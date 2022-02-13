Your Home Could Be So Much Nicer If You Do Any Of These 45 Things, According To Designers

It doesn’t matter if you’re a home decor enthusiast or a total design notice. Sooner or later, the inevitable strikes: You fall into a dreaded decorating rut. No worries, though: The Zoe Report consulted dozens of innovative designers across the country to help give your interiors a much-needed refresh. According to them, your home could be so much nicer if you do any of these 45 things. It’s that easy.

Keeping your space immaculate and au courant is a job that never ends, and sometimes, you just won’t be up for the task. That’s OK. These designers get it, and they’re well-versed in simple decorating hacks that can take your space from blasé to straight-up life-changing.

“It could be easy as adding some color, decluttering your space, or getting weekly fresh flowers,” says Rozit Arditi, principal at Arditi Design. Nicole Alexander, founder and principal designer of Siren Betty Design, agrees. “Instead of wishing you were Marie Kondo, meet yourself where you are.”

The 45 things below make it easy to do just that; plus, they’ll be yours before you know it thanks to two-day Prime shipping (yes, all of these products can be snagged on Amazon for the ultimate convenience). Ready to meet some incredible designers, soak up their wisdom, and make your house so much nicer? Then keep scrolling.

1 Add Elegance & Warmth To Your Space With Sheer, Linen Curtains Amazon FMFUNCTEX Flax Linen Sheer Curtains $30 See On Amazon “Curtains are always the perfect way to elevate any space,” Karen Gutierrez of Mackenzie Collier Interiors tells The Zoe Report. “If there’s one simple décor addition that can really tie a room together and make it look finished, it's window treatments. Best of all, curtains don't need to be a major expense. [These] in particular [allow] natural light to flow through the room,” she says of these sheer, flax linen curtains. Amy Studebaker, owner and principal designer at Amy Studebaker Design adds, "Make sure your draperies just skim the floor, as it will create visual height in your room. This is a great traditional look that makes your space feel absolutely glamorous."

2 Set Just The Right Mood (& Save Energy) With An LED Dimmer Switch Amazon Lutron Ariadni Toggler LED+ Dimmer $23 See On Amazon Looking for some creative alternatives to your current lighting situation? "A dimmer switch is the best idea for any and all lighting,” says Joe Cangelosi of Joe Cangelosi Design. “It can immediately set the mood from bright to romantic and everything in between. You can install one for your main overhead lighting, or on most of your floor and table lamps. Plus, with less electricity flowing, you'll save a few bucks on the light bill, especially if you switch to LED bulbs!"

3 Upgrade Your Kitchen Hardware With These Sleek Brass Cabinet Pulls Amazon OYX Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls (10 Pack) $15 See On Amazon “These golden, brass bar handles are a cheap way to make your kitchen feel high-end,” says Sabrina Beaumont, CMO at Passion Plans. “You can also put them in your bathrooms throughout the house to give it a consistent feel." Event and home designer Michelle Madison agrees with her approach. She tells The Zoe Report, "Small updates can make a big impact on your home aesthetic! Your kitchen and bathroom can get a little makeover by just changing the cabinet door pulls. A metal color like gold or [a] matte black finish are like instant makeovers and are renter-friendly too."

4 Tidy Up With Countertop Storage Bins, Like This Chic Duo Of Wicker Baskets Amazon Duoer Wicker Storage Baskets (2 Pack) $25 See On Amazon “The heroes of home organization are storage baskets. Not only do they keep your stuff contained, but they also function as decor,” explains Gutierrez. “For the bathroom, [these decorative storage bins are] ideal!” Due to their narrow structure, the baskets are sure to be the perfect fit for your toilet tank or countertops, and feature raised sides to keep your things in place. Gutierrez says, “Whether you're looking to organize linens, makeup, or other essentials, these storage baskets are a must-have.”

5 Wake Up Your Walls With This Set Of Botanical-Inspired Prints Amazon Herzii Botanical Plant Wall Art Prints (Set of 4) $12 See On Amazon "Make your bedroom more welcoming with this simple, yet beautiful botanical print set,” advises Kelly Marohl, owner and designer at The Green Spring Home. These Nordic-inspired, high-resolution photos come unframed in a set of four on glossy 8-by-10-inch paper. Though suitable for any part of your room, Marohl suggests that you “hang them above a console table for a truly serene environment."

6 Combine Seating, Color, & Style With This Velvet Vanity Stool Amazon GERANT Velvet Round Vanity Stool $32 See On Amazon "This humble seat might be simple by design, but its purpose is anything but, which is why it's at the top of my shopping list,” Gutierrez says. “Not only does a stool bring in that additional piece that helps fill up any space, adding extra comfort and additional seating, but it's perfect to easily hide away or move around throughout the room when entertaining. This one in particular showcases a velvet finish, which is a great fabric to help elevate the look of any room for a more sophisticated and chic look. I love the teal option!"

7 Use Books As Decor, Like This Best-Selling Coffee Table Book About Chanel Amazon Chanel: Collections and Creations by Daniele Bott $24 See On Amazon This best-selling coffee table book, which is filled with gorgeous photos from the Chanel archives, is wonderful to both read and admire. Cangelosi is a fan of books as a design feature in general: "Decorate with books,” he enthuses. “Find a couple that you like and place on a coffee table or side table. They can be anything from fashion to design to travel — this is a great way to display a subject that you love that you or your guests can flip through any time." Priscilla Moiseoff, lead stylist and interior designer at Walker Edison Furniture, agrees. "Books! Books are a great accessory that you can dress up (like coffee table books) or down (fill space in a bookshelf) and are a great way to pass the time."

8 Make Your Space Cozier With This Area Rug Made Of Natural Fibers Amazon Safavieh Basketweave Seagrass Area Rug $98 See On Amazon This distinctive area rug features seagrass fibers and a basketweave pattern that complement a more rustic or casual living environment. According to Alessandra Wood, VP of Style at Modsy, the rug also makes for an ideal layering piece. "If you have a small rug, you can make it work in a larger space by layering it atop a big area rug. A large, natural fiber rug is the perfect base for this type of layering and much less expensive than wool. This will make the small rug pop and it will not feel out of scale for the room."

9 Toss Out Your Boring Terracotta Planters For Something More Stylish Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE White Ceramic Planters (2 Pack) $30 See On Amazon “This set of eccentric planters is a perfect statement piece to wow the room,” says Gutierrez. “[The] modern grey ceramic is painted beautifully with gold detailing.” Both pieces are color coordinated but come in contrasting designs, and are equally as suited for your porch or patio as they are inside on your window sill or mantle. Plus, Gutierrez observes, “[They’re] not only breathtaking to look at but amazingly functional as well."

10 Keep Clutter Out Of The Way With This Attractive, Woven Storage Basket Amazon Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket $24 See On Amazon "One of the best solutions to help elevate your interior space and give it a luxe feel is to remember the details, especially when it comes to storage,” Gutierrez notes. “For that, I recommend this Good Pick rope basket, which will help keep any living room, bedroom, or kids room organized while adding a decorative touch." Available in five easy-to-match colors, this sturdy, scratch-resistant basket has garnered nearly 10,000 perfect ratings on Amazon thus far. It comes in a few other colors, too, from gray and black to pink and white. Use it to hold blankets, toys, laundry, pillows... you get the idea.

11 Refresh Your Lighting This 4-Pack of Dimmable White Light Bulbs Amazon GE Relax Dimmable Warm White Light Bulbs (4 Pack) $12 See On Amazon “Replace any lightbulbs that have a blue cast,” designer and blogger Jessica Welling advises. “Lightbulbs have a color spectrum from cool (blue) to warm (yellow) on the back of the box... Look for ‘warm white’ and steer clear of ‘daylight’ or ‘cool white’ unless you're going for a prison vibe." These dimmable, warm white light bulbs will get the job done — and you get four for less than $15.

12 Decorate With Natural Materials, Like This Handmade Wooden Bowl Amazon THY COLLECTIBLES Natural Handmade Wooden Bowl $39 See On Amazon "Bring in warm, earthy tones to your living room with this wooden bowl,” says Marohl. “It's the perfect size to display on a coffee table, stacked next to or on top of coffee table books. Fill it with accent decor such as glass beads or decorative moss balls." You can also use this artisan-crafted bowl, made from the stumps of reclaimed cedar stumps, to display your fruit, or as a centerpiece for special-occasion meals. Choose from three different sizes (small, medium, and large). Because the bowls are handmade, no two are exactly the same.

13 Create A Welcoming Vibe With This Minimalist, Touch-Control Table Lamp Amazon VEYFIY Touch Control Table Lamp $26 See On Amazon "This table lamp is sure to brighten your day,” Gutierrez enthuses. “This minimalistic lamp is made of brass gold metal paired with an elegant milky glass shade. This piece can turn your home into tasteful and appealing, creating a comfortable and cozy atmosphere,” she explains. The elegant lamp also features a vintage-inspired look and an anti-skid base. Best of all, it can be turned on and off with a simple touch of the hand.

14 Accessorize With This Crystal Decanter That Makes Your Wine Taste Better Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter $50 See On Amazon If you’re a red wine lover, you already know that decanters are an indispensable part of the at-home tasting experience. Not only that, but they’re made to be displayed, like this one, which is made of hand-blown crystal. Decanters are also a favorite serving item among designers such as Cangelosi. “They are beautiful in form, and most red wine tastes better if it's been decanted,” he explains. “If you have a bar cart or cabinet, or a place where you store your good bottles, this will be a most welcome accessory."

15 Elevate Your Living Space With This High-End, But Affordable, Table Lamp Amazon Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric Cut-Out Table Desk Lamp With LED Light Bulb $61 See On Amazon "Give your home a high-end look by adding a table lamp for soft, comfortable lighting,” Marohl advises. She loves this one from Amazon brand Stone & Beam, which features geometric cutouts, an off-white linen shade, and a polished nickel finish. The modern, push-button lamp also comes with an energy-efficient LED light bulb. “Even if you have recessed lighting,” Marohl points out, “having a stylish lamp like this one will definitely impress your guests."

16 Spruce — & Tidy — Up Your Space With This Trio Of Handwoven Baskets Amazon POTEY Hand Woven Belly Basket (Set of 3) $31 See On Amazon If you’re no stranger to clutter, try this trio of handwoven seagrass baskets, which come staggered in size to hold a range of items, from plants to towels to toys. It’s a quick, stylish fix Nicole Alexander, founder and principal designer of Siren Betty Design, swears by. "Place a few pretty seagrass baskets to collect the junk where it tends to pile up,” she explains. “When they fill up, it's time to put on your favorite podcast and go about doing the meditative magic of tidying up."

17 Give Your Space A Modern Touch With This Affordable Brass Ceiling Light Amazon Michideco Modern Ceiling Light $44 See On Amazon There are lots of fascinating light fixtures to choose from on Amazon. "This lamp impressed me the most,” Gutierrez says. “Not only are the reviews top-notch, but it's perfect if you're looking to update your bedroom, living room, or dining room lighting. This brass piece is guaranteed to bring glam and sophistication to your interiors." Plus, considering how stylish it is, it’s hard to believe you can get it for less than $50.

18 Make The Most Of Your Space With Vertical Storage Solutions Amazon YITAHOME 5 Tier Bookshelf $83 See On Amazon This five-tier bookcase with chic, open shelves and a black matte finish could be just the thing to enhance your tiny living quarters. "You may not have a lot of square footage in your space, but you can make the absolute most of it by going vertical,” Wood explains. “For instance, one of our favorite narrow space design ideas is using bookcases in creative ways! Bookcases make use of your space vertically so you can maximize storage while minimizing use of floor space. Want to take it a step further? Try swapping your nightstand or side table for a bookcase."

19 Bring On The Ambience With These Kid-Safe Flameless Candles Amazon Eywamage Glass Flickering Flameless Candles with Remote (3-Pack) $28 See On Amazon "[Utilize] any natural light you can and when you can't, incorporate nice lighting with lamps, light fixtures, and candles," says Chelsey Jimenez, Interior Designer and Stylist at Walker Edison Furniture. Flameless candles in particular are a hassle-free way to add a little atmosphere to your environment, and they’re much safer for homes with kids or pets. These are made with real paraffin wax and come with a three-dimensional, LED flame that gives off a gentle — and extremely convincing — flickering effect. Plus, they’re not a fire hazard. With these, you’re always in control.

20 Mix Fashion & Function With These Handcrafted Wall Hooks Amazon NAUMOO Natural Wooden Wall Hooks (4-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Cramped entryway? Gutierrez has a solution. "Some narrow hallways just are never going to fit a cozy bench. These wooden hooks are the perfect piece for any entryway. Clean, minimal, and super-efficient. They are handcrafted with black walnut wood. They also have great reviews, claiming these pieces are very sturdy and able to hold heavy items. Function and style is one. Adding this to my cart right now!” she says. And you should, too.

21 Conceal Your Clutter With This Luxe, Velvet Storage Ottoman Amazon HomePop Round Velvet Button Tufted Storage Ottoman $83 See On Amazon Now here’s a smart hack from Moiseoff on how to handle your tiny messes: "Hidden storage, such as in an ottoman, or stored away in pretty containers and bins. Easy way to hide clutter and things you don’t want guests to see." Recommended: This round, velvet storage ottoman Amazon shoppers love. It’s amassed over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings, earned an impressive 4.8-star score overall, and comes with a clever, lift-off lid to hold (and conceal) your scattered essentials. It’s also available in 13 rich colors to match the decor in your living room or office, and stands on four sturdy legs made of a luxe, walnut finish.

22 Give Your Pillows A Whole New Look With These Affordable Velvet Covers Amazon MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon "Refresh your throw pillows and blankets,” Welling suggests. “I love to use inexpensive throw pillow covers from Amazon. For around $12 you can give a pillow a whole new look." These best-selling velvet throw pillow covers cost just $13, comes with a cleverly hidden zipper, and currently boast over 45,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "Pillows can add personality and dimension to any room, and they don't have to be expensive,” adds Gutierrez. “In fact, there are plenty of great pillow deals online that will help you update your space on a budget."

23 Energize Your Indoors With Greenery, Like This Stylish Potted Plant & Planter Amazon Costa Farms Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Plant & Décor Planter $27 See On Amazon One foolproof way to give your space a refresh? According to Moiseoff, "Plants! Adding greenery to your space makes it so much more inviting. Potted plants or freshly cut flowers will do!" Try this lush zamioculcas zamiifolia, which blooms in the warm-weather months and comes in an attractive, neutral planter made of recycled materials. "Incorporating indoor plants is a great way to make your space look fresh and easy on the eye,” says Stacy Lewis, Interior Designer at Eternity Modern. “Indoor plants can range in price from a few dollars to hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on their type or rarity. But in general, a $20 plant will go a long way in making your home look nice."

24 Give Your Credenza Some Flare With This Cool, Textured Vase Amazon VIRTUNE Luxe Infinity White Vase $25 See On Amazon Moiseoff is a fan of this cool, wavy vase that you can use for all sorts of long-stem flowers, like orchards, bamboo leaves, and eucalyptus. She says, "This ceramic vase adds a nice modern vibe to your space and can be great when used as a center piece or when styling an entry table or a mantel.” Gutierrez also loves this vase: “The curves, lines, and texture are so beautiful,” she tells The Zoe Report. "It's the right statement and artistic piece that will help style any credenza.”

25 Make Over Your Powder Room With This Bold, Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper Amazon NextWall Morris Flower Botanical Peel and Stick Wallpaper $35 See On Amazon Want to incorporate more color into your decor? "Install wallpaper in your powder room,” advise Oshri Adri and Jillian Dahlman, co-founders of Adri & Dahlman Interiors. Use this vinyl, peel-and-stick wallpaper, which comes in three beautiful, William Morris-inspired prints, to give your space a bold and stunning transformation. Take it from Adri and Dahlman: “The powder room is the perfect location to implement a bold wallpaper and have fun since it is typically a smaller space and a room all your guests will see."

26 Invest In Sheets Worthy Of A 5-Star Hotel Amazon Threadmill Home Linen Cotton Sateen Weave Sheets (4 Pieces) $169 See On Amazon Leveling up your space means bidding adieu to cheap sheets. "It's time to grow up,” says Beaumont. “What's more a sign of growing up than high thread count bed sheets?” If you’re looking for an upgrade, go for this luxurious, four-piece sateen weave set, which includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet with a 1,200 thread count. “Sleeping on high-quality, cotton sheets is a divine feeling,” Beaumont concludes. “There's no reason you should only have the hotel feeling when going to a hotel."

27 Define & Transform Your Space With These Cordless Bamboo Shades Amazon Arlo Blinds Cordless Bamboo Shades $50 See On Amazon “I think having the right window treatments for your home can really define and transform a space,” says Chanel Pazda, lifestyle blogger and founder of Coco On Fifth. These cordless, bamboo shades — which feature a Roman-style design and softly filter incoming sunlight — will instantly make over yours. Says Pazda, “I love adding roman shades to the actual window for privacy and then curtains to further define them. I love bamboo roman shades for a living room or kitchen; they are truly classic and add just the right amount of warmth to any space. They are loved by some of the biggest designers in the industry."

28 Make Your Furniture Look More Expensive With Textured Throw Pillow Covers Amazon blue page Accent Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $35 See On Amazon "A great way to make your sofa look more expensive is with a collection of different textured and patterned throw pillows,” says Wood. Take these handwoven, rustic-themed throw pillow covers, for instance. They come in three different artisanal-inspired patterns, five different sizes, and with a hidden zipper that makes them easy to throw on and off. “You can splurge a bit more on these and incorporate embroidered elements, beading, velvet, and tassels to really elevate the sofa,” explains Wood. “Include an oversize folded or draped blanket for additional texture."

29 Ditch Your Door Knob For A Lever That’s Easy To Grip & Easy To Install Amazon Amazon Basics Manchester Passage Door Lever $17 See On Amazon Now here’s a design tip you may not have considered before: "Replace door knobs with levers,” says Brenda Scott, owner and operator of Tidy My Space. “This makes opening a door much easier if your hands are full. It's also easier for people with poor grip to open a door with a lever instead of a round knob." Give it a try with this easy-to-install and fully reversible passage door lever from Amazon Basics, and relish the convenience — both for yourself, and for your guests. Choose from four colors: black, bronze, brass, and nickel.

30 Give Your Space A Designer Feel With These Sleek Metal Outlet Covers Amazon Franklin Brass Classic Beaded Duplex Wall Plate (3 Pack) $13 See On Amazon "Sometimes the most simplistic updates can add a lasting impact to a space. Electrical outlets and covers fall into this category,” says Kristin Patrician, owner and principal designer of Dwelling Envy Interiors, a virtual interior design studio. This three-pack of vintage-inspired wall plates with a satin nickel finish will bring those subtle design details to your home that yield the big results Patrician references. She concludes, “Replacing your typical, predictable, builder-grade covers is one of the easiest ways to instantly upgrade your home, giving the entire space a designer feel."

31 Make Your Room Feel Lighter & Brighter With This Unique Jewelry Armoire Organizer Amazon Bonnlo Jewelry Armoire Organizer with Keys $120 See On Amazon When it comes to your accessories, this clever lock-and-key jewelry organizer is the ultimate space saver. "These tick so many boxes,” raves Katie Mills of Poshh Living. “They’re mirrors, so they make rooms feel larger, brighter, and lighter as well as being practical. They have storage for small items. They hang on doors to make full use of your vertical real estate. They’re renter-friendly and last for ages." What’s not to love?

32 Corral Your Clutter With This See-Through Turntable Organizer Amazon Design Linus Rotating Turntable Organizer $16 See On Amazon This clear, rotating organizer is the perfect catch-all for your miscellaneous essentials, especially in the kitchen (though they’re handy for pantries and cabinets, too). Kim Jones of Lock and Key Home is a big fan of using these types of turntables to bring some cohesion to your clutter — or at least the appearance of it. "If you find yourself with items lying around on a counter in the kitchen or bathroom, such as oils, hairspray, etc., put them on a lazy Susan,” she explains. “It will corral your product to make it look nice and tidy, but also provide convenience to easily [grab].” These are great for holding things like medicine and vitamins, too.

33 Up Your Kitchen’s ‘Wow Factor’ With This Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon LAFULIT Under Cabinet Lighting Kit (8 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon "One of my favorite inexpensive home upgrades is LED under-cabinet lighting,” says Kim Emery, owner and designer at Clipper City House. “With these flexible LED strip lights, you can give your kitchen a wow factor with [a] cheap and simple lighting upgrade. The best part? These are super easy for anyone to install." Crystal Nagel, principal and founder of Crystal Nagel Design in Charlotte, NC, adds, “Your home could be so much nicer if you incorporated soft lighting from wall sconces, picture lights, toe kick lighting, and under-cabinet lights. These fixtures add a custom touch to any space and highlight special areas like art, built in shelving, and display cabinets. You’d be amazed [at the] way lighting elevates a room.”

34 Make Your Home Feel More ‘Hygge’ With This Soft, Knitted Throw Blanket Amazon Longhui Bedding Knitted Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon "To add dimension to your sofa, drape a knitted blanket over the corner seat,” Ashley Berdan, interior designer and founder of Ashley Berdan Design, suggests. This ultra-soft throw, which is made of 100% cotton, is exactly what she means. “By adding texture to a room, it makes it feel warm and cozy. By draping a blanket over a sofa or chair, it’s not only creating warmth but it’s practical!" Breegan Jane, a Los Angeles-based interior designer and Trane Residential partner, is also a fan of decorating with functional throws. "Add extra layers of bedding and throw blankets to each room, so each member of the family can adjust to their comfort level, and you can also save on heating bills."

35 Turn Your Clutter Into A Display With These Floating Wall Shelves Amazon Love-KANKEI Rustic Wall Mounted Floating Shelves $50 See On Amazon With these floating, two-tier storage shelves, saving space never looked so good. "Removing all or some upper cabinets in the kitchen opens up the room and lends an opportunity for something more decorative,” says Heather Smith, lead interior designer and art director for Circa Interiors and Antiques. “A wall shelf to display glassware and dishes, artwork, or live plants makes the kitchen feel like an extension of the spaces we live and entertain in.” These shelves are easy to install, well priced, and come in three colors.

36 Create Vertical Storage Space With This Hanging, Woven Wall Basket Amazon MyGift Rustic Woven Wall Hanging Storage Basket $40 See On Amazon If you’re short on entryway space, Claire Zinnecker, an interior designer based in Austin, TX, has just the solution: "Keep a hanging basket by your front door to house reusable shopping bags, dog leashes, masks, etc.” This hanging wall basket not only creates vertical storage space, but proves to be just as delightful as it is functional with its rustic, woven design.

37 Upgrade Your Bathroom Or Kitchen By Dispensing Soap & Shampoo Into Sleek Bottles Amazon Industrial Rewind White Glass Soap Dispenser with Antiqued Brass Pump $14 See On Amazon Zinnecker has the perfect solution for giving your bathroom decor a subtle, but effective, upgrade: "Put your soaps and shampoos in fun white glass or amber bottles." This vintage-inspired, 16-ounce soap dispenser is just what you need to achieve the look. The bottle is made of durable glass and comes with an electroplated metal pump. Choose from nine colors — like this striking white and brass combination — to complement your bathroom decor.

38 Refresh The Sheen Of Your Furniture In Less Than An Hour With Restor-A-Finish Amazon HOWARD Restor-A-Finish $10 See On Amazon "If your wood furniture has more scuffs and scratches than you prefer, I highly recommend trying Resor-A-Finish,” says Beth R. Martin, founder and designer at bethrmartin.com. “Skip the hassle of refinishing that thrift store score, and in less than an hour, you can refresh the shine of the existing finish. Just select the color that matches your furniture piece the closest, and you will be amazed at the results."

39 Artfully Display Your Dry Goods With This Set Of 5 Airtight Kitchen Canisters Amazon SAIOOL Airtight Kitchen Canisters (Set of 5) $39 See On Amazon "Decanting the dry goods in your panty will make your kitchen feel so much more luxurious,” says Martin. “I love this beautiful set because they are stackable, airtight, and come in a great variety of sizes. Not only will your cabinets look aesthetically pleasing, but you will be able to tell what items need to be restocked easier."

40 Make Use Of Pretty Linens, Like This Duo Of French-Style Hand Towels Amazon LinenMe Provence Linen Hand Towels (Set of 2) $28 See On Amazon Interior designer Jamie Zehner of JZ Interior Designs suggests “[Utilizing] pretty linens in the kitchen and bathroom for a more intentional feel.” Zehner likes this set of French-style hand towels, which are made of 100% linen and feature a classic striped design that will fit into practically any space. They’ll only get softer with each wash, so don’t feel like you need to save them for when you're entertaining — the more you use them, the better they’ll look and feel. Sold in a set of two, they’re offered in four sizes and three colors.

41 Create A Unique, Layered Floor Look With This Faux-Hide Rug Amazon Erin Gates by Momeni Acadia Cheetah Multi Faux Hide Area Rug $133 See On Amazon No one would ever believe you found this exquisite, faux-hide rug on Amazon, but everyone who sees it will be sure to compliment it. The 5-by-7-foot, cheetah-print rug is eye-catching on its own, but Erin Gates, interior designer and New York Times best-selling author, notes that you can pair it with an existing rug for a newer, and more elevated, aesthetic. She tells The Zoe Report, "Layering an organically shaped faux hide over a basic sisal or jute rug amps up interest and creates a layered, thoughtful look." Try layering this over the natural fiber rug that was featured earlier.

42 Make Your Room Look More Luxe With These Room-Darkening Velvet Curtains Amazon Lazzzy Room Darkening Velvet Curtains $69 See On Amazon "Hang your curtains as high as possible for a more luxe look to make the window appear larger than they actually may be,” advises Lauren Sullivan of WellxDesign. “I love these velvet green curtains that look so much more expensive than they are in reality." Annie Elliott, product and design manager for New Again Houses, agrees that hanging curtain rods higher than your window frame is a clever way to deceive the eye, and even lets more light into the room. “Large, light spaces create a sense of whimsy and freedom, something we can all wish for in our homes,” she explains. “Some spaces provide it naturally through their architecture and design, but more often we have to work to provide it.” These curtains will help — and they’ll keep out the light when you don’t want it, too (so they’re perfect for the bedroom).

43 Give Your Coffee Table An Instant Refresh With This Woven Rattan Serving Tray Amazon YIWEN Rattan Woven Serving Tray $23 See On Amazon Milwaukee-based interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective, Anna Franklin, has what might be the simplest hack ever for zhuzhing up your living or dining room: A tray. “Easily refresh your coffee table by adding a new tray. This rattan serving tray is a great base for styling. Just add accent pieces like large beads, candles, and other items of vary heights to create intrigue to your space." You can, of course, use this to serve breakfast in bed, too.

44 Use New, Matching Frames To Create A Gallery Wall Amazon upsimples Gallery Photo Frames (Set of 5) $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, a home refresh is as simple as hanging your photos — just ask Franklin. “[An] easy way to update your home is with new picture frames,” she points out. “If you have old, outdated ones, you can replace them with new cohesive frames that are the same color. These 11-by-14 black frames are perfect for a gallery wall." If you don’t love black, note that these frames also come 10 other colors, including gold, white, and dark red.