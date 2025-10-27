In a world constantly on the go, and with a population stuck in a perpetual doomscroll, people are desperately in need of some R & R. Enter wellness travel. By no means a new or fleeting trend, it will soon cross the $1 trillion mark thanks to longevity programs, digital detoxes, and a catalog of treatments designed to still the mind and stir the soul. And while there are retreats in every corner of the globe, we’d argue that no one does wellness resorts like Asia.

The place responsible for giving the world yoga, Ayurveda, and Balinese massages is seeing more and more people traveling straight to the source. According to Mordor Intelligence, Asia’s wellness market is poised to grow from $157 billion to $220 billion in the next five years. The Global Wellness Institute sites Asia as the world’s leading and fastest-growing wellness destination, fueled by the rise in chronic illnesses and aging populations.

So, if you’re already deep in your 2026 travel planning or are simply in need of a winter wellness reset, look to the East, where you’ll find some of the top wellness resorts. From Ayurveda to Bhutanese yoga to Vietnamese medicine, these hotel spas are leaning into the traditional and transformative.

JOALI BEING: Bodufushi Island, Maldives

Courtesy of JOALI BEING

Known as the Maldives’ first “well-being island,” JOALI BEING (sister property to the beloved JOALI Maldives) puts its guests on a multi-day or week wellness journey guided by one of its four pillars, “Mind,” “Skin,” “Microbiome,” and “Energy.” A sit-down with the island doctors will help decide which program is best for you, whether it be gut rebalance, weight loss, or restful sleep. Whatever itinerary they design, guests are in for a serious Goop-level glow-up with everything from cryotherapy, herbology, Watsu, facials, and massages out the yin-yang.

NIHI Sumba: Sumba, Indonesia

Courtesy of NIHI Sumba

Consistently topping “world’s best” lists, NIHI Sumba sits on the sands of one of Indonesia’s most serene islands. Known for its surfing and native sandalwood horses, the resort incorporates these four-legged friends into its “wild” wellness offerings. The resort’s Equine Connection program is meant to calm guests with the horses’ grounding presence during yoga, a massage, or reiki. If horses aren’t your thing, wake up early for a two-hour hike through the island before lunch and a cliffside spa treatment while on a “Spa Safari.”

Layan Life By Anantara: Phuket, Thailand

Courtesy of Anantara

Among the wellness offerings that dot Thailand like temples, Phuket’s latest is arguably its best. Tucked away among the trees at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Layan Life sits in a two-story futuristic spa center that blends Thai traditional medicine with all the latest and greatest gadgets. From aerial yoga to IV therapy to colonics to fire-filled treatments (yes, literal fire), the talented team here can soothe just about anything that ails you.

Raffles Sentosa: Singapore

Courtesy of Raffles

Wellness retreat meets city chic at the new Raffles Sentosa. Secluded from the city, this all-villa escape is surrounded by nature to help shake off the urban overload. Its spa is inside a heritage building, with a whopping 12 treatment rooms, waterfall-filled pools, hydrotherapy facilities, and a wellness butler. The world’s best beauty brands are represented here, including Biologique Recherche facials and nail treatments by Bastien Gonzalez. Or you can channel Crazy Rich Asians with Raffles’ signature Gemstone Massage, featuring gemstone crystals and gem-infused oil.

Namia River Retreat: Hoi An, Vietnam

Courtesy of Namia River Retreat

On the banks of Hoi An’s Thu Bon River, this new all-pool villa wellness resort exudes peace and tranquility. And even though its local Vietnamese coffee can cure even the worst jetlag, the highlight at Namia is its Lumina Spa. Every guest gets a complimentary 90-minute spa session, including a hammam treatment using local herbs by the spa apothecary, followed by a 60-minute traditional Vietnamese therapy. This could be facial reflexology, a Vietnamese massage, or a cupping session. Herbal baths and yoga sessions are also on the menu.

Ananda In The Himalayas: Rishikesh, India

Courtesy of Ananda In The Himalayas

Said to be the birthplace of yoga, this northern Indian town is a spiritual hub, and Ananda in the Himalayas has been its premier wellness retreat for the last 25 years. Located on the palace grounds of a former Maharaja filled with peacocks and water fountains, it’s an ethereal place for healing. Specializing in all things Ayurveda, doctors and therapists take on a holistic approach through tailor-made food, expert-led yoga, and endless essential oil massages.

Four Seasons Resort, Bali At Sayan: Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Four Seasons

It’s impossible to rattle off wellness destinations in Asia without mentioning Bali. Its Eat, Pray, Love reputation still holds strong over a decade later, with elephant-pantsed backpackers and stressed-out travelers looking to find themselves. At the Four Seasons Sayan in Ubud, its 53,000-square-foot spa sits along Bali’s most famed river. The spa’s litany of treatments also centers around the island, including a traditional cleansing ritual featuring Indonesian moss stones, a Balinese massage, or a chakra ceremony.

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary: Paro, Bhutan

Courtesy of Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary

Maybe it’s the fresh Himalayan air or the Buddhist sensibilities, but once you touch down in Bhutan, you immediately feel calmer. Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary is the country’s first and only luxury wellness-inclusive resort. After a long journey, guests meet with the in-house Bhutanese medicine doctor to help choose from various herbal-based treatments included each day. Yoga and meditation are also part of a stay here, but whatever you do, don’t leave without trying a Bhutanese hot stone bath.