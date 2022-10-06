Maximalist Bath Mats Are Still Trending — And We Love These Chic Amazon Finds

As Cold Picnic co-founder Phoebe Sung told TZR back in 2021, there’s a good reason statement bath mats are so in demand right now. “The bathroom can be the most difficult room in the house to make feel like home, but it’s also one of the most important rooms,” she explained. “And in many bathrooms you can’t paint the walls or move furniture around; you can’t fill it with neat furniture or artwork or plants.” That has left the humble rug as one of the sole pieces with which to decorate in the space, giving shoppers all the more incentive to invest in a bathroom mat that’s truly chic.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options in that category. The absorbent floor covering has become more stylish than ever, and now even has Instagram-famous status pieces of its own. With all of that said, though, you hardly want to spend an arm and a leg on this item — after all, it’s doomed to be a perpetually soggy, badly treated piece of fabric that sits underfoot, no matter how chic. So don’t get sucked in and succumb to the pressure of social media and its perfect bathroom scenes; you can easily find an affordable option that packs in just as much style without a hefty price tag.

One of the best sources for those? Amazon, of course, which TZR has raided to find some of the trendiest bath mats out there. To see our favorite budget-friendly picks from the site (and, OK, a few splurges just for fun), scroll on ahead.

In addition to the vibrant green gradient color scheme, this bath mat features thicker, heavy-density fiber, no-skid rubber backing, and is easy to clean. It’s clearly a fan favorite, with some 5,000 five-star reviews to date. “This bathroom rug is heavenly on the feet,” raves one Amazon reviewer. “Most bathroom rugs have zero softness and only worry about absorbency but this one does both!”

Get cheeky in your bathroom with a fun bathmat that delivers a silly message. One reviewer raved: “Matches my peach bathroom perfectly and is seriously so so so soft!”

If you have an eye for abstract design, this rug is for you. And, if this option isn’t for you, there are several other designs and colorways available to fit any color scheme or aesthetic. “I just received this in the mail and put it in my bathroom right away,” reads one Amazon review. “It’s softer then I expected and I just love the design. Really fun and different from other bathroom rugs! Love.”

Perfect for a free-spirited, artisanal space, this hand-made rug is made of natural jute fibers and recycled cotton rags. “The 2X3 is the perfect size for the guest powder room in our Orange Beach, Alabama cottage,” raves one Amazon reviewer. “The colorful rag rug brightens the room. It’s affordable and just right for the space.”

Perfect for plant-lovers, this foliage-inspired non-slip mat (with more than 800 five-star reviews to date) will bring some life to your bathroom. “I’ve been looking for a long time for the perfect size and design,” reads one Amazon review. “This hit all the boxes! My bathroom is small and needed something that had a little design with color but not over power the area. After trying lots of other shapes and sizes this hit the nail on the head. Feels soft enough also. Color is great . Looks like a real leaf on the floor. A plant lovers treat.”

Not everyone’s into prints on their bathroom floor, and that’s OK. If you’re in that category, snag one of these round mats instead. Its crochet detail adds textural interest, and its bright red hue is still a statement. “This little rug is adorable!! Very soft, easy to wash, and is perfect for my little apartment bath,” reads one Amazon review.

Cottagecore lovers will be thrilled with this whimsical flower-shaped bath mat that comes in several colorways including blue, pink, purple, red, and yellow (and has nearly 1,800 five-star ratings). “These flower rugs are so happy,” reads one review. “I have them in front of our bathroom sinks and they just bring a smile to your face. Love these! Just the right size too! Great colors!”

The abstract, geometric design of this rug adds a funky touch to even the most neutral of spaces, courtesy of the interesting waved lines, color-blocking, and shapes. “I love, love, love, LOVE this adorable boho rug,” says one Amazon reviewer. “The contrast between the textures is so unique and gorgeous! This rug makes me feel peaceful and happy.”