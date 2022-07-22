Menu
Craving A Bourbon Cocktail? Try These Perfect-For-Summer Recipes
Because it’s worth consuming year-round.
Anna Buckman
The Blackberry Buck recipe by
@spiritedshaker
says to muddle two blackberries and shake three quarter ounces lemon juice, a quarter ounce ginger syrup and balsamic vinegar each, and two ounces
Clyde May’s bourbon
with ice. Strain into a highball glass and add fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and add ground pepper.
Courtesy of Clyde May's
For the Korean Billionaire from NYC’s
Yoon Haeundae Galbi
, add ice to a rocks glass. Combine one and a half ounces
Hwayo41 Soju
, one ounce
Bulleit Bourbon
and blueberry juice each, a half ounce simple syrup, and a quarter ounce absinthe into the glass and stir.
Courtesy of Yoon Haeundae Galbi
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.