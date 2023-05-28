Summer dreams are made of traveling abroad to Europe, whether it’s a destination that’s synonymous with relaxation like Provence or somewhere a bit more fast-paced (hello, Amsterdam and London). With the warm months approaching, all eyes yet again fall across the pond as U.S. travelers begin to plot their escape to medieval villages, sun-drenched beaches, Mediterranean islands, and vibrant cities.

And while tried-and-true accommodations — like Le Meurice in Paris, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Como, Italy, and The Savoy in London — are certainly worth experiencing, sometimes travelers need a taste of something new. Luckily, this is the year for it, as Europe is chock-full of just-opened hotels and resorts ready for the booking.

So, if the scenery, culture, and food weren’t enough to sway you to book a trip to Europe soon, these hot new hotels — from a boutique charmer on the Left Bank of Paris to an instant luxury legend that’s a stone’s throw from the Trevi Fountain in Rome — will certainly have that effect. And, the best part is, these properties run the gamut in terms of location, so you might find yourself venturing into uncharted vacation territory in the months ahead.

Bon voyage!

Six Senses Rome: Rome, Italy

Courtesy of Six Senses Rome

The first urban hotel for the luxury hospitality brand that’s become synonymous with impeccable style and service in some of the most spellbinding settings in the world, Six Senses Rome is set inside the meticulously restored 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellinia. Ancient marble columns guard the entrance. The spa offers a modern twist on an ancient Roman bathing ritual. Rooms appointed with neutral tones, curved furnishing, and sumptuous textural components, plus a rooftop with sweeping views also await guests at this refined city-center respite.

Vermelho Melides: Melides, Portugal

Courtesy of Vermelho Melides

The fashion crowd just got a stylish new place to stay with the arrival of Vermelho Melides, the first hospitality project from Christian Louboutin. The legendary shoe designer put his sartorial stamp on every square inch of the eye-catching hotel in the small Alentejo village he so favors. True to his reputation as a tastemaker and visionary with a talented cohort, the extraordinary property displays the works of fellow creatives: sculptures by Giuseppe Ducrot, a glimmering blown-glass mural by Klove Studio, Portuguese tiles made by the craftsman at Azulejos de Azeitão.

Hôtel Dame des Arts: Paris, France

Courtesy of Hôtel Dame des Arts

You can’t toss a croissant without hitting a chic haunt in Paris. Left Bank girlies (and garcons) will love the Raphaël Navot-designed Hôtel Dame des Arts in the Latin Quarter, a vibrant neighborhood known for its bustling cafés, bookshops, and the Pantheon. Channeling its spirited environs, the new overnight feels sophisticated but also multi-dimensional with a whiff of bohemian whimsy. The rooftop doles out impossibly photogenic panoramas of some of the city’s most emblematic landmarks. If you’re more into a secluded secret-garden setting, the courtyard is c'est magnifique.

Courtesy of The Hoxton

As the administrative center of the European Union and the base for many international companies, Brussels draws heaps of business travelers. This is not to say that the Belgium capital doesn’t have the makings of a great weekend getaway. With the opening of The Hoxton, Brussels it finally has a hotel to bump up its leisure credentials. Occupying a Brutalist building that was previously an IBM headquarters, it’s sure to lure digital nomads and younger tourists with its playful reimagination of 1970s style that spills out from the bedrooms to the lobby bar and rooftop taqueria.

Casa Baglioni: Milan, Italy

Courtesy of Casa Baglioni

A high-fashion pedigree and prestigious perch in the heart of the Brera district give Casa Baglioni plenty of star power right off the bat. But the brand’s latest Milanese hotel doesn’t rest on its luxurious laurels. Emitting timeless style with a nod to 1960s glamour, every embellishment adds to the panache. Lush velvet chairs, museum-quality art, and eye-catching light fixtures command attention in the guest rooms and common spaces. The restaurant could easily be mistaken for a runway with its flawless tailoring and patrons dripping in designer duds.

Boys Hall: Ashford, England

Courtesy of Boys Hall/Mark Anthony Fox

Boys Hall sounds like a prep school dorm, however, that’s certainly not the situation at this cozy country hideaway in Ashford. The name comes from the aristocrat, Thomas Boys, who built the original house 400 years ago. The traditional Jacobean manor was recently transformed into a beautiful boutique hotel. The exposed timber beams, fireplaces, and climbing wisteria that bestow so much character remain. There are many surprise-and-delight moments such as a lime green wall or a bold paisley headboard in one of the bedrooms and a restaurant that celebrates local Kentish food.

Nobu Hotel Seville: Seville, Spain

Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Seville

Yet another eye-catching addition to the brand’s prolific portfolio, Nobu Hotel Seville brings cosmopolitan flair to the Spanish city that’s really starting to hold its own against Barcelona and Madrid. Inhabiting a pair of 19th-century residences in Plaza San Francisco, the most sought-after stay in the Andalusian capital features a central glass courtyard, a girl-adorned grand staircase, sleek rooms, a lively rooftop area with a swimming pool and terrace seating, and a Nobu restaurant if you want to swap tapas for miso black cod, rock shrimp tempura, and sashimi one evening.

Ambassador Hotel: Zurich, Switzerland

Courtesy of Ambassador Hotel:

When people think of Zurich it’s often in the context of banking and finance but the Ambassador Hotel, a member of SLH, speaks to the city’s rising status as a culture-centric city break. Situated opposite the Zürich Opera House and near the lake shore, this boutique gem draws from the elegance of things old and new. Inside the neo-baroque facade, visitors will find spaces that ooze contemporary sophistication. All 44 rooms are draped in muted hues and rich fabrics. There’s also an atmospheric lobby lounge, a gourmet restaurant, and a rooftop terrace for alpine vistas.

The Cōmodo: Bad Gastein, Austria

@thecomodo

While The Cōmodo, a member of Design Hotels, immediately established itself as a must-visit winter destination, clued-in travelers with a penchant for wellness have already booked a room with sun-drenched mountain views for summer. Nestled in the Austrian hot springs town of Bad Gastein, this recently debuted refuge is tailor-made for a peaceful alpine escape filled with restorative spa treatments, soaks in the healing mineral waters, lounging on comfy mid-century modern furnishings, eating farm-to-table fare, and hiking through the green landscape.

@eliamos.kefalonia

Throngs of holiday goers descend upon Santorini and Mykonos each summer. Removed from the well-trodden tourist route, the low-key Greek island of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea retains a best-kept-secret vibe. It’s here that in-the-know jetsetters will discover a new hidden gem. Tucked away above a secluded cove, Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa is true respite with a breezy approach to luxury. A sense of effortlessness permeates the sanctuary-like estate that comprises a dozen villas, a spa with a focus on holistic wellbeing, a saltwater infinity pool, an outdoor gym, and a Mediterranean restaurant.

Hotel La Palma: Capri, Italy

@hotel_lapalmacapri

Capri already has plenty of posh places to hang your Pucci coverup after a day of cruising around the Mediterranean Sea on a gozzo boat and shopping at designer stores, but none sizzle quite like Hotel La Palma. Located steps from the fabled Piazzetta, the icon that’s reopening as a brand-new luxury property and part of the Oetker Collection exudes an inimitable mix of jet-set glitz and dolce vita vacation vibes. Featuring a rooftop restaurant and bar, an exclusive beach club, a pool deck, a spa, and airy rooms, it’s poised to be the see-and-be-seen spot of the summer.