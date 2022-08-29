Menu
(Entertaining)
This Easy-To-Make Rum Cocktail Is Like A Tropical Vacation In A Glass
An instant getaway.
By
Anna Buckman
4 hours ago
marina200707 / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
Make the Deckhand from Jordan Moton of
Sullivan's Fish Camp
by adding one and three quarter ounces rum, three quarter ounces each of lime juice and strawberry shrub, and a quarter ounce yellow chartreuse to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain. Garnish with a lime twist.
Photo Credit: Kirk Robert
For the Sublime in the Coconut from Billy Rockefeller of
The Longboard Sullivan's Island
, you need a half ounce each of light rum, dark rum, banana liqueur, cachaça, lime, and spiced coconut honey liqueur, plus one ounce coconut water and a quarter ounce orange juice. Combine all ingredients and shake away!
Photo Credit: Lawson Builder
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.