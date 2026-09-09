After an unusually hectic first half of the year, I resolved to keep my summer plans relatively calm and low-key. I planned a few staycations to Palm Springs and Santa Barbara wine country, with zero intentions for big international European excursions. That is, until a fateful trip to Monte-Carlo landed on my plate (er, inbox). The ultra-luxe Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo was showing off its newly renovated Diamond suites and I was offered an exclusive first look, which included a few nights on the property. Suddenly, my strict principles and boundaries around summer travel crumbled at the thought of sunning along the French Riviera ... for the first time, no less.

So off I went, passport clutched and bikinis packed for the famously extravagant region in Monaco, which has long been the vacation destination of choice for all manner of royalty and celebrities, not mention the final home and resting place of starlet-turned royal Princess Grace Kelly. Considering my trip was all of three days, I knew I needed to make my stay not only as memorable as possible but also balanced, with a well-rounded itinerary of quintessential Monte-Carlo experiences that left no stone unturned.

Ahead, see how I spent three glamorous days in Monte-Carlo.

Angela Melero

Where I Stayed

I’m happy to report that the aforementioned Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo was nothing short of spectacular. The hotel, situated on Square Beaumarchais in central Monte-Carlo, dates back to the turn of the 20th century and is part of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, which also operates the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, Monte-Carlo Beach, Casino de Monte-Carlo, and several of the principality’s restaurants and entertainment venues.

Hôtel Hermitage’s decor features new belle époque-era grandeur by way of marble columns, frescoes, ornate moldings, extravagant chandeliers, and parquet floors. Every room on the property offers a view of either the city, interior courtyard, Mediterranean harbor, or Le Rocher, with square footage ranging from about 194 square feet for the superior queen room to 4,672 square feet for the newly renovated combined Princely and Presidential Diamond Suite residences. I stayed in a prestige suite, which included separate bedroom and living room spaces as well as a French balcony space with views of city and sea. The updated interiors feature delicate linens in neutrals for understated luxury offset with Old World artwork and sleek metallic finishes.

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Where I Ate

While one might imagine French fare to be the cuisine du jour, Monte-Carlo is actually a smorgasbord for foodies. For a high-energy lunch experience, there’s the Maona Monte-Carlo, with a menu of dishes inspired by sun-drenched days in Mykonos. In the middle of the day, you’ll find guests dancing to a live DJ while munching on zucchini flower fritters, peach carpaccio, watermelon salad, a cheesy ravioli topped with caviar. For a fine dining dinner experience, Hôtel Hermitage’s Michelin-starred Pavyllon Monte-Carlo is a can’t miss. Created by Yannick Alléno, the restaurant nods to local cuisine with an elevated lens. Think sipping Champagne while feasting on cheese comté souffle, cacio e pepe with red prawns, and brioche with curry butter and black fig.

Also breakfast at Hôtel Hermitage is not to be missed. Served buffet-style, the morning service is set in the striking Mezzanine Eiffel dining area, with balconies overlooking the hotel's ornate central lobby. Before sunbathing all day on Monte-Carlo Beach, head to the nearby Le Deck for fresh Mediterranean dishes like fried calamari, clams linguine, and grilled local veggies. If you’re in the mood for more authentic Italian fare, try La Vigie Zanoni where you can fill up on tomato risotto and margherita pizza.

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You can also take a trip to Brazil without leaving the province by heading over to Amazonico Monte-Carlo, where a live Latin band plays while dishes like arroz chaufa, marinated Chilean sea bass, and grilled corn are passed. If you have a taste for Lebanese dishes, Em Sherif is a local favorite and nestled in the iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

What I Did

In a luxury-first region like Monte-Carlo, it’s a given that the shopping is top-tier. And while the area has no shortage of world-renowned design houses like Fendi, Schiaparelli, and Versace, I was particularly intrigued by the vintage shops. One hotspot I was told to prioritize was Le Dressing, Monaco’s ultra popular curated boutique chain for authenticated luxury resale. Upon entry into one of the two shops, I quickly understood what all the fuss was about. Indeed, the racks were filled to the brim with vintage gems (in great condition, I might add). Think Y2K-era denim quilted Chanel flap bags, Louis Vuitton slingback pumps, and ALAÏA minidresses.

When not stocking up on vintage goodies, an afternoon at Monte-Carlo Beach is crucial. This summer, the iconic pier partnered up with Jacquemus for another stylish takeover, which entailed dressed sunbeds, parasols, and beach towels in Jacquemus print as well as a fully stocked boutique, featuring the brand’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories.

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For a James Bond moment, a night at the Casino de Monte-Carlo is a great idea. You can sip cocktails while watching the high-rollers bet big or you can get in on the action yourself. Whatever path you take, expect a glammed-up night that’ll make you feel like you’re in a spy movie.

Sightseers and history buffs will also enjoy a trip to Monte-Carlo’s historic district, where you can walk the stone streets and visit key landmarks like the Prince's Palace, the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate (where Grace Kelly is buried), and the Oceanographic Museum.