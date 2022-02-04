Menu
(Entertaining)
This Easy Cocktail Recipe Puts An Unexpected Twist On The Classic Espresso Martini
It’s time to shake things up.
Anna Buckman
9 hours ago
Juan Moyano/Moment/Getty Images
Dubbed the Midnight in Brooklyn, this tequila cocktail calls for two ounces of
Cincoro Reposado
, a half ounce of sweet vermouth, and a half ounce of coffee liqueur. Stir ingredients, and then strain into a chilled glass. Top with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
Courtesy of Cincoro Tequila
More of a gin person? Try swapping it in for the classic vodka ingredient. All you need to do is combine one and a half ounces of
Aviation American Gin
, three quarter ounces of coffee liqueur and espresso, respectively, and a half ounce of simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Strain into a chilled glass, and top with coffee beans.
5PH / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
