Menu
(Entertaining)
It’s Still Hot Outside — Let These Frozen Cocktails Quench Your Thirst
Summer’s not over yet.
By
Anna Buckman
4 hours ago
For the Hatch Green Chile Frozen Margarita from
Rancho Lewis
, add a half cup of ice to a blender and pulse. Add two ounces tequila, one ounce green chile puree, and three quarter ounces each of lime juice and agave simple (all chilled) and blend. Add another half cup of ice to blender until you reach desired thickness.
Courtesy of Rancho Lewis
Called the White Frosa Rosa, this cocktail is made by pouring one bottle of
Rosa Regale Sparkling White
into ice cube trays and freezing until solid. Once frozen, combine with two cups sliced strawberries and a splash of orange liqueur for extra sweetness if desired. Blend until smooth and garnish with a strawberry slice!
Courtesy of Rosa Regale
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.