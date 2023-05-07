(Entertaining)

With This Fruity Cocktail In Hand, It’ll Feel Like Summer Year Round

Sunshine in a glass.

Shutterstock
Cold and refreshing orange punch cocktail with orange slice on color background. summer drink.
To make the Mangoneada, combine 1 1/2 ounces Tequila CAZADORES Blanco, 1 ounce mango juice or puree, 1 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce agave nectar with ice. Shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín and chamoy rim. Garnish with a mango slice.Courtesy of Tequila CAZADORES
To make the Pineapple Fizz mocktail from Faena Hotel Miami Beach, you’ll need 4 ounces pineapple, 1 ounce lime juice, 2 jalapeños, and 1/2 ounce agave. Shake, then strain over crushed ice. Top with club soda and a slice of lime and jalapeño.Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach
