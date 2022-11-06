The 75 Cheapest, Most Clever Gifts On Amazon Prime

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed by all of the gift guides on the internet, which is why The Zoe Report assigned their most discerning editors the task of unearthing the best and most brilliant gift ideas for every occasion (and budget). Whether you’re attending a housewarming party in the next few weeks, your BFF has a big birthday coming up, or you’ve got dozens of names to check off your holiday shopping list, these are the cheapest, most clever gifts on Amazon Prime.

Not only will you find plenty of variety here — there are gift ideas for skin care fanatics, amateur chefs, picky teenagers, and your shopping-obsessed friend who seemingly has everything — but every product on this list rings up at under $40, with the majority going for less than $20. Better yet? Everything is available on Amazon Prime, so even if you are in a time crunch, you can still get your hands on an amazing gift just in time for that holiday party or birthday dinner you have coming up.

Scroll on to discover 75 truly genius gift ideas from Amazon — and while you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up a little something for yourself.

1 This Set Of Cheese-Shaped Glass Charms So Guests Can Keep Track Of Their Drinks Amazon True Zoo Cheese Please Drink Markers $15 See On Amazon Hosts will love these cheeky drink charms, each shaped like a wedge of cheese so guests can keep track of their glasses. All six charms snap together into a neat little circle, so you can keep track of them in your drawers when not in use. Don’t love the cheese theme? You can choose the equally cute citrus design instead.

2 A Wallet Phone Case That Can Be Carried Like A Purse Amazon UnnFiko Wallet Case $14 See On Amazon It’s already enough that it’s a cute and functional phone wallet case with a chic quilted design. Then, you add the fact that it can be carried like a purse — both in your hand, like a top handle bag, or worn across your body — and it’s that much better. A genius gift for just about anyone (but especially teens and college students), it’s sold in 10 colors and comes in sizes to fit most smartphone models.

3 A Simple & Minimalist Necklace Embellished With Your Choice Of Birthstone Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace $13 See On Amazon This gold-plated bar necklace is embellished with a tiny birthstone for just the right dose of sparkle. The simple, minimalist design will suit any aesthetic, and it looks just as beautiful worn alone as it does layered with other pieces. It’s hard to believe this well-made piece costs under $15.

4 A Pair Of Crescent Moon-Shaped Catch-All Trays That Look So Unique & Expensive Amazon BIHOIB Jewelry Dish Tray (Set of 2) $13 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t love these two crescent moon-shaped trays? Perfect for storing jewelry, change, and other items, these beautifully painted ceramic dishes add a touch of magic to any nightstand or side table, and they look like something you’d get at an independent home decor shop in a cute old town. Choose from three color combinations: blue and white (pictured), blue and black, or black and white.

5 This Body Scrub That’s Shaped Like Cute Little Sugar Cubes Amazon JOON X MOON Sugar Scrub Cubes $10 See On Amazon This pretty little bottle full of sugar scrub cubes is one of the best beauty gifts you can buy for around $10. Each cube is enough for a single body-scrub session, and they’re scented with coconut (though the brand makes several other scents as well, like champagne and lavender). They’ll look super cute perched upon a bathtub ledge, and they’ll leave your skin feeling oh-so soft.

6 This Genius Lunch Container That’s Inspired By Bento Boxes Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon Practical gifts that people will actually get a lot of use out of always make the best presents — and what’s more useful than this bento box-inspired lunch container? Perfect for meal preppers and leftovers enthusiasts, this brilliant lunch box has a large container for your “main course” (or your salad greens) on the bottom and a bunch of smaller containers on top for mix-ins and sides. It’s all stackable, and it even comes with a fork, sauce jar, and leak-proof lid.

7 These Instagram-Famous Candles With Location-Inspired Scents Amazon Homesick Premium Scented Candle $30 See On Amazon As seen all over Instagram, these Homesick candles are amazing gifts for your faraway friends. They come in 20 place-based scents, like New York City (concrete, musk), Miami (coconut and sea breeze), and Seattle (coffee and pine needles), that, when lit, will instantly call to mind your beloved city or state.

8 This Snail Mucin Skin-Care Set From A Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Brand Amazon COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare Gift Set $25 See On Amazon Skin care lovers will be well-acquainted with the many wonders snail mucin can work upon your skin (its hydrating properties are key to achieving a glass-skin effect), and this gift set from COSRX, a cult-favorite Korean brand, lets them reap those benefits four times over — namely, in the form of a gel cleanser, an essence, an eye cream, and a moisturizer. At just $25 for these high-powered products, the value is unbeatable.

9 These Deeply Hydrating Sheet Masks That Come In A Tissue Box Dispenser Amazon Lululun Hydrating and Moisturizing Face Sheet Masks (32-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Infused with beta-glucan and peptides, these Japanese sheet masks impart all kinds of skin care benefits, from hydrating to firming to toning, so they’ll incorporate well into virtually any skin care routine. Plus, they come in a cool, gift-able, tissue box-like dispenser, and this box of 32 masks evens out to under a dollar per pop.

10 This Cute Little Waffle Maker That’s A Fan Favorite On Amazon Amazon DASH Mini Waffle Maker $13 See On Amazon You wouldn’t guess it, but this is one of the most popular products on Amazon — so you know it’s guaranteed to make an amazing gift. Boasting over 150,000 five-star ratings, this mini waffle maker cooks up a delicious breakfast in mere minutes and looks so cute while doing so. You can choose from pumpkin- and heart-shaped waffles, or go with the traditional round waffle maker (there’s also a bunny-emblazoned version for the spring months).

11 This Clever Mug & Infuser Every Tea Lover Should Own Amazon Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid $18 See On Amazon With a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall, tea lovers are obsessed with this clever tea mug — it comes with a fine-mesh infuser for enjoying loose-leaf teas, plus a lid for steeping and keeping your drink warm. More to love? It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, available in two sizes (15 and 14 ounces), and comes in 12 beautiful colors, like lilac, mint green, and sunny yellow.

12 A Satin Sleep Set With A Scrunchie, Eye Mask, & Pillowcase Amazon pendali Satin Bed Pillowcase, Eye Mask, Scrunchie Set $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of beauty sleep with this three-piece set that comprises a satin sleep mask, scrunchie, and pillow case. Satin (and its more expensive counterpart, silk) is known for being much better for your hair and skin than cotton, as it’s not only a lot softer and more gentle, but therefore less likely to create friction and cause tangles and frizz. The satin mask won’t leave lines on your face in the morning, either.

13 This Palm-Sized Jewelry Box Made Of Luxe Velvet Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box $15 See On Amazon How sweet is this palm-sized jewelry box? Ideal for travel, the interior contains two wells, a few ring beds, and an elasticated pouch to keep jewelry organized en route, and it’s secured with a wraparound zipper. The plush velvet exterior makes it feel special enough to gift.

14 This Portable Phone Charger That’s As Small & Lightweight As A Lipstick Amazon iWALK Small Portable Charger $35 See On Amazon Small and sleek enough to slip into a purse or pocket, this lipstick-sized iPhone charger is the kind of thoughtful yet functional gift that anyone in your life will appreciate. Compatible with all iPhone models (as well as AirPods), this handy little device has earned close to 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and comes in six colors to match any phone case.

15 A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Built-In Knife Set (& Other Thoughtful Details) Amazon CTFT Bamboo Charcuterie Platter $27 See On Amazon Beautifully crafted of bamboo, this charcuterie board includes a hidden, pull-out tray with a set of four bamboo-handle cheese knives, as well as two sticks of chalk you can use to write directly on the board. It’s the perfect housewarming gift or present for the friend (or family member) who lives to host — but it’s a must for your own kitchen, too.

16 A Slim & Streamlined PopSocket & Card Wallet In One Amazon PopSockets PopWallet+ Phone Grip $25 See On Amazon If your friend somehow still doesn’t have a PopSocket for their phone, this is the time to get it for them. Even better, this one comes with a super-slim card wallet, so they can save precious room in their tiny party purse. Choose from seven cute colors, like cornflower blue and blush pink.

17 A Clever Ice Roller You Can Fill With All Kinds Of Infusions Amazon Cryo Cube Ice Roller $17 See On Amazon Here’s a clever take on an ice roller: Fill this up with plain water, or with an infusion of your choice — like cucumber, rose, or aloe water for extra skin care benefits — pop it in the freezer, then glide the smooth cylinder over your face and neck to soothe, rejuvenate, and tone your skin. It comes with a protective cap, so it’s great for travel, too.

18 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Sweatpants You’ll Want To Buy For Yourself, Too Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $39 See On Amazon What’s better than sweatpants? Sweatpants lined in fleece. These sweats are practically made for cozy days spent cuddling up on the couch — and over 10,000 Amazon shoppers who gave them a five-star rating would be inclined to agree. “I received on pair as a gift, and had to buy a 2nd,” wrote one reviewer. “My house is so cold in the winter, and these pants are the softest, warmest I have.” Plus, they come in lots of cute colors, like soft beige and pastel pink.

19 A Rotating Jewelry Organizer That Fits More Than You’d Expect Amazon CONBOLA Rotating Jewelry Organizer $10 See On Amazon This clever cylindrical jewelry organizer comprises four swinging trays that rotate 360 degrees, so while it won’t take up much space on your vanity (or in your travel bag), you can fit so much inside. As a thoughtful bonus, the trays are lined with soft felt to prevent scratches. Choose from five minimalist shades: black, white, clear, mint green, and pale pink.

20 These Adorable Pimple Patches That Make Having Breakouts Fun Amazon Starface Rainbow Stars Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches (32-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With their star-shaped pimple patches, Starface has made breaking out — dare we say it — kind of fun? Made of hydrocolloid, these rainbow stars are just as effective as any other pimple patches out there, but they’re a whole lot cuter. Each box includes 32 patches, so they’ll last a while.

21 A Hydrating Face Mask That Looks & Smells Like Funfetti Frosting Amazon I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask $23 See On Amazon Though this looks and smells like a tub of funfetti frosting, this is actually a hydrating facial mask infused with glacier water, squalane, and hyaluronic acid — clever, right? Reviewers are obsessed with how soft and clear this makes their skin feel, and of course that birthday cake scent is irresistible (alas, it’s not actually edible).

22 These Incense Sticks With Divine, Earthy Scents (& The Prettiest Packaging) Amazon Folkulture Incense Sticks (Set of 6) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re compelled by the “magical vibes” or simply the vibe-y floral/woody scents, these incense sticks will please all the witchy friends in your circle. Hand-rolled and made of 100% natural ingredients, these incense sticks have a solid, 45-minute burn time. Choose from five scents with varying energetic properties, like ‘Manifesting,’ ‘Unwind,’ and ‘Good Vibes.’

23 This Cool Nail Polish That Changes Colors Based On Temperature Amazon Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color Changing Mood Nail Polish $17 See On Amazon For the nail polish lover in your life, gift them this genius thermal nail polish, which changes colors depending on the temperature (similar to the mood rings of your youth). Sold in eight colors, from blood red to shimmery gold, it’s made by Cirque Colors, an independent brand that crafts all their polishes without four of the most harmful ingredients commonly found in nail polish: toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, and DBP.

24 A Portable Campfire That’s Exactly As Cool As It Sounds Amazon Radiate Portable Campfire $28 See On Amazon Yes, this really is a portable campfire that you can take anywhere. It burns for up to five hours and emits realistic-looking flames without any smoke, making it perfect for just about any setting or occasion. This is a super fun and clever gift for literally anyone.

25 A Lip Stain That Magically Adjusts To Create The Perfect Shade For Your Skin Tone Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $14 See On Amazon This lip stain works as magically as it looks: It applies clear, then adjusts to your skin’s pH level to create a bespoke pink shade that perfectly complements your complexion. That happens to make it a foolproof beauty gift, since you don’t need to know precisely which shades or tones your recipient prefers.

26 This Clever Tote Bag With A Built-In Cooler Amazon EUDELE Mesh Beach Tote Bag with Detachable Beach Cooler $27 See On Amazon How clever is this tote bag? Perfect for the pool, picnics, and the beach, it’s a spacious tote on top with a built-in cooler on the bottom. The cooler is detachable and stores up to 12 drinks, while the bag itself (which is sold in black or blue) is large enough to fit several towels. One Amazon reviewer commented, “The bag is great! I can put water and snacks on the insulated bottom and our beach towels and clothes on top. We no longer need to carry multiple bags with us. Very convenient.”

27 A Full Set Of Measuring Cups & Spoons With A Clever, Nested Design Amazon COOK WITH COLOR Measuring Cup Set (9 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Whether they’re a pro or a beginner, any home cook would love this measuring cup set — particularly because it won’t take up much space in their cabinets, thanks to its clever nested design. The nine-piece set includes a liquid measuring cup, dry measuring cups and spoons, a funnel, and a scraper for precisely measuring dry ingredients, which all snap neatly into each other. Choose from three pretty, gradient color combinations: pastel, blue, or blue and yellow.

28 A Pair Of Gorgeous Bookends Made Of Natural Agate Amazon JIC Gem Dyed Purple Agate Bookends $29 See On Amazon Made from natural agate and dyed to intensify the color, these bookends double as home decor. Since they’re made from real gemstones, each piece has their own unique shapes and striations, which also makes them look and feel so much more expensive than they are. They come in four weights and six colors to suit any interior or book collection.

29 These Sophisticated Bath Bombs Infused With Skin-Softening Botanicals Amazon OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs $30 See On Amazon Bath lovers will adore these ultra-chic bath bombs from OUAI, the luxury hair- and body-care brand by celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin. Filled with nourishing jojoba, safflower, and hemp oils, and lightly fragranced with soothing jasmine and rose, they’re just the thing to help you unwind after a long day. Not to mention, that sleek white jar will look chic on a bath ledge.

30 These Fun & Trendy Slippers Emblazoned With Smiley Faces Amazon AIMINUO Smiley Face Slippers $21 See On Amazon These fun slides are all over the internet right now — though they’re undeniably practical (as all slippers are) and warm and cozy, one of their key selling points is that they simply spark joy. Choose from nine color combinations, from black with yellow smileys to the pretty white and pink pictured.

31 A Dainty & Expensive-Looking Zodiac Necklace Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Zodiac Necklace $13 See On Amazon This dainty necklace may cost less than $15, but it looks so much more expensive than that. Sold in white, yellow, and rose gold, it depicts the zodiac constellation of your choice and comes studded with tiny, cubic zirconia stones. “This far exceeded my expectations,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “It comes with a beautiful presentation in a box and little drawstring pouch. The necklace itself looks so elegant and expensive. I purchased this as a gift and cannot wait to give it!”

32 A Countertop Wine Rack With Storage For Glasses, Too Amazon ALLCENER Tabletop Wood Wine Rack $29 See On Amazon This countertop wine rack is such a cute idea for a small space or bar area — not only does it have room for four bottles, but there are slots for four glasses, too. Plus, the wood and iron design will look good in literally any space.

33 The Chicest Portable Speaker For Under $25 Amazon XLEADER SoundAngel A8 Wireless Speaker $22 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this incredibly cool-looking wireless speaker costs under $25. It’s fully equipped with Bluetooth, voice control, and an LED touchscreen, and over 24,000 shoppers rave about its crystal-clear sound quality. It also comes with a waterproof case, so you can take it with you to the beach or pool.

34 A Genius Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee & Tea At The Perfect Temperature Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $23 See On Amazon Ideal for cozy season, this warmer plate keeps your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate (or hot toddy) at the perfect hot temperature. It’s so easy to use, too — just touch the on/off button to adjust among three temperature settings, and it’ll automatically shut off after four hours if you forget. It’s big enough to accommodate most mug sizes, and some enterprising shoppers also use it to heat up bowls of soup.

35 A Trio Of Gorgeous Eyeshadows In the Cutest, Bento Box-Inspired Packaging Amazon Kaja Eye Bento Collection Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio $19 See On Amazon Packaged in a cute, bento box-inspired stack, this trio of eyeshadows includes one sparkly and two matte shades that look beautiful on their own, or worn together for a multidimensional look. The creamy powder formulations can be applied and blended with a finger — ideal for toting along in a makeup case, or for makeup beginners. Take your pick from 15 shades.

36 A Portable Cutlery Set That’s Both Pretty & Practical Amazon AARAINBOW Portable Flatware Set (6 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon This white-and-gold cutlery set is pretty enough to lay out for guests at home, but it’s actually meant for taking on the go, thanks to its small, lightweight design that fits into the included carrying case. Ideal for camping, barbecues, and traveling, this six-piece set is fully equipped with a knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, straw, and cleaning brush, and it comes in 22 eye-catching colors.

37 This Rattan Essential Oil Diffuser You’ll Want To Keep On Display Amazon Kobodon Rattan Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier $27 See On Amazon Crafted of beachy-chic wicker, this is an essential oil diffuser anyone would want to keep on display. The continuous cold mist works as a humidifier, too, and it’s whisper-quiet enough to keep in the bedroom or office.

38 A Handy Contraption That Cooks Eggs To Perfection Every Single Time Amazon BELLA Double Tier Egg Cooker $24 See On Amazon Capable of preparing up to 12 eggs at once, this double-tier egg cooker comes with a boiling tray, poaching tray, omelet tray, and a measuring cup so you can cook your eggs in any way you like — with perfect results every time. Every component is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up, and its small footprint won’t clutter up counters.

39 A Set Of Chic & High-Quality Marble Coasters Amazon RADICALn Coaster Set $28 See On Amazon The perfect hostess or housewarming gift, this sleek white coaster set will fit into any space, both traditional and modern (that’s thanks to its minimalist, marble design). Included in each order are six coasters with felt-lined bottoms to prevent scratching, and a coaster holder to store them in when not in use.

40 This Stylish Table Lamp With 2 USB Charging Ports Amazon Mlambert Touch Control Table Lamp $25 See On Amazon This table lamp is more than a piece of industrial-chic home decor — it’s kitted out with two USB charging ports and three dimmer settings you can adjust via touch control, and it comes with an energy-efficient Edison bulb. At $25, you’re certainly getting your money’s worth out of this stylish yet functional piece.

41 A Pair Of Buttery Soft Leggings Lined With Cozy Fleece Amazon SATINA High Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings $15 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are lined in thin yet “sumptuously soft” fleece, as one Amazon shopper put it, so they look just as sleek as your favorite leggings, but they’ll keep you so much warmer during the colder months, whether worn on their own or as a thermal layer. Choose from 12 colors, including classics like navy, brown, and black.

42 This Pair Of Himalayan Salt Tea Light Holders That Add So Much Ambiance To Any Space Amazon Greenco Himalayan Tealight Candle Holder (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon This set of two tea light holders is such a cute spin on a Himalayan salt lamp, and the naturally hewn shape and soft amber light they emit will add some peaceful ambiance to any room. “More lovely in person at a reasonable price,” one shopper commented. “Bought this pair as a birthday gift & placed on my mantle. Would definitely recommend as a gift.”

43 This Indoor Herb Garden Kit That Home Cooks Will Love Amazon Plant Theatre Indoor Herb Garden Kit $10 See On Amazon Home cooks and green thumbs will adore this indoor herb garden kit, which comes with a selection of six herbs that grow nicely either indoors or outdoors and are most-used in savory dishes — parsley, cilantro, tarragon, chives, basil, and thyme — plus six planters and a how-to guide. Surprisingly, it only costs about $10, and you’ll likely be repaid in some delicious home-cooked meals.

44 This Soft Infinity Scarf With A Hidden Pocket That Keeps Valuables Under Wraps Amazon ELZAMA Infinity Loop Scarf with Hidden Zipper Pocket $14 See On Amazon Frequent travelers in particular will appreciate this infinity scarf, equipped with a zipper pocket for storing valuables — like credit cards, cash, or passports — that stays totally invisible when you wear it. Plus, the soft, stretchy material is the perfect weight for all seasons and climates, and it won’t wrinkle if you pack it.

45 The Stemless Martini Glasses Every Hostess Should Have On Their Bar Cart Amazon Stemless Martini Glasses (Set of 4) $37 See On Amazon Shaken or stirred, dirty or dry, French or espresso, every hostess worth their salt should be able to make a solid martini — and this set of four stemless crystal martini glasses are the perfect serving vessel. They’re much easier to hold and handle than traditional, long-stemmed martini glasses, which makes them look a bit more modern, too. Of course, they can be used to serve other “up” drinks as well, like gimlets and margaritas.

46 This Spicy Card Game That’ll Instantly Break The Ice At Your Next Get-Together Amazon Salsa: The Adult Party Game of Outrageous Accusations and Hilarious Truths $17 See On Amazon Next time your friend hosts a get-together, make sure they have Salsa on hand. Involving three levels of spiciness, these fill-in-the-blank cards have questions like “[blank] has a secret tattoo” and “[blank] has attended a swingers party” — so whether you’re playing with old friends or new ones, you’ll learn a lot about each other.

47 A Matcha-Flavored Collagen Supplement From The Brand Jennifer Aniston Swears By Amazon Vital Proteins Matcha Green Tea Collagen Latte Powder $29 See On Amazon Give your morning matcha a boost with this Matcha Collagen Latte Supplement from Vital Proteins, the brand for which Jennifer Aniston acts as chief creative officer. In addition to antioxidant-packed matcha powder, it contains 10 grams of collagen peptides to help support healthy hair, skin, and nails, as well as an impressive 10 grams of protein. Just add one to two scoops to hot water or the milk of your choice, and you’re set for the morning.

48 A Retro-Chic Record Storage Rack That’s Perfect For Vinyl Devotees Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Storage $18 See On Amazon This record storage rack offers vinyl lovers a sleek way to organize and display their collection. Crafted of wood and sturdy acrylic, and available in eight finishes, the retro-yet-sleek vibe will fit into almost every interior aesthetic, from minimalist to mid-century modern. It’s equipped to store up to 50 records, including both 12-inch LPs and 7-inch singles.

49 These Cozy Slipper Socks That You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Luther Pike Seattle Slipper Socks $13 See On Amazon Slippers and socks are two of the most popular (and low-key beloved) gifts of all time — so why not combine them into one for the ultimate foolproof gift? Available in both solid colors and festive fair isle prints, these cozy slipper-socks are lined with fur-like fleece inside and have silicone grips on the bottom to prevent slipping and sliding around the house.

50 A 3-Pack Of Chicly Packaged, Fruit-Themed Hand Sanitizers Amazon Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer JUICY 3-PACK $27 See On Amazon Hand sanitizer, but make it chic: that’s the thought behind these Touchland hand sanitizing mists that not only look cute, but smell amazing, too. The brand makes several colorful multipacks, but the ‘Juicy’ themed version gets you three sanitizers with fruit-themed scents like watermelon, berry, and peach. Gift the three-pack to your germaphobe friend, or pop one into each of your family members’ stockings.

51 This Extra-Large Picnic Blanket With A Handy Carrying Strap Amazon PortableAnd Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket $20 See On Amazon Picnic blankets are a must-have for any avid hiker, adventurer, traveler, or nature lover — they’re also great for families. So basically, whoever you’re shopping for, they’re bound to get a ton of use out of this extra-large picnic blanket that comes complete with a handy carrying strap. The bottom is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting wet in the damp grass.

52 An Expandable Bathtub Caddy Made Of Chic & Sturdy Bamboo Amazon SereneLife Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray $35 See On Amazon Once you own a bathtub caddy tray, you’ll wonder how you ever took baths without one. This one is expandable to fit most bathtubs and outfitted with silicone grips to prevent slipping and sliding; plus, there’s room for all your bath time essentials, including a phone slot, book or tablet slot, and wine glass holder. And, because it’s made of waterproof, eco-friendly bamboo, it won’t get moldy or mildewy.

53 This Wine Decanter That Looks Impressive & Expensive Amazon HiCoup Red Wine Decanter $28 See On Amazon If you want a gift that looks expensive, but isn’t, this wine decanter is perfect. Made of lead-free crystal, it’ll make any bottle of red wine — even a cheap one — taste like it costs three times the price, and it adds an impressive, decorative touch to any kitchen table. This would make a great present for any wine lover, but it’s also a lovely hostess gift.

54 This Fun Hand Soap That Dispenses Flower-Shaped Foam Amazon MyKirei by KAO Japanese Yuzu Flower Foaming Hand Soap $21 See On Amazon Part practical, part clever, and part plain fun, this foaming hand soap has a refreshing yuzu scent, is made with good-for-skin Japanese ingredients (like rice water and vitamin C), and — here’s the fun part — dispenses in the shape of a flower. The soap is sold in refill pouches, so don’t throw out the bottle when you’re done.

55 The Karaoke Mic With Over 50,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $31 See On Amazon Another super fun and clever gift, this karaoke mic is a best-seller on Amazon with over 50,000 five-star ratings (an impressive amount for such a seemingly niche product). It’s sold in 12 colors including silver, pink, and black, and can also be used as a speaker (it’s equipped with Bluetooth technology, so you can connect it to your phone, Spotify, YouTube, et cetera).

56 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Does The Work For You Amazon Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 See On Amazon Perfect for makeup enthusiasts, this electric brush cleaner takes all the fuss out of cleaning your makeup brushes (something we should all be doing each week). One Amazon reviewer commented, “I rarely ever write reviews but I had to write one for this item. It works so well. You can literally clean one brush in under 30 seconds and it’s immediately dried. I may have to get this as a Christmas gift for some of my girlfriends.” Choose between black or pink.

57 This Set Of Adorable Mini Tongs That Every Hostess Should Own Amazon HINMAY Gold Plated Mini Serving Tongs (Set of 6) $15 See On Amazon For anyone who often hosts dinner parties, this mini tong set is a cute and clever gift. Each gold-plated tong is pint-sized, so they’re perfect for serving appetizers (they come in silver, too). Made of stainless steel that won’t corrode over time, they’re even dishwasher safe. Some of these tongs could be used on a bar cart for things like ice and citrus wedges, too.

58 This Cool, Modern Clock For Less Than $30 Amazon SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Plug-in Word Clock $27 See On Amazon People (including one of our own editors) are obsessed with this cool, modern clock from Sharper Image. Sold in two colors (black and copper), it’s both an easy, interesting way to display the time and doubles as a decorative piece.

59 The “Magic” Cloth That Removes Makeup With Just Water Amazon MakeUp Eraser Cloth $20 See On Amazon Believe the hype (and the over 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings): The MakeUp Eraser really does remove a full face of makeup with just water (though it can be used with face wash, too, of course). A perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for makeup lovers, it’s sold in over 10 colors and fun prints, like camo and tie dye.

60 This Cleverly Designed Vase That Opens At The Bottom For Easy Stem Trimming Amazon Amaranth Vase Company Water Draining Vase $35 See On Amazon How clever is The Amaranth Vase? Perfect for flower lovers and those with green thumbs, the bottom can be twisted off so you can drain out the old water and trim the stems. It’s hard to think nobody else thought of this before — and it’s bound to make a special gift.

61 The Hair Straightening Brush That’ll Revolutionize Your Routine Amazon JUMPHIGH Hair Straightener Brush $26 See On Amazon There’s no product that will revolutionize your hair-styling routine quite like a straightening brush. It saves you time, effort, and arm strain, and there’s no technique involved — just brush your hair like you normally would, and you’ll look like you just walked out of the salon. And unlike a regular straightener, it’ll give you some added volume, too.

62 These Packing Cubes That Are A Must For Frequent Travelers Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon For the frequent traveler in your life, gift them this set of five packing cubes that are bound to make their lives so much easier. Each order comes with five cubes in assorted sizes and a bonus laundry bag, and the cubes are sold in 10 colors. Over 15,000 Amazon reviewers awarded them a five-star rating, resulting in a rare, 4.8-star overall score.

63 The Most Practical Gift For Just About Anyone Amazon Apple AirTag $29 See On Amazon Apple AirTags are one of the most practical gifts you could give to anyone. You can put on AirTag on just about anything — your phone, remote control, keys, even your pet — and then use your phone to locate the item (or furry friend). “I love this product. Can find my luggage anywhere any time! Buying more for gifts,” commented one Amazon reviewer.

64 The Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover With Over 90,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Pet owners are obsessed with the ChomChom pet hair remover — to date, it boasts over 90,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. There’s no sticky tape involved, so you can reuse it indefinitely on just about any type of material. One Amazon reviewer commented, “I've have both long haired dogs and cats and this is the best and easiest hair removal roller I have ever used - and I've used them all! Never buy a sticky paper roller again. It's kind of miraculous. This will be a Christmas gift for all of my pet owner family and friends this year.”

65 A Pack Of Aromatherapy Steamers To Take Your Showers To The Next Level Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (15-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Take your showers to the next level with these best-selling aromatherapy tablets that create a soothing steam in your bathroom. This bag in particular feature a spa-like eucalyptus scent, which can help with sinus infections and colds, but the steamers are also offered in other scents like relaxing lavender and invigorating citrus.

66 The Cold Brew Maker That Coffee Lovers Will Adore Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon Coffee lovers will be thrilled with receiving this cold brew maker as a gift. It’s super easy to use and keeps cold brew fresh for days at a time, and you get to choose between three sizes to suit any household’s needs. Over 7,000 satisfied Amazon reviewers have awarded it a perfect five-star rating.

67 A Hanging Toiletry Bag That Looks Like A Chic Purse Amazon CHANDELLI Makeup Travel Bag $30 See On Amazon Though it folds up into the size of a compact handbag, this hanging toiletry organizer has plenty of room for all your skin care products and makeup. Not only does it look chic, but it even comes with three bonus silicone bottles, making this the perfect gift for frequent travelers.

68 The Best-Selling Personal Blender For Taking Smoothies On The Go Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $17 See On Amazon This clever personal blender allows you to mix up a single-serve smoothie right in the travel cup, so all you have to do is blend, grab, and go. It’s surprisingly powerful, easy to clean, and doesn’t take up much space in a cabinet, making it the perfect gift for any smoothie lover (and an especially nice present for a college student).

69 A Cookbook Stand That Looks Chic In Any Kitchen (& It’s Surprisingly Useful, Too) Amazon Soligt Cookbook Stand $24 See On Amazon A cookbook stand is one of those niche-sounding products that’s actually super useful, especially for people who cook a lot. What makes this one especially great is that its simple, farmhouse-inspired design will look chic in any kitchen. Of course, you could use this to hold a tablet or phone, too.

70 An 11-Piece Masking Set For The Skin Care Lover In Your Life Amazon Anezus Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set (11 Pieces) $6 See On Amazon Gift the skin care fanatic in your life this 11-piece masking set, or pick one up for yourself to take your masking game to the next level. You can use the products in here to mix up DIY masks and apply regular face masks without getting your sink and fingers all messy. Several of the tools can be used for other things, as well — the silicone brushes are also great for applying rich body butters, and the misting bottle is great for things like rosewater.

71 The Acupressure Mat & Pillow That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $29 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers (and even pro athletes) really swear by acupressure mats for helping with recovery and pain. This one comes with both a pillow and a mat, and it’s sold in a lot of different colors, making it a great gift. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Bought this for my brother in law because we love ours so much. It has been a game changer for back pain and stress relief. My husband falls asleep on it every day. But it has become a daily routine to aid in his back problems”

72 A Family Passport Holder & Travel Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology Amazon Zero Grid Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder w/RFID Blocking $25 See On Amazon This is a great gift for any parent, but it’s worth buying one for yourself, too. It’s a travel wallet that has room for six passports, up to 10 credit cards, cash, and other small travel documents — and best of all, it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep everything safe. As a bonus, it comes with a tiny travel pen.

73 This Cheek & Lip Tint That Looks Pretty On Everyone Amazon I'm Meme Pep! Balm Multi-Use Lip and Cheek Tint $11 See On Amazon The perfect stocking stuffer or small gift, this multipurpose tint from K-beauty brand I’m Meme is creamy and super blendable, leaving behind a radiant, dewy wash of color on lips, cheeks, and lids. A little of this super-pigmented product goes a long way, so this little tube will last a while. Choose from five shades that complement every complexion, or be a really good friend and pick up a duo for just about $15.

74 This Motivational Water Bottle With An Infuser For Fruit Amazon Opard Water Bottle with Motivational Time Markers & Infuser $14 See On Amazon These time-marked water bottles are all the rage lately, and bound to make a foolproof gift. This one is even better than most because it comes with an infuser for citrus slices, fruit, and herbs, which makes hydrating even easier and more enjoyable. Choose from a variety of bold and neutral colors, or opt for one of the popular ombre designs.