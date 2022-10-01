For a super-soft and luxurious blanket, nothing beats cashmere. The best cashmere blankets combine comfort, aesthetics, and durability and come in a range of colors and styles, including options with and without fringe. While the highest quality cashmere comes from Inner Mongolia, all cashmere goat wool is known for its buttery softness and lightweight warmth.

As you shop for high-quality cashmere, you’ll want to consider the fiber content. Pure cashmere wool blankets are lightweight and up to eight times warmer than sheep’s wool — great for chilly evenings. You can also find cashmere blankets that are blended with different types of wool and other fibers for increased durability and a heavier feel, which often come at a lower price. Whether you prefer 100% cashmere or a cashmere blend, these blankets come in a variety of colors, sizes, and patterns, so it should be easy to find one that fits your design aesthetic.

If you’re ready to indulge in a new level of comfort, scroll on to shop the best cashmere blankets on Amazon. And since you can’t physically experience how soft a blanket is when shopping online, to help you out, you’ll find reviews from shoppers who can vouch for their quality and feel.

1. A 100% Cashmere Throw That’s Sustainably Sourced

This cozy cashmere blanket features a tiny herringbone weave pattern and is made of premium 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere for the ultimate in softness — no wonder it’s backed by a 4.6-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers. Long fringes adorn each end, and it’s available in five neutral colors, including ivory, camel, and gray. Plus, the brand works directly with shepherds from Inner Mongolia and prioritizes sustainability.

A rave review: “This is a very soft and luxurious throw blanket. I love the warmth that it provides without being big and bulky. Would highly recommend it.”

Material: 100% cashmere | Size: 60 x 50 inches | Colors: 5 | Care: Dry clean or hand wash and lay flat to dry

2. A Cashmere-Merino-Blend Blanket That’s Super Soft & Durable

This luxurious cashmere throw features a blend of 75% Inner Mongolian cashmere and 25% Merino wool to create a warm and extra-durable blanket. Long fringe accents add texture, while the brushed surface makes it extra soft. There are 11 colors and patterns to choose from, including bamboo green, camel, and plum. Most options are a generous 50 by 73 inches, but the blue plaid style measures 48 by 79 inches.

A rave review: “If you’re looking for a throw blanket, this is the one to buy. I couldn’t be more pleased. It’s buttery soft, warm and luxurious. I’ve purchased cashmere throws from two high end department stores for hundreds more dollars, and they don’t compare with the quality of the Cuddle Dreams throw. It’s so soft and comfy.. and it looks gorgeous.”

Material: 75% Inner Mongolian cashmere, 25% Merino wool | Size: 48 x 79 inches, 50 x 73 inches (featured above) | Colors: 11 | Care: Dry clean only

3. A Patterned Blanket That’s OEKO-TEX Certified

While this cashmere blanket may be one of the pricier options on this list, it’s been Standard 100 OEKO-TEX-certified, so you know it’s been made without the use of potentially harmful chemicals. The lovely woven design comes in both diamond and dot patterns with short, fluffy fringe on each end. Plus, it’s available in seven colors, including midnight blue, light gray, and pink.

A rave review: “Beautiful, beautiful blanket. Light and very warm, it fulfils all my expectations. I use the blanket both in the sitting room as a throw, to cuddle under and I use it on the foot of my bed, for when my feet are cold.”

Material: 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere | Size: 55 x 79 inches | Colors: 7 | Care: Dry-clean only

4. A Striped Throw In Neutral Tones

This striped throw is made with ultra-soft Mongolian cashmere and comes in two neutral color combinations: an earthy gray/black/brown and a creamy eggshell/tan/marigold mix. There’s also fringe at each end for additional style and texture. And here’s a tip: While you can dry clean this blanket, the brand also recommends hand washing it with baby shampoo to increase the softness over time.

A rave review: “Unbelievably soft! We have many throws that we use, but absolutely none of them are this soft. The others are sometimes irritating to my dry skin, but not this one. It’s also very pretty and looks great draped over the back of our white leather sofa when not in use.”

Material: 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere | Size: 70 x 50 inches | Colors: 2 | Care: Dry clean or hand wash and lay flat to dry

5. A Smaller Cashmere Blanket In 8 Versatile Colors

Measuring 65 by 35 inches, this 100% cashmere blanket is great for wrapping around your shoulders or laying across your lap, and it’s easy to roll up and stash in your carry-on bag when traveling. One Amazon reviewer purchased this blanket for a trip and wrote, “I loved it so much that I ended up sleeping with it all the time” — and it’s not surprising, considering it’s been handmade with four-ply Scottish cashmere. Plus, it’s available in eight colors, including a natural beige shade, navy, and black.

A rave review: “This wrap/blanket is divine. It’s so light & warm. Perfect for travel or sitting in a restaurant. I love it, it couldn’t be better.”

Material: 100% Scottish cashmere | Size: 65 x 35 inches | Colors: 8 | Care: Hand wash, lay flat to dry

6. A Cashmere-Blend Throw For $100

This cashmere and lamb’s wool blanket features a herringbone design and fringed edges that will add a touch of rustic luxury to any room. It’s a little longer than most, measuring 108 by 54 inches, and boasts a beautiful gray and cream color combination that goes with just about everything. Plus, at $100, it’s the most affordable option on the list.

A rave review: “It's very soft and fairly warm. It's thin and would have liked it to be thicker and warmer but it's a good buy for price.”

Material: 70% Himalayan cashmere, 30% lamb’s wool | Size: 108 x 54 inches | Colors: 1 | Care: Dry clean only

7. An Oversize Cashmere Blanket That’s Great For All Seasons

If you’re looking for a large cashmere blanket, consider this oversize option that measures 108 by 90 inches. It comes in a beautiful beige color and features a four-ply weave design that’s handcrafted in Nepal. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “It's just the right amount of warmth without being too heavy,” so it’s a great option for all-season use and big enough to spread across your bed for an extra layer of warmth.

A rave review: “I like the quality, size, softness and thickness of this cashmere blanket. I use it when I watch TV and I love it. Because it’s so big, I can fold it for more warmth as needed. It feels good on your skin and it’s cozy and supple.”

Material: 100% Himalayan cashmere | Size: 108 x 90 inches | Colors: 1 | Care: Dry clean only

8. A Cozy Cashmere Blanket With Elevated Details

This 100% cashmere throw features a waterweave knit pattern for added texture, and the yarn has been brushed to give it a super-soft feel. Additionally, the throw has long fringe details on each end and would make a statement draped across your sofa or accent chair. It’s available in five pretty colors, including heather gray, merlot, and baby blue. However, the brand doesn’t specify where the cashmere comes from.

A rave review: “This is a really beautiful product. It is incredibly soft, lightweight and warm!! [...] The throw was very smooth with no imperfections. Last but not least, it comes in a beautiful box perfect for gifting—no wrapping required. Very satisfied customer!”

Material: 100% cashmere | Size: 50 x 65 inches | Colors: 5 | Care: Dry clean only

9. A Fringe-Free Blanket Made Of A Cashmere Blend

If you’re looking for a clean hem and a fringe-free design, this cashmere-blend blanket features a sewn edge for a crisper look. It’s made of 90% Merino wool and 10% Inner Mongolian cashmere for a lovely combination of warmth and softness. Choose between beige or gray colors, and enjoy the large 90-by-60-inch size while you curl up and get cozy.

A rave review: “The color and the pattern is gorgeous It's deliciously warm, cosy, and large enough for me to cover myself from head to toe with room to spare. It is a bit on the pricy side, but the quality and material are very good and well made. Details like the packaging, the beautiful tag sown on it, the stitching...everything is very good quality.”

Material: 90% Merino wool, 10% cashmere l | Size: 90 x 60 inches | Colors: 2 | Care: Dry clean or hand wash and lay flat to dry

10. A Luxe, Reversible Cashmere Throw

For a blanket that offers both style and versatility, consider this reversible 100% Mongolian cashmere blanket. It comes in two color combinations: beige/heather gray and a dual-tone brown — perfect for changing with the seasons or matching a variety of decor styles. To increase its softness over time, the brand recommends gently hand washing the blanket with baby shampoo and laying it flat to dry.

A rave review: “This beautiful blanket arrived early, which was great since the weather has been unusually cold. Beautiful dark brown color, no itch. A perfect throw. Highly recommend. Expensive but worth it! PS Arrived in a very nice gift box.”

Material: 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere | Size: 60 x 50 inches | Colors: 2 | Care: Dry clean or hand wash and lay flat to dry