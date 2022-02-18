(Entertaining)

The Classic Martini Drink Everyone Is Ordering In 2022

Bottoms up!

By Anna Buckman
Shutterstock
Martini glass, sunglasses and palm leaf shadow on pink background
"And just like that... the classic Cosmo martini is back!” says Dustin Drankiewicz of Ina Mae Tavern and Frontier in Chicago, IL. “Overall many of our guests are ordering more martinis, but the Cosmo at our restaurants have been very popular.” To create it, use the classic mix of vodka, Cointreau, lime, and cranberry juice, plus orange bitters.Courtesy of Ina Mae Tavern
“I have started to notice more Martinezes being ordered lately,” says Robert Kidd, head bartender of Le Cavalier at the HOTEL DU PONT. “I love the cocktail, and you can have a ton of fun with it by swapping around the gins.” This winter, he’s using Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin with Torino vermouth for the recipe.Photo by Neal Santos

