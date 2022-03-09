(Entertaining)

This Cosmo Recipe Is The Perfect Drink To Sip While You Re-Watch Sex And The City (Again)

A refreshing take on the original.

By Anna Buckman
Build the Cosmo Spritz by Dante West Village ‘Chris Moore by adding one and a quarter oz. St. George California Citrus Vodka, a quarter oz. Cointreau, a half oz. Lillet Rosé and rosé wine, respectively, three-quarter oz. raspberry syrup, a half oz. cranberry juice, and two and a half oz. rosé Prosecco over ice.Giada Paoloni
To make the Tanteo Tequila Oaxacan Cosmo, combine one and a half oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, a half oz. mezcal and Cointreau, respectively, half a lime, one oz. simple syrup, and a half oz. cranberry juice in a shaker with ice. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheels.Courtesy of Tanteo

