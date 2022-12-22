(Holiday Entertaining)

If You’ve Had Your Fill Of Holiday Wine, Try This Warming Cider Cocktail Instead

The perfect cold-weather alternative.

Shana Novak/DigitalVision/Getty Images
The Grand Cider cocktail consists of 1 part Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, 1/4 part lemon juice, 3 parts apple cider, and 1 dash aromatic bitters. Warm all ingredients inside a kettle or a sauce pan. Serve in a 6 ounce Irish coffee glass. Add a bar spoon of butter on top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.Courtesy of Grand Marnier
The Cider Sling by Marissa Mazzotta, bar manager at The Shanty, requires 1/4 ounce allspice dram, 1/4 ounce cinnamon, 3/4 ounce lemon, 1 1/2 ounces Applejack Barrel Finished Ragtime Rye, and 2 ounces apple cider juice. Roll ingredients and serve in a wine glass. Top with seltzer and Angostura bitters.Courtesy of The Shanty
