This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Cocktail Will Get You Through Summer’s Most Sweltering Days

In that case, make it a double.

By Anna Buckman
Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images
The Kyoto Yacht Club by Brian Evans of Sunday in Brooklyn says to add three-quarter ounces each of Suntory Whisky Toki and ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, a half ounce cherry syrup, one teaspoon lemon juice, two dashes The Bitter Truth Cucumber Bitters, three ounces Cava, and one ounce sparkling water to a wine glass with ice; stir lightly.David Cotsworth
Make the L.E.S. by Kenta Goto for Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban by combining a half ounce cucumber juice, four teaspoons lime juice, three-quarter ounces simple syrup, one and three quarter ounces gin, one teaspoon chopped jalapeño, and about three shiso leaves in a tin. Muddle, add ice and shake 40 times, and fine strain into a rocks glass.Courtesy of Bar Goto & Bar Goto Niban

