It’s Still Hot Outside — Let These Frozen Cocktails Quench Your Thirst

Summer’s not over yet.

By Anna Buckman
For the Hatch Green Chile Frozen Margarita from Rancho Lewis, add a half cup of ice to a blender and pulse. Add two ounces tequila, one ounce green chile puree, and three quarter ounces each of lime juice and agave simple (all chilled) and blend. Add another half cup of ice to blender until you reach desired thickness. Courtesy of Rancho Lewis
Called the White Frosa Rosa, this cocktail is made by pouring one bottle of Rosa Regale Sparkling White into ice cube trays and freezing until solid. Once frozen, combine with two cups sliced strawberries and a splash of orange liqueur for extra sweetness if desired. Blend until smooth and garnish with a strawberry slice!Courtesy of Rosa Regale

