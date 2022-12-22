Menu
(Holiday Entertaining)
If You’ve Had Your Fill Of Holiday Wine, Try This Warming Cider Cocktail Instead
The perfect cold-weather alternative.
by
Anna Buckman
2 hours ago
Shana Novak/DigitalVision/Getty Images
The Grand Cider cocktail consists of 1 part
Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
, 1/4 part lemon juice, 3 parts apple cider, and 1 dash aromatic bitters. Warm all ingredients inside a kettle or a sauce pan. Serve in a 6 ounce Irish coffee glass. Add a bar spoon of butter on top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
The Cider Sling by Marissa Mazzotta, bar manager at
The Shanty
, requires 1/4 ounce allspice dram, 1/4 ounce cinnamon, 3/4 ounce lemon, 1 1/2 ounces
Applejack Barrel Finished Ragtime Rye
, and 2 ounces apple cider juice. Roll ingredients and serve in a wine glass. Top with seltzer and Angostura bitters.
Courtesy of The Shanty
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.