(Entertaining)

Yes, “Beertails” Are A Thing — And They’re The Perfect Football Party Drink

Add these beer cocktails to your starting lineup.

By Anna Buckman
Courtesy of Novo Fogo
beer cocktails
Add a twist to aperitivo hour with the Peroni Negroni. To make it, gather a half ounce each of bitter Italian aperitif, gin, and sweet vermouth, plus six ounces of Peroni. Pour all ingredients into a large glass. Fill with ice and garnish with an orange twist.Courtesy of Peroni
Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences’ Red Eye cocktail calls for two ounces of beer of your choosing, one ounce lemon juice, a half ounce each of Maggi sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Valentina sauce, plus two ounces tomato juice. Combine in a glass rimmed with spice mix and sip away.Courtesy of Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences

Tap