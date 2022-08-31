These Trending Travel Destinations Are Perfect For A Last-Minute Fall Getaway

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean the busy travel season is coming to an end. In fact, Tripadvisor’s 2022 Fall Travel Index, released on Aug. 16, just revealed that six out of ten U.S. respondents (or 61 percent) in a study have indicated that they’re planning a fall trip this year. If you find yourself in that group and are in need of some inspiration for your next long weekend, you’re in luck. In Tripadvisor’s report, the travel guidance platform also outlined the top domestic destinations for this fall, which include plenty of easy getaways for those last-minute vacations.

While it’s fun to dream of a far-away destination as your next escape, Tripadvisor noted that rising costs of living are a factor in planning at the moment. So while inflation won’t necessarily deter people from getting away, it will affect where and how they go. In fact, it said of the data in the report: “More than one third (35 percent) [of Americans] will likely travel for shorter lengths of time and almost one quarter (24 percent) said that they will likely travel somewhere closer to home than previously planned.”

Fortunately, that’s easy to do with the top domestic destinations for fall 2022, according to Tripadvisor site data:

Las Vegas, Nevada New York, New York Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Lahaina, Hawaii Key West, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Myrtle Beach, South Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana Miami Beach, Florida

And clearly, these locations will be bustling. Per the report, domestic trips actually remain the top choice among U.S. travelers, with more than 81 percent of Americans who were surveyed saying they’ll opt for domestic travel in the fall.

Yet though many of these cities are perfect for a quick getaway, Tripadvisor’s report noted another rising trend: long-haul air travel. “Of those surveyed, more than 40 percent of American travelers will travel more than seven hours and nearly half (49 percent) plan to travel by plane,” wrote the brand. Additionally, while some are shortening their trips, that necessarily mean they’ll be short. This fall, 56 percent of Americans plan to get away for at least four nights, and 33 percent plan to for five or more. In comparison to Tripadvisor’s Fall 2021 Travel Index, which showed many opting for staycation-style trips, the latest data points to that fact that Americans are ready and willing to travel big — even if it means cutting back elsewhere to afford it.

Whatever your vacation preference this fall, the aforementioned popular destinations provide a wealth of ideas. And if you do feel the urge to go abroad? Tripadvisor’s report also outlines the top overall trending destinations for fall around the world to inspire even more wanderlust, which you can find (along with even more trend insight) here. Happy planning!