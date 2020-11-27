The Best Stuff That's 50-85% Off On Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

If you’re looking for the best early Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place. Here, BDG’s team of shopping editors have compiled the most heavily discounted products that are on sale now, because many brands have already started offering pre-Black Friday deals to kick off the holiday shopping season.

The products featured here can all be snagged for 50% to 85% off for a limited time only (in some cases, these are lightning deals that only last an hour), so it’s all about acting fast. These include cult-favorite skin care products, gadgets and decor for your home, and amazing fashion deals that feel too good to be true.

If you prefer not to participate in the Black Friday chaos, these early holiday deals are not to be missed — and yes, consider this a friendly reminder that the holidays are only weeks away, so it’d be smart to stock up on these deeply discounted products while you have the chance.

57% Off This Much-Loved Maybelline Concealer Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9.99 $4.33 - See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

50% Off 50 KN95 Masks Amazon LEMENT KN95 Face Masks, Black (50 Pack) $19.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon Score this 50-pack of disposable KN95 face masks while they're deeply discounted. Fans of these masks say that they're comfortable and easy to adjust, and they boast five layers of protection.

50% Off Extra-Long iPhone Charging Cords Amazon CyvenSmart 10-Foot MFi Certified iPhone Charging Cables (2-Pack) $19.99 $9.97 - See On Amazon Tired of iPhone charging cables that don't last? That won't be a problem with these super durable 10-foot lightning cables from CyvenSmart, which are made from strong copper wire covered in braided nylon and have an additional protective layer near the ends of each cable. The cords are MFi-certified to work with Apple products, and Amazon reviewers are big fans, with more than 24,000 reviewers giving them an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

55% Off A No-Touch Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer $29.99 $13.59 - See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere -- and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 5% off.

72% Off Disposable Face Masks Amazon Disposable Face Masks (100 Count) $29.99 $8.49 - See On Amazon Always have a fresh mask at the ready with this fan-favorite 100-pack. They're made with three layers of fabric for solid protection, yet are still breathable, and have an adjustable nose clip for proper fit. Super elastic ear loops ensure they're comfy for long stretches, which reviewers love — nearly 22,000 people rate them 4.5 stars.

42% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Amazon REVLON One-Step Styler $59.99 $34.99 - See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

50% Off A Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) With Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

54% Off KN95 Masks Amazon SupplyAID KN95 Face Masks in White (5-pack) $12.98 $5.98 - See On Amazon Suitable for daily travel protection, SupplyAID's KN95 face masks protect respiratory health with 95% filter efficiency. This 5-pack is ideal for stashing in a backpack, purse, or glove compartment so you always have freshies on hand. Over 75,000 reviewers give these an impressive 4.5-stars.

50% Off A 23AndMe Kit Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 - See On Amazon This 23andMe ancestry kit has helped thousands of people discover their heritage and health background (just take a look at the 27,000 Amazon reviews and 4.7-star overall rating). Not only does this kit give you a snapshot at your ancestry composition, but it also flags any genetic predispositions you may have toward health concerns and diseases.

58% Off A 6-Pack Of Softsoap Hand Wash Amazon Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) $13.99 $5.88 - See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

50% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $29.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of meal prep by providing accurate temperature readings in seconds flat without cutting into your food. It folds up compactly when not in use, and features a magnet on the back for seriously convenient storage. Over 95,000 shoppers gave it 4.6 stars for being simple yet brilliant, with an easily read LED screen that saved so much hassle.

55% Off Some Super-Sharp Scissors Amazon Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack) $18.99 $8.49 - See On Amazon Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

48% Off These Retractable Ballpoint Pens Amazon Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Black (18 Pack) $11.34 $5.92 - See On Amazon Score this 18-pack of popular retractible ballpoint pens from Zebrea while they're seriously on sale. They have ergonomic soft grips, so they're comfortable enough for long writing sessions, and boast an overall 4.6-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon shoppers.

48% Off A 20-Pack Of KN95 Masks Amazon HUHETA KN95 Face Masks (20 Pack) $28.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection that’s easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

47% Off Hand Cream Amazon Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream, 3 oz $7.25 $3.87 - See On Amazon This nourishing Gold Bond hand cream is formulated with seven moisturizers and vitamins A, C, and E to help hydrate skin and prevent moisture loss. The fast-absorbing cream has a light, fresh scent, and it's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews.

55% Off Color-Changing Smart Bulbs Amazon Kasa Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb $21.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, from more than 9,500 reviewers, it's clear that this Kasa smart bulb is a must-have. The bulb can shine in a bunch of different colors and brightness levels, and you can use a smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Assistant to change settings or even put your lighting on a schedule.

63% Off A Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit Amazon Reazeal Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit $27 $9.99 - See On Amazon These magnetic eyelashes make applying falsies easier than ever. It comes with five sets of lashes in varying lengths, magnetic eyeliner (so you don't have to worry about messy glue), and a handy application tool.

50% Off A Best-Selling Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket $79.99 $39.80 - See On Amazon The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

45% Off This Cult-Favorite Concealer Amazon e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer $6 $3.30 - See On Amazon Snag this fan-favorite concealer for an unbelievable price while it's on sale. It comes in 19 different shades, so it's easy to find one that works for you, and boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans love that the creamy formula really does last all day.

47% Off The Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $159.99 $84.99 - See On Amazon This best-selling Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and waterproof, making it one of the easiest ways to read when you're on the go. You can even sync to your library accounts like Libby or Overdrive, or download e-books and audiobooks from Amazon's wide digital library. You'd be in the company of nearly 120,000 Amazon users if you invested in this wildly popular, 4.6-star-rated e-reader.

50% Off Cozy Wool Socks Amazon Loritta Wool Socks (5-Pack) $28.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon These cozy socks are made with a breathable blend of wool, cotton, and polyester, and they've racked up nearly 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. They come in a convenient multipack with five different colors, so you'll have one for each day of the week.

59% Off Blistex Lip Balm Amazon Blistex Medicated Lip Balm (3 Pack) $7 $2.84 - See On Amazon Winter is the season for dry lips, which is why it’s a great time to stock up on a three-pack of Blistex lip balm. This moisturizing beauty product is a classic for a reason: dimethicone is used to moisturize lips and add a layer of protection from the elements, which is why this lip balm has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. As a bonus, this lip balm also has an SPF of 15, because you need to protect yourself from the sun all year long.

58% Off 24 Pairs Of Earrings Amazon 24 Pairs Stud Earrings $16.99 $6.99 - See On Amazon This highly-rated stud earring set has every basic you could need, from demure pearls to sharp geometric studs. They're made in part from silver, and most reviewers considered them effectively hypoallergenic. Get the full set in both silver and gold right now for a song while the sale lasts.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Remote with Alexa (includes TV controls) $49.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, so you can browse among over 1 million movies and TV shows across several streaming platforms with just the sound of your voice. And hundreds of thousands of reviewers rave about this remote's upgraded model: "It's faster than previous fire sticks," one customer reported. "Things are smoother and faster overall."

60% Off Sony Headphones Amazon Sony Extra Bass Headphones with Mic $49.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon These Sony headphones have silicone earbuds for a comfortable fit and extra bass for deep, powerful sound. There's also an integrated microphone for on-the-go phone calls and a playback button so you can easily control your music. Plus, they're backed by over 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

47% Off This Maybelline Foundation With 4.5 Stars Amazon Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation, 1 Fl. Oz. $5.99 $3.15 - See On Amazon Maybelline's FitMe foundation has earned its place in the drugstore foundation hall of fame. Its lightweight formula is great for everyday wear, and leaves a medium-coverage, matte finish that's easy to match to your skin tone, thanks to the 40-color shade range. With 72,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating, this foundation is tried and true — and majorly discounted while sales last.