(Entertaining)

This Easy-To-Make Rum Cocktail Is Like A Tropical Vacation In A Glass

An instant getaway.

By Anna Buckman
marina200707 / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
Refreshment organic non-alcohol cocktail. Honey ginger lemonade with a touch of basil flavor
Make the Deckhand from Jordan Moton of Sullivan's Fish Camp by adding one and three quarter ounces rum, three quarter ounces each of lime juice and strawberry shrub, and a quarter ounce yellow chartreuse to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain. Garnish with a lime twist.Photo Credit: Kirk Robert
For the Sublime in the Coconut from Billy Rockefeller of The Longboard Sullivan's Island, you need a half ounce each of light rum, dark rum, banana liqueur, cachaça, lime, and spiced coconut honey liqueur, plus one ounce coconut water and a quarter ounce orange juice. Combine all ingredients and shake away!Photo Credit: Lawson Builder

Tap