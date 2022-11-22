With 2022 proving to be a year of introspection, self-care, and enlightenment, it’s only natural that these themes would extend to the holiday gifting season. While one might naturally consider general hobbies, interests, and personality traits when shopping for a loved one or friend, this year might call for you to dig a bit deeper. Shift your mindset to one that focuses on the essence — or aura — of the person you are looking to treat this season.

“Auras are an energy signature around each person and they are like personality types, but on a much deeper level,” says author, podcast host, psychic medium, and aura reader Mystic Michaela to TZR. “They represent your authentic vibrational waves you naturally give out.” For context, auras often manifest in colorful hues of red, orange, yellow, blue, green, and violet, to name a few. Each shade, and often shades as most people display multiple, you naturally exude represents a different energy or vibe.

If gifting someone based on their aura seems a bit farfetched, Michaela begs to differ, as channeling one’s energy through physical objects and personal style is quite important to keeping the vibe flowing. “Be it showing off your aura in makeup, fashion, or decor, it’s a statement of you out loud to the world you interact with,” she explains. “Wearing your aura in some way, or designing your life around it when considering rooms and spaces in your home, is something which can be seen as an accompaniment to your existing vibe, your existing motivations, goals, and dreams. Your style can help you communicate about yourself what it is you may not have words for.”

So as you compile your list of friends and family to spoil this holiday, why not think on the energy they exude — or that you’d like to impart on them — and gift them a special token of said energy. Perhaps it’s a fiery red pair of heels for the assertive self-starter in your life. Or maybe it’s vibrant yellow glassware for your friend on a constant quest for home improvement.

This season, TZR curated six gift guides based on common aura colors, each of which signifies a different energy or personality trait. Ahead, find the first two gift guides, then check back on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 for the next aura colors.

Let this list be a starting off point for a more meaningful approach to the holiday season. Because a gift that speaks to one’s essence and heart is always the most memorable.

Red

A red aura is often held by “direct, assertive, and take-charge leaders who have good natural instincts about others,” says Michaela. Treat this self-starter with a crimson treasure that will serve as a daily reminder of their strength.

Orange

An orange aura often signifies a more goal-oriented and ambitious personality. And while this color is on the more bold side of the color spectrum, so is the person to which it caters. Embrace the vibrant shade via sleek home essentials like an Apple HomePod or fashion accessories like an Hermès watch in the label’s signature shade.

Check back on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 for new aura colors and gift guides.

Photographers: Yu+Ma

Set Designer: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Fashion & Accessories Editor: Stephanie Sanchez

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert