Brilliant Things For Your Home With The Highest Amazon Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

1 This End Table With An Optional Storage Basket Amazon Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table $31 See On Amazon This end table has a removable fabric storage basket along the base to maximize your storage space. How brilliant is that? Lots of reviewers use these tables in their kids’ rooms (the basket is perfect for storing their favorite toys), but they also work well as bedside tables — and at a price like this, you may as well get a few for around the house. On Amazon, it’s earned a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and hundreds of positive reviews. Available colors: 4

2 A Set Of Glass Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids Amazon FineDine Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids (8-Piece Set) $43 See On Amazon If you’re all about meal prep, you need this set of eight glass mixing bowls, complete with airtight lids. They’re perfect for preparing ingredients before cooking or baking, or letting dough sit, for instance. Post-meal, you can use them to safely store leftovers. The bowls nest together, and they’re dishwasher-safe, for extra functionality points. These clever bowls have earned an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

3 This Wall-Mounted Automatic Soap Dispenser That Looks So Sleek Amazon Monstake Automatic Soap Dispenser $29 See On Amazon If you like the idea of a streamlined home, this wall-mounted automatic soap dispenser is just the thing for your bathroom or kitchen. The ultra-sleek design looks much smarter than some other automatic soap dispensers, but it’s literally smart, too — the digital screen displays the amount of soap you have left, as well as the indoor temperature. Reviewers confirm that the motion-detecting technology works well. “The soap comes out smooth, almost like shaving cream. The sensor is amazing,” one shopper shared, continuing, “It’s easy to refill and easy to recharge.”

4 A Set Of Ultra-Strong Grippers To Keep Your Rug In Place Amazon Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These rug grippers are a perfect example of how a simple fix can totally transform your home. They’re made of a unique, patent-pending material that creates a vacuum-like suction between the rug and the floor, ensuring that your rugs won’t annoyingly slip or curl — all without damaging either surface. Cheap and brilliant, they’ve earned best-seller status and over 30,000 five-star Amazon ratings to date.

5 These Magnetic Nested Measuring Spoons With An Impressive 4.9-Star Rating Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (8-Piece Set) $15 Not many products on Amazon can claim a 4.9-star rating — and these measuring spoons are one of them. They’re brilliant for a couple of reasons. First, the dual-sided design includes both U.S. and metric measurements, so you won’t need to break out the calculator to make your favorite international recipes. Second, they’re designed to lie flat on a surface, so you can set them down to scroll or flip through a cookbook without spilling spices or condiments. And finally, each magnetic spoon nests together neatly for super-simple storage. Unsurprisingly, they’re Amazon’s number-one best-selling set of measuring spoons.

6 A Pair Of Solar-Powered Lanterns That’ll Make Your Yard Look So Festive Amazon Maggift Hanging Solar Lights (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Whether you hang them from a tree branch or hook, or set them on the ground around your patio or yard, these gorgeous, filigreed lanterns (sold in a set of two) will make your outdoor space feel so cozy and festive. Here’s the brilliant part: They’re solar powered and sun-sensitive, turning on automatically at dusk and off at dawn. With a 4.4-star rating, they’ve earned something of a cult following on Amazon. One customer shared, “I have purchased these solar lights three times over the past 10-12 years,” continuing, “They're beautiful, bright, and long-lasting.”

7 This Highly Rated Tabletop Fireplace That’ll Bring Warmth & Ambiance Anywhere Amazon Colsen Tabletop Fireplace $40 See On Amazon This little tabletop fireplace will (safely) bring the outdoors in, creating warmth and ambiance — and the minimalist, concrete design looks so chic. Amazon shoppers have awarded it a 4.6-star rating overall, and hundreds of positive reviews, like this one; “I don’t have a fireplace at my apartment but I really wanted something for the cold winter nights during a light rain. This small fire pit is perfect for indoor and outdoors. I used it to also roast marshmallows for s’mores and it turned out perfect. You can totally use this as decoration, or date night, or girls night! The flame is not too small and not too big it’s the right size.”

8 A Wildly Popular Egg Cooker That’ll Make Your Breakfast Routine So Much Faster Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $19 See On Amazon Earning a 4.7-star rating after 115,000 ratings in total, this Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the definition of a cult-favorite product. It can quickly cook up to six eggs at a time, in virtually any way you want them — hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, you name it. It’s also compact, so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop or in your cabinets, and it comes in some cute colors, like retro teal and butter yellow. “This egg cooker is versatile, easy to use and clean, and perfect for getting a nutrient-dense breakfast with little time and prep. Literally changed my morning life!!” one Amazon reveiwer wrote. Available colors: 8

9 This Versatile & Customizable Organizer With A 4.8-Star Rating Amazon FAJ Acrylic Makeup Organizer $25 See On Amazon There’s pretty much no wrong way to use this organizer. It comes with seven removable shelves so you can create openings in any size you need to store all your odds and ends, whether that’s makeup, skin care, or even tea bags (why not?). It can be oriented either horizontally or vertically, and the clear acrylic construction makes it easy to see exactly what’s inside. It’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, to boot.

10 A Set Of Himalayan Salt Light Bulbs That’ll Make Your Home Feel So Inviting Amazon Himalayan Glow LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Swap in these highly rated Himalayan salt light bulbs in any light fixture around your house to instantly create a warm, romantic ambiance, without needing to buy a whole Himalayan salt lamp. “These just make me happy every day,” one five-star reviewer wrote, continuing, “I just love the vibe ... whenever people come over they are obsessed, and I have gifted many already.”

11 This All-In-One, Quick-Drying Paint In Dozens Of Sophisticated Colors Amazon Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint $42 See On Amazon For an impactful home update with minimal time or expense, consider painting your walls, cabinets, doors, or even old furniture with this best-selling paint. The all-in-one formula contains a primer and a top coat, and it dries down to a matte, chalk-style finish in just 30 minutes. Reviewers also love that it’s “low odor” and “wipes clean fairly easily off of your hands or floor.” It’s available in 50 expensive-looking colors — think muted sage and Dutch blue — that look just as sophisticated as those from higher-end paint brands. Available shades: 50

12 A Genius Way To Organize All Your Hot Styling Tools Amazon Simple Houseware Styling Tools Organizer $17 See On Amazon Simple but impactful, this highly rated over-the-door hot tool organizer will make your day-to-day life so much more streamlined. The wire organizer has enough space to hold three tools, like a hair dryer, flat iron, and curling iron, so you can quickly grab them without untangling a mess of cords. Plus, the hooks are padded to prevent scratching up your cabinet doors.

13 The Clever Kitchen Gadget Avocado Lovers Will Use Daily Amazon OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $11 See On Amazon If you consider avocados to be a major food group, you need this cheap-and-cheerful three-in-one tool that quickly and safely “splits, pits, and slices” avocados. It’s also dishwasher-safe on the top rack. It’s earned a 4.6-star rating out of over 35,000 ratings in total, and reviewers rave that it’s “the thing you never knew you needed.” You’re just a few bucks away from restaurant-caliber avocado toasts.

14 A Clever Light That Slips Onto The Pole Of Your Patio Umbrella Amazon OYOCO LED Patio Umbrella Light $12 See On Amazon Lucky enough to have outdoor entertaining space? Consider elevating the experience with this clever patio umbrella light. It clamps right onto an umbrella pole and has three brightness levels to gently illuminate a patio table, firepit, or lounge chairs. This is another best-selling home product on Amazon, earning an impressive 4.4-star rating to date.

15 This Powerful Shower Filter That You Don’t Need A Plumber To Install Amazon AquaBliss Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon A shower filter is one of those things that you might think is expensive or hard to install, but this popular one proves exactly the opposite: It costs well under $40, and it’s designed to fit on all shower types, with no tools (or professional help) required. It’ll help balance your water’s pH level and filter out the calcium and other substances present in hard water, which in turn can contribute to dull, brittle hair and dry skin. As one reviewer shared, “After having it a month, I can definitely attest to effectiveness. My hair is soft again after showering, instead of feeling like it has a heavy coating on it and my skin is not scaling and dry. Very surprised and pleased! Simple installation with good instruction.”

16 A 6-Pack Of Simple Shelf Dividers That’ll Make A Major Difference In Your Closets Amazon Hmdivor Clear Acrylic Shelf Dividers (6-Pack) $21 See On Amazon A go-to for professional closet organizers, these simple shelf dividers will make a major impact on your storage space — they’ll help neatly organize stacks of clothes in the closet, snacks and spices in the pantry, sheets and towels in the linen closet, and more. The clear acrylic construction won’t interfere with your design aesthetic, too. “Love these. The grip is nice, but not too tight you worry about your shelves. They feel sturdy. I will probably get more and use it in my kids room just because they are so satisfying!” one customer wrote of these best-sellers.

17 This Popular, Rustic-Chic Wine Rack That’s Perfect For Small Spaces Amazon ALLCENER Wine Rack with Glass Holder $32 See On Amazon Made of rich, rustic-chic wood and powder-coated metal, this wine rack will look so nice sitting on a countertop or bar cart. But it’s more than just a pretty face: There’s room for storing six of your favorite bottles, two stemmed wine glasses, and even some hors d'oeuvres and discarded corks on the top and bottom shelves. It’s a great solution for small spaces, and it would happen to make a great hostess gift. In other words, there’s a reason why it’s earned a stellar 4.7-star rating.

18 A Glass Pitcher With A Fruit Infuser For Making Spa Water, Teas, & More Amazon Hiware Infuser Glass Water Pitcher $26 See On Amazon This top-rated infuser pitcher is a clever solution for those who struggle to get in their daily water intake — or who just like a hint of decadence in their day-to-day. You can get creative with your concoctions, filling the infuser with fruit, cucumber, mint leaves, et cetera to make your water a bit more enticing. The 2-quart glass pitcher can accommodate both hot and cold drinks, so you can use it to create bespoke teas, sangria, or hot toddies, as just a few ideas.

19 These “Magic Hangers” That Can Save You A *Ton* Of Precious Closet Space Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Another genius closet solution, these aptly named “magic hangers” can hold up to five garments each, and they can be oriented either horizontally or vertically to make the most of your closet space. Still not convinced of their space-saving abilities? One shopper shared that they “have almost two feet of extra room” in their closet after using these to hang bulky hoodies. Pick them up in packs of six, 10, 16, or 20.

20 An Ultra-Strong Magnetic Knife Bar That’ll Make Your Kitchen Operate More Smoothly Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $20 See On Amazon Not only will this heavy-duty magnetic knife bar make your kitchen look and even perform like a professional kitchen, but it’ll also save that counter or drawer space where your knife block used to sit. It can capture other magnetic kitchen tools as well, keeping your most-used things within easy reach while you’re cooking. It’s universally beloved on Amazon, having earned an impressive 4.8-star rating.

21 These Sleek & Durable Glass Jars For Taking Smoothies, Juices, & More On The Go Amazon Paksh Novelty Travel Glass Bottles (6-Pack) $34 See On Amazon Slim and durable, these glass bottles with screw-on, leakproof lids are ideal for slipping into a tote bag or picnic hamper for taking smoothies, juices, iced drinks, and salad dressings on the go. “I love these glasses! I bought them for my green juices. Each glass is a great size for a single portion, and they clean very easily,” wrote one of hundreds of shoppers who left a five-star review. They’re sold in a convenient pack of six or 12.

22 A Cute Little Keurig That Brews 1 Cup Of Coffee At A Time Amazon Keurig Mini Coffee Maker $86 See On Amazon If you’re the only coffee drinker in the house, this best-selling mini Keurig will save you so much counter space (and fuss). It’s just as quick and intuitive to use as a full-size Keurig, but this is designed to brew one single, perfect cup of coffee in a couple of minutes, using any K-cups you like. It’s available in six colors — like pretty robin’s egg blue and pale pink — and the ultra-slim design will fit snugly in the corner of your countertop. Available colors: 6

23 This Set Of Wood Markers & Crayons To Repair & Restore Your Furniture Amazon DAIXI Wood Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon Repair and restore damaged, scratched, or stained wooden furniture with this clever set of wood markers and crayons. Each order contains eight markers and eight wax sticks in assorted wood finishes, as well as a bonus crayon sharpener. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 7,000 five-star ratings, thousands of Amazon reviewers swear that these really do work — one person wrote, “The color palate is quite comprehensive. I have used this on everything from walnut to pine! Extend the life and look of your furniture by covering up those scuffs and scratches! Great product.”

24 An Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier That Doubles As A Color-Changing Nightlight Amazon BlueHills Essential Oil Diffuser $40 See On Amazon In terms of brilliant things for your home, essential oil diffusers take the cake. They can transform any ambience via scent, and they also add much-needed moisture to your environment. This one is particularly cool (and particularly popular among Amazon shoppers) because it also doubles as a color-changing night light. To reap its aromatherapeutic benefits and make your home feel like a peaceful spa, simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oils into the water tank.

25 A Durable Draft Stopper To Keep Your Home Cozy & Warm Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper $7 See On Amazon When it comes to improving the coziness of your home, simple touches — think: scented candles, fluffy blankets, warm lighting — can go a long way. But it’s not just all about aesthetics — you’ll need to add some functional touches, too. Case in point? This discreet door draft stopper that’ll keep cold air out so your home feels much warmer and more comfortable. Sold in five colors, this simple-yet-transformative product is an Amazon best-seller with nearly 20,000 five-star ratings and reviews. Available colors: 5

27 A Velvet Ottoman With Plenty Of Room For Hidden Storage Amazon HomePop Round Velvet Ottoman $90 See On Amazon No matter how big your home is, extra storage is always essential. And that’s what makes this otherwise basic (yet still extremely chic) ottoman so unique. Though it functions as a small side table, foot rest, and stool, inside is plenty of room for things like blankets, toys, board games, or books. Take your pick from 18 pretty colors, ranging from neutrals (like silver, pale pink, and cream) to bold jewel tones (like the stunning green in the picture). Available colors: 18

28 These Clever Food Storage Containers That Keep Your Produce Fresh For Longer Amazon Rubbermaid Produce Saver Containers (6-Piece Set) $29 See On Amazon These Rubbermaid food storage containers are so brilliant. They feature the brand’s FreshVent filters to promote air flow and maintain the ideal environment for whatever produce you store inside — berries, herbs, vegetables — to stay fresh for much longer than it otherwise would. With this $30 order, you’ll get one medium and two large containers, complete with matching lids. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers swear by them.

29 The Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover With A Truly Obsessive Fan Base Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon People are absolutely obsessed with the ChomChom pet hair remover — to date, it’s achieved a cult-like following on Amazon and boasts over 100,000 five-star ratings. Infinitely reusable, it works on all types of furniture and you never have to replace any filter or sticky sheets. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This is absolutely lifechanging, I recommend it to everyone I know! It is large enough to easily clean furniture even with deep entwined hair, it works well on clothes and is even effective on wool coats. It’s self cleaning and easy to empty. I can’t give this enough stars!”

30 This Genius Organizer For Your Collection Of Tupperware Lids Amazon YouCopia Food Container Lid Organizer $16 See On Amazon The definition of brilliant, this clever lid organizer will make sense of your collection of food storage container lids, making them both neat and easy to access. Sold in a variety of sizes, the premise of this clever little product is simple, but it’s also one of those unsuspecting purchases that may actually change your life — just ask one of the 25,000-plus Amazon reviewers who left it a perfect five-star rating.

31 This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser That Also Doubles As Extra Storage Amazon iHave Toothbrush Holder $20 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a hotel-like touch with this high-tech (and highly rated) toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser. What’s more, it has room for two cups and a shelf for your skin care products, so it’ll also increase your storage space if you’re short (otherwise, pop a candle or succulent on top for a cute, decorative touch). In addition to white, this also comes in a black and gold design.

32 These Shower Steamers That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Enjoy a blissful self care moment by popping one of these shower steamers into the corner of your shower — they’ll emit a soothing dose of aromatherapeutic steam, so you’ll feel just like you’re at the spa. Sold in a pack of six featuring different scents (including grapefruit and eucalyptus), these would also be a thoughtful touch left out in your guest bathroom next time you’re hosting family or friends.

33 A Milk Frother To Take Your Barista Skills To The Next Level Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon No need to run out to Starbucks for a fancy latte — just invest in this best-selling milk frother instead. Also handy for cocoas, matchas, milkshakes, and even sauces, it makes it super easy to whip up delicious coffee drinks without creating a mess, and it even comes with its own stand. One Amazon reviewer raved, “LOVE this milk frother. it looks amazing on my coffee station & it froths creamer in seconds. such a great purchase!”

34 The Best-Selling Grout Pen That’ll Make Your Tiles Look Brand New Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Limited White Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon This little grout pen is capable of completely transforming your bathroom or any other tiled area in your home. It instantly refreshes old, dirty grout between tiles, no cleaning or complications involved. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Amazing stuff!! I was so sceptical but honestly it is so good. The transformation is totally worth it! 1 pen did my whole kitchen and theres still more left! I cant wait to do my bathroom!!”

35 This Gorgeous Peel & Stick Wallpaper That’s Easy To Install & Take Down Without Damage Or Fuss Amazon NuWallpaper Mirei Peel & Stick Wallpaper $27 See On Amazon Another way to transform your home without spending much money (though it will require a bit of effort), peel and stick wallpaper is not to be slept on — especially if you rent. This particular wallpaper features a gorgeous gray floral pattern, but you can find thousands of different designs on Amazon. You can use this to line drawers and bookshelves, and for other DIY projects, too.

36 A Rotating Cosmetics Organizer For Your Makeup & Skin Care Collection Amazon MISERWE Rotating Makeup Organizer $19 See On Amazon Not only is this a chic way to display and organize your cosmetics, but because it rotates 360 degrees, it makes everything nice and accessible — no more fighting your way through your drawers and cabinets to reach what you need. Sold in six colors, though the classic clear acrylic (pictured) is a particularly sleek option, this makeup organizer is a consistent best-seller on Amazon and has been awarded thousands of five-star ratings and reviews.

37 This Mini Fridge That’s Great For Your Skin Care Collection (Or Just Drinks) Amazon Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge $35 See On Amazon Sure, you can use this highly rated mini fridge in your home office or guest room to hold snacks and drinks, but it’s also amazing for storing skin care products — think: light-sensitive serums, refreshing face mists, and sheet masks that feel so much better when applied cold. Another hot tip? Nursing parents say it’s great for breastmilk storage.

38 A Handy Magnetic Chore Chart For Your Fridge Amazon Cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Chore Chart $18 See On Amazon If you have kids, you probably need this whiteboard in your life. You can use it as a chore tracker or as a weekly calendar, and it uses magnets to stay put on your fridge without slipping off. It also comes with six markers (each with an eraser-tipped cap) in assorted colors, which are also magnetic. “This is a great, inexpensive whiteboard to support a myriad of scheduling ideas/options,” commented one Amazon reviewer. “We struggle to figure out how to capture and track the weekly activities but this Cinch whiteboard gives us 6 pen color choices with plenty of rows and columns to find the process that works for us. Very glad we got it.”

39 A 4-Tier Shelf That Adheres To Appliances Via Magnets Amazon EASTTOWEST 4-Tier Magnetic Shelf $29 See On Amazon Short on space? (And aren’t we all?) Simply attach this magnetic shelf to the side of your fridge (or, if you could use extra room for things like laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, you can attach it to the side of your washer or dryer). Sold in black and white, it has two spacious shelves, five removable hooks, and two removable rods for things like paper towels and dish cloths. It’s stronger than it looks, too, being capable of holding up to 30 pounds. Available colors: 2

40 An Easy Way To Store & Access Your Cleaning & Gardening Tools Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder Wall Mount $15 See On Amazon If you’ve never quite figured out how to store your mops, brooms, Swiffer, and other cleaning tools, you’re not alone. Thankfully, there’s a solution in the form of this best-selling wall-mounted organizer. This $15 purchase has been awarded over 40,000 five-star Amazon ratings and reviewers, many of which also use it to store gardening tools in their sheds or garages.

41 This Nespresso Pod Organizer That Also Doubles As A Stand For Your Machine Amazon Deco Brothers Glass Nespresso Storage Drawer $30 See On Amazon Not only is this a neat way to store your collection of Nespresso pods, but it also doubles as a stand for your Nespresso machine — a space-saving hack for smaller kitchens (or kitchens that never seem to have enough counter space). A best-seller on Amazon with over 24,000 five-star ratings, this coffee pod organizer comes in two sizes and three colors: black, white, or rustic wood (pictured).

42 This Modern Metal Shower Caddy With Room For All Your Products Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon This sleek, modern shower caddy looks especially cool thanks to its wavy steel design. It’s sold in four colors — gold (pictured,) rose gold, silver, and black — to fit in with any type of aesthetic. Though it’s obviously handy for the bathroom, some people use it in the kitchen to store things like spices and sugar canisters, too. Surprisingly, this seemingly simple caddy has achieved a rare 4.8-star rating on Amazon after over 20,000 reviews.

43 A Sturdy, Cleverly Designed Organizer For Your Pots & Pans Amazon ORDORA Pots & Pans Organizer $25 See On Amazon Finally: a way to make sense of the disaster that is your pot and pan cabinet. This cleverly designed organizer will fit into most sized cabinets, offers three different configurations to suit your individual space, and has enough room for up to eight pots and pans. It’s made of strong, sturdy iron, so you can store your heaviest pots and pans without worrying about it tipping over, and it doesn’t even require any tools to install.

44 This Super-Cool, Super-Modern Lamp That’s Also A Wireless Phone Charger & A Clock Amazon WILIT Bedside Lamp $44 See On Amazon This sleek, modern bedside lamp is so much more than just that. It’s also a digital alarm clock and a wireless charger for your phone — aka everything you could need within arm’s reach all in one device. The brightness is adjustable, and it also comes in a square shape, if you don’t love the circular option.