There’s Now An Entire Collection Inspired By This Best-Selling Boy Smells Candle

Only a few brands out there have produced a true “status candle” — Boy Smells is indisputably one of them. Specifically, its best-selling Hinoki Fantôme scent has achieved cult status; the product has topped countless “best candles” lists and is practically synonymous with carefully curated vanity shots on Instagram. All of that fanfare is probably why the brand has decided to expand upon the beloved fragrance with a Fantôme Collection: a limited-edition series of three new candles inspired by the original scent itself.

Thankfully, all include the signature Fantôme scent of smoked woods and earthy resins. That said, each new $39 candle features its own unique blend as well. Thé Fantôme is made up of refreshing notes of black tea, fresh gardenia, and eucalyptus; Copal Fantôme is reminiscent of a forest with top notes of copal combined with woods, patchouli, and vanilla bean; and Iris Fantôme is a “deep and dark exploration of iris” mixed with scents of wood, burnt milk, and pine tar.

With the new fragrances also comes fresh packaging. Unlike the classic black and pink vessel, this launch will be made up limited-edition designs that “showcase the collection’s spiritual essence” — think smoked ombré glass and packaging that coordinates with the primary notes of each candle.

The new drop comes at the height of candle season — aka fall and Halloween — when people everywhere are trying to infuse some cozy, spooky ambience. Clearly, Boy Smells had this in mind with the collection. Most notably, there’s the “ghost-like” Fantôme accord in each formula, which the brand encourages you to use to “consecrate your highest spirit.” In other words, it’s the perfect way to get into the mood, whether you decide to burn all the scents at once or just focus on one.

You can find all three new candles at BoySmells.com, or in select luxury retailers. See them now, ahead.

