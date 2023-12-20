Need a change of scenery in the new year? Hop across the pond and cruise through the British countryside that has inspired countless authors, artists, poets, and playwrights. You’ll feel like you landed in a Jane Austen novel as you frolic through fields blanketed in snow, stroll down village sidewalks, and melt away stress next to a roaring fire.

While navigating narrow, tree-lined lanes and driving on the wrong side of the road poses a bit of a challenge, the picturesque pitstops teeming with hidden gems undoubtedly make the journey worthwhile. Stay in Elizabeth Taylor’s suite at her go-to abode, indulge in farm-fresh cuisine, see classic cars worthy of a king, or sip afternoon tea in a ballroom belonging to a real-life duke and duchess.

Plus, these tranquil towns rich in history and tradition operate at a slower pace than overcrowded cities like London and Birmingham, allowing you to relax, reset, and return home feeling refreshed. Who knows, you may even pick up a new skill during your stay (duck herding, anyone?).

Here, TZR asked five insiders to share their top tips for planning the ultimate English road trip so that all you have to do is pack a princess-worthy wardrobe and enjoy the ride.

Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire

@belmondlemanoir

This quaint and quiet town is about an hour from the hustle and bustle of central London but it feels worlds away. “If you come to Buckinghamshire, it is like proper England as you see it on a postcard,” says Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, a modern workshop for the British brand’s classic cars. Once the primary home of Aston Martin, sightings of the company’s legendary models (like the DB5 driven by James Bond) are still fairly common on the streets of Newport Pagnell and will instantly transport you back in time.

What To See

Don’t miss crossing the iron Tickford Bridge (built in 1810) while driving through town. For a bird’s-eye view of the countryside, visit the nearby Sywell Aerodrome, where you can fly a vintage spitfire or watch these planes take off from the Aviator Bar. Racing fans can also make the quick, 30-minute trip to Silverstone Circuit (home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and the Silverstone Classic).

What To Do

If you want to ogle over drool-worthy dream cars rarely spotted on the road, pop into the aforementioned showroom at Aston Martin Works. Visitors are welcome to window-shop, or if you have a cool £995,000 to spare, take home a vintage showstopper like a DB4 Convertible. If you’re especially lucky, you may even spot King Charles who gets his DB6 Volante, a 21st birthday present from the late Queen, serviced here.

Where To Shop

For more budget-friendly souvenirs, visit the Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, where you’ll find items from the likes of H Beauty, Kurt Geiger, and Reiss. Take note of the building’s ‘60s architecture and travertine floors while you stock up on fashion-forward souvenirs, says Spires.

Where To Eat

The Swan Revived Hotel is a local watering hole beloved by Steve Waddingham, Aston Martin’s resident historian. High-profile visitors to Newport-Pagnell, like the late King Hussein of Jordan, have dined here. If Michelin-starred restaurants are more your speed, consider Paris House and Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison — two of Spires’ favorites.

Where To Stay

In addition to its dining offerings, the Swan Revived Hotel also makes for epic accommodations if you want to stay in the heart of town at a 15th-century inn. Other nearby options Spires recommends: The Woburn and Whittlebury Hall.

Broadway, Worcestershire

joe daniel price/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

“Broadway is known as the ‘Jewel of the Cotswolds,’” says Megan Engelbrecht, events coordinator at Dormy House, a 17th-century farmhouse that’s been transformed into a luxury boutique hotel and spa that overlooks this idyllic village. “A feeling of freedom is what brings people here.” Visitors can enjoy panoramic views while hiking local trails or zip around the country roads by car. “The only traffic you tend to face are the tractors,” says Engelbrecht. Broadway’s proximity to other picturesque English towns — including Chipping Campden and Snowshill (which served as the backdrop for scenes in Bridget Jones’s Diary) — also make it the perfect home base for a weekend in the country.

What To See

Don’t miss climbing Broadway Tower, which dates back to the 18th century and boasts breathtaking vistas in every direction. You may even spot the resident herd of red deer that call this 200-acre parkland home.

What To Do

“Every season has a unique personality,” says Engelbrecht. Autumn is a particularly stunning time to make the trip if you want to see the “leaves in flux” and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting, duck herding, and more. You can even take a spin on a hovercraft through the open fields. A trail of twinkling lights at Sudeley Castle will leave you feeling merry and bright during the holidays, while the aroma of lavender fills the air in summer when fields burst with purple blossoms.

Where To Shop

Hit the High Street, which is lined with shops, restaurants, and homes constructed of honey-colored Cotswold stone. “I don’t think I’ve ever left Broadway without buying something!” says Engelbrecht. Two of her favorite stores are Wild At Heart and Woodcock and Cavendish.

Where To Eat

For impressive farm-to-fork cuisine, make a reservation at MO, an eight-course tasting menu that’s only open to a dozen guests at a time. If you can’t snag a spot at this intimate chef’s table, head to The Back Garden where you can enjoy the ingredients grown on-site at Dormy House. (Engelbrecht recommends ordering the cheese soufflé.) For more casual fare, visit Russell’s Fish and Chips in town.

Where To Stay

Spend a cozy weekend at the aforementioned Dormy House. Other options located on the 500-acre Farncombe Estate include The Fish Hotel, Foxhill Manor, and Hillside Hangouts. If you want to stay in the heart of town, book a room at The Lygon Arms or Abbots Grange (a 14th-century monastic manor house that hosted guests like Claude Monet, Mark Twain, and Oscar Wilde).

Gaydon, Warwickshire

@warwickcastleofficial

This quiet village likely contains more cars than people after Aston Martin moved its headquarters here 20 years ago. Aside from the occasional roar of a supercar, however, this serene setting is the perfect place to relax, recharge, and immerse yourself in England’s rich history. Wander the halls of a museum, enjoy a play by Shakespeare, or customize a luxury vehicle from the ceiling down to the seats while you’re in town.

What To See

Gaydon is about a 20-minute drive from Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. Take a tour of the playwright’s home or book a ticket to a show at one of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s three theaters in town.

What To Do

Waddingham recommends visiting the British Motor Museum, which boasts over 400 English vehicles. Watch technicians restore vehicles from the viewing gallery in the Collections Center or get up close and personal by booking time behind the wheel of a classic car. If you’re more interested in art than automobiles, pay Compton Verney — an 18th-century mansion turned gallery— a visit. Explore a variety of exhibitions and 120 acres of pristine parkland (much of which is lit up after dark during the Spectacle of Light).

Where To Shop

If a G&T is your drink of choice, there are several distilleries in the area to stock up on the spirit. Located inside the Castle at Edgehill, Pinnock Distillery offers several award-winning gins featuring locally sourced berries, honey, lavender, and quince. If you want to bottle your very own blend, enroll in Castle Gin School for a three-hour crash course.

Where To Eat

Refuel at Gilks’ Garage Café, one of Waddingham’s favorite spots. This former blacksmith shop turned car dealership is now a restaurant and coffee house owned by the same family who started the business in 1904. Check out the retro décor while enjoying a full English breakfast.

Where To Stay

Unwind at Mallory Country House Hotel and Spa, where you can enjoy afternoon tea complete with scones and clotted cream. If you want the keys to Warwick Castle, book a suite in the chateau’s 14th-century tower.

Leatherhead, Surrey

@beaverbrook

This quiet, country town has a surprisingly glamorous past. Stars of the 20th century — including Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, and Ian Fleming (a novelist best known for the James Bond spy series) — partied with Lord Beaverbrook at his sprawling estate, which is now a hotel. The area still attracts A-list visitors, especially during the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs, a horse race the late Queen attended for nearly 70 years.

What To See

“Hampton Court was home to one of the most notorious kings in English history: Henry VIII,” says Higgins-Anderson. While walking the palace grounds, you may feel like you stepped onto the set of Bridgerton — and that’s because you have, as many of the scenes were shot here.

What To Do

Hike Surrey Hills, “a place renowned for its rolling English countryside and footpaths, byways and bridleways,” says Ella Higgins-Anderson, sales and marketing assistant at Beaverbrook Country House Hotel. Go forest bathing or foraging for mushrooms in this lush landscape deemed an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty by the British government. You can also get your steps in at The Sculpture Park in Farnham or on the green at Woking Golf Club.

Where To Shop

The town of Dorking “is brimming with some of the most sought-after antiques in the South,” says Higgins-Anderson. “It has a smorgasbord of well-renowned shops and traders that will pique the interest of those with a taste for the Old World and its treasures.” A few stores she recommends: Dorking Antiques, Holly and Laurel Emporium, Malthouse, and Chantecleer.

Where To Eat

Beaverbrook is home to several restaurants and bars, the standouts being the Japanese grill in The Dining Room and Sir Frank’s Bar, where you can order the lavish Elizabeth Taylor cocktail garnished with a spoonful of caviar. You can also venture to Sorrel in Dorking for more gastronomic delights, visit one of Surrey’s many vineyards, or enjoy a tipple at the White Horse pub in Shere just like Cameron Diaz and Jude Law did in The Holiday.

Where To Stay

After taking a spin around Beaverbrook’s ice rink, retire to one of 18 bedrooms in the main house, each of which is named after a famed occupant. Winston Churchill’s chamber is still outfitted with the secret escape passageway used by the former Prime Minister. Elizabeth Taylor’s suite overlooks the property’s Italian fountains, while the turret rooms feature balconies with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

Chichester, West Sussex

@goodwood

Steeped in history, this charming city has long served as a playground for British aristocracy and continues to come alive during world-class races and festivals that attract visitors from all over the globe. Hunker down at an enchanting English estate or take a short drive to West Wittering’s golden beaches where Kate Winslet and Keith Richards reside.

What To See

Catch a concert at Chichester Cathedral, tour the magical West Dean Gardens and Manor House, or hike the Trundle, an ancient hill where locals gather to celebrate the winter solstice. “Overlooking the entire Goodwood Estate, with the sea and the Isle of Wight in the distance, this is the very best view of the area,” says Grace Timothy, Revive and Thrive brands lead. Once you reach the top, warm up with soup and coffee from The T Box, or enjoy a steamy slice from Pizza on the Hill.

What To Do

Goodwood Estate, home to the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, hosts a variety of events and experiences throughout the year — ranging from horseracing to motorsport. One of the best times to visit is during Goodwood Revival, an immersive celebration that takes you back in time to the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s when Goodwood Motor Circuit was in its heyday. Dress to impress in period fashion, watch priceless race cars from the past whip around the track, take a spin on a retro ride at the fairground, and shop for vintage and upcycled treasures in Revive and Thrive Village. If you can’t make it to Revival, book a hot lap around the historic circuit.

Where To Shop

“St. Wilfrid’s Hospice Retro and Vintage is my favorite, especially for menswear which I love to reclaim for myself,” says Timothy. “There’s also Vintro, Willow & Eve, an Oxfam bookshop, and for interiors, Design Vintage is brilliant and has an excellent café.”

Where To Eat

Cozy up next to a wood-burning fire at the Fox Goes Free; enjoy local fare from the kitchen garden at The Pig; or sip the best hot chocolate in town at The Barn, Little London. To sample Goodwood Estate’s organic and sustainable produce, Timothy recommends booking a table at Farm, Butcher, Chef or indulging in a proper afternoon tea at The Kennels (once the most luxurious dog house in the world) or the Goodwood House ballroom (from March to October).

Where To Stay

Live like British nobility at The Goodwood Hotel, retreat to The Pheasantry (a secluded cottage), or fill the 10-bedroom Hound Lodge with friends who will appreciate a private chef and butler service. Other options outside the estate include The Pig and The Rubbing House.