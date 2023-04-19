(Living)

All The Must-See Moments From This Year’s ZOEasis

The first weekend of Coachella brought the looks.

by BDG Studios
Shutterstock for BDG

The sun was shining down on the California desert for weekend one of Coachella, and The Zoe Report held its seventh annual ZOEasis party for festival goers. Celebrities floated about the property, phones snapped pics of head-turning Coachella fashion, and the beats by DJ Pamela Tick set the perfect vibe. It was an ideal afternoon to soak up some well-heeled vitamin D before heading down the street for Saturday’s music lineup.

Thuso Mbedu posing at the Curateur 360-degree photo opp | Shutterstock for BDG
Camila Morrone | Shutterstock for BDG
Sephora’s aura readings, poetry by Ariella Estoria, and fragrance misting set the mood and intentions for the day. Shutterstock for BDG
Mark Hanson/BDG
Mayan Lopez | Shutterstock for BDG
(+)
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave | Shutterstock for BDG
(+)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez | Shutterstock for BDG
Shutterstock for BDG
European Wax Center gave guests a choice between elevated, pearly, and galactic brows. | Irma Elezovic/BDG
Sophie Fergi | Shutterstock for BDG
(+)
Shutterstock for BDG
Rachel Zoe’s Cotton Closet offered an airy retreat from the sun complete with customized T-shirts by Rachel Miriam. | Mark Hanson/BDG
Claudia Lee | Shutterstock for BDG
(+)
Emely Moreno | Shutterstock for BDG
What better way to stay refreshed than with an icy Tanqueray cocktail? | Mark Hanson/BDG
(+)
Harald Austad & Margie Plus | Shutterstock for BDG
BDG Fashion SVP Tiffany Reid, Rachel Zoe, and TZR Editor in Chief Kathy Lee | Shutterstock for BDG
Party goers stopped by Kacey Welch for clip-in extensions, plaiting, and Coachella-ready braid accessories. | Shutterstock for BDG
Leah Kirsch designing custom Bandolier phone cases | Mark Hanson/BDG
Noah & Skyler Caruso | Shutterstock for BDG
Lip touch-ups with GXVE by Gwen Stefani | Shutterstock for BDG
Sebastian Bails | Shutterstock for BDG
Faith Xue perusing the pieces from Bondeye Jewelry | Shutterstock for BDG
Alchemy 43 offered vitamin B12 shots to guests. | Mark Hanson/BDG
George Todd McLachlan | Shutterstock for BDG
DJ Pamela Tick | Mark Hanson/BDG
That’s a wrap, with Melissa Chataigne and Natalie Bratley. | Shutterstock for BDG