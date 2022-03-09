Menu
This Cosmo Recipe Is The Perfect Drink To Sip While You Re-Watch
Sex And The City
(Again)
A refreshing take on the original.
By
Anna Buckman
4 minutes ago
Chris Sterbank
Build the Cosmo Spritz by
Dante West Village ‘
Chris Moore by adding one and a quarter oz.
St. George California Citrus Vodka
, a quarter oz.
Cointreau
, a half oz.
Lillet Rosé
and rosé wine, respectively, three-quarter oz. raspberry syrup, a half oz. cranberry juice, and two and a half oz. rosé Prosecco over ice.
Giada Paoloni
To make the Tanteo Tequila Oaxacan Cosmo, combine one and a half oz.
Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
, a half oz. mezcal and Cointreau, respectively, half a lime, one oz. simple syrup, and a half oz. cranberry juice in a shaker with ice. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheels.
Courtesy of Tanteo
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.