Menu
(Entertaining)
Craving A Coffee Cocktail? This Refreshing Recipe Will Keep You Cool All Summer
Not to mention caffeinated.
By
Anna Buckman
8 hours ago
Fatima Guisado lozano/Moment/Getty Images
Otis Florence’s Franny & Joe recipe says to add one and a half parts each of
Frangelico
and cold brew, a half part simple syrup, and two dashes bitters to a stirring glass. Stir. Pour contents over ice in stemless wine glass. Add creamer as desired.
Courtesy of Frangelico
Make the Starward Cold Fashioned by combining two ounces each of
Starward Two-Fold Whisky
and
Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
, plus one dash orange bitters in a mixing glass with ice; stir until very cold. Serve in a rocks glass over one large rock with orange zest.
Courtesy of Starward
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.