your hair more quickly, but are also less likely to cause hair breakage or frizz. Plus, they feel a lot lighter on your head than most other towels, and won’t slip off as you go about your business. Available colors: 12

15 This Pot & Pan Rack That You’ll Wish You’d Bought Years Ago Amazon SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Organizer $18 See On Amazon If your pots and pans are still stacked on top of each other in a cluttered, clatter-prone mess, it’s time to invest in this organizer rack and solve the problem for good. The sturdy steel rack can stand either vertically or horizontally, which allows you to use the space you have in the most efficient way possible. Although it’s more than sturdy enough its own, you can mount it to the wall using the included hardware, if you so choose. Available colors: 2

16 A More Hygienic Alternative To Standard, Fabric Bath Mats Amazon Domax Bamboo Bath Mat $28 See On Amazon A bamboo bath mat might seem odd at first; after all, it's nothing like the plush, absorbent mats you're probably used to. However, a bamboo "mat" is actually a great idea — unlike a traditional mat that soaks up water and creates a breeding ground for mold and bacteria, the raised design of this one simply lets water drip through. Naturally quick-drying and antimicrobial, the mat is designed with anti-slip feet so it won’t slip around on your floor, and is finished with a durable varnish that makes it super easy to clean. Available sizes: 2

17 A Lightweight, Breathable Body Lotion That Absorbs Into Your Skin Instantly Amazon NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion $6 See On Amazon Specifically formulated to be exceptionally breathable, this lightweight body lotion from NIVEA doesn’t feel sticky or greasy and soaks into your skin almost instantly. Despite that, the formula is still super moisturizing and nourishing, thanks to ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and vitamins C and E. It’s a must for anyone who’s a bit lazy about applying body lotion, especially since you really can’t beat the price for a 13.5-ounce bottle. Available scents: 2

18 A User-Friendly Milk Frother For Making Lattes, Cappuccinos, & More Amazon SIMPLETASTE Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon Use this popular milk frother to make lattes, cappuccinos, and other fancy coffee drinks in the comfort of your home — once you get the hang of it, you may be surprised by how easy it is to recreate your go-to order from your favorite cafe. Plus, the frother is great for making non-coffee drinks too, including shakes, hot cocoa, and a variety of craft cocktails. Available colors: 3

19 The Towel That’s Both Prettier & More Functional Than Its Terry-Cotton Counterparts Amazon DEMMEX Turkish Cotton Towel $14 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love Turkish towels, like this one. Obviously, it’ll look gorgeous hanging in your bathroom, but also, the type of cotton that it’s made with is far more absorbent than traditional terry cotton, which allows it to be thinner and lighter than a standard bath towel. This makes it easy to throw in your bag for beach days, picnics, and more, especially since it won’t hold onto dirt and sand like a terry towel would. Available colorways: 9

20 The Best-Selling, Magnetic Knife Strip That’s A Must For Any Home Cook Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See On Amazon There are several good reasons to install this magnetic knife strip. For one, it’ll eliminate the need for a knife block, which will free up space on your kitchen countertop or drawers. Plus, it’ll make it a lot easier to see and access all the knives in your collection, and will generally give your kitchen a high-end, professional feel. Available in either 16 or 24-inch lengths, it’s the number-one best-selling magnetic knife strip on Amazon, having earned over 3,500 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. Available sizes: 2

21 A Cheap Set Of Satin Pillowcases With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Sleeping on a silk pillowcase isn't exactly a beauty "secret" at this point. But the fact that cheap satin pillowcases, like these, provide all the same beauty benefits as expensive silk ones is far less well-known. So, if you've been itching to try a silk pillowcase but aren't ready to splurge, trying out this top-rated set is a compromise that just makes sense. Available colors: 23

22 An Infuser Pitcher Made Of Heat-Safe, Borosilicate Glass Amazon Hiware Glass Fruit Infuser Water Pitcher with Removable Lid $21 See On Amazon An easy way to make drinking water feel exciting, this infuser pitcher makes the process of adding yummy flavors to your water totally effortless. Just place fresh fruit, herbs, cucumbers, or whatever else you're using in the stainless steel inner chamber, then fill the rest of the pitcher up with water — that’s it! Plus, because the pitcher is made of durable, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, it can safely be used to boil water on stovetop (just be sure to remove the filter and lid first).

23 This Clever Tool That Helps You Squeeze Every Last Drop Of Product Out Of The Tube Amazon LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) $5 See On Amazon These nifty little tools make it easy to squeeze out every last drop in a tube of toothpaste (or moisturizer, or makeup, or that expensive retinol cream) without even really thinking about it. Sold in a pack of four random colors, the fact that they’ve earned over 7,000 five-star ratings is proof that even the simplest of inventions can inspire passion among Amazon shoppers.

24 A Way To Dry Your Makeup Brushes Without Damaging Them Amazon BEAKEY Collapsible Makeup Brush Rack $9 See On Amazon This collapsible makeup brush rack is great for storage in general, but it’s particularly handy when you’re cleaning your brushes, since it doubles as the perfect drying rack. Made of acrylic and silicone, the rack is designed with 28 holes of various sizes to fit just about any brush.

25 The Best-Selling Chopper That Makes It Possible To Prep Onions Without Crying Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are nothing short of infatuated with this vegetable chopper, having raved about it in more than 3,000 glowing five-star reviews. Not that it’s hard to see the appeal — the simple tool makes quick work of chopping or dicing vegetables, fruits, and more. Arguably even more exciting, when you’re using it to chop onions, it traps the vapors inside its built-in storage container, which brings tears and irritation down to a minimum.

26 A Chic Spa Headband That Truly Keeps ALL Your Hair Out Of Your Face Amazon Kitsch Spa Headband $14 See On Amazon This pretty spa headband from Kitsch is perfect for keeping your hair out of your face as you’re going through your skin care routine or giving yourself an at-home facial. The adjustable design ensures a snug-yet-comfortable fit, and there’s even a rounded slit at the back to hold the length of your hair in a ponytail.

27 A Single-Serve Blender That’s Super Convenient — & Surprisingly Powerful Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 See On Amazon More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers gave this single-serve blender a five-star rating, and over 2,000 wrote a five-star review, as well. And what’s not to love? It’s quick, powerful, and super easy to clean, and since you can unscrew the 14-ounce blender and drink directly from it, you won’t even need to wash a separate drinking glass. Plus, the blender jar comes with a leak-proof lid, which is perfect if you’re taking your shake or smoothie to go. Available colors: 5

28 The Best-Selling Organizer For Your Makeup Palettes & Compacts Amazon mDesign Makeup Organizer $10 See On Amazon This simple makeup organizer has nine wide sections to hold palettes, compacts, and other bulky products that make more sense to store vertically, rather than stacking them up in a drawer. Made of crystal-clear hard plastic that’s difficult to scratch and easy to clean, it’s earned an impressive, 4.8-star overall rating from more than 3,400 Amazon shoppers. Available colors: 8

29 This Ingenious Colander That Snaps Right Onto Your Pot Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $16 See On Amazon How ingenious is this snap-on colander? Made of dishwasher-safe silicone, it'll not only save you precious storage space in the kitchen, but is also less bulky to wash than a traditional colander. Thousands of Amazon reviewers are certainly impressed, noting that it “fits anything and everything,” “never leaks,” and “washes like a dream.” Available colors: 4

30 A Chic, Rose-Gold Organizer For Your Makeup Brushes, Pens, & So Much More Amazon ANNE'S GIVERNY Makeup Brush Holder $14 See On Amazon Made of durable metal with a pretty, rose gold finish, this three-section organizer is meant to hold your makeup brushes and sponges, but you could really use it for a wide range of things — lip liner, eyeliner, mascara, tweezers, or even pens, pencils, and office supplies. “Love the shape and the quality of this brush holder. It's sturdy and beautiful,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

31 These Stretchy Silicone Lids That Are A Reusable Alternative To Plastic Wrap Amazon DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These silicone lids stretch to fit over bowls, pots, food storage containers, and more to create an airtight, leak-proof seal that’ll keep food fresh. Sold in an affordable set of 12, the lids are safe to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave. They make for an easy, eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap, but won’t compromise on convenience or create extra dishes.

32 An Insulated Mug That’ll Keep Your Coffee Warm For Hours Amazon CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug $14 See On Amazon Vacuum-insulated, double stainless-steel walls help this travel mug maintain the temperature of a hot or cold drink for hours. Powder coating on the outside ensures it won’t sweat, while an easy-to-grip handle and plastic lid help prevent spills during bumpy car rides. Factor in the competitive price and fun iridescent colors it comes in, and it’s no surprise that it’s such a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Available colors: 20

33 This Touch-Controlled Table Lamp With Lots Of Cool Settings Amazon AUKEY Touch Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon Touching the base on this LED-powered table lamp is all it takes to turn it on — and with the same motion, you can choose from three different brightnesses as well. In addition to warm white light, it also lights up in a rainbow of fun colors — set them to cycle through the full spectrum for a fun party vibe, or simply pause on a hue that matches your mood. It’s the number-one bestselling table lamp on Amazon, having earned over 3,600 glowing five-star reviews (and counting). Available sizes: 2

34 A Nano Ionic Facial Steamer At A Price That Can’t Be Beat Amazon DIOZO Facial Steamer $23 See On Amazon Take your at-home spa days to the next level with this ionic facial steamer — it’s the perfect precursor to treatment masks, multi-step skin care routines, and DIY extractions. It also comes with a set of stainless steel extraction tools and a cute spa headband with kitty ears, as an added bonus. All for less than $25!

35 A Sturdy Magnetic Storage Rack That’s A Must For Small Kitchens Amazon BOKIOVEN Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack Organizer $25 See On Amazon This metal rack firmly attaches to any metal surface — like your fridge or washing machine, for example — using powerful magnets, essentially creating extra storage space out of thin air. Featuring two roomy shelves, a towel rod, and two movable hooks, it’s great for storing anything from spices and condiments to cleaning supplies. Amazon reviewers write that it’s sturdy, well-made, and requires virtually no assembly, and have given it a stellar overall rating of 4.7 stars. Available sizes: 2

36 A 3-In-1 Tool That Makes Prepping Avocados Effortless Amazon OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 See On Amazon If you eat avocados even semi-regularly, it’s totally worth investing in this tool. The best-selling, three-in-one gadget makes prepping avocados a total breeze, and unlike so many other kitchen tools, it doesn’t use up much storage or create so many extra dishes that it negates the time and effort it saves you. To use it, just slice the fruit in half using the tool’s serrated edge, use the stainless steel pitter to pull out the pit in one easy motion, then press the metal blades into the avocado’s flesh to create seven perfect slices.

37 This Reviewer-Favorite Makeup Organizer That’s As Pretty As It Is Practical Amazon Ikee Design Acrylic Pink Jewelry & Cosmetic Organizer $18 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why this makeup organizer has earned well over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The thoughtful design not only features a ton of space, with four drawers and a removable upper tray with divided compartments of various sizes, but it’s also pretty enough to practically guarantee an Instagram-worthy shelfie. Not a fan of pink? It also comes in several other colors and styles. Available styles: 17

38 A Roomy Sink Organizer For Sponges, Soap, & Other Scrubbing Essentials Amazon ODesign Sink Organizer $22 See On Amazon With plenty of room for all the essentials and more, this sturdy, stainless-steel sink organizer makes it easy to keep items like dish soap, sponges, and scrub brushes neat and easy to access. Designed with a grated bottom and removable drainage pan, it’ll also prevent your dish towel and sponge from sitting in bacteria-laden water when not in use. Available colors: 2

39 A User-Friendly Mug Warmer That’ll Keep Your Coffee Or Tea Piping Hot Amazon BESTINNKITTS Smart Coffee Mug Warmer $29 See On Amazon If you regularly forget to finish your coffee or tea before it gets cold, this mug warmer is a must-have. At first glance, it may not be clear why this particular model is so popular among Amazon reviewers. But reading the Amazon reviews helps shed some light — simply put, this model actually keeps your drink really, truly hot, an accolade that’s surprisingly rare in mug warmers, it turns out. Available colors: 8

40 A Super-Strong Utility Rack For Brooms, Mops, & Rakes Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Made of weatherproof hard plastic that’s durable enough for outdoor use, this heavy-duty utility rack holds up to five brooms, rakes, mops, and other similar items, and also has six extra hooks to hang anything from pet leashes to gardening gloves. “I've been kicking myself for not getting it sooner,” one Amazon reviewer admitted. “Rather than having brooms, mops, dusters falling at me every time I open my pantry, now they are neatly waiting for me when I need them, not when I don't,” they added.

41 A Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Amazon Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $25 See On Amazon Made of smooth, stylish, eco-friendly bamboo, this utensil organizer not only looks more attractive than the typical plastic version, but also has an expandable design that almost guarantees it'll fit perfectly in your drawer. ("Almost" because technically the height isn't adjustable, and the width expands between 13 and 19.6 inches, so it's still a good idea to measure your drawer to be sure).

42 This Spike-Covered Mat & Pillow For At-Home Acupuncture Treatments Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $25 See On Amazon This best-selling acupuncture set consists of a mat and a matching pillow, made of linen and padded with coconut fiber or cotton, respectively. Both pieces are covered in hundreds of tiny silicone spikes that provide similar benefits to traditional acupuncture when you lay on them (they help promote circulation, stimulate pressure points all over your body, and boost endorphins, to name a few examples). If you’re skeptical whether laying on a mat could really be comparable to actual acupuncture, read the Amazon reviews — people are so passionate, it’s hard not to be intrigued. Available colors: 14

43 These Clear Apothecary Jars That Look Like Glass, But Won’t Shatter If They’re Dropped Amazon SheeChung Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These apothecary jars have the look of real glass jars with lids, but because they’re actually made of crystal-clear, high-quality plastic, you’ll never have to worry about them shattering all over the floor. Sold in a set of two jars — one 10-ounce, one 20-ounce — you can use them for anything from cotton balls and Q-tips in the bathroom to looseleaf tea and sugar cubes in the kitchen.

44 An Adjustable Storage Rack For Pans, Lids, Cutting Boards, & More Amazon YouCopia Adjustable Pan Organizer $20 See On Amazon Using a rack to store pans, racks, muffin tins, cutting boards, and other similar cookware vertically just makes sense. While there are many options on the market, this one stands out for its adjustable design, which makes it easy to use your storage space as efficiently as possible by creating custom-sized compartments for each piece in your collection. Available sizes: 2

