With This Fruity Cocktail In Hand, It’ll Feel Like Summer Year Round
Sunshine in a glass.
by
Anna Buckman
just now
Shutterstock
To make the Mangoneada, combine 1 1/2 ounces
Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
, 1 ounce mango juice or puree, 1 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce agave nectar with ice. Shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín and chamoy rim. Garnish with a mango slice.
Courtesy of Tequila CAZADORES
To make the Pineapple Fizz mocktail from
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
, you’ll need 4 ounces pineapple, 1 ounce lime juice, 2 jalapeños, and 1/2 ounce agave. Shake, then strain over crushed ice. Top with club soda and a slice of lime and jalapeño.
Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach
