There’s nothing better than getting cozy after a long day (or week), and the best chunky knit blankets look as good in your home as they feel. Featuring an airy weave and made from soft materials like chenille, these luxurious blankets will amp up the comfort and style of any room. Plus, they’re available in a variety of sizes to suit your chair, couch, or bed.

Chunky knit blankets are a staple of comfy, hygge-inspired home decor, so it goes without saying that they should feel super soft and luxurious. Cotton options get softer with each wash, while polyester and acrylic versions provide exceptional durability — making them ideal for use around kids and pets. And if the blanket is made with chenille yarn (usually crafted from polyester), it will feel like a plush teddy bear. Regardless of the material, you can look for blankets labeled as pill-resistant to help maintain the look if you plan on curling up with them on a regular basis. Each of the blankets below is machine washable for easy care, too.

These blankets also come in a variety of gorgeous colors and weave patterns to match your decor. Some have a classic chunky knit design, while others have tassels and pom-poms for a touch of whimsy. In addition, some varieties are weighted for a calming effect that can feel ultra comforting.

If you’re ready to increase the cozy factor of your home, scroll on for the best chunky knit blankets on Amazon, backed by rave reviews from shoppers.

1. A Highly Rated Chenille Knit Blanket That’s Super Soft & Fluffy

This handmade chunky knit blanket is made of vegan chenille yarn and features a fluffy, silky-soft weave that is resistant to fraying, snagging, and shedding. It’s available in two sizes and seven different colors, including neutrals such as oat and slate gray, and bolder shades of turmeric yellow, blush pink, and forest green.

Material: Polyester | Sizes: 50 x 60 inches (featured), 60 x 80 inches | Colors: 7 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “I'd been craving a chunky knit blanket, and this one had fantastic reviews both on Amazon and internet reviews. It is the perfect size and so very soft. It is also perfect weight and is comforting without being too warm. My cats and I snuggle daily under this blanket. Loved it so much, I immediately ordered the same blanket for my best friend for Christmas. She was delighted. I especially love that it's washable.”

2. A Chunky Cable Knit Blanket With Tassels

This classically cozy cable-knit blanket is available in pink or yellow, and it also comes in three other shades in similar (but slightly different) cable knit styles. It’s made from fade-proof, pill-resistant acrylic yarn and features oversize tassels for a whimsical touch.

Material: Acrylic | Size: 51 x 63 inches | Colors and Styles: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “I love the look of this throw! I was pleasantly surprised at how soft it is and love the weight of it. It's cozy and beautiful and added some great texture to my room.”

3. A Medium-Weight Blanket With A Stylish Chevron Knit

This chunky blanket is made with plush, thick yarn woven into a chevron pattern to give it a modern look. The medium-weight feel provides coziness on chilly nights, while the breathable design allows for airflow. There are six colors to choose from, including gray, white, and jewel-tone violet, and the brand also offers a velvety weighted version.

Material: Polyester | Sizes: 40 x 50 inches, 50 x 70 inches (featured) | Colors: 6 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “Such a beautiful and comfortable blanket! I love the look of the chunky weave. It’s the perfect pair for my linen couch. Beautifully soft and cozy!”

4. A Chunky Chenille Blanket In Chic, Neutral Stripes

If you love the look of oversize stripes, this chunky chenille blanket might be exactly what you’re looking for. It’s made with pill- and shed-resistant chenille yarn and has been hand-woven. Plus, this blanket comes in four sizes and two striped styles to choose from. It’s also available in five solid shades, including yellow and white.

Material: Polyester, according to reviewers | Sizes: 30 x 40 inches, 40 x 50 inches, 50 x 60 inches (featured), 60 x 80 inches | Colors: 7 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “Love love this blanket!!! It is super soft and looks nice draped over the couch definitely a staple piece of the living room! Would recommend to someone who wants to liven up their couch/bed.”

5. This Cotton Blanket With Playful, Oversize Pom-Poms

While this 100% cotton blanket is less fluffy than some other chunky designs, it makes up for it with oversize pom-poms that make a statement. The breathable cotton fibers get softer after each wash, and the blanket is available in three different sizes and colors. Plus, one Amazon reviewer wrote that the pom-poms “weigh it down nicely,” which gives the blanket a comforting feel.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: 39 x 59 inches, 51 x 63 inches, and 59 x 79 inches (featured) | Colors: 3 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “This throw looks high end! It was very reasonably priced. I love building textures in my decorating and this throw helps with that.”

6. This Weighted Blanket Made With Recycled Materials

If you prefer a heavier feel, this weighted, chunky knit blanket is available in styles ranging from 8 to 25 pounds. It’s made with 100% recycled polyester and is OKEO-TEX-certified, so you can rest assured that it doesn’t contain potentially harmful chemicals. What’s more, the weight in this blanket comes from fabric filling as opposed to beads, so you don’t have to worry about its weight shifting or bunching. In addition, for every blanket purchased, the company donates one to charity.

Material: Recycled Polyester | Sizes: Kids (8 pounds), Full (15 pounds), Queen (20 pounds, featured), King (25 pounds) | Colors: 8 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “This blanket is absolutely gorgeous! I got the green and it's a bit lighter than in the pictures (less of a forest green and more of a bright emerald) but I love it. It's cooler than the glass-bead-filled blanket I had before this, and it feels very plush. Great for snuggling in and cool enough for sleeping even if your bedroom is on the warm side.”

7. This Cozy Blanket Made From Organic Cotton

This knit blanket captures a cozy rustic vibe and is made from 100% organic cotton. The soft, breathable blanket is available in five neutral colors, including burnt orange, olive green, and cream. Plus, the brand even includes a laundering bag with your purchase to keep your blanket safe while washing it in the machine.

Material: Organic Cotton | Size: 51 x 63 inches | Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “This is by far the best throw blanket I have ever owned. It's very well made, very cozy, keeps me warm and looks great!”

8. A Lightweight Acrylic Option

Made from 100% acrylic fibers, this cozy throw is a soft blanket with a knit texture and comes in five colors to suit your space, including gray and ivory. The acrylic fabric is also incredibly durable, making it an all-around great choice for those with kids or pets.

Material: Acrylic | Size: 50 x 60 inches | Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “Love my chunky weave throw! Bought in the natural. Perfectly pulled together the retro farm-chic look I’m going for. As others noted, weave has an almost nautical look to it so it. On top of it’s cool looks, it is extremely cozy to wrap up in.”

9. A $25 Blanket In A Variety Of Colors

For a subtle knit look, this lightweight blanket features a bubble weave pattern that creates texture with less bulk. The blanket has fringed edges for additional texture, and it comes in over a dozen colors, such as warm caramel or bright coral. It also rings up at less than $30 on Amazon.

Material: Acrylic | Size: 50 x 60 inches (featured), 60 x 80 inches | Colors: 18 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “I love this blanket and now have one wrapped around me 90% of the time at home. They are super light weight but the softness adds that little extra warmth you need to be comfortable. I bought the cream and the brown. I wish the brown had a little less red to it. But they are pretty accurate to the photos. I will definitely buy more in the future for gifts or just to have some more colors.”

10. A Soft, Classic Cable Knit Blanket

Add a traditional look to any room with this lightweight cable knit throw. The acrylic yarn construction is breathable, shrink-proof, and pill-free, so it’ll retain its look even with daily use. Plus, it comes in 11 colors, including blush, mustard, and navy, to match your aesthetic.

Material: Acrylic | Size: 50 x 60 inches | Colors: 11 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve had this blanket for 6 months now and it’s still my coziest blanket. [...] It is gorgeous and I stay getting compliments on it. It’s very soft and hasn’t unraveled or shed or anything. It’s lightweight while still feeling like a quality blanket. Perfect for spring and fall, and even summer if your house is like mine and stays pretty cool despite the hot weather.”

11. An Oversize Cotton Blanket That Feels Super Cozy & Soft

This oversize knit blanket is perfect for snuggling up on chilly evenings, and the breathable cotton material ensures you’ll never get too hot. It’s available in 16 colors, including mustard yellow, cream, navy, and wine red, and has two pattern options to choose from. The shrink-proof, fade-resistant, and pill-resistant blanket even comes with a convenient mesh laundering bag.

Material: Cotton | Size: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches (featured) | Colors: 16 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “Love this blanket! It’s super soft like a knitted sweater but not itchy at all like some knit can be. Stitching has held up great so far. The material feels heavy, not lightweight, so it makes you feel super cozy!”

12. This Reversible Throw With Faux Fur On One Side

With a cable knit on one side and faux fur on the other, this reversible blanket combines two ultra-cozy textures. It’s made of cotton, polyester, and acrylic and features a soft gray cable-knit weave and luxurious, beige-toned fur, inspiring one Amazon shopper to describe it as “magical.”

Material: Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic | Size: 60 x 70 inches | Colors: 1 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

One reviewer wrote: “This is the best blanket I have ever owned! So warm, cozy, and soft! Perfect for a cold night or snuggling up for a movie!”