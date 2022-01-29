Not all silk pillowcases are created equal — in fact, a lot of silk pillowcases aren’t actually made of silk at all (but are instead made of satin, and deceptively marketed as silk). Generally, the best silk pillowcases are made from 100% mulberry silk, which is considered the highest quality silk available. Next, check the momme count, which refers to the fabric weight. The higher the momme count, the heavier (and therefore better) the pillowcase will be (try to aim for a minimum of 19). If your pillowcase has a grade, that’s helpful information, too. Like academic grades, an A is better than a C, and then it goes into levels of A, from A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and the best; 6A.

Not only does sleeping on a silk pillowcase feel luxurious, but it has some benefits for your hair and skin, too. Since silk produces less friction than cotton — and is generally a gentler material — you’re less likely to wake up with tangles and knots, and it won’t leave creases on your face, either. Also unlike cotton, silk doesn’t absorb as much moisture from your skin, so there’s that, too. Anecdotally, many people find that their skin is less irritated when they sleep on a silk pillowcase, and some people even swear that it helps reduce breakouts (though to be clear, there is no scientific evidence to supports this).

Finally, since silk isn’t easy to source, it does tend to cost more money than more common materials like cotton. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly alternative, look to satin, which offers many of silk’s benefits for a lower price (and is also easier to care for than delicate silk).

If all of this is a bit too much to think about, don’t worry — simply take your pick from any of the best silk pillowcases below, which have already been vetted for you.

1. The Overall Best Silk Pillowcase

Material: mulberry silk

Momme count: 30

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: standard, queen, king

Fishers Finery makes thick, high-quality, 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcases that are worth splurging on. The momme count here is 30, making it the highest on this list and therefore a really luxurious purchase. The pillowcases, which have an envelope-style closure, are offered in four neutral shades to suit any bedroom decor, and you can buy them either individually or in sets of two.

2. The Cult Favorite

Material: mulberry silk

Momme count: 22

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: queen, king

Easily the most recognizable name on this list, Slip Silk pillowcases boast a cult following within the beauty industry (celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is one of the brand’s ambassadors), as do many of their other products, like their scrunchies and sleep masks. These super-soft pillowcases are offered in both solid colors and a trendy marble print, and are made of 100% mulberry silk. Like the pillowcase above, this one has a flap closure (no zipper).

3. Best Zippered Silk Pillowcase

Material: mulberry silk

Momme count: 22

Available colors: 18

Available sizes: queen, king

If you do prefer a zippered pillowcase — some people find them easier to close — check out this Colorado Home Co. pillowcase, which is designed with a hidden zipper closure that won’t rub up against your skin. It’s made of grade 6A mulberry silk, comes in an extensive range of colors, and can be bought either individually or in a set. At less than $50, it’s pretty reasonably priced, too.

4. Best Silk Sleeping Set

Material: mulberry silk

Momme count: 22

Available colors: 17

Available sizes: standard, queen, king

ZIMASILK offers two types of silk sleep sets: a mask/pillowcase duo, or a six-piece sleep set that includes a pillowcase, sleep mask, and three scrunchies — all made of 22-momme mulberry silk. In addition to solid colors, the sets (and pillowcases, which can be bought individually) are offered in both striped and leopard prints.

5. Best Satin Pillowcase

Material: satin

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 20x26, 20x30, 20x36, 20x40

If you’re looking to spend a bit (okay, a lot) less money, you might want to consider a satin pillowcase. Though satin isn’t quite as luxurious and soft, silk is extremely delicate and easy to ruin, so washing it requires some extra effort. Satin, on the other hand, is a lot easier to care for, and it does offer a lot of the same benefits as silk. This set of satin pillowcases is a best-seller on Amazon, with over 160,000 five-star ratings and 10,000-plus five-star reviews. Sold in a wide variety of colors and sizes, the pillowcases have classic envelope-style closures and can be machine-washed in a mesh laundry bag.