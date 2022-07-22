(Entertaining)

Craving A Bourbon Cocktail? Try These Perfect-For-Summer Recipes

Because it’s worth consuming year-round.

By Anna Buckman
two ice cold bourbon peach smash cocktails with rosemary and stir spoon on white background with ros...
The Blackberry Buck recipe by @spiritedshaker says to muddle two blackberries and shake three quarter ounces lemon juice, a quarter ounce ginger syrup and balsamic vinegar each, and two ounces Clyde May’s bourbon with ice. Strain into a highball glass and add fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and add ground pepper.Courtesy of Clyde May's
For the Korean Billionaire from NYC’s Yoon Haeundae Galbi, add ice to a rocks glass. Combine one and a half ounces Hwayo41 Soju, one ounce Bulleit Bourbon and blueberry juice each, a half ounce simple syrup, and a quarter ounce absinthe into the glass and stir.Courtesy of Yoon Haeundae Galbi

