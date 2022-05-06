Menu
(Entertaining)
This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Cocktail Will Get You Through Summer’s Most Sweltering Days
In that case, make it a double.
By
Anna Buckman
10 hours ago
Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images
The Kyoto Yacht Club by Brian Evans of
Sunday in Brooklyn
says to add three-quarter ounces each of
Suntory Whisky Toki
and
ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto
, a half ounce cherry syrup, one teaspoon lemon juice, two dashes
The Bitter Truth Cucumber Bitters
, three ounces Cava, and one ounce sparkling water to a wine glass with ice; stir lightly.
David Cotsworth
Make the L.E.S. by Kenta Goto for
Bar Goto
and
Bar Goto Niban
by combining a half ounce cucumber juice, four teaspoons lime juice, three-quarter ounces simple syrup, one and three quarter ounces gin, one teaspoon chopped jalapeño, and about three shiso leaves in a tin. Muddle, add ice and shake 40 times, and fine strain into a rocks glass.
Courtesy of Bar Goto & Bar Goto Niban
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.