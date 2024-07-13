Summer vacation means many different things. For some folks, it’s all about jetting off to a fabulous European hotspot like the French Riviera or the Amalfi Coast. Others prefer something more low-key but still in the general vicinity such as the Algarve. Of course, if you don’t have time (or the desire) to cross the Atlantic, that’s OK too. There’s still plenty of fun in the sun to be had stateside, from the golden beaches of California to South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. One of our favorite coastal corners of the country during virtually any season, New England, really hits its stride in late summer and early fall. The clapboard cottages, lighthouses, and historic storefronts look particularly captivating basking in a warm glow. The ocean finally warms up enough to go swimming. Outdoor activities abound. And the fresh seafood never seems to run out.

Looking for some inspiration for your next domestic getaway? Scroll on for 10 waterfront New England towns where you can embrace the coastal grandmother aesthetic this summer (or honestly, anytime before things shut down in November). And if you’re up for an adventure, make it a road trip and hit a number of these locales for a truly memorable and Instagrammable experience.

Ogunquit, Maine

Ogunquit, a pretty-as-a-picture town on Maine’s southern coast, sets itself apart with beautiful scenery and coastal character. Ogunquit Beach is the perfect spot to build sand castles, explore tidal pools, and meander along the water’s edge. For even more sea views, stroll along Marginal Way, the 1.5-mile cliff walk that connects Shore Road to Perkins Cove. Downtown has plenty of shops, restaurants, and galleries. Want to peep even more Maine-focused works? Head to the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Book a stay at The Dunes on the Waterfront, a revamped boutique hotel with cottages that look plucked from the pages of a design magazine and capture the timeless charm of a summer getaway to the Pine Tree State.

Watch Hill, Rhode Island

The tiny, affluent hamlet of Watch Hill still feels like a best-kept secret. Shingled cottages with stone walls and hydrangeas line the roads leading to the main drag, where you’ll find a handful of stores, casual restaurants, an old-school carousel, and delicious ice cream at the stalwart St. Clair Annex. Speaking of historic spots, the Ocean House, a yellow-and-white Victorian idol, has lured a well-to-do crowd since 1868. The interiors are decorated with watery hues, custom furnishings, and early New England art. Equally gorgeous, the grounds include a tournament-level croquet lawn, a shuffleboard court, and a private stretch of white sand.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Nantucket calls to mind crisp white linen, shingled cottages, and low-key days on the dune-backed beaches. That well-heeled yet effortless vibe very much persists to this day. Trips to the tiny island off of Cape Cod are filled with early morning bike rides, lighthouse hikes, seafood cookouts, and sherbert-hued sunsets. The cobblestoned streets of downtown are dotted with restaurants, upscale boutiques, and historic landmarks like the Hadwen House. While it’s quite relaxing to role-play as a second homeowner by renting a cedar-shingled house for the week, we’re partial to Life House, Nantucket, an innkeeper’s cottage-inspired boutique hotel with cute rooms and a terrace café/lounge just a stone’s throw away.

New Castle, New Hampshire

New Hampshire doesn’t often get the notoriety it deserves as a seaside vacation destination, but New Castle will change your perception entirely. With a population of just around 1,000 residents, the scenic village is the smallest and easternmost town in the Granite State. It’s also quaint and brimming with natural beauty. Add to that a chill atmosphere, and it’s easy to see why it makes such an ideal relaxing summer weekend away. In between trips to Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouse and Great Island Common, do a boat cruise and hit the downtown galleries, shops, and restaurants.

Mystic, Connecticut

Quaint and overflowing with character, Mystic (yes, the town immortalized in the 1988 Julia Roberts flick Mystic Pizza) looks straight out of a tourism brochure — or maybe it’s that you’ve seen images of its characteristic downtown peppered across postcards, pamphlets, and the silver screen. Either way, the former whaling hub and present-day tourism darling doesn’t disappoint in the history or looks department. There are old sea captains' homes, plus plenty of eateries, souvenir shops, boutiques, and the iconic bascule-style drawbridge in the downtown area. Mystic Seaport is the largest maritime museum in the country while the Mystic Aquarium gives visitors a front-row seat to beluga whales, penguins, and seals.

Edgarton, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Situated on the eastern side of Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown is one of the most beloved destinations on the ever-enchanting Massachusetts island. First settled in 1642, the fishing and whaling port turned classic New England summer colony attracts returning visitors with its pedestrian-friendly downtown replete with all the shops, galleries, and restaurants one would expect, plus beautiful beaches, manicured gardens, and the Edgartown Harbor Light. Keen to spend the night before heading back to the mainland? (We totally get that.) Snooze in style at the oh-so-chic Faraway Martha’s Vineyard.

Kennebunkport, Maine

A strong contender for the prettiest town in Maine, Kennebunkport sets itself apart from the pack with its blend of historic charm and idyllic scenery. Downtown is textbook coastal New England — antique stores, galleries, souvenir shops, quaint inns, water views, and seafood joints. The Clam Shack and Mabel's Lobster Claw draw heaps of hungry patrons in the summer months. The beaches are another selling point. Goose Rocks Beach is ideal for catching rays, having a picnic, beachcombing, and trotting along the sandy shoreline. One of the more unique attractions, the Seashore Trolley Museum, displays an impressive collection of mass transit vehicles collected over the decades.

Chatham, Massachusetts

Summer getaways to Cape Cod are a New England rite of passage as classic as polo shirts and linen pants. On the docket? Take your pick of sun-drenched beaches and cool off in the refreshing ocean. Nature lovers flock to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge. Getting out on the water is a must, too. Visitors can choose between sailing, kayaking, fishing, and lobstering. On the topic of seafood, an authentic New England-style clambake remains a quintessential culinary experience. The quaint downtown warrants some time, whether that’s shopping in the late afternoon or stretching your legs with a walk after dinner. Be sure to snap some pics in front of the iconic Chatham Lighthouse.

Bar Harbor, Maine

For a classic seaside escape, check out Bar Harbor. The gateway to Acadia National Park offers access to splendid natural scenery and outdoor adventure. Hikes to the summit of Cadillac Mountain come with a major payoff of views over to the bay and out to the Cranberry Islands. Carve out some time to meander along the Shore Path, which starts at the town pier and follows the water to the eastern shore of Mount Desert Island. Of course, all those activities are bound to work up an appetite. Geddy's is a local favorite with kitschy decor and tasty chowder. Don’t leave without grabbing a lobster roll from the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound.

Block Island, Rhode Island

The smallest state has an outsize amount of coastal charm. And of the many seaside destinations in Rhode Island, Block Island very much holds its own. Known for its small-town friendliness and New England character, the tiny region delights visitors with its beaches, walking trails, and sense of serenity. It’s the perfect summer retreat for when you’re feeling nostalgia for simpler times. A peak-season trip is defined by sun-oaked afternoons that linger into the evenings, ice cream cones, snapping photos of the 1800s-built red-brick lighthouse, seafood cookouts, and bonfires. After all that seaside fun, rest up at Block Island Beach House.