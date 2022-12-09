This European City Is Airbnb’s Top Trending Spot For International Travel In 2023

At some point in 2022, you probably heard at least one person joke that everyone they knew was in Italy. And honestly, it kind of felt like the truth — for many of us, there was at least one friend, family member, or colleague that made their way over there at some point. And while it’s doubtful the fervor will die down any time soon, Airbnb’s top trending spots for 2023 international travel actually reveal that, at least on its platform, Italy’s not even a top contender for where people are looking to visit in the new year.

In a report on the top destinations in 2022 and 2023 travel trends released by Airbnb on Nov. 30, the vacation rentals brand detailed popular places people are looking for on its site. By looking at searches made in Q1-Q3 2022 for future 2023 check-ins versus searches made in Q1-Q3 2021 for 2022 check-ins, it came up with the aforementioned trending list. On it, there’s no Italy in sight — in fact, Europe only took one spot in the entire roundup.

Rather, in 2023, Airbnb users seem to be especially interested in a few countries in particular. While Málaga, Spain did come out on top, Australia actually appeared three separate times (out of 10). The same was true for Brazil, and New Zealand made the list twice. Aside from Spain, Thailand was the only other country that appeared once.

These top trending travel spots are certainly interesting to read; yet they also serve as a great way to find inspiration for your 2023 travels as well. So continue on to find Airbnb’s full list from the report, plus vacation listings in each spot that TZR is lusting over. Bon voyage!

1. Málaga, Spain

Málaga, Spain topped the list, so visit the trending destination with a stay in this airy cottage, complete with two floors and a spacious garden.

2. Sydney, Australia

This bright, warm home in Sydney features a trendy, modern design and is just a five-minute walk from the beach.

3. Melbourne, Australia

This stylish, ‘70s-inspired pad is located in Melbourne's West Hawthorn suburb and features a private deck and garden in which to relax and escape.

4. Auckland, New Zealand

You can enjoy a quiet getaway to Auckland, New Zealand with this charming countryside cottage, located just a few minutes away from Muriwai beach.

5. Bangkok, Thailand

Immerse yourself in art in this funky, colorful space in the Thonglor district of Bangkok.

6. Queenstown, New Zealand

It’s hard to imagine better views than the ones in this Queenstown home, which looks over Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range.

7. Florianópolis, Brazil

Wake up to serene views and surround yourself with nature in this spacious Florianópolis home.

8. Porto Seguro, Brazil

In this stunning villa in Porto Seguro, you’ll feel like you’re living in a spa.

9. Perth, Australia

This bungalow might be located about 50 minutes from Perth itself, but its beautiful surroundings make it definitely worth a stay.

10. Salvador, Brazil

“Casa Versace,” as this home is called, is located in Salvador’s Santo Antônio neighborhood and features a view of the sea.