This Chef-Approved Appetizer Is The Perfect Match For Your NYE Champagne
A flawless pairing.
By
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
The Picture Pantry/Alloy/Getty Images
“Go with crunchy foods, like potato chips,” says chef Brian Jupiter of
Frontier
and
Ina Mae Tavern
in Chicago. “Salt is the perfect ingredient to counter-balance the acidity of Champagne.” Plus, he says, chips are easy to make: Thinly slice a few potatoes and fry them in vegetable oil until golden and crispy. Pat dry, and season as desired.
Nanette J.Stevenson-ebbystouch.com/Moment/Getty Images
Chef Michael Fiorelli of
Olivetta
and
Issima
in LA recommends a caviar and burrata bruschetta, which complements Champagne’s crisp bubbles while cutting through the acid and sugar. To make it, top toasted baguette slices with burrata, sea salt, prosciutto, and a basil leaf. Drizzle with EVOO and distribute caviar over top.
Eugene Mymrin/Moment Open/Getty Images
