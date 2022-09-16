Menu
Yes, “Beertails” Are A Thing — And They’re The Perfect Football Party Drink
Add these beer cocktails to your starting lineup.
Anna Buckman
Courtesy of Novo Fogo
Add a twist to aperitivo hour with the Peroni Negroni. To make it, gather a half ounce each of bitter Italian aperitif, gin, and sweet vermouth, plus six ounces of
Peroni
. Pour all ingredients into a large glass. Fill with ice and garnish with an orange twist.
Courtesy of Peroni
Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences’
Red Eye cocktail calls for two ounces of beer of your choosing, one ounce lemon juice, a half ounce each of Maggi sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Valentina sauce, plus two ounces tomato juice. Combine in a glass rimmed with spice mix and sip away.
Courtesy of Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.