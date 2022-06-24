(Entertaining)

Craving A Coffee Cocktail? This Refreshing Recipe Will Keep You Cool All Summer

Not to mention caffeinated.

By Anna Buckman
Otis Florence’s Franny & Joe recipe says to add one and a half parts each of Frangelico and cold brew, a half part simple syrup, and two dashes bitters to a stirring glass. Stir. Pour contents over ice in stemless wine glass. Add creamer as desired.Courtesy of Frangelico
Make the Starward Cold Fashioned by combining two ounces each of Starward Two-Fold Whisky and Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, plus one dash orange bitters in a mixing glass with ice; stir until very cold. Serve in a rocks glass over one large rock with orange zest.Courtesy of Starward

