The sun was shining down on the California desert for weekend one of Coachella, and The Zoe Report held its seventh annual ZOEasis party for festival goers. Celebrities floated about the property, phones snapped pics of head-turning Coachella fashion, and the beats by DJ Pamela Tick set the perfect vibe. It was an ideal afternoon to soak up some well-heeled vitamin D before heading down the street for Saturday’s music lineup.

Thuso Mbedu posing at the Curateur 360-degree photo opp | Shutterstock for BDG

Camila Morrone | Shutterstock for BDG

(+) Sephora’s aura readings, poetry by Ariella Estoria, and fragrance misting set the mood and intentions for the day. Shutterstock for BDG (+) Mark Hanson/BDG INFO 1/2

(+) Mayan Lopez | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez | Shutterstock for BDG INFO 1/3

Shutterstock for BDG

European Wax Center gave guests a choice between elevated, pearly, and galactic brows. | Irma Elezovic/BDG

(+) Sophie Fergi | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Shutterstock for BDG INFO 1/2

Rachel Zoe’s Cotton Closet offered an airy retreat from the sun complete with customized T-shirts by Rachel Miriam. | Mark Hanson/BDG

(+) Claudia Lee | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Emely Moreno | Shutterstock for BDG INFO 1/2

(+) What better way to stay refreshed than with an icy Tanqueray cocktail? | Mark Hanson/BDG (+) Harald Austad & Margie Plus | Shutterstock for BDG INFO 1/2

BDG Fashion SVP Tiffany Reid, Rachel Zoe, and TZR Editor in Chief Kathy Lee | Shutterstock for BDG

(+) Party goers stopped by Kacey Welch for clip-in extensions, plaiting, and Coachella-ready braid accessories. | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Leah Kirsch designing custom Bandolier phone cases | Mark Hanson/BDG INFO 1/2

Noah & Skyler Caruso | Shutterstock for BDG

(+) Lip touch-ups with GXVE by Gwen Stefani | Shutterstock for BDG (+) Sebastian Bails | Shutterstock for BDG INFO 1/2

Faith Xue perusing the pieces from Bondeye Jewelry | Shutterstock for BDG

(+) Alchemy 43 offered vitamin B12 shots to guests. | Mark Hanson/BDG (+) George Todd McLachlan | Shutterstock for BDG (+) DJ Pamela Tick | Mark Hanson/BDG INFO 1/3