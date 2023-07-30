Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 50 Clever Home Improvement Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

While the process of improving your home is never quite finished, there are certain investments that make a significant impact. These clever home upgrades are so popular, in fact, that Amazon can barely keep them in stock. Whether you’re in the market for storage solutions that hide the eyesores around your home or a sophisticated yet practical addition to your kitchen, I’ve rounded up some amazing finds that you’ll want on your radar. Even better, they come with thousands of five-star reviews — so you know they’re worth the purchase.

1 This Sleek Cable Management Box That Conceals Your Cords & Power Strip Amazon Bluelounge Cable Management Box $30 See On Amazon A power strip or tangle of wires can be unsightly in an otherwise put-together room. This cable management box conceals your cords from view, while still allowing them to pass effortlessly through to your electrical outlet. Choose from versatile black and white shades, or opt for pretty hues like sage green and moonlight blue. Available colors: 4

2 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Your Sweaters & Accessories Amazon Zober 5-Shelf Closet Organizer $14.99 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t benefit from a little extra closet space? This hanging organizer fits over your curtain rod, creating five shelves for your sweaters and accessories — scarves, purses, and all. You’ll also find mesh pockets on the sides for storing smaller pieces. “Great way to organize hats without crushing,” wrote one reviewer. “Also handy for lightweight sweaters, tee shirts, pillowcases, a myriad of uses taking up so little space. Love it.” Available colors: 4

3 These Solar-Powered Stake Lights That Illuminate Your Landscape Amazon EIUIO Solar Landscape Spotlights (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These solar-powered spotlight stake lights are refreshingly low maintenance — they automatically power on at dusk and shut off at dawn. The bright LED bulbs illuminate landscape features, adding an upscale touch to your outdoor space. There are cool, warm, and even multicolor options available, depending on your preference. Available colors: Warm White, Cool White, Multicolor

4 The Stainless Steel Cabinet Pulls That Are Minimalist & Modern Amazon Hickory Hardware Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) $10 See On Amazon One way to freshen up your kitchen is to replace your current handles with these sleek steel cabinet pulls. With a clean, streamlined design, they add a contemporary touch to your space — and at an exceptionally wallet-friendly price. Choose from lustrous satin nickel, brushed brass, or matte black finishes. Available colors: Matte Black, Brushed Brass, Satin Nickel

5 These Reusable Chalkboard Labels That Add A Charming Touch To Pantry Storage Amazon Otis Classic Chalkboard Labels (18 Pieces) $4.99 See On Amazon These chalkboard labels add just the right amount of customized charm to your pantry containers — and they make it easy to keep track of the contents of each. You can write on the matte labels with the included chalkboard marker, then erase when it’s time to fill the jar with something else. They’re also great for DIY projects of all kinds.

6 This Rainfall Showerhead That Comes In Chic Finishes Amazon SparkPod Showerhead $35 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a long, luxurious shower after installing this rainfall attachment. You’ll notice instantly that your water pressure feels stronger — even though it actually uses less water than a traditional showerhead, thanks to the specially designed nozzles. There are several elegant round and square options to pick from, including antique brass, chrome, and matte black. Available colors and styles: 28

7 These Stackable Storage Bins That Fold Down Flat Amazon Nashrio Storage Bins (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon The best storage bins are easily stackable, portable, and collapsible — and this set from Nashrio fits the bill. Plus, the soft pastels infuse a bit of color into your space to make organization something you actually look forward to. Use them to store spices, toiletries, cosmetics, and more. Available sizes: 2

8 A Pair Of Swiveling Wall Hooks For Planning Your Outfits & More Amazon Mkono Wall-Mounted Valet Hooks (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon What’s great about these wall-mounted valet hooks is their ability to swivel — that means you can keep them flush against the wall, then pivot them out when you need them. They measure just under 11 inches each, offering plenty of space to hang-dry laundry or set out your outfits for the week. Choose from classic matte black and white color options. Available colors: Black, White

9 This Broom & Mop Holder That Mounts To Your Wall Amazon Berry Ave Broom and Mop Holder $14.97 See On Amazon Designed with five spring-loaded slots and six hooks, this wall-mounted broom holder is great for keeping your cleaning tools on hand and off the floor. Besides your broom, there’s space for your mop, rake, and duster — and you can hang your brushes, rags, and baseball cap on the hooks. Place it in your closet, inside the shed, or out in the garage

10 These Self-Adhesive Tiles That Make Your Backsplash Pop Amazon SMART TILES Peel-and-Stick Tile (5 Sheets) $34 See On Amazon Adding a pop of color to your backsplash is easy with these peel-and-stick tiles. Available in shades of emerald, pale pink, and gray blue, the self-adhesive tiles take just minutes to install and don’t require any messy grout. Plus, when you’re ready to switch up the look of your kitchen, the tiles easily pull away without leaving behind any residue. Available colors: 9

11 This Wood-Restoring Polish That Makes Your Furniture Shine Amazon Howard Restor-A-Finish Wood Restorer $9 See On Amazon Restore your heirloom wooden tables, chairs, and cabinets with this polishing formula — it comes in seven different shades, including mahogany, walnut, and oak. The polish deeply penetrates the wood, blending out minor scratches and blemishes and adding a healthy dose of shine. “The product not only revived the finish and brighten the furniture, but the scratches stained and blended in,” one reviewer wrote. “My furniture looks beautiful now and I'll be using this product on everything!” Available shades: 7

12 These Small Coasters That Slide Your Appliances Across The Counter Amazon AIEVE Kitchen Appliance Sliders (8 Count) $8 See On Amazon These stick-on coasters can be placed on the bottoms of your heavy kitchen appliances, including your coffee maker, stand mixer, and blender. The cushy Teflon material enables you to noiselessly slide your items around your counter — especially helpful for accessing appliances stored under your cabinets.

13 A Set Of Organizing Bins That Keep Your Refrigerator Tidy Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) $36 See On Amazon A mark of a well-organized home is a tidy refrigerator. Luckily, these bins make it easy to compartmentalize your produce, condiments, and more. You get six different-sized bins, each of which is suited to hold a certain type of item — you’ll even find a tray for your eggs, along with a container specifically designed for your beverage cans.

14 These LED Lights That Create A DIY Vanity Mirror Amazon LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights $18 See On Amazon A vanity mirror à la Old Hollywood isn’t out of reach — these LED light bulbs make it easy to create one in your bathroom or bedroom. The self-adhesive strip smoothly applies to the border of your mirror — just plug in the string of lights and adjust the brightness using the dimmable touch controls.

15 A Marker & Brush Set For Freshening Up Your Grout Lines Amazon NADAMOO Grout Repair Pen Set $23 See On Amazon If your grout lines could use some freshening up, this marker and brush set is definitely a worthwhile investment. Simply brush away any excess dirt and debris, then follow up with the paint marker — the deeply penetrating formula whitens the grout, so it looks brand new. Besides crisp white, you can also opt for gray, beige, and even black paint options. Available colors: 5

16 These Floating Wall Shelves With A Rustic-Chic Look Amazon Greenco Floating Shelves (Set of 3) $27.89 See On Amazon With their exposed wood panels and sturdy metal arms, these floating wall shelves add a lovely, rustic-chic touch to any home. Arrange them vertically on one wall, or place them individually in different rooms. Each one can hold a myriad of items, such as houseplants, picture frames, candles, and more.

17 A 2-Pack Of Under-The-Bed Storage Bags For Your Shoes Amazon Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Storage (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon A shoe collection is something worth taking care of — these under-the-bed bags ensure each pair remains free of dust and crumples when they’re being stored in the off-season. Each one accommodates 12 pairs of shoes, from flats to sneakers to high heels. A transparent window on the top allows you to easily view all of your footwear at a glance.

18 The Under-Cabinet Attachment That Makes Opening Jars So Easy Amazon EZ Off Under-Cabinet Jar Opener $16.95 See On Amazon Boasting an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 23,000 reviews, this under-cabinet jar opener is a verified fan favorite. Once you screw it into place, all you have to do is place your jar into the V-shaped slot and twist. The sharp, serrated blade pops open that stubborn lid in seconds. Use it for soda and nail polish bottles, too.

19 These Slide-Out Organizers For Your Pantry Goods & Cookware Amazon Tksrn Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer $30 See On Amazon Accessing items in the very back of a cabinet can be a pain. Luckily, you can utilize these slide-out organizers beneath your sink or in your pantry — they provide just enough space to hold your spice jars, coffee grounds, tea kettle, or anything else you reach for on a regular basis. With a sleek chrome finish, the baskets also add a sophisticated touch to your kitchen. Available sizes: 6

20 This Outlet Extender That’s More Compact Than A Power Strip Amazon POWRUI USB Outlet Extender $20 See On Amazon While power strips are useful, they can take up a lot of space around your desk or side table. This outlet extender is equipped with six AC sockets and two USB ports, so you can plug in and charge multiple devices at once. Not to mention, it has a built-in night light that automatically turns on at dusk.

21 A Strainer That Fits Over Your Sink So You Can Drain With 2 Hands Amazon KitchenAid Expandable Stainless Steel Colander $27 See On Amazon This expandable colander stretches from 16 inches to 22 inches, so it fits over a wide variety of sinks, freeing up both hands to tip over heavy pots of pasta or vegetables. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, it features a fine mesh basket made of stainless steel, along with rubber handles that won’t scratch porcelain or other delicate surfaces. “Love it! It's super sturdy and easy to use,” one reviewer raved. “Put in the dishwasher and it's still perfect.”

22 These Magnetic Garage Accents That Instantly Elevate Your Home’s Exterior Amazon Household Essentials Garage Magnets (6 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon While they look like they’re made of cast iron, these garage door accents are actually constructed out of lightweight synthetic materials. And from a distance, no one will be able to tell they’re not made of metal — all you’ll notice is that your home’s entrance looks much more elevated. The internal magnets make it easy to adjust their placement as necessary.

23 These Wireless Puck Lights For Highligting Shelves, Closets & Countertops Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Lights (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Thanks to the self-adhesive pads, these puck lights couldn’t be any easier to install all over your home. Place one underneath your kitchen cabinet, another in the corner of your closet, and a few along your stairwell. The battery-powered lights can be turned on and off with a simple tap of the lens.

24 A Shower Hair Catcher That Won’t Disrupt Your Water’s Flow Amazon ShowerShroom Hair Catcher $12.97 See On Amazon ShowerShroom’s award-winning drain protector is made from stainless steel and designed with holes that allow water to effortlessly flow through. Meanwhile the cylinder in the middle catches loose hair before it makes its way down the drain, concealing it from sight. The hair is neatly stored in the center until you’re ready to toss it out.

25 This Shower Filter That Removes Harsh Impurities From Your Water Amazon AquaBliss Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon This shower filter removes harsh impurities — such as chlorine and hard minerals — from your water, so you can rinse off with peace of mind. The filtered water is gentler on your hair, skin, and nails, helping to prevent dryness and breakage. “My sister recommended trying this filter and it's made SUCH a difference!” one reviewer reported. “My skin is clearer, my hair is less dry and I don't need nearly as much shampoo, and I don't get lime buildup.” Several shoppers also mentioned that installation is quick and hassle-free on most showerheads.

26 These Scented Drawer Liners That Make Your Clothes Smell Amazing Amazon Elodie Essentials Scented Drawer and Shelf Liners $20 See On Amazon Lining your drawers with this patterned paper not only protects them from wear, it also infuses your clothes with a light fragrance. Pick from gorgeous scents such as sandalwood, English lavender, and rose. Each variety of lining paper comes in a delightful print, adding a sense of whimsy to your dresser. Available scents: 7

27 A Textured Shower Curtain With A Linen-Like Feel Amazon BTTN Linen-Texture Shower curtain $22.99 See On Amazon Making your bathroom look nicer is as simple as adding this fabric shower curtain. The curtain has a thick, linen-like texture that complements a wide variety of decor styles. A weighted hem keeps the fabric from flying around as you shower. Choose from soft shades like sage, cream, and blush. Available sizes: 14

28 This White Marble Turntable That Looks Contemporary & Sophisticated Amazon Greenco White Marble Lazy Susan $35.97 See On Amazon Combining elegance with function, this white marble turntable will easily become one of your new favorite pieces. Perfect for your kitchen countertop or dining table, the lazy Susan is ideal for holding seasonings and condiments, bouquets of flowers, and more. You can even use it as a serving tray for cheese and charcuterie, or as a major help when frosting a cake (just spin to reach the other side).

29 A Space-Saving Towel Rack With Arms That Swing Out Amazon TONIAL Swiveling Towel Rack $28 See On Amazon When needed, the sturdy arms of this metal towel rack can swing outward — or they can remain flush against the wall. This versatility makes the wall-mounted fixture a great option for compact bathrooms. There are four tiers in total, along with a hook at the bottom — altogether, the rack holds up to 35 pounds.

30 This Plug-In Range Extender That Gives Your Wi-Fi A Boost Amazon Cryo360 Wi-Fi Range Extender $33 See On Amazon If an area of your home has a weak Wi-Fi signal, this range extender can help. It plugs directly into your wall, and takes only minutes to set up. Once you have everything connected, you can enjoy strong Wi-Fi within 9,000 square feet. At such a wallet-friendly price, this gadget is a no-brainer purchase for streamlining your home internet.

31 These Fabric Shelf Dividers That Make Your Closet More Organized Amazon Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon One clever way to organize your closet? Install these fabric shelf dividers. A sturdy frame keeps the panels upright — just slide the thin metal arms onto your shelf to hold them in place. Now that your shelves are compartmentalized, you can keep your folded clothes, blankets, purses, and other belongings neatly stacked and easy to find.

32 A Foaming Soap Dispenser Made Of Sleek Ceramic Amazon BosilunLife Foaming Soap Dispenser $20 See On Amazon The sleek ceramic body of this soap dispenser gives it an elevated, sophisticated feel, but it does much more than just look pretty. The wide pump creates a dollop of pillowy foam every time you press down, making the daily ritual feel somehow more luxurious. Choose from neutral shades such as gray, beige, and navy. Available colors and styles: 10

33 These Bamboo Dividers That Expand To Fit Your Drawer Amazon Homemaid Living Expandable Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Since they expand from 17.5 inches to 22 inches, these bamboo dividers can fit a wide range of drawers in your home. Use them to organize the clothing in your dresser, or set them up in your kitchen to compartmentalize your cooking utensils. On either end, a rubber pad prevents the divider from scratching up your drawer’s interior. Available colors: Gray, White, Natural

34 These Shower Door Seals That Catch Drips & Leaks Amazon Aulett Frameless Shower Door Rails (2-Pack) See On Amazon These PVC seals are placed along the bottom of your glass shower doors, acting as drip guards that prevent leaks from spilling onto your floor. Each piece measures 36 inches in length — simply use scissors to cut them down to your desired size. No more mopping up water after your shower.

35 The Matching Canisters That Hold Your Dry Goods In Style Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (Set of 4) $28 See On Amazon Instead of letting random boxes litter your countertop or pantry, try putting your dry goods in these matching containers to create a more cohesive look. You get four different containers for holding items like pasta, lentils, rice, and trail mix. Each bin is topped with an airtight lid to keep everything fresh.

36 These Wall-Mounted Storage Baskets That Are So Versatile Amazon LeleCat Hanging Storage Baskets (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon You can place these wire baskets anywhere in your home — mount them on your kitchen wall, in your bathroom, or even inside your closet. Installation is so easy with the included self-adhesive hooks. Once they’re set up, you can load each basket with spices, produce, toiletries, craft supplies... the list goes on. Available colors: White, Black

37 An Aesthetically Pleasing Holder For Your Cotton Swabs & Rounds Amazon Agirlvct Cotton Swab Holder $14 See On Amazon With a sleek bamboo lid and a transparent body, this countertop organizer offers an aesthetically pleasing storage solution for your cotton rounds and swabs. The three compartments are also great for holding hair ties, makeup sponges, or any other small bathroom necessities you like to have on hand.

38 This Cushioned Mat That Provides Joint Relief When Standing Amazon Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat $39.99 See On Amazon If you work at a standing desk or spend significant time meal prepping, you may just want to check out this cushioned mat. The high-density foam absorbs shock and supports your feet, which may help to relieve strain in your legs and hips. Plus, a nonslip bottom ensures the mat stays securely in place under your feet. Choose a solid hue, or opt for a cool ombré pattern. Available colors and patterns: 15

39 These Velvet Hangers That Keep Your Garments From Slipping Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Covered in a thin layer of velvet, these slim, space-saving hangers are entirely nonslip. That means even your silkiest garments will stay in place — you’ll even find two notches for thin spaghetti straps. A built-in accessory bar provides extra room for your ties, belts, and scarves. Available colors: 5

40 This Bamboo Cutlery Organizer With Expandable Sides Dynamic Gear Expandable Drawer Organizer $20 See On Amazon What’s so unique about this bamboo cutlery organizer is the fact that it has expandable sides — pulling the outermost panels creates two extra compartments for your mixing spoons, spatulas, and more. As stylish as it is practical, the utensil holder gives your drawer a cohesive, tidy appearance.

41 The Cotton Rope Basket That Offers Easy Storage Anywhere Amazon INDRESSME Extra-Large Woven Basket $33 See On Amazon This cotton rope basket is endlessly useful — it can hold towels, laundry, dog toys, spare blankets, and more. Plus, it’s available in a variety of two-tone designs for a modern, chic look that you’ll be happy to keep on display. Choose from neutral, versatile shades of brown, gray, and white. Available colors: 9

42 The Stoneware Dispenser Bottles With Whimsical Writing On The Front Amazon Home Acre Designs Oil and Vinegar Set $19.95 See On Amazon It’s the little touches in your home that stand out the most — like the whimsical, charming font on these oil and vinegar bottles. Made from stoneware, each bottle comes with a smooth-pour spout as well as a cork to preserve freshness between uses. The crisp white color and streamlined appearance adds a modern, chic touch to any kitchen.

43 This Metal Floor Vent Cover With Art Deco Flair Amazon Decor Grates Floor Register Cover $12 See On Amazon Oozing with Art Deco flair, this metal floor vent cover gives your home a more personalized feel. To install the register cover, just drop it into your vent — no tools are required. Available in a range of sizes, there are three lustrous finishes to pick from, including chrome and brushed nickel. Available colors: 3

44 This Thoughtfully Designed Shelf That Fits Over Your Microwave Amazon Mind Reader Microwave Oven Shelf $19 See On Amazon Want to add a little extra storage to your kitchen, but don’t have a ton of room? This sturdy, compact unit fits right over your microwave oven, providing a shelf for your plates, bowls, and mugs. A pair of S-shaped hooks on the side allows you to hang small, handy items such as slotted spoons, oven mitts, and dishcloths. Available colors: Black, Silver

45 A Clever Laundry Hamper That Lets You Separate Light & Dark Clothes Amazon Greenco Divided Laundry Hamper $27.49 See On Amazon A built-in divider gives this laundry hamper an extra element of functionality. You can separate your light and dark clothes before you take a load over to the washer, streamlining the whole process. Not to mention, the magnetic lid conceals your dirty garments from view until you’re ready to wash them.

46 This Stainless Steel Sink Caddy With A Removable Drain Tray Amazon Hulisen Kitchen Sink Caddy $15 See On Amazon Made out of sturdy stainless steel, this sink caddy keeps your dish soap, sponges, and brushes in one designated spot. Its elevated design allows drips and residue to run off onto the removable tray, so your countertop will remain nice and clean. Choose from shades of black, copper, brown, and silver. Available colors: 5

47 The Magnetic Shelf For Keeping Spices & Oils Near Your Stove Amazon StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf For Kitchen Stove $40 See On Amazon You’d be surprised just how helpful this magnetic shelf is — once it’s properly placed above your stove, you’ll have a spot to place your favorite spices, seasonings, and olive oil. If you want it to blend in with the rest of your stove, go for the stainless steel option — but there are also versatile black and white styles to pick from. Available sizes: 20 inches, 24 inches, 30 inches

48 This Under-Desk Drawer That Reduces Surface Clutter Amazon COZYWELL Under-Desk Drawer $12.99 See On Amazon Before you ditch your compact desk entirely, consider adding some extra storage to it. This self-adhesive shelf attaches to the bottom of most desks, adding extra room for your writing utensils, glasses, and more. It’s an instant way to reduce clutter, bringing a little zen to your workspace. Available colors: Black, White

49 A Magnetic Planner That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Week Amazon Cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar $15.99 See On Amazon If you find your weekly schedule quickly filling up, perhaps consider putting it somewhere you’re definitely going to see it —on your refrigerator. This magnetic whiteboard planner has seven columns for jotting down last-minute to-dos, as well as space at the bottom for compiling shopping lists or delegating chores. To complete the set, you also get five magnetic dry-erase markers and an eraser.