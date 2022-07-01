Menu
Everyone Should Have This Classic Italian Cocktail Recipe In Their Back Pocket
According to experts.
Anna Buckman
“When talking about ultra-classic Italian cocktails, one has to start with the ‘Mi-To’ — the 'Milano-Torino' cocktail — not only because it’s a fantastic drink, but it’s also super simple to make, and was the 'founding father' of two other classic cocktails, [the Americano and the Negroni],” says Massimo Lusardi, founder of
In Tune Hospitality
.
“Created in Milan in the 1860s, it's equal parts
Campari
(from Milano) and sweet vermouth (traditionally from Torino), and makes the perfect combination for a refreshing aperitivo,” says Lusardi of the Mi-To. To make, pour those two ingredients over ice in a rocks glass, stir, and serve with an orange garnish.
