This 3-Ingredient Dessert Cocktail Will Satisfy Even The Biggest Sweet Tooth
Have your cake and drink it, too.
by
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
MelanieMaya/E+/Getty Images
The Averna Affogato requires 3/4 part
Averna
, 3/4 part
Frangelico
, 1 1/2 parts freshly pulled espresso, and 1 small scoop of vanilla bean ice cream or gelato. Build and pour Averna, Frangelico, and espresso over ice cream in a frozen latte glass. Garnish with biscotto.
Courtesy of Averna
To make the Grand Café, dry shake 1 part heavy cream until airy and whipped; set aside. In a footed hot beverage glass, pour 1 1/2 parts
Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
, followed by 3 1/2 parts hot drip coffee and 1 bar spoon simple syrup. Stir. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with an orange peel.
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
