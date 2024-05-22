We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Modern canopy bed frames have become a design go-to for adding a luxe-looking (and statement-making) centerpiece to bedrooms — especially in Mid-Century modern decor. But, with the Regencycore style of Bridgerton taking over our feeds, many designers are opting to emphasize the canopy itself and create a more whimsical and romantic layered look, à la the current coquette craze.
For context, canopy beds originated in China in the 4th century and ultimately made their way to England during the Medieval era, where they became a functional solution to some of the woes of castle life. Since many regal family members slept in the same rooms as their attendants, they preferred beds with curtains for privacy. Additionally, these grand castle abodes weren’t known for their insulation and could get drafty. Having canopies above the bed on which one could hang blankets and covering, the structures helped provide warmth and protection against cold wafts.
While the origins of the canopy bed are rooted in function, they serve more aesthetic purposes today. According to interior designer Erin Lichy, they’re especially handy in open-concept living spaces. “They add a layer of visual interest and vertical dimension to the bedroom,” she explains, noting that this helps create an anchor point in the space. “A canopy bed is a great way to break up a large or tall room,” adds Tanner Villani, senior interior designer at The Decorators Unlimited, adds.
As mentioned before, when drapes are involved, they can provide warmth and block out light from city scapes or direct sunlight. In warmer spring and summer months, you can still create a dreamy and romantic atmosphere with the curtains open and tied back. And, if you prefer a sleeker and more modern style, designers say to ditch the curtains altogether and style canopy beds bare.