This Oceanic Trend Is About To Give The Coastal Grandma Aesthetic Some Competition

The seaside hasn’t exactly experienced a lack of popularity in summers past, but in 2022, it’s becoming more popular than ever. Earlier this year, the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic exploded onto the scene, with people everywhere latching onto its laidback, Nancy Meyers-inspired elements. Apparently, though, that’s simply not enough. On the heels of this beach-centric movement, the “crustaceancore” trend — focused on creatures of the sea — is officially entering the scene.

That’s according to the online marketplace Etsy, which has recently seen an uptick in interest on its site for all kinds of crustacean-related decor. Per the brand, there has been a 122% increase in searches for lobster prints, a 31% increase in searches for oyster art, and a 5% increase in searches for sea creature or crustacean items in the last three months (compared to the same time the previous year). And while the summer season itself may be spurring this on, Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson thinks there’s another reason behind the burgeoning trend.

“The crustacean trend perfectly complements a variety of styles — like minimalism, maximalism, or anything in between — making it easy to incorporate into any space,” said Johnson. “Many are also drawn to its playfulness and whimsicality, as shoppers increasingly look to express their personalities through their home decor.”

Whatever your personal reason for loving the look, there’s no better time to adopt this trend than the depths of summer. So, start shopping it now with some of TZR’s favorite crustaceancore finds, ahead.

Shop The Crustaceancore Trend