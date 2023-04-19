(Living)
All The Must-See Moments From This Year’s ZOEasis
The first weekend of Coachella brought the looks.
Shutterstock for BDG
by BDG Studios
The sun was shining down on the California desert for weekend one of Coachella, and The Zoe Report held its seventh annual ZOEasis party for festival goers. Celebrities floated about the property, phones snapped pics of head-turning Coachella fashion, and the beats by DJ Pamela Tick set the perfect vibe. It was an ideal afternoon to soak up some well-heeled vitamin D before heading down the street for Saturday’s music lineup.
