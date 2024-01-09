Culinary creatives and content creators are often the best decor experts. They have the best eyes for home essentials that are both aesthetically pleasing and also functional for every day use, especially where dining is concerned. That’s exactly why Anthropologie jumped at the chance to collaborate with recipe developer and creator of online community Turkuaz Kitchenm Betül Tunc for its latest collection. For those who are not one of Tunc’s 9.6 million Instagram followers, the content creator is renowned for her modern take on traditional dishes from both her birth country and and her current one, the US, and everywhere else in the world for that matter. Warning: Don’t scroll through her account on an empty stomach, as you’ll be jonesing for a sesame khachapuri, Turkish eggs, or pistachio baklava in an instant.

Also noticeable in Tunc’s collection is her use of beautiful serving dishes, which often features intricate old world-inspired, hand-painted designs and natural organic metals and stoneware. Inspired by the baker’s eye for vintage charm, Anthropologie’s new 25-piece dining collection — which spans dishware, bakeware, cooking and baking tools, and candles — will incorporate “traditional Iznik patterns that have been cherished and adorned for centuries” against vibrant colors palettes that are perfect for spring entertaining.

“We’re looking forward to embarking on the New Year by launching our highly coveted collection with Betül Tunc, which exudes old world charm and simplicity that is synonymous with Betül’s aesthetic and imaginative craft. “The pieces in this collection are thoughtfully designed so they can be cherished for years to come,” said Aaron Mutscheller, president for Anthropologie’s living and terrain division. “We hope that our partnership with Betül will inspire our community to recreate Betül’s tried and true recipes and celebrate the beginning of the New Year with their loved ones — across the kitchen island or around the table.”

For her part, Tunc explain she was intentional with this collection, seeking to create pieces that were authentic to the aesthetic she’s known for as well as to her Turkish heritage. “My hope is they can be enjoyed seamlessly by anyone who loves cooking, baking and creating as much as I do,” she says in the press release. “Anthropologie was the perfect partner to bring my vision to life. I’m in love with the craftsmanship and uniqueness of each piece, and I can’t wait to see how my audience and Anthropologie fans incorporate them into their daily cooking.”

Tunc’s new collection with Anthropologie is now available online and in-stores across the US and the UK. Prices range from $12 for a juice glass to $64 for a set of dessert plates, so you won’t be breaking the bank for your next dining room refresh. Shop our top picks from the collab below and get ready to be the host with the most next season.