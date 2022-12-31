(Entertaining)

This 3-Ingredient Dessert Cocktail Will Satisfy Even The Biggest Sweet Tooth

Have your cake and drink it, too.

MelanieMaya/E+/Getty Images
White Russian cocktail drink with Espresso and marshmallow in festive Christmas holiday scene
The Averna Affogato requires 3/4 part Averna, 3/4 part Frangelico, 1 1/2 parts freshly pulled espresso, and 1 small scoop of vanilla bean ice cream or gelato. Build and pour Averna, Frangelico, and espresso over ice cream in a frozen latte glass. Garnish with biscotto.Courtesy of Averna
To make the Grand Café, dry shake 1 part heavy cream until airy and whipped; set aside. In a footed hot beverage glass, pour 1 1/2 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, followed by 3 1/2 parts hot drip coffee and 1 bar spoon simple syrup. Stir. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with an orange peel.Courtesy of Grand Marnier
