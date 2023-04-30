Allow us to let you in on a little secret: even interior designers consider Amazon to be an amazing resource for furnishing and decorating their clients’ homes — even when they’re working with big budgets. From decorative tchotchkes that look like they came from ABC Carpet to organizational solutions that’ll make it seem like you hired The Home Edit, Amazon's selling a ton of these things that make your home seem expensive for under $35.

Whether you’re currently in the midst of a renovation or move, or you’re just casually looking, below, you’re bound to find at least a few things that’ll make your home look and feel a lot more luxurious — so go ahead and see for yourself.

1 A Set Of Influencer-Approved Drinking Glasses With Bamboo Lids Amazon NETANY Bamboo Lid Drinking Glasses (Set of 4) $23 See On Amazon Not only will these drinking glasses with bamboo lids look a lot more expensive than your basic drinking glasses, but they’ll make your daily coffee or tea (or even water) routine feel a bit more special. This order comes with four glasses that are dishwasher-safe and can accommodate both hot and cold drinks, as well as four reusable straws and two straw cleaners. Influencers like Molly-Mae Hague and Tinx use similar glasses, and with a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating, Amazon shoppers are clearly catching onto the trend.

2 A Multipurpose Hanging Planter By A Swedish Jewelry Designer Amazon Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon Designed by Swedish jewelry designer Moe Takemura, these popular hanging planters look like they come from an upscale boutique — nobody will guess you picked up a set of two for just $18 on Amazon. The clean, minimalist design incorporates nicely into any interior, particularly because they come in a few different color combinations, like white and brass (pictured) or concrete and copper. Though they’d obviously look gorgeous planted with greenery, they can also be used as catch-alls for small objects, like kitchen utensils, pens and pencils, or makeup brushes. Available colors: 5

3 Some Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper In A Luxe, Metallic Geometric Print Amazon MelunMer Geometric Peel And Stick Wallpaper $6 See On Amazon If you’re craving a major home upgrade, consider creating a statement wall with this peel-and-stick wallpaper in a modern geometric print. It’ll make a noticeable difference in how your home looks, but with a single-digit price tag and a “quick and easy install,” as one customer wrote, the fuss is minimal. Customers have put this adhesive paper to some other creative uses, like lining drawers and refinishing dressers, too. Plus, it’s just as easy to remove as it is to install when you’re ready to move out.

4 These Marble-Printed Coasters That Are Special Enough To Use For Dinner Parties Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder $16 See On Amazon Marble accents always look expensive, and with a 4.8-star rating out of over 11,000 ratings in total — and ringing up at less than $20 — this set of six marble-print coasters would be a foolproof addition to your tablescapes. (Bonus: They also come in a handy metal stand for easy organization.) “This is a forever set of coasters. Well made and weighed,” one customer wrote of these expensive-looking pieces, and another shared, “They work so great I decided to buy another set to have enough for when we host parties.” Available colors: 3

5 This Expensive-Looking Handwoven Jute Rug Amazon Jute Braid Natural Rug $26 See On Amazon A jute rug is timeless, especially if your design sensibility leans rustic- or beachy-chic. This one is handwoven and made with sustainably harvested jute, making its under-$30 price tag all the more impressive. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use (it would work particularly well as an entrance mat inside your foyer), and Amazon reviewers rave about the quality; “We’ve had it a year and it still looks this good in a main traffic area,” one customer wrote.

6 A Set Of Easy-To-Install LED Lights That Breathe New Life To Dim Spaces Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights $34 See On Amazon Dim or insufficient lighting tends to make spaces look cheaper (or at least uninviting), and this set of three LED strip lights is among the easiest, most affordable fixes for that problem, according to thousands of happy Amazon shoppers. The peel-and-stick, plug-and-play model doesn’t require an electrician to install, and the slim design fits in all kinds of spaces, like under cabinets or shelving, inside closets, and beneath stairs. This order also comes with a remote that allows you to adjust the brightness level and set the lights on a timer.

7 This Cotton Shower Curtain In A Country-Chic Striped Pattern Amazon Elrene Home Fashions Stripe Fabric Shower Curtain $30 See On Amazon There’s something about fabric shower curtains that always feels quietly luxurious. This one is made of soft, 100% cotton that’s machine washable for easy care, and the subtle, elegant striped pattern serves up some wealthy country house vibes. This listing also includes gingham window treatments (also at surprisingly low prices) to complete the country house aesthetic. Available styles: 7

8 These Apothecary Jars For Stylishly Storing Bathroom Essentials Amazon Tbestmax Bathroom Organizer Containers (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Decant your cotton balls, swabs, flossers, and other miscellany into these cheap and chic apothecary jars with bamboo lids for a luxury hotel-inspired update to your bathroom. As one shopper wrote, “I bought these for my main bathroom to give it a spa-like look and feel. I love that these [aren’t] bulky or in the way. Just the right size for a small space.” They provide a sophisticated storage solution well beyond the bathroom, too, so you may want to add a couple sets to your cart.

9 A Cult-Favorite Candle That Comes In A Luxurious (& Reusable) Glass Jar Amazon Paddywax Candles Apothecary Collection $26 See On Amazon Something as simple as a chic candle can work wonders to make a space look and feel more inviting — and Amazon is home to some cult-favorite fragrance brands, like Nashville-based Paddywax, beloved for their collector-worthy, apothecary-inspired jars and rich, sophisticated scents, like “Tobacco & Patchouli” (linked here), “Vetiver & Cardamom,” and “Amber & Smoke.” Once you’ve run through the 8-hour burn time, you can reuse the jar as a stylish holder for makeup brushes or pens. Available scents: 10

10 This Set Of Airtight Food Storage Containers To Clean Up Your Pantry In A Snap Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Create a clean, organized pantry worthy of The Home Edit with these food storage containers, available in a set of seven in varying sizes that are perfectly designed to stack on top of each other. The airtight lids prolong shelf life, and since the containers are clear, you can see exactly how much of your snacks, cereals, and dry goods you have left, thereby reducing food waste in the long run. The order also comes with cute black adhesive labels and a white marker for added organizational ease. “Fabulous storage - SO much better than the round storage containers that I have. These are spacious yet they fit compactly in my cabinets. Highly recommend!” raved one of thousands of happy shoppers.

11 This Minimalist Wooden Knot That’d Look So Chic On Your Coffee Table Or Mantle Amazon Rool Wood Knot Decor $24 See On Amazon This contemporary decorative piece — comprising two interlocking wooden circles to create a knot-like effect — is a masterclass in minimalism, adding subtle luxury to a fireplace mantle, coffee table, or desk. It’s a best-seller among style-savvy Amazon shoppers, who call it “perfectly made,” “stunning,” and “simple but adds a statement.” It comes in three wood finishes: black, white, and a pale wood that feels very Scandi-chic. Available colors: 3

12 A Set Of 25 Clear Plastic Organizers With Infinite Uses Amazon Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (25 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon An organized home is an expensive-looking home, making these wildly versatile clear organizer bins an indispensable purchase as you’re upgrading your interiors. Less than $20 gets you a set of 25 bins in four sizes, all equipped with non-slip silicone feet on the bottom. They’ve earned a 4.7-star rating after over 14,000 customers in total have weighed in. No matter how you put them to use — and there are truly infinite ways to do so — “they just make life less stressful,” as one reviewer put it.

13 An Elegant Decanter That’s A Classic Addition To Your Bar Cart Amazon Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter $30 See On Amazon Crafted of Italian glass with the satisfying heft characteristic of luxury glassware, this highly rated decanter is a major steal. Filled with whiskey or other spirits, it’s the perfect addition to a well-stocked bar cart; non-drinkers can put it to use as a glamorous water carafe on a bedside table, or even as a mouthwash holder in the bathroom. “This decanter is gorgeous, the glass is perfect and the broad face means it's excellent for inspecting the color of your liquor,” one customer wrote, continuing, “The glass is medium-heavy, meaning it feels good but is also easy to handle. Ideal for any home collection. Modern, relatively minimal geometric styling blends with most setups.”

14 This Pair Of Modern & Minimalist Floating Shelves Amazon SHARIO White Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $28 See On Amazon Not only will this pair of highly rated floating shelves magically create extra storage space, but between the clean white base and gleaming gold accents, they look so much more expensive than your typical wall-mounted shelves (though they come in other minimalist color combos, as well). This set has the added benefit of a towel bar, as well as a rust- and damp-resistant design, making it particularly well-suited toward mounting in a bathroom to hold things like toiletries, perfume, and extra TP rolls. Available colors: 9

15 A Set Of 3 Stylish Rope Storage Baskets Amazon CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Basket (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon One can never have too many storage solutions, especially if they masquerade as chic decor like these cotton rope baskets. Sold in a set of three, they’re lightweight yet sturdy and boast handles on the sides so you can easily cart them around from room to room. Plus, the flexible material folds up, so you can hide them under a bed or in a closet if they’re not in use — though they come in handy for so many storage purposes, like holding toys, blankets, workout gear, towels, and off-season clothes, that you’ll probably be using them constantly. Plus, the woven design and array of neutral colors blends in with so many interiors, from beachy to traditional to modern. Available colors: 25

16 This Bunch Of Dried Pampas Grass That Always Look Clean & Fresh Amazon Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason why the dried pampas grass trend has held on for the past few years: The neutral-hued plant is a chic, low-maintenance way to bring a natural element into your home, even if you weren’t blessed with a green thumb — and it’s much less expensive than repurchasing bouquets of fresh flowers weekly, as evidenced by this popular bunch that costs just about $20 on Amazon. A bundle always looks clean and fresh popped into a minimalist ceramic vase; or, take a cue from celebrity homes and mold it into a wreath, or put it to work as a centerpiece for a casual dinner party.

17 A Set Of Slim Velvet Hangers That’ll Revolutionize Your Closet Setup Amazon Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $25 See On Amazon An insider tip from closet organizers: Swap out your clunky plastic hangers for a set of velvet hangers. Not only do they look much more streamlined than plastic, but the slim design also helps you maximize your closet space; and since the velvet fabric has some grip to it, slippery fabrics like chiffon and silk won’t slip off. You can’t do much better than these Zober hangers, which have garnered a cult following among home organizing enthusiasts and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after over 80,000 ratings overall. Choose from packs of 20, 30, 50, or 100, in an array of colors — though black always looks sophisticated.

18 A Pretty Gold Table Lamp For Less Than $30 Amazon COTULIN Gold Modern Small Table Lamp $28 See On Amazon Ringing up at under $30, this modern, geometric table lamp is such a hidden gem on Amazon — though with close to 2,000 five-star ratings, it’s developing a growing following among enterprising shoppers, who rave about the great quality for the price, the eye-catching design, and the compact size that’s just right for a side table. “It gives off quite a bit of light for such a small lamp, and it's a beautiful warm glow of light. Plus, the gold geometric shape of the lamp is seriously the cutest! I love this lamp and am considering buying a couple more,” one shopper shared. Available colors: 3

19 An Elegant Crystal Wine Decanter That Looks Far More Expensive Than It Really Is Amazon HiCoup Red Wine Decanter $28 See On Amazon Why spend hundreds of dollars on a similarly designed wine decanter when you can grab this one for less than $30? It’s made of hand-blown pure crystal in a graceful swan shape that helps aerate wine and looks beautiful sitting on a table or bar cart, both when it’s in use and not. Over 1,000 reviewers who left a five-star rating co-sign the quality, like this one, who wrote, “I have a small collection of decanters and this one is by far my latest favorite. It is very sleek and displays the wine so beautifully. For the money, there is nothing even close to the quality of this decanter.”

20 This Set Of 6 Classically Chic Striped Dish Towels Amazon Urban Villa Kitchen Towels (Set of 6) $20 See On Amazon Ditching your well-worn dishrags for fresh new dish towels in a sophisticated design is one of the simplest ways to make your kitchen look more expensive. This set of six with a near-perfect 4.7-star rating features a neutral stripe pattern that’d look right at home in a French country kitchen, and are chic enough to also use as napkins when guests come over. The 100% cotton fabric will only get softer and more absorbent with more wears and washes, but they only cost $20, so you can easily restock if they get stained. Available colors: 26

22 An Expensive-Looking Reed Diffuser In An Array Of Fresh, Clean Scents Amazon CULTURE & NATURE Reed Diffuser $27 See On Amazon Fact: Every expensive home has a few reed diffusers. These popular reed diffusers from Amazon look incredibly chic, but they cost well under $30, so you can pick up a few and sprinkle them around your home (they’re especially nice in a powder room or guest bedroom). Take your pick from over 20 fresh, clean scents, like ‘French Lavender,’ ‘Clean Cotton,’ and ‘Summer Peach.’ Available scents: 23

23 These Hand-Drawn Toile Pillow Covers In Over 50 Prints Amazon Maison d' Hermine Decorative Pillow Covers $18 See On Amazon No one would ever guess this cotton toile pillow cover costs less than $20 — and from Amazon, no less. All 50+ unique designs are hand-drawn and designed in Europe, and they’ll provide a romantic, traditionally chic touch to a bed, couch, or comfy chair. “The cushion can easily compete with high end cushions and bedding, and blends in among them easily,” one shopper wrote; another echoed, “Absolutely elegantly gorgeous! Exactly as pictured! The piping was a pleasant surprise.” Available prints: 53

24 A Set Of Rustic-Chic Ceramic Plates Amazon Mora Ceramic Plates Set (Set of 6) $35 See On Amazon Sometimes, it’s the simplest things that feel the most chic — like this set of classically designed ceramic plates that will suit any kitchen aesthetic, from rustic to Scandi. Sold in a set of six, they featured a subtle speckled pattern and come in white, gray, or an assorted mix of colors. Available colors: 3

25 These Minimalist Line Drawings That Come Pre-Framed Amazon ArtbyHannah Framed Minimalist Wall Art Set (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Minimalist line drawings — like the ones featured in this wall art set — will make any room in your house look more expensive and sophisticated, whether you pop them in the bedroom, powder room, or a dressing room. Unlike the majority of the wall art sold online, these come pre-framed, making that $25 price tag all the more enticing. Choose from black, walnut, or natural wood frames.

26 A Set Of Super-Fluffy, Luxurious Towels At A Great Price Amazon Utopia Towels Premium Towel Set (8-Pieces) $33 See On Amazon Flimsy, worn-out, scratchy towels will make your bathroom feel cheap, so if you don’t already own a fresh, fluffy set, or could use some new ones, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, though these best-selling towels feel just as luxurious as their $100+ counterparts, they’ll set you back just under $35 on Amazon for an eight-piece set. “These would be desirable at a higher cost. Absolutely luxurious quality!” raved one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 21

27 This Hotel-Quality Sheet Set With Over 175,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon CGK Unlimited Store King Size Sheet Set (4-Piece Set) $35 See On Amazon Give your bedroom — or, if you’re trying to impress upcoming guests, your guest room — a hotel-quality touch with this set of hotel-quality sheets, which currently boast over 175,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and over 25,000 rave reviews, making them some of the most popular, well-reviewed sheets on the internet. Made of super-soft, lightweight microfiber and designed to fit comfortably over deep mattresses, they’re sold in dozens of colors (and sizes) to suit any bedroom and come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. For just $35, what’s not to love? Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

28 These Puck Lights That You Can Stick Anywhere For A Custom Lighting Effect Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights with Remote (2 Pack) $18 See On Amazon In addition to the light strips featured earlier, these puck lights are another (and even easier) way to give your home a custom, professionally designed look. Pop them anywhere that could use some extra lighting, like under a kitchen cabinet, between your bookshelves, or in a pantry or bar. Sold in a set of two, they can be turned on and off by either touching them or using the included remote, which also allows you to adjust the brightness and set timers.

29 A Stylish Velvet Stool That Looks *So* Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon LUE BONA Mid Century Modern Velvet Round Stool $33 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this gorgeous stool (or footrest, depending on how you want to use it) costs less than $35 on Amazon. Whether you plan on actually sitting on it or just want to use it as a luxe accent in your home, it’ll make any space look much more expensive. Take your pick between 15 equally chic colors and styles, from green velvet to brown faux leather. Available colors and styles: 15

30 A Chic, Sturdy, & More Hygienic Alternative To Your Standard Bath Mat Amazon Bamfan Bamboo Bath Mat $33 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to make your bathroom look and feel more expensive? Swap out your old fabric bath mat for a sleek, modern bamboo version, like this one, which comes at a particularly great price. It’ll give your bathroom a spa-like touch, and it’s also much more hygienic than a fabric bath mat, since bamboo is quick-drying and doesn’t harbor bacteria, mildew, or mold.

31 A Set Of Farmhouse-Chic Vases That Even Look Great Empty Amazon Sullivans Farmhouse Vase Set $30 See On Amazon Decor wise, these rustic-chic vases have so many uses. Obviously, they look great stuffed with some flowers or branches, like eucalyptus, cherry blossoms, and pampas grass, but they also look great empty and can be perched separately or grouped together on a table, tray, or shelf. They’ve been discovered by over 11,000 Amazon shoppers, over 9,000 of which have awarded them a perfect five-star rating. Available colors: 6

32 A Tea Kettle You’ll Want To Show Off Amazon ROCKURWOK Tea Kettle $26 See On Amazon Simple touches, even practical ones, can make a big difference, both aesthetically and functionally. For instance? This country-chic tea kettle that won’t look like an eyesore when you leave it out on your stove. The pretty wooden handle not only looks great, but also prevents you from burning your hands; it also heats up quickly and whistles loudly when the water is boiled. Sold in two sizes and 10 colors, it’s so cute that it just may inspire you to host more afternoon tea dates. Available colors: 10

33 A Wooden Salad Bowl Complete With Matching Tongs Amazon Gibson Home Laurel Acacia Wood Salad Bowl Set (3-Pieces) $22 See On Amazon There’s something about wooden bowls that look so expensive (probably because they usually are). Considering that this big wooden salad bowl comes with matching tongs, its $22 price tag feels beyond reasonable. Made of acacia wood that’s resistant to stains and moisture seepage, it can also be used to serve all sorts of dishes beyond salads: pasta, couscous, rice, and even stews. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Love this bowl. Easy to clean and looks beautiful. Quality is very good for the price.”

34 An Understated Kitchen Upgrade That Makes A Surprisingly Big Difference Amazon Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set $8 See On Amazon Doing something as simple as decanting your mismatched oil and vinegar bottles into matching ones will make your kitchen feel so much more professional and cohesive. At less than $10, this dispenser bottle set is a no brainer — it comes with not only the bottles and four spouts, but with a funnel and labels, too. Perch these on your kitchen counter with your pepper, sugar, and salt so everything you cook with the most frequently is within easy reach.

35 A Pretty Table Runner Made Of Pure Linen Amazon Solino Home Linen Table Runner $29 See On Amazon Give your kitchen or dining table a French country touch with this 100% linen table runner. Table runners, especially when topped off with a set of candlesticks and some flowers, will make the entire vibe feel so luxurious, and this listing also includes matching place mats and napkins which you can mix and match to your liking. “This is a beautiful linen runner. Great for giving your dining room a touch of class,” commented one Amazon reviewer. Available colors and prints: 54

Available sizes and designs: 23

36 This Minty, Pink European Toothpaste That Also Looks Super Chic Amazon Euthymol Original Toothpaste (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Who said toothpaste can’t be chic? Seriously, easy swaps like these are the key to a home that feels 10 times more stylish, even if guests can’t put their finger on exactly why. Euthymol is a classic European toothpaste with a bright pink color, a refreshing, minty taste, and the chicest packaging around. And though it looks fancy, it’s not even expensive: for just $10, you’ll get three tubes, so you’ll be stocked for ages.

37 A Classic Waffle-Weave Blanket For Less Than $25 Amazon PHF Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket $24 See On Amazon Layers of cozy blankets will make your home feel more inviting, welcoming, and thoughtfully decorated. So add to your collection with this pretty waffle weave one, which is made of 100% cotton and sold in over a dozen colors to suit any design aesthetic. Love the look of the weave? It comes in matching throw pillow covers, too. Available colors: 14

38 This Stunning Bottle Of Luxury Hand Wash To Upgrade Your Bathroom Counter Amazon Antica Farmacista Hand Wash $28 See On Amazon Like toothpaste, upgrading your standard hand wash is an instant, easy way to make your bathroom look 10 times more expensive. It doesn’t get much more luxurious than this hand soap from Antica Farmacista, which not only looks so gorgeous and elegant, but comes in 20 heavenly scents including the very bougie ‘Prosecco’ (featured above). Other scents on offer include ‘Grapefruit,’ ‘Fig Leaf,’ and ‘Lush Palm.’ There’s a matching hand and body lotion, too, in case you want to complete the set. (Pro tip: This would make an amazing hostess gift).

39 A Plush Mattress Pad That’ll Make Your Guest Bedroom Feel 10x Comfier Amazon Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your guest room bed — or your very own bed — with this best-selling mattress pad. Ranging from a thickness of 1.5 to 4 inches, the gel infused memory foam both helps reduce your body temperature and promotes airflow, so it has a nice, cooling effect. It’ll make any old mattress feel much more supportive, comfy, and luxurious — and starting at just $30, it’s a bonafide bargain. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King

40 A Minimalist-Chic Cookbook Stand To Give Your Kitchen A Barefoot Contessa Vibe Amazon Soligt Cookbook Stand $25 See On Amazon You just know Ina Garten has a cookbook stand like this in her kitchen. And adding one to your kitchen, too, will not only make it look like you’re super serious about cooking (and maybe you are), but it’ll add an elegant touch, too. It’s also a fan favorite on Amazon with a rare, 4.8-star overall rating — after all, what’s not to like about it? “This product is not only stylish, it is also very versatile,” one Amazon reviewer summed up. It has made following recipes in the kitchen a breeze, without dirtying my cookbook pages. Great purchase.”

41 An Expensive-Looking Serving Board With Endless Uses Amazon Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board $20 See On Amazon This wooden cheese board looks like a $50 boutique find — and yet, it can be yours for just $20 thanks to Amazon. When you’re hosting, boards like these always look chic for serving cheese, charcuterie, and other small nibbles, but when you’re alone, you can use at as a tray for coffee and a pastry or cookies and milk (it’ll make your midday snack feel so much more special). Take your pick from six sizes — the smallest costs just $10.

42 A Wood Cleaner To Make Your Furniture & Cabinets Sparkle Amazon Therapy Wood Cleaner and Polish Kit $20 See On Amazon One foolproof way to make your home look more expensive? Keep your wood furniture and cabinets looking shiny and clean with this wood cleaner and polish that’s even safe for antiques. Included in the kit is the cleaner itself and a microfiber towel to buff the product into the wood, where it’ll not only enhance the wood’s shine, but will also remove traces of grimy residue. “I live in a very old farmhouse with a ton of old, heirloom furniture. This stuff has brought new life and beauty to so many of those pieces!” raved one Amazon reviewer.

43 These Corner Grippers That Prevent Your Rug From Scrunching & Sliding Around Amazon Rabenda Non Slip Rug Pads (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Rugs that curl up at the sides and slip and slide around will automatically look cheap, even if they’re not. To prevent that problem, pick up this pack of corner grippers that suit all sizes of rugs. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers swear that they really do keep rugs in place, even in high traffic areas. Choose from a pack of eight, 12, 16, or 24, none of which will set you back more than $25.

44 A Milk Frother So You Can Make Impressive Lattes For Your Guests Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon When you have guests over, one clever way to make your household seem more impressive is to offer them a barista-quality hot drink — and thanks to this milk frother, doing so is super easy. In just a few seconds, you can serve up Starbucks-level lattes, cappuccinos, cocoas, and matchas with the press of a button. This frother will come in handy for other purposes, too — for example, you can use it to whip up hollandaise sauce or whisk your eggs.

45 A Minimalist, Modern Waste Bin That’s Not An Eyesore Amazon mDesign Plastic Round Trash Can $22 See On Amazon Let’s face it: most waste bins are eyesores. But this one, from mDesign, has a modern, minimalist look that’ll be super discreet in any space, from a bathroom to a nursery. Sold in seven colors and featuring a bamboo swing lid, its clever, closed design keeps your trash hidden (and prevents pets from getting in) and looks great while doing so. “This is the most stylish, discreet, practical trash can I have ever had in a bathroom. Please know that it is small, but that makes it perfect for not sticking out like a sore thumb. The swinging lid is also perfect,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 7

46 These Classic Tumblers That Belong In Every Well-Equipped Kitchen Amazon Duralex Picardie Clear Tumbler (Set of 6) $25 See On Amazon There’s something so classic (and classy) about these Duralex tumblers — you just know Martha Stewart has a set in her kitchen cabinet somewhere. These high-quality glasses may look like an investment, but at just $25 for six, they don’t feel like one. In addition to looking great and being dishwasher and microwave safe, Duralex glasses are special because they’re made of tempered glass that’s over two times more resistant to breaking and able to handle much higher temps than most other glass. When cared for properly, they’ll literally last you a lifetime — so if you ask us, that’s a $25 very well spent. Available sizes: 6

47 The Pet Hair Remover With A Cult-Like Following Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $31 See On Amazon There’s no quicker way to make your house feel cheap than fur-covered furniture, which is why if you own pets, you need a pet hair remover that’ll make the fur-removing process so much easier. The ChomChom is a cult favorite on Amazon (TZR editors swear by it, too), as it doesn’t require any sticky sheets, can be used over and over again, and really works on all types of furniture. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Love it. Worth the money 10x over, saves me so much time cleaning up after my dogs, my house looks nicer, and it’s so easy to use and clean out.”

48 This Minimalist Catch-All Tray That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Binoster Jewelry Tray $10 See On Amazon Rendered in a graceful oval shape in a matte black finish, this simple catch-all tray is minimally luxurious. Since it only costs about $10, you may want to pick up a few and keep them around the house to gather up odds and ends. One on your bedside table for jewelry, one in the foyer for keys, and/or one in the office for things like paper clips would work perfectly. Available styles: 4

49 The Soft & Warm Faux-Fur Blanket Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon According to nearly 20,000 customers who left it a five-star rating, this faux-fur throw blanket is the ultimate in easy, luxe home upgrades, and more than one reviewer mentions that the quality rivals that of similar, more expensive throws. The plush material is “SO soft, silky, and beautiful,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, and another shared that the “combination of light weight, softness and warmth are [unparalleled].” Choose from 12 colors, like rich black, slate gray, and ivory. Available colors: 12