50 Clever Things With Near-Perfect Amazon Ratings That You Never Knew You Needed

On Amazon, it’s hard to know what products are legitimate, and which one’s aren’t. That’s why our shopping editors have curated this list of 50 helpful items on Amazon that actually live up to the hype. These products with near-perfect Amazon ratings are guaranteed to do exactly what you need them to do — and in this case, all the items on this list will absolutely make your life a bit easier. From tons of home organization solutions to TikTok-approved beauty products to nifty gadgets for the home chef, each of these clever items has thousands of positive ratings from real-life customers to back it up. You’re about to find your next holy grail product that you won’t remember how you lived without.

1 This Rotating Cosmetics Organizer That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Celeb-Worthy Amazon Miserwe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $19 See On Amazon Need a little extra bathroom storage? (Because really, who doesn’t?) This 360-degree rotating makeup organizer gives your space the organization it deserves, with seven adjustable layers and a super easy set-up. It has a non-slip bottom and rotates smoothly and silently, so you can easily access all of your cosmetics in one place.

2 This Set Of 4 Super-Cute Margarita Glasses Amazon Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses (4-Pack) $34 See On Amazon It’ll feel like taco Tuesday any day of the week with these adorable cactus margarita glasses. Kitschy, fun, and durable, they look just as good on the shelf as they do with a frozen marg inside. They’re dishwasher and freezer safe, and they have a super sturdy base so they won’t tip easily. Reviewers love their durability and capacity — they each hold 16 ounces of liquid.

3 An Eyelash Comb To Brush Through Mascara Clumps Amazon MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 See On Amazon Say goodbye to clumpy lashes with MSQ’s eyelash comb. The days of going in to separate clumped up mascara with a safety pin (eek!) are over thanks to this ingenious little tool — it has thirty tiny prongs that perfectly separate lashes and remove excess mascara that can create flakes and clumps. It comes with a cap for easy storage and travel, and reviewers love how the comb is easy to use and leaves lashes with a natural look. Available colors: 5

4 These Cool Rose-Shaped Ice Cube Molds Amazon KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds $6 See On Amazon Are you prepping for the perfect little garden party picnic that you’ve already creative directed in your head? You’ll probably want to snag one of these rose-shaped ice molds to make adorable ice cube garnishes for cocktails and other drinks. And they’re not just for drinks — they’re made of food-grade silicone so you can also use them to make rose-shaped soaps, chocolates, jellies, or cakes.

5 A Set Of LED Night Lights With An Attractive Antique Look Amazon GE LED Vintage Plug-in Night Light $18 See On Amazon Up your home’s ambiance with these LED vintage nightlights. They plug into the wall and have light-sensing technology so they’ll automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn. The lights have a decorative hood and cage for a rustic, farmhouse-y vibe, and the LED function means you’ll never have to replace the lightbulb.

6 This Travel-Friendly Mirror That Magnifies & Lights Up Miroposs Light-Up Travel Makeup Magnifying Mirror $23 See On Amazon This travel makeup mirror makes it easy to do your makeup perfectly, even when you’re on the road. The lighted mirror has three settings — white light, natural light, and warm light, and you can adjust the brightness level, too. The mirror is easily rechargeable, and it also comes with a 10X magnifying mirror for an extra close-up view.

7 This Soothing & Depuffing Ice Roller That Also Helps With Other Ailments Amazon ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Face Cryotherapy Ice Roller $10 See On Amazon It turns out the cryotherapy isn’t just for athletes recovering after a workout session — it’s also loved by derms and estheticians for its anti-inflammatory benefits for your skin. This cryotherapy ice roller, when stored in the freezer, depuffs and cools your face, stimulating blood flow and providing a temporary tightening effect. Reviewers also use it to help relieve sinus pain, tension headaches, migraines, and more. Available colors: 14

8 A Neat Way To Organize Your Pot & Pan Collection Amazon ORDORA 8-Tier Pots & Pans Organizer $25 See On Amazon Do you struggle to keep your kitchen cabinets organized? Check out this eight-tier pots and pans organizer to help keep your cookware neat and easy to access. You can configure it vertically or horizontally, and the shelves are adjustable to fit any size pot or pan. The racks have non-slip rubber grips, too, so your cookware stays secure.

9 This Silicone Holder To Keep Your Makeup Brushes Protected & Clean Amazon FERYES Large Silicone Travel Makeup Brush Holder $16 See On Amazon This silicone travel makeup brush holder means you can easily keep your brushes clean and organized at your vanity or while you’re on the go. It’s big enough to hold all your brushes, no matter their size, but small enough to slip into your toiletry bag. It’s super user-friendly, too, with a convenient magnetic closure and a silicone body that’s easy to keep clean. Available colors: 14

10 These Clever Covers For Your Half-Used Produce Amazon Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Minimize food waste with these reusable silicone food savers. The pack comes with five food savers in different sizes, perfect for preserving the cut end of any size produce, from bananas to grapefruit. They’re made of premium food-safe silicone that’s easy to clean, and each food saver hugs inward to ensure a snug fit.

11 This Complexion-Perfecting BB Cream That Adjusts To The Tone Of Your Skin Amazon L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer $9 See On Amazon For an effortlessly put-together look, reach for this L’Oréal BB cream — a tinted cream that smooths out your skin’s texture and provides all-day moisture. It’s formulated to adjust to any skin tone, so it’ll create the perfect custom shade for you, and it’s infused with vitamins C and E to promote healthy skin. It’s a great primer underneath makeup, or you can wear it alone for those no-makeup makeup days. It comes in four blendable shades, along with anti-redness and anti-fatigue options. Available shades: 6

12 A Portable Humidifier That You Can Even Take In Your Car Amazon GENIANI Portable Cool Mist Humidifier $22 See On Amazon Do you have dry skin or an itchy throat? You’ll feel a huge difference with this convenient, portable cool mist humidifier. The compact design means you can put it anywhere — in the car, on your desk during the workday, and on your bedside table at night. Ideal for drier climates, it helps you fine-tune the humidity of your surroundings, even keeping houseplants healthier, too. It also functions as a nightlight, perfect for bedtime use.

13 A Body Lotion That You Apply On Wet Skin In The Shower Amazon Curél Hydra Therapy In Shower Lotion $11 See On Amazon Dermatologist-recommended Curél makes a convenient, in-shower lotion so you can step out of the shower moisturized instead of stripped. The fragrance-free lotion replenishes and restores skin with ceramides, and it’s been granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. The in-shower application means you can slather it on in the shower, towel off, and go — perfect for those mornings when you’re short on time.

14 A Clever Organizer For Your Most-Used Hair Products & Tools Amazon JACKCUBE Design Hair Dryer Holder $33 See On Amazon Organize your clunky bathroom essentials like hair dryers and straighteners with this hair tool holder. The organizer, made of synthetic leather, has three roomy slots for bigger hair tools to keep them handy on your vanity, along with a compact front pocket that’s perfectly sized to house hair care products or even a convenient power strip for your heat styling tools.

15 These Food Storage Containers That Prolong The Life Of Your Produce Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers (8-Pack) $34 See On Amazon Another efficient food waste-reducer: these Rubbermaid produce savers. They have FreshVent technology to regulate airflow and help your produce stay fresher for longer, and their design makes it easy to stack and organize hard-to-store items like berries and sliced fruit. Each set includes four dishwasher-safe produce savers, and they have thousands of five-star Amazon ratings.

16 A Nifty Little Organizer For Your Lip Glosses & Liquid Lipsticks Amazon FAJ Lip Gloss Holder Organizer $20 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many lip products — until you find yourself with too many lip products. Thankfully, this lip gloss organizer helps you keep them all neat and tidy with 27 slots, perfect for holding lip gloss, liquid lipstick, or even makeup brushes, mascara, and eyeliner. Plus, it’ll only take up 9 inches in your bathroom drawer.

17 This Wine Chiller Stick That Also Aerates Your Wine Amazon Wine Chiller Set + Foil Cutter $15 See On Amazon This wine chiller set will completely revolutionize your next dinner party — the three-piece set includes a foil cutter, a stopper, and a drip-free pourer and aerator with a cooler rod. The rod keeps pre-chilled white at a perfect drinking temperature, or brings down room-temp red to the ideal cellar temperature (57 degrees or so). It’s perfect for on-the-go gatherings, too, like picnics.

18 A Travel-Friendly Jewelry Box That Fits A Surprising Amount Inside Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon Tired of having to untangle your necklaces every time you travel? This travel jewelry box organizer has seven slot rolls, three boxes, and an earring compartment to keep everything separate. It’s only 3.75 by 3.75 inches, so it’ll slip nicely into your travel bag, and it even has a convenient mirror. It has over 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and reviewers rave about how well-made it is. Available colors: 9

19 This Clever Organizer For Your Go-To Tote Bag Amazon OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert $29 See on Amazon Never dig around the bottom of your purse for your keys again with this purse organizer insert. It comes in six different sizes to slide perfectly into your pocketbook, giving your bag body and giving you tons of pockets and slots to fit your phone, wallet, lipsticks, hand cream, headphones, keys, and more — and it has a whopping 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 16

20 A Set Of 5 Packing Cubes To Streamline The Way You Pack Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes & Laundry Bag (5-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Make your next big trip a breeze to pack for with Shacke Pak’s packing cubes. The five-pack set comes with four mesh cubes and one dirty laundry bag, helping you get the most out of your luggage. The mesh cubes keep clothings wrinkle-free and organized, so you can maximize your suitcase space — and they have an almost perfect Amazon rating. Available colors: 9

21 A Useful Citrus Squeezer For Lemons, Limes, & Oranges Amazon Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Citrus Squeezer $15 See On Amazon You’ll never waste another drop of citrus juice again with this handy little two-in-one citrus squeezer — the patented design means you can easily juice lemons, limes, and small oranges. The Amazon best-seller is easy on your hands and has a built-in strainer for seeds and pulp, so you can squeeze the juice directly into a cocktail, salad dressing, guac, or wherever else you need it.

22 A Hair Towel Scrunchie That’s *So* Useful For The Beach Or Pool Amazon Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchie $12 See On Amazon From hair care brand Kitsch, these microfiber hair towel scrunchie two-packs help dry damp hair and reduce unwanted frizz. They’re perfect for throwing your hair up without damaging it after the pool or beach, or for getting a head start on dry time so you can avoid using a blowdryer for so long. Pro tip: use them on your wrists to prevent water dripping down your arms when you wash your face! Available colors: 6

23 A Makeup Palette Organizer That Looks Sleek, Too Amazon Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer $25 See On Amazon Keep your vanity clear and your makeup organized with this acrylic makeup palette organizer. The organizer has eight thin compartments, perfect for storing lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadow palettes, and compacts — but each divider is removable, so you can easily adjust the organizer to fit bigger products like foundations, moisturizers, and perfumes.

24 This Adorable Serving Bowl For Guacamole Amazon Prepworks by Progressive Guacamole Bowl With Spoon $24 See On Amazon This adorable ceramic guacamole bowl is the perfect cute party item — it even has a spoon (that looks like the stem!) and a cover so you can keep the guac from going brown or attracting flies when it’s not in use. Reviewers love the hand-painted bowl for its giftability and its dishwasher-safe design. It also comes in a chili-shaped version for salsa.

25 A Salad Dressing Shaker & Dispenser In One Amazon OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker $12 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of fresh, homemade salads, you’ll probably want to add this salad dressing shaker to your kitchen gadget lineup. The small, one-cup capacity means it’s easy to store and to shake with one hand, and it has a watertight, leak-proof seal and an easy-pour spout. It’s also great for making marinades or any sauce that doesn’t require a blender. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe.

26 A Cute Little Book To Organize Your Recipes Amazon Jot & Mark Recipe 3 Ring Binder $27 See On Amazon Tired of flipping through your phone while cooking, or getting precious recipe cards dirty? This three-ring recipe binder is a game-changer for home cooks, helping you keep your recipe cards handy, easy to access, and clean. It comes with duel-sided recipe cards in a cute design of your choice, perfect for creating an heirloom piece that’ll last for years — Amazon reviewers note how sturdy it is. Available patterns: 12

27 The Viral Way To Curl Your Hair Without Heat Amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $16 See On Amazon Create the perfect heatless curls with Kitsch’s satin heatless curling set. It’s easy to throw in before bed, and you’ll wake up to effortless curls each morning with no damaging from heat styling. The set comes with one flexible rod and two satin scrunchies to secure your hair, and many reviewers note that it’s the best heatless curler they’ve used. This heatless method of curling your hair has gone viral recently, too. Available colors: 2

28 The Best-Selling Veggie Chopper With *So* Many Capabilities Amazon MAIPOR Vegetable Chopper $19 See On Amazon Dinner prep just got a whole lot easier with this 13-in-1 vegetable chopper. The chopper easily dices, minces, or shreds veggies with its stainless steal blades. It catches and stores the veggies in its attached container, eliminating the need for a cutting board, and is easily cleaned with its attached scrubbing fork. Among its thirteen attachments are a grater, a mincer, a mandolin slicer, and an egg white separator.

29 A Genius Way To Organize Your Cleaning & Gardening Tools Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Keep your cleaning supplies and tools organized and out of the way with this wall-mountable garden tool organizer. The 15-inch holder has six hooks and five spring-loaded slots, perfect for hanging brooms and dusters in the home, trowels and rakes in the shed, or snow shovels and squeegees in the garage. And it boasts 40,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

30 This Skin-Smoothing Primer That Feels Like Putty Amazon e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer $9 See On Amazon Beauty editors and TikTokers alike love the e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer for its ability to smooth out pores, blur imperfections, and leave skin perfectly prepped for makeup application. The primer uses squalane to moisturize and balance sebum production, and its velvety texture glides over the skin while gripping onto makeup for all-day hold.

31 These Taco Holders That Are A *Must* For Tuesday Nights Amazon AVROX Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stand (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Tacos make for perfect bites for entertaining, but they’re also notoriously messy to assemble and serve. But with this four-pack of stainless steel taco holders, you can easily serve up to 12 tacos with a restaurant-quality presentation. Boasting a 4.8-star rating after thousands of reviews, these dishwasher-safe taco stands are also great for crisping up shells in the oven since they’re grill- and oven-safe. They’re offered in three stainless steel designs, from solid to wired — although there’s something about the featured metal design that feels especially photo-ready.

32 These Rug Corner Grippers That Prevent Curling, Slipping, & Sliding Amazon Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) $10 See On Amazon More than 11,000 shoppers have awarded these rug grippers a perfect five-star rating for effectively eliminating trip hazards and those dreaded corner curls. The easy-to-apply adhesive grippers can be used on hardwood floors, tile, marble, and concrete to keep area rugs and runners firmly in place, with no “lift” whatsoever — even with rambunctious pets. Shoppers also confirm that the grippers don’t leave any sticky residue behind.

33 The Reusable Paper Towels With A Cult-Like Following Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Cut back on your paper towel usage with these best-selling reusable Swedish dishcloths. Available in nine colors, the super-absorbent cellulose-based towels can be used on almost any kitchen or bathroom surface for all your cleaning needs. There are 10 cloths included in a pack, and each cloth can be machine-washed and reused up to 100 times, making for the ultimate eco-friendly paper towel alternative.

34 An Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Made Of Volcanic Stone Amazon Revlon Face Roller $12 See On Amazon A cult-fave drugstore find with more than 30,000 five-star Amazon ratings (and counting), this small but effective face roller banishes oil using a tip made of real volcanic stone. As a less wasteful alternative to blotting papers, roll it right over your makeup to eliminate shine for a matte finish. An added bonus? Fans love how using it feels like a mini facial massage. Plus, it’s endlessly reusable thanks to its easy-to-clean design.

35 These Touch-Sensitive Puck Lights That You Can Stick Anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Elevate the look of your kitchen, closet, and more with these fan-favorite puck lights that add elegant lighting anywhere. They adhere easily under shelves but also come with screws if you’re looking to mount them for a more permanent setup. They tap on for convenience and have a battery run time up to 100 minutes. Note: You’ll need to provide the three AA batteries for each light.

36 These Gorgeous Bowls That Are So Useful For Chips & Dip, Soup & Bread, & More Amazon The Lakeside Collection Stoneware Double Dips & Soup Bowls (2-Pack) $45 See On Amazon Soup and crackers, yogurt and granola, chips and salsa, hummus and pita — all winning combos, and thanks to this genius set of stoneware bowls, you can serve those duos in one elegant package. Each rustic stoneware bowl comes with two dedicated compartments and there’s even a handle for easy carrying. Backed by thousands of glowing reviews, it’s clear these dishwasher- and microwave-safe bowls are definitely one of those kitchen items you never knew you needed but will use constantly.

37 The No-Crease Hair Clips Pro Hair Stylists Swear By Amazon MADHOLLY No Crease Styling Hair Clips (8-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These pro-approved hair clips have earned a cult following for being ultra-comfortable to wear while you get ready. The toothless design means no creasing, and they come in handy for so many things, from keeping bangs out of your face during makeup application (or multi-step skin care routines) to taming cowlicks. Choose from several pack size and color combinations, including a rhinestone offering.

38 A Bra You Can Wear 5 Different Ways Amazon Maidenform Self Expressions Stay Put Strapless Bra $34 See On Amazon A comfortable strapless bra that actually stays put is a rare find indeed. But this one from Maidenform does all that and more, thanks to its convertible straps that let you wear it five different ways, including as a halter, racerback, one-shoulder, standard, and of course, strapless. One shopper gave it the ultimate endorsement: “I actually forgot it was strapless.” Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available colors: 3

39 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses That Keep Your Drink Nice & Cold Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses $31 See On Amazon This highly rated set of stemless wine glasses is perfect for outdoor entertaining, picnics, and even indoor use, with more than a few reviewers noting they were great for cocktails, too. The dishwasher-safe stainless steel glasses are designed to keep drinks colder longer, and they’re completely shatterproof. They’re also offered in a tumbler style that comes with a lid. Available colors: 25

40 A Redness-Relieving Night Cream So You Wake Up To Soothed, Clear Skin Amazon CETAPHIL Redness Relieving Night Cream $14 See On Amazon This fragrance-free night cream is formulated with nourishing vitamins as well as licorice extract, caffeine, and allantoin for soothing red, irritated skin — it’s no surprise it’s an absolute favorite of those with dry, sensitive skin and conditions like rosacea. One shopper raved, “Very good moisturizer and I normally pay 10x this for good department store brands.” Several reviewers also reported that they use it to soothe retinol irritation.

41 An Electric Salt & Pepper Set That Requires No Buttons Amazon Gravity Electric Pepper & Salt Grinder Set $30 See On Amazon One of cooking’s small hassles can be having to grind more salt and pepper whenever you need fresh seasoning. Enter this electric pepper and salt grinder set that requires no buttons; just flip and the grinding begins. A gravity sensor light lets the grinder know when to start, and you can even adjust the coarseness levels. Each grinder calls for six AAA batteries (not included).

42 This Chic Velvet Ottoman That Can Also Be A Side Table — & It Has Hidden Storage Space, Too Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest $30 See On Amazon This chic velvet ottoman is also super practical, as it has space for hidden storage inside — and it also has a lid that can be flipped and used as a table. It’s available in several elegant jewel tones and works well as a vanity chair, foot stool, or side table. Somehow, it costs less than $40 on Amazon, making it practically the furniture deal of the century. Available colors: 10

43 A Charging Station That Powers Up 6 Devices At Once Amazon Hercules Tuff Device Charging Station $20 See On Amazon Tidy up a messy desktop or countertop with this charging station that powers up six devices at once, whether phones or tablets. The six USB ports and lightning cables are all compatible with Apple — as well as universally compatible — and they’re designed to charge up your devices fast. Light indicators turn off when charging is complete.

44 This Cute Crab-Shaped Utensil Rest & Steam Releaser Amazon OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $20 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s fun to have the little practical things in life be cute. That’s exactly what this crab-shaped silicone spoon rest demonstrates, with a cheery Red the Crab serving as a non-slip utensil rest or steam releaser that keeps a pot’s lid elevated. Red’s claws are heat-resistant and made to hold most any kind of cooking utensil. Choose from aqua or red. Available colors: 2

45 A Fridge Whiteboard That’s So Handy For Reminders, Schedules, Chore Charts, & More Amazon Cinch Stain-Resistant Magnetic Fridge Whiteboard $13 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a fridge whiteboard for keeping track of the week’s activities. This magnetic whiteboard will always be right where you can see it, with a big 17-by-11 inch dry erase surface that’s also stain-resistant. Four markers and an eraser also come with the board. Choose from four sizes, including an extra-large option. Available sizes: 4

46 This Set Of 4 Adjustable & Expandable Drawer Dividers Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers $30 See On Amazon A kitchen drawer often ends up a jumbled mess of cooking utensils, leftover birthday candles, scissors, and so on. That’s why these bamboo drawer dividers are so useful — the set of four dividers are adjustable and expandable to fit any size of drawer. Their bamboo material means they can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth. Use them also to organize sock drawers, office drawers, and more.

47 A Rechargeable Candle Lighter Perfect For Those Tall Candles Amazon Power Practical USB Rechargeable Candle Lighter $26 See On Amazon This rechargeable candle lighter is useful when your favorite candle’s burned down, and you’re trying to reach deep into the jar to light it. Rechargeable via USB, once it’s powered up, the lighter’s long wand helps protect fingers while lighting not just candles, but fire pits, BBQs, and more. “I’ve had mine for a few months now and only needed to charge it twice,” one reviewer shared. “It’s a must have for candle lovers and would make a great gift.”

48 This Pretty Cup Holder Tray That Rests On Your Couch Amazon Elimiko Couch Cup Holder Tray $40 See On Amazon This couch cup holder tray manages to be both incredibly efficient and chic-looking with a gold-rimmed holder and minimal design. Rest it over the arm of your sofa as a place to keep remotes and hold a cup of tea (or wine). It’s made from anti-slip silicone and is fitted with four pipes that clasp onto your furniture. Available colors: 6

49 The Cult-Favorite Makeup Removing Towel With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser Towel $19 See On Amazon One of those cult-fave beauty products, The Original MakeUp Eraser is known for erasing any type of makeup, from the thickest eyeliner to the reddest lipstick — and it’s reusable and machine-washable. With over 20,000 five-star ratings, reviewers are clearly impressed. “This is a certified miracle cloth,” one reviewer raved. “It takes off every single trace of makeup with just hot water. I love it so much I have bought for friends. No rubbing - just a soft immediate makeup remover.”