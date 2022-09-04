We’ve all had those restless nights where comfort and sleep seems like a distant dream. Tossing and turning is one of the most dreadful feelings when you desperately need a good night's rest. One factor to your less than peaceful night of sleep can be the pillow you're using. The wrong pillow may be one reason why you aren't sleeping well, and it could lead to any neck or joint pain and discomfort you may experience while sleeping or throughout the day.

Sleep specialist and neurologist, Dr. Winter says that a pillow is a very personal choice. “It should fit your body size, sleeping position and temperature preference. It should have construction and weight that caters to your particular sleeping style.” He urges that a pillow should be something that you choose, not something you simply find yourself using.

There are many factors to consider when choosing a new pillow. You need to think of how you sleep and the positions you find yourself most comfortable in. Then, you need to decide if you like a softer or firmer pillow, or if you’d like one that adjusts to your body's temperature. Here’s a list of 10 pillows that will help you slip into a peaceful and comfortable night of sleep.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Memory Foam

Naturopathic doctor, Dr. Doni Wilson says that it’s important to find a pillow that works best for you. “I don’t think there is ONE pillow that works for everyone.” She says you should look for a hypoallergenic pillow that supports your neck to be in the same position it is when you are standing in a healthy posture.

The Dream Rite Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow gives you the ability to sleep for a prolonged period of time without experiencing any aches or pains. You can adjust your comfort level to your liking by removing the filling. With this pillow, you’ll be cool, calm and comfortable all night. “This is my second time purchasing this pillow (because I forgot mine at the hotel on our last trip),” reads one rave Amazon review. “Love the firmness and the ability to move around the filling to adjust to my comfort.”

Adjustable

Sleep with no pressure with this adjustable, cooling pillow. The hypoallergenic pillow is perfect for those who sleep on their side, back or stomach. While sleeping, it’ll help relieve neck and shoulder pain, as well as headaches. “LOVE THIS PILLOW,” reads one five-star review on Amazon. “Took all my neck pain away and no more numb hands! I have tried SO MANY pillows with no luck until I found this. I did remove a small amount of foam until I reached the perfect comfort level. I will definitely be buying a second pillow just to have on hand for travel.”

For Back Sleepers

Co-founder and Certified Sleep Science Coach at SleepMattress.co, Pavel Ufimtsev recommends the Viewstar Bed Pillows because they deliver support for back sleepers due to their firm and plump construction. The lightweight pillow is infused with premium down alternative clusters and encourages neutral spine alignment and provides cushioning to alleviate stress or soreness.

For Upper Back Support

Dr. Winter recommends the Original Foam Pillow from Tuft & Needle. It provides you with comfort and support and will conform to however you sleep. It’s dense enough for neck and back support and is light enough to keep you from heating up while you’re asleep.

“Perfect pillow,” raves one Amazon reviewer. “I have purchased many high-end pillows throughout the years only to have them flatten out and loose their head and neck support. This pillow is by far the absolute best I have ever purchased. The pillow is proprietary form constructed, not memory foam. Your head will not sink into the pillow. The pillow is soft and supportive. It gives the precise support for both head and neck.”

For Side Sleepers

Sleep Specialist JD Velilla of Serta Simmons Bedding has found that the majority of people prefer a pillow that helps with temperature regulation. With the combination of cooling comfort and supportive memory foam, the Serta Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow provides head-cradling, pressure-relieving support ideal for side and back sleepers.

“This pillow is worth every penny,” says one reviewer on Amazon. “I have now had it for over two weeks and it still keeps its shape. It is by far the best $53+ dollars spent. You will not lose a minute of sleep. Better yet, your sleep will be improved. As for me, I have been able to remain in REM sleep a bit longer now that I don't have to readjust my head because of neck pain from sleeping on pillows that should have been thrown in the garbage years ago. Get it as soon as possible! I promise you won't regret it!”

For Neck Pain

This pillow features a signature pressure-relieving TEMPUR material which will adapt to your head, neck and shoulders, giving you unique, personalized comfort. The pillow is made with adaptive material, so it will return to its shape after each use. Dr. Winter likes this pillow because it allows you to adjust it to the exact size and shape you need.

“I have always bought a contoured pillow for my neck,” reads one Amazon review. “I never thought that I could find a normal pillow that would support neck pain until I tried this pillow! It is very comfortable and I wake up with no neck pain. I love this pillow and would recommend.”

For Custom Support

Ufimtsev says that this pillow is ideal for side sleepers and can be customized by adding or removing part of the inner material for custom support. The pillow features a foam fill, which you can add or remove to suit your size, shape and preferred sleeping position. Whether you’re a side, back or stomach sleeper, you’ll find comfort when using this pillow at night.

“I love this pillow,” reads one of the 38,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. “It offers so much support for every sleeping position. It also comes with extra filling if you need extra support. My first pillow last me 4 years. I love this pillow so much that I bought one for each family member in my house. I have searched everywhere for a good pillow and finally found this. It is costly but so worth it for a good nights rest and no stiff necks. Also great for people with migraines.”

For Cloud-Like Comfort

Velilla suggests that those who prefer to sleep on their sides should find a pillow thick enough so the head rests parallel with the mattress. “These are the best pillows I’ve ever had,” reads one five-star review of Beautyrest’s Black Pillow thicker, yet plush design. “Very soft and comfortable. I’ve been using them for years and when it’s time to change them I go and buy the same ones again.”

For Those With Allergies

The Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillow’s soft density provides comfort for you all night and Ufimtsev says that the inner plush materials can prevent sneezing and sniffing for those who suffer from allergies. The pillows shell offers a soft feel and provides your neck and head with firm support. “All I can say is amazing,” reads one review. “Just the right balance of soft and firm, finally the perfect pillow. I slept better than in years, A great value too at the price, just all around everything was perfect.”

To Keep You Cool

Dr. Winter shares that a pillow that is reversible and features pressure relief from gel-infused memory foam will benefit sleepers and provide neck and back comfort. The cooling side of the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow dissipates body heat, keeping you comfortable all night long. “I love a more firm pillow but as we know some companies take firm to a different level to where the pillow feels like a rock,” reads on rave review on Amazon. “This pillow isn’t like that, it’s still soft but it has a lot of support.”