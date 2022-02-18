Menu
The Classic Martini Drink Everyone Is Ordering In 2022
Anna Buckman
"And just like that... the classic Cosmo martini is back!” says Dustin Drankiewicz of
Ina Mae Tavern
and
Frontier
in Chicago, IL. “Overall many of our guests are ordering more martinis, but the Cosmo at our restaurants have been very popular.” To create it, use the classic mix of vodka, Cointreau, lime, and cranberry juice, plus orange bitters.
“I have started to notice more Martinezes being ordered lately,” says Robert Kidd, head bartender of
Le Cavalier
at the
HOTEL DU PONT
. “I love the cocktail, and you can have a ton of fun with it by swapping around the gins.” This winter, he’s using
Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin
with Torino vermouth for the recipe.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.