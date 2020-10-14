Amazon’s Prime Day sale starts Monday, June 21 at midnight PT and ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PT — and if you’ve been looking for just about anything for your home, you definitely won’t want to miss it. The two-day mega sale will be offering Prime members seriously amazing deals on furniture, décor, bedding, and more, with discounts as deep as 80% off. It’s important to move quickly, though — the best Prime Day deals tend to sell out fast, and some items are only on sale for a limited time.

To help you snag the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list every hour with the best Prime Day sales on all things home-related. If you’re not a Prime member yet, now is the perfect time to join. Though if you don’t want to commit to a full Prime membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the sale, then cancel anytime you want (if you want to).

33% Off This Roomba With 13,000+ Reviews Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $299.99 $199.99 - See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

24% Off The Echo Show Smart Screen Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $249.99 $189 - See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. Plus, it boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

45% Off This Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon Shark Steam Pocket Mop $99.98 $54.99 - See On Amazon The Shark Steam Pocket Mop comes with two cleaning heads — one triangular and one rectangle head — so it's convenient for all floor types and can even tackle corners and crevices. Its heat technology provides 99.9% sanitation against bacteria and germs, and its microfiber pads are washable and reusable.

40% Off The 8-Piece Ring Home Security Kit Amazon Ring Alarm Home Security Kit (8 Pieces) $249.98 $149.99 - See On Amazon With a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But it’s on sale for Prime Day, so you can outfit any one or two-bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

55% Off This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Amazon Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $222.20 $99.99 - See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to get rid of dirt and grime. The lightweight carpet cleaner comes with additional tools to help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

50% Off The Best-Selling 23andMe DNA Test Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $198 $99 - See On Amazon On sale for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

38% Off This Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner Amazon Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine $129.02 $79.99 - See On Amazon Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

38% Off The Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported $129.02 $79.99 - See On Amazon Save big today on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

47% Off The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet $150.92 $79.99 - See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. While Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

54% Off The Cult-Favorite Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) $120.67 $54.95 - See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. It has a 6-quart capacity, crystal clear display, and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed by nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount on Prime Day.

46% Off The Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) $129.61 $69.99 - See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also act as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, and other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon shoppers.

33% Off This Fan-Favorite BISSELL Steam Mop Amazon BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop $89.54 $59.99 - See On Amazon Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

40% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Amazon Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White Edition $99.98 $59.99 - See On Amazon This Oral-B electric toothbrush makes it easy to stay on top of your dental health, and it boasts a 4.5-star overall rating with more than 5,000 reviews. Not only does it sync with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback, but it also comes with a sensor to let you know if you're brushing too hard and a timer to tell you when to move to a different zone. Also great: It comes with a travel case.

40% Off The 4th-Generation Amazon Echo Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) $99.98 $59.99 - See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 60,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan favorite.

38% Off This Blink Wireless Indoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera $80.63 $49.99 - See On Amazon This indoor security camera is a major deal on Prime Day and offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day and after dark, thanks to night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that is available in the Blink app.

38% Off The Wildly Popular Instant Pot Duo Nova Amazon Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $80.63 $49.99 - See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours if you act fast on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

39% Off This Kindle Amazon Kindle - with a Built-in Front Light $89.99 $54.99 - This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

30% Off This Clever Reusable Notebook That Connects To The Cloud Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook $37 $25.90 - See On Amazon Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars with more than 30,800 ratings on Amazon, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. Just take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages.

50% Off The Fan-Favorite Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $49.98 $24.99 - See On Amazon The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content.

50% Off The All-New Echo Dot Amazon Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.98 $24.99 - See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, and listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub. Get one now for a major discount on Prime Day.

43% Off The Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera $35.07 $19.99 - See On Amazon Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

34% Off These Cult-Favorite LED Strip Lights Amazon Govee LED Strip Lights With Remote Control $23.02 $15.19 - See On Amazon These cult-favorite LED lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

38% Off The iRobot Roomba Amazon iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum $806.44 $499.99 - See On Amazon This Roomba vacuum has all the features you want in a robot vacuum, from a self-cleaning function and smart mapping to Alexa-enabled voice control. It boasts over 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can score a big discount while this Prime Day deal lasts.

20% Off These Hotel-Quality Bed Pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Set Of 2 Luxury Gel Bed Pillows (Queen Size) $39.99 $31.99 - Get this 2-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers, and if you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 20% off.

35% Off This Pet Hair Vacuum Amazon Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner $261.52 $169.99 - See On Amazon This powerful vacuum features a cyclonic pet hair spooling system that eliminates the need to unravel pet fur from vacuums using your hands. It comes with an LED Lighted Crevice Tool, Pet TurboEraser Tool, and 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush and has earned a 4.6-star rating with more than 2,200 pet owners weighing in.

50% Off This Oral-B Toothbrush With Artificial Intelligence Amazon Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush $199.98 $99.99 - See On Amazon If you're really dedicated to brushing your teeth properly, this Oral-B Genius X toothbrush uses AI to coach you, ensuring you don't skip any important areas or use too much pressure. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and comes with a rechargeable handle, one brush head, a charger, and even a handy travel case. More than 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given this toothbrush a try, earning it an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

47% Off The Fire HD Tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release) $149.99 $79.99 - For a limited time only, snag the brand-new Fire HD 10 tablet for a fraction of its usual price. Not only does it have a long-lasting battery and generous storage capacity, but it's also Alexa-compatible, so you can sync it up with all your smart home devices and manage everything from there.

13% Off This LED Ring Light Amazon Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light $79.99 $69.99 - See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.

44% Off The Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 $79.99 $44.99 - Outfitted with its signature Alexa technology, Amazon's Echo Show 5 has a compact 5.5-inch display that can show you recipes, display video on video calls (through the Alexa app), operates as a digital picture frame, and answer all manner of questions you have. It's no wonder it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!). You can snag it on super sale during Prime Day this year.

40% Off These Military-Grade Flashlights Amazon Vont Blaze Tactical Flashlights (2-Pack) $17.99 $8.73 - Made from military-grade materials, these two tactical flashlights are lightweight, compact, and water-resistant. They have two settings — spotlight and floodlight — and have earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,300 reviews. Stock up for camping gear and emergency kits.