The fall and winter seasons in New York City are a magical time. The leaves crunching beneath your shoes and crisp weather surrounding you during this time of year makes visiting the city so much better. There truly is no better time to visit the Big Apple than the end of the year, when the whole city feels like it’s celebrating. And whether you’re visiting for a long weekend, on a business trip, or embarking on an extended stay, the best hotels in NYC could be the cherry on top of an already perfect getaway.

Blogger Lauren Farley believes that the best establishments in the city are the ones that offer the most amenities for their guests. “This can include things like a gym, spa, or concierge services,” she explains. Doing your research to find the perfect establishment for you will just add to the overall experience you’re destined to have on your trip.

From hitting a Broadway show and exploring the variety of restaurants to walking around Central Park or one of many iconic museums, you’ll be craving a welcoming room and comfy bed to recharge after a busy day in the city. Ahead, eight of the top NYC hotels to check out for your visit to the Big Apple.

The William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn offers a hip vibe so many people crave when traveling to NYC. Luxury travel blogger, Mona Molayem says that this hotel is more elevated, keeping the luxury traveler in mind and inclusive of small touches like Le Labo products stocked in every room. Each guest room also has its own private balcony.

“Aside from the sleek and modern rooms, one of the many things that make this hotel great, however, is that not only do they have an outdoor, rooftop pool, but it is the longest in the city, so it’s not as crowded as other hotel pools,” Molayem shares. Other amenities include a rooftop bar on the 22nd floor with dreamy New York skyline views, an Italian restaurant, and even an on-site food truck if you’re looking for something quick and casual before exploring the city.

The Ned Nomad, helmed by Richie Akiva, is a sophisticated hotel and members-only club located in the heart of New York’s historic North Madison district of Manhattan. The hotel features ‘Ned’s Club,’ their exclusive programming featuring a rooftop bar and terrace restaurant evoking 1920’s glamour, various prohibition-inspired spaces — just for members to enjoy. But, the restaurants Little Ned and Cecconi’s are open for all guests.

During my stay at the hotel, the rooms were as welcoming as the staff. I was able to check in early and had great service when enjoying drinks and dessert on the rooftop. No matter which of the 167 beautifully restored bedrooms you stay in, you’re bound to enjoy the comfy beds, richly patterned furnishings, and dividing screens upholstered in damask fabric.

Dream Hotels

Farley shares that The Dream Downtown Hotel is a must-stay. Located right on W. 16th Street, it offers guests amazing views of both the Hudson River and the High Line Park. They have a stunning indoor/outdoor rooftop bar (with two different terraces) that’s open year-round. The hotel also has a beautiful lobby and many other amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and indoor pool. The rooms are quite large and modern, which makes them perfect for those looking for something upscale, fun, and glamorous.

Travel blogger Ally Gibson shares that as an ex-New Yorker, the Walker Hotel in Greenwich Village is always the first place she tries to book when she’s heading back to the city. “With Art déco vibes including stained glass windows, brick walls, and vintage decor, this place has tons of personality, making it stand out in a sea of mediocre options across the city,” she explains. The rooms are vintage-inspired and have the perfect amount of charm with a fresh approach to modern luxury.

The staff are extremely friendly and detail oriented, which makes every stay feel special. Gibson especially loves how close the hotel is to Washington Square Park, one of her favorite neighborhoods in the city: It’s a charming and brimming area with amazing restaurants and shopping.

Located just off Times Square, The Algonquin Hotel is one of the most iconic hotels in NYC Farley shares. “It’s been featured in many movies over the years (including Breakfast at Tiffany’s), so if you’re looking for somewhere with some Hollywood history this could be your place,” says Farley. The Algonquin has a beautiful lobby and an indoor pool that’s open year-round. (However, the rooms are quite small so this might not be the best for long-term stays in NYC.)

Refinery Hotel is a 4-star hotel located on 38th between 5th and 6th, so you’ll be outside the chaos of Times Square, and just down the street from the iconic Bryant Park. “I especially love staying at Refinery Hotel because of their gorgeous rooftop with a killer view of the Empire State Building, gym, spacious rooms, and delicious truffle fries,” Gibson shares.

The staff is lovely and the interior design has a refreshingly clean and modern feel. This boutique hotel is also near multiple subway stops, making it perfect for tourists who want to explore all parts of the city.

The Library Hotel is a charming boutique hotel near the New York City Public Library, Times Square, Grand Central Terminal, Rockefeller Center, and many other NYC landmarks. Travel enthusiast Anna Krizova shares that staying at this hotel also gives you access to a library with over 6,000 books, which is ideal for book lovers. The Reading Room is the best place in the hotel, she shares, because there are refreshments available 24 hours a day, including coffee, tea, soft drinks, flavored water, and more. It also has a nice complimentary breakfast and cocktail hour, as well as a fantastic rooftop bar.

The Mark Hotel is one of Gibson’s favorite places to splurge for a special weekend away. “In fact, out of all the hotels I’ve stayed in worldwide, this is easily one of the best,” she shares. With its gorgeous and spacious monotone rooms, delicious restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Jean Georges, amazing detail-oriented staff, plus a gym, bike rentals, and prime Upper East Side location, this 1920s landmark is an iconic hotel to experience. The Mark is a few blocks from Central Park, the MET, around the corner from the world-famous Bemelmans Bar, and not to mention a handful of amazing shopping and restaurant options.