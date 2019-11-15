75 Fantastic Gifts On Amazon Prime That Reviewers Swear By

Gift shopping at a brick-and-mortar store can feel a bit stressful, especially during the holiday season. Between the buzz of busy shoppers, long lines, and jam-packed parking lots, it’s enough to make even the most generous gift-givers want to avoid the ordeal. Luckily, there’s a near-endless selection of fantastic gifts on Amazon Prime that reviewers swear by, meaning you can get the majority of your shopping done without ever stepping foot out the door. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you can even get away with procrastinating until the very last minute, since most items can be shipped to Prime members in just two days. Some purchases are even eligible for one-day or same-day shipping.

Ahead, you'll find 75 genius gifts for everyone on your shopping list, from skin care obsessives to foodies to even the choosiest of fashion girls. These products span all categories — beauty, fashion, travel, tech, home — and fall into different price brackets, so whether you're looking to splurge out or stay under $10, you're bound to come across a couple of great gift ideas. You can count on these items to have one thing in common, though — just about everyone on Amazon loves them, which is a pretty good sign they’ll be a hit in real life, too.

1 A Faux Fur Blanket With Over 4,300 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Amazon Chanasya Ruched Royal Luxurious Faux Fur Throw Blanket $60 See on Amazon Soft and sumptuous, this best-selling faux fur throw blanket instantly creates an air of refined elegance and luxury in just about any space. It can be used to soften up a couch, chair, or loveseat, or as a decorative extra layer for a bed. The blanket is available in five sizes and 20 gorgeous colors, ranging from classic, elegant neutrals to bolder, more playful shades.

2 A Cozy, Luxurious Bathrobe Lined With Plush Microfiber Amazon Plush Lined Microfiber Spa Robe $80 See on Amazon Whether it's a gift for you or for a loved one, this luxurious microfiber robe is sure to be appreciated. The full-length design features two spacious pockets, a hanging loop, and a matching belt, and it's available in eight neutral colors. "It’s so soft and plush, and is honestly nicer than what they have at most high end spas," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 A Facial Steamer For The Skin Care Obsessive Who Owns Everything Amazon Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $40 See on Amazon For the skin care obsessive in your life who owns just about every product, tool, and gadget on the market, a facial steamer might be the only thing left to surprise them with. Steaming preps your face to soak up serums and other products as effectively as possible, in addition to hydrating skin, loosening up blackheads, and feeling generally relaxing. Plus, the device can be used as a humidifier, too.

4 An Elegant Catch-All Jewelry Tray That's Practical & Pretty Amazon Umbra Poise Large Jewelry Tray $24 See on Amazon This jewelry tray is not only practical, but it makes for a decorative accent for any dresser, nightstand, or vanity. With its brassy-gold finish and minimalist, double-tiered design, it'll complement just about any style of bedroom decor. You can also use it as a catch-all tray for any other small items, like glasses and loose change.

5 A Gorgeous Wool Blend Scarf That's Large Enough To Bundle Up In Amazon Aone Warm Stole $30 See on Amazon Not only will this cozy oversized stole protect your neck, ears, and chin from frigid winter winds, but it's a chic way to add a rich layer of color and texture to any cold-weather outfit. Made of a soft, lightweight wool blend, a tasseled fringe at the ends adds striking visual interest to the otherwise simple design. It's available in a range of 14 gorgeous colors, including classic, versatile neutrals and bold, playful hues.

6 A Luxurious Reed Diffuser From A Cult Fragrance Brand Amazon NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser $48 See on Amazon Made with only the highest quality fragrance oils for exceptional, luxurious scents, these popular reed diffusers from NEST fill the air in your home with rich, lush aromas without the need to light a candle. Designed to run continuously for up to 90 days, they're available in a wide variety of scents, including "Japanese Black Currant", "Cashmere Suede", and "Sicilian Tangerine."

7 A Pretty Pair Of Earrings At A Can't Beat Price Amazon XOCARTIGE Acrylic Hoop Earrings $10 See on Amazon A chic alternative to classic hoops or studs, these pretty acrylic earrings will make an excellent addition to any jewelry collection. With their lightweight design and delicate gold hardware, they'll look great with just about any outfit. Choose from four designs, including pink floral and two different tortoise prints. "They look heavy, but they’re super light, and even more gorgeous in person!" one reviewer wrote.

8 A Pink Clay Face Mask That Comes With Its Own Brush Amazon Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask $49 See on Amazon Infused with a unique range of pore-refining botanicals from Australia, this award-winning facial mask will leave your skin clear, smooth, and glowing. The clay in the formula works to detox pores, draw out impurities, and generally brighten skin — all without the use of any animal-based ingredients in just 10 minutes. "This is probably the only mask that I have ever used that has given me results immediately or the next morning," commented one reviewer.

9 Comfortable, Versatile Joggers With Trendy Utility Details Amazon find. Women's Relaxed Fit Lightweight Utility Pants $39 See on Amazon Chic and sporty, these joggers are the type of easy, comfy staple that belong in any wardrobe. They're made of tencel lyocell, a soft, breathable fabric favored by eco-friendly brands like Reformation. With their utility-inspired details and chic monochromatic color scheme, they're stylish enough to wear around town, and their relaxed fit and easy pull-on waist means they're super comfortable, too. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

10 A Stylish Bar Tool Set For The Cocktail Lover In Your Life Amazon VonShef Matte Black Parisian Cocktail Shaker Set $35 See on Amazon An ideal gift for the aspiring mixologist in your life, this premium cocktail shaker set makes it easy to create craft cocktails at home. In addition to the stainless steel shaker cup, the set includes all the tools you'd find in a real bar: a muddler, a double-ended bar utensil, two types of strainers, two pourers, and a double-ended measuring jigger. It even comes with a bonus cocktail recipe book!

11 A Rustic Stoneware Vase That Goes With Any Style Of Decor Amazon Stone & Beam Emerick Rustic Stoneware Vase $22 See on Amazon Whether your home decor could use an update or you're buying it as a gift, this elegant stoneware vase is sure to be cherished. Made of sturdy 100 percent stoneware embossed with intricate, feathery detailing, it's glazed with a textured gold finish for a gorgeously festive look. Get it in two neutral, rustic color schemes.

12 A Nourishing Manicure Set For The Person Who Loves Doing Their Own Nails Amazon Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate & Heal Kit $25 See on Amazon This Zoya manicure set is designed to heal, nourish, and repair your hands, cuticles, and nails. In addition to a moisturizing serum and a nourishing cream for your hands, the set includes a healing, hydrating base coat, a pinky-nude, nail-perfecting polish, a glossy, long-wearing top coat. A must-buy for anyone who loves doing their own manis and pedis at home.

13 A Hair-Straightening Brush That Does Two Jobs At Once Amazon CNXUS Ionic Hair Straightener Brush $43 See on Amazon Functioning as a hair brush and straightener in one, this popular styling brush is an especially great option for anyone with thick, curly, or difficult to manage hair. The brush heats up fully in just 60 seconds and has five different heat settings and an LED screen. "WOW!" one reviewer gushed. "I have thick, course hair, and this worked like a dream without having to section off my hair to use it."

14 A Gorgeous Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For Beauty Lovers Who Love Trying Out The Latest Trends Amazon Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set $17 See on Amazon Use this gorgeous jade roller and gua sha tool set to help eliminate puffiness and reduce inflammation. Both tools utilize pressure to increase blood circulation, reduce tension, and promote healthy, happy skin from the inside out. Made with your choice of jade or rose quartz, the set comes beautifully packaged in a premium gift box.

15 A Sonic Facial Brush To Give Skin A Deeper Cleanse Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $21 See on Amazon This facial cleansing brush uses gently vibrating silicone bristles to give your skin a deep, proper cleanse. The brush has five vibration settings for massaging, exfoliating, and deep cleansing your skin, and the IPX7 waterproof rating means you can wash your face with it in the bath or shower (and clean it with soap and water). “My skin always feels super smooth and clean after using this,” raved one reviewer, while another wrote, “I’ve seen a HUGE improvement in my skin, and overall skin clarity.”

16 Statement-Making Earrings That Come In So Many Gorgeous Colors Amazon Acrylic Geometric Statement Drop Earrings KELMALL COLLECTION $12 See on Amazon With their playful geometric shape and chic raw-cut design, these faux crystal earrings will add a statement-making detail to any outfit. Understated enough for everyday wear yet unique enough to stand out in a room, they're available in a variety of colors, ranging from jade green to ruby red.

17 A Super Chic Kate Spade Card Holder Amazon Kate Spade New York KS Spade Street Id Holder $40 See on Amazon Keep your cards and ID safe with this chic card holder by Kate Spade. Sleek and compact, it's made of sturdy gold-plated metal with a simple, elegant design that comes in a range of gorgeous colors. The card holder comes beautifully packaged in a branded Kate Spade gift box, making it an even easier option if you're planning on giving it as a gift.

18 A Nourishing Treatment Mask To Repair Dry, Damaged Hair Amazon VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Mask $32 See on Amazon In as little as three minutes, this restorative hair mask transforms hair from dry and dull to shiny, smooth, and silky-soft. Formulated with powerful natural ingredients such as keratin, brown algae, antioxidant-packed botanical extracts, and hydrating, smoothing baobab seed oil, it's a super-concentrated treatment for repairing damage at home.

19 A Pair Of Fabulous, Comfy, Faux Fur Slippers Amazon fanture Women's Furry Faux Fur Slippers $18 See on Amazon Fun and fabulous, these fuzzy slippers prove comfortable clothing doesn't have to look drab. The slide-style design is covered in plush terrycloth and silky-soft faux fur, while sturdy, anti-skid rubber soles and cushioned memory foam footbeds round out the cozy design. Choose from six rich colors, including black, navy, and grey. Available sizes: 5-12

20 An Easy, Effective Callus Remover To Make Your Feet As Soft As A Baby's Amazon Zoe+Ruth Electric Callus Remover $33 See on Amazon Between pedicures, keep your feet in tip-top shape with this cordless callus remover. User-friendly and ergonomically designed, the smoothing, exfoliating file works like an electrically-powered roller to shave away stubborn layers of dead skin, calluses, and corns. The device comes packaged in its own reusable carrying case, along with a cleaning brush, replacement rollers, and a USB charger.

21 A Skin-Reviving Mask Made With Bamboo Charcoal & Clay Amazon Chic Republic Organic Charcoal and Clay Mask $21 See on Amazon This detoxifying mask is a foolproof gift choice for any beauty obsessive. The base of the mask is made with activated bamboo charcoal and kaolin clay, which help detox skin and unclog pores. Then, the addition of vitamin C brightens skin and helps fade hyperpigmentation, while spirulina, chamomile, and rose hip oil work to restore moisture and soothe inflammation.

22 A Statement-Making Alternative To Basic Crystal Studs Amazon Elensan 7 Crystals Ear Cuffs $15 See on Amazon Replace your (or someone else's) classic studs with these crystal climber earrings to give everyday looks an extra dash of sparkle. Made of premium sterling silver with a rhodium finish, they look far more expensive than you'd expect for the price — like real diamonds, in fact.

23 A Folding Makeup Mirror You Can Pack In Your Suitcase Amazon Dreamsyard Portable Folding Makeup Mirror $12 See on Amazon Perfect for travel or bathroom countertops with limited space, this makeup mirror folds up flat for easy packing or storing when you're not using it. The distortion-free mirror is angle-adjustable and features a soft but durable leather backing for a feel that's more luxe than utilitarian. You can prop it up on its own for hands-free makeup application, making it a major conveniently must-have.

24 A Set Of Whiskey Stones To Keep Drinks Cold Without Becoming Watery Amazon BROTEC Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) $19 See On Amazon Bring a glass of whiskey down to the perfect sipping temperature with these whiskey stones. Just chill the stones in the freezer for three hours, then place one in your glass of whiskey for one to two minutes. Crafted from natural stone, they're reusable, dishwasher-safe, and come accompanied by a wooden display tray that'll look great on a bar cart.

25 A Vitamin C Serum At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum $18 See on Amazon The cult-favorite Timeless Skin Care vitamin C serum is packed with 20% vitamin C and conditioning vitamin E, both of which are stabilized by the inclusion of ferulic acid. The fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types and will continue to improve the tone and texture of skin over time. Plus, it comes at a truly can't beat price considering the formula.

26 A Big Cuff Bracelet With A Chic Tortoise Shell Print Amazon Acrylic Resin Tortoise Bangle Bracelet $13 See on Amazon Accessorize work looks and little black dresses with this classic tortoiseshell cuff bracelet. Surprisingly lightweight, the bracelet is made from from thick acrylic and accented with gold metal edges. It's also available in white, leopard print, and floral options.

27 A Pour Over Coffee Maker That Looks Chic & Is Easy To Use Amazon Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter $20 See on Amazon Brew a better cup of coffee in the morning with this pour over coffee maker by Bodum. Unlike paper filters, the permanent stainless steel mesh filter works to extract and preserve the aromatic oils and delicate flavors of coffee. The dishwasher-safe maker is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass with a cork band around the middle to keep hands safe.

28 A 20-Pack Of Sheet Masks For Everyone On Your List Amazon Rael Beauty Face Mask Sheets (20-Pack) $45 See on Amazon Grab this set of 20 face masks so you have a little something for everyone on your list (and a few left over for yourself). The set comes with four types of masks to address multiple skin concerns: collagen to boost firmness, tea tree to absorb oil and soothe redness, vitamin C to brighten and even out skin tone, and a hydrating mask to deeply quench dry skin.

29 A Three-Tier Jewelry Organizer To Prevent Tangled Necklaces Amazon Umbra Brass Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 See on Amazon The three-tier design of this countertop jewelry organizer is perfect for displaying both long and short necklaces while preventing tangles. The padded base prevents any dresser scratches and the white accessory dish is great for storing watches, bracelets, and rings. Plus, it'll look so elegant on any dresser or vanity.

30 An Ultrasonic Facial Cleansing Brush For A Spa-Like Facial At Home Amazon Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush $21 See on Amazon This ultrasonic pore cleanser uses the power of high-frequency vibrations to give skin an aesthetician-grade facial at home. The battery-operated tool operates at two strength settings — the lower setting pushes your cleanser deeper into your pores for a thorough clean, and the second works to polish your skin. It's a favorite among reviewers, who gave it an overall rating of 4.5 stars and over 8,000 perfect, five-star ratings and reviews.

31 An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Built-In LED Light Amazon Ansin Essential Oil Diffuser $34 See on Amazon Set in a wood grain base, this essential oil diffuser quietly mists the scents of your favorite essential oils into the air for a relaxing — or energizing — aromatherapy session. A built-in LED light with seven color options lets you set the mood, while the timer lets you schedule the diffuser to go off when you want.

32 A Hi-Tech Wand That Uses LED Technology For More Even Skin Amazon Pure Daily Care Luma - 4 in 1 Skin Therapy Wand $70 See on Amazon A truly futuristic skin care product, this skin therapy wand harnesses the power of LED technology and wave stimulations for a clearer, more radiant complexion. The three light therapy modes work to even out texture and tone, while the two massage modes draw out impurities and increase the absorption of serums, moisturizers, and spot treatments.

33 A Slate Serving Board So You Can Label Each Cheese With Chalk Amazon Extra Large Slate Cheese Board and Stainless Steel Cutlery Set $47 See on Amazon This clever cheese board is made with slate and comes with soap stone chalk, so you can label each type of cheese by writing directly on the board. The board is extra large, so it can accommodate several cheeses, charcuterie, bread, and accompaniments. The accompanying stainless steel cutlery, which includes a cheese spatula, fork, and two knives, completes the set.

34 A Long, Luxurious Kimono-Style Robe Made Of Super-Soft Satin Amazon BABEYOND Long Satin Robe $46 See On Amazon Slipping into this charmeuse satin robe is the definition of luxury. The full-length, kimono-style robe features a sash closure, concealed side pockets, and wide sleeves, and it’s adorned in a gorgeous cherry blossom print. Reviewers say the robe is of "exceptional quality" and is "soft and lovely to wear." It's available in nine rich shades, like dove gray, violet, and the olive green pictured here. Available sizes: one size

35 These Break-Proof Champagne Flutes That Keep Drinks Chilled For Hours Amazon Skylety 4 Pack Stemless Double-insulated Wine Tumbler Champagne Flutes $27 See on Amazon Sip a glass of bubbly in the great outdoors with these insulated, break-resistant champagne flutes. The narrow design and lids help maintain carbonation while the insulation keeps drinks chilled for up to five hours. The flutes are made from stainless steel — which won't alter the flavor profile of champagne — and they're available in colors like rose gold, black, white, and sea blue.

36 A Crystal Decanter That Enhances The Flavor Of Any Red Wine Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter $43 See on Amazon Made from lead-free crystal, this handblown decanter will make an impression on any wine aficionado. The extra wide diameter of the decanter provides maximum aeration to enhance the flavor and aroma of all your reds, and the slanted spout at the top of the neck ensures drip-free pouring.

37 An Upgraded Band For Your Apple Watch With Just The Right Amount Of Bling Amazon Secbolt Stainless Steel Band Compatible Apple Watch Band $20 See on Amazon Thanks to this watch band for Apple watches, you don't have to sacrifice style for technology. Compatible with all Apple watches, the slim, stainless steel band features subtle rhinestone accents, a clasp closure, and the option to re-size without using tools or visiting a jeweler. The band is available in black, silver, champagne, and rose gold.

38 A Best-Selling Cookbook With Simple Recipes For Dinner Parties Amazon Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over - by Alison Roman $20 See on Amazon Named one of fall's best cookbooks by Vogue, The New York Times, Food52, and Epicurious, Alison Roman's Nothing Fancy offers at-home chefs a collection of simple recipes that make having people over a fun and stress-free experience. The book includes recipes for elegant but surprisingly easy recipes for dishes like sungold pasta with lemony shellfish, crushed peas with burrata, and sour cherry galette.

39 A Glimmery Lip Balm That Adjusts To The Natural Color Of Your Lips Amazon Winky Lux Glimmer Balm, Color-Changing Pink pH Lip Balm $16 See on Amazon Buying cosmetics for other people can be risky since it's hard to get the skin tone just right, but this color-changing lip balm reacts to the pH of each person's individual lips to create a subtle pink tint that fits any complexion perfectly. The balm is infused with moisturizing vitamin E and a touch of glitter to round out the shimmery, hydrating finish.

40 A Soothing Apricot Toner From A Luxurious, Beauty Editor-Favorite Brand Amazon ELEMIS Soothing Apricot Toner $36 See on Amazon Sensitive, irritation-prone skin will drink up this soothing toner made with extracts of apricot, quillaja wood, and sweet betty flower. Formulated without harsh detergents or alcohol, the toner calms redness and balances the skin's pH to strengthen the lipid barrier while prepping skin for products or makeup. Reviewers say it's "worth every cent," and this one big bottle will last ages.

41 A Collection Of Prestige Nail Polishes In Six Rosy, Neutral Colors Amazon Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish, Bed of Roses $31 See on Amazon Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann's line of nail polishes are a salon-favorite, and this collection of six shades is a great introduction to her smooth, long lasting formulas. This "Bed of Roses" set comes with a variety of crème, shimmer, and chrome polishes in soft nude, pink, plum, and rose hues.

42 A Set Of Volume-Boosting Hair Products In Travel-Sized Bottles Amazon Moroccanoil Magic of Volume Holiday Kit $62 See on Amazon They say the higher the hair, the closer to God, which means this travel-size set of hair volumizing products must be downright holy. Courtesy of luxury hair brand Moroccanoil, the set comes with four travel-sized versions of the brand’s most-loved thickening products: Extra Volume Shampoo, Volumizing Mist, Weightless Hydrating Mask, and the light version of their Treatment Oil. This is perfect for anyone looking to add a little oomph to fine or thin locks while on the go.

43 A Set Of Four Preppy Headbands Blair Waldorf Would Love Amazon Allucho Velvet Headbands (4 Pieces) $16 See on Amazon Make a statement with these adorable, preppy-chic headbands. The set comes with four extra-wide headbands, all made of supple velvet, studded in white pearl beads, and finished with an on-trend knot on top. The headbands are toothless for all-day comfort, and come in four chic shades to complement any outift: ivory, dusty rose, black, and marigold.

44 A Skin-Repairing Lotion Made With Macadamia Nut Oil Amazon Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion with Macadamia Nut Oil and Promega-7 $18 See on Amazon Winner of a Women's Choice award, this therapeutic lotion made with macadamia nut oil is clinically proven to soothe and strengthen dry, cracked, irritated skin. Rich in nourishing omega-7 fatty acids, the lotion is ideal for anyone dealing with thin or fragile skin that's prone to damage. The hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested formula is free of potentially-irritating fragrance, too.

45 A Set Of Four Crystal Candle Holders That Give Off A Geometric Glow Amazon Le Sens Crystal Candle Holders (4-Pack) $22 See on Amazon This set of four cube-shaped crystal candle holders are understated enough to blend in seamlessly with any decor. The clear, angular holders reflect the flame of the candle from all angles for a bright, geometric glow, and they're weighted on the bottom to prevent toppling over.

46 An Adorable Toiletry Bag You Can Hang From A Door Hook Or Towel Rod Amazon LAKIBOLE Toiletry Bag $16 See on Amazon Hotel bathrooms don't always have adequate counter space, which is why this hanging toiletry bag is such a great find. Simply hook it over the towel rod or door hook to display all your cosmetics in the multiple clear and mesh zippered pockets. The waterproof bag also features two built-in mirrors: one regular magnification mirror and one 2x magnification mirror. Choose from multiple colors and patterns, like gray, sky blue, or the lemon print pictured here.

47 A Slim-Profile Shoulder Tote To Help Avoid A Bulky Bag Amazonm Aleah Wear Shoulder Tote Bag $20 See on Amazon This neutral-toned tote is roomy enough for your laptop and other must-haves, but the slim profile means you can maneuver through crowds without bumping into everyone. It's made from water-resistant Oxford cloth and features two open pockets and a zippered compartment in the interior. Plus, its minimalist color scheme will go with any outfit.

48 Two Faux Leather Belts That'll Go With Just About Everything Amazon SANSTHS Leather Belts (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Classic and elegant, these faux leather belts are the perfect finishing piece to any outfit. Each set comes with two belts — one black and one brown — both of which feature chic, overlapping double gold buckles. Available Sizes: S-XL

49 A Lightweight Running Jacket That'll Keep You Just Warm Enough Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex Women’s Lightweight, Full Zip Running Track Jacket $40 See on Amazon Perfect for early morning jogs, this lightweight running jacket offers a layer of warmth that won't overheat you once you're two miles in. The slim fit, zippered jacket features a mock collar, pockets, thumb holes to keep hands warm, and a subtle reflective logo on the back for safety. Choose from colors like ivy, slate, black, and petal pink. Available sizes: XS-XL

50 Gorgeous Oversized Hair Barrettes For Chic, Classic Looks Amazon DeD Large Hair Barrettes (5-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Hair accessories have been one of the year's biggest trends, and this surprisingly affordable set of retro gold barrettes makes it easy to see why. In a range of oversized shapes with a brilliant gold finish, they're a quick and easy way to add a fun, festive element to any basic hairdo. Wear one on its own for a sleek, sophisticated look, or layer on a few at once for a playful, '90s-inspired feel.

51 A Mold-Resistant Shower Cap That's Actually Chic Amazon Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap for Women $24 See on Amazon Designed by hip LA-based brand Kitsch, this funky shower cap is both stylish and functional. Waterproof and mold-resistant, it's a great way to keep hair dry in the shower, extend a style between washes, seal in a hair mask, and more. Plus, how chic is this palm leaf print?

52 A Quick-Drying Yoga Towel In A Cool Tie-Dye Print Amazon Yoga Mate Perfect Yoga Towel $15 See on Amazon With its trendy tie-dye pattern and contrasting stitching, this popular yoga towel looks stylish and on-trend — but that's not the only reason to pick one up for your practice. It's made with soft, ultra-absorbent microfiber, which makes it far more effective at soaking up sweat compared to a regular cotton towel. Plus, it's lightweight, machine washable, and easy to pack — and at 72-by 26-inches, it's perfectly sized to fit over your yoga mat.

53 A Root-Boosting Styling Iron To Give Your Hair Incredible Volume & Body Amazon VOLOOM Classic 1 1/2 Inch Volumizing Hair Iron $115 See on Amazon This root-booting styling iron's design creates lasting pockets of volume in the inner layers of your hair, lifting each strand away from the scalp to give you seriously dramatic body and volume. Reviewers say the patented design really works, even on fine, thin, stubbornly limp strands. One reviewer gushed, "My words are not going to do justice to what a miracle this device is!"

54 A Set Of 5 Magnetic Eyelashes That Couldn’t Be Easier To Use Amazon Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) $16 See on Amazon Not only does this magnetic eyelash kit allow you to skip the hassle and frustration of glueing on your falsies, but magnetic lashes can be reused, making them great for fuss-free everyday wear. Plus, this kit comes with five pairs of falsies in varying degrees of length and thickness, so you (or your lucky giftee) can pick and choose depending on their preferred aesthetic. Using magnetic lashes is simple: just apply the included magnetic liner just as you would any other liquid eyeliner, wait a few minutes for it to dry, then add the lashes on top. It couldn't be easier.

55 A Woodsy-Scented Candle From A Cool, Of-The-Moment Brand Amazon Boy Smells Cinderose Candle $36 See on Amazon You certainly don't have to be a boy to enjoy this stylish line of candles from LA-based brand Boy Smells. This candle's scent is carefully blended using both floral and woodsy notes — including rose, smoke, cedar, and orange blossom — to create a rich, complex fragrance that anyone would love. Hand-made and mixed with a base proprietary blend of coconut oil, beeswax, and other natural waxes, the candles are designed to burn for up to 50 hours.

56 A Sulfate-Free Volumizing Shampoo In A Huge, Luxe Bottle Amazon ORIBE Shampoo for Magnificent Volume $44 See on Amazon Made with body-building polymers that plump each strand without adding weight, this sulfate-free shampoo will leave your hair looking thick, lush, and full of volume. The natural formula cleanses hair without stripping it of its natural oils, gently removing any product buildup that could be weighing down your hair. "Don't let the price stop you," one reviewer urged. "An amount smaller than a dime lathers into a rich, foamy treat for your hair."

57 A 5-Pack Of Sheet Masks Made With Skin-Firming Collagen Amazon LAPCOS Collagen Firming Sheet Mask (5-Pack) $17 See on Amazon Treat your skin to a super-powered dose of firming, smoothing collagen with these Korean-made sheet masks. Collagen is known for its ability to smooth skin and increase elasticity, and more. In addition to a high percentage of hydrolyzed collagen, the masks are also infused with soothing centella asiatica, chamomile, and peony extracts.

58 A Set Of Cooling Massaging Tools For Your Face & Eyes Amazon YOUTHLAB Eye & Face Massager Tool $25 See on Amazon Revitalize the delicate skin around your eyes with this user-friendly eye massager tool. All at once, the massager utilizes three spa-like therapies to smooth, firm, and de-puff the skin on your face and around your eyes: heat, high-frequency micro vibrations, and LED light therapy. It's the perfect gift for your skin care obsessed friend who loves trying out new gadgets and tools.

59 The Newest Echo Dot That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $40 See on Amazon If you don't already own the newest generation of Amazon's Echo Dot, reading its review page is sure to make you want one. The gadget has over 640,000 five-star ratings and reviews, maintaining an impressive overall rating of of 4.7 stars. Powered by Alexa, the endlessly-useful gadget lets you use nothing but your voice to access music, news, and information, make phone calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

60 A Set Of Coconut-Based Lip Products To Give Dry Lips Some Serious TLC Amazon Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy Variety Bundle (3 Pieces) $29 See on Amazon Pamper your lips with this set of three coconut-based lip products from Kopari. In here, you’ll find two of the brand’s cult-favorite Lip Glossies — one clear, and one in a sheer-nude shade — as well as a tube of their coconut lip scrub, which uses fine volcanic ash to buff away flakes and dryness. All three products are powered by organic coconut oil to leave your lips feeling plush, soft, and hydrated.

61 A Sturdy Yoga Mat Bag With Room For A Water Bottle & Other Essentials Amazon Yogiii Yoga Mat Bag $22 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect gift for the yoga-lover in your life. Sturdy and durable, the yoga bag's main compartment is thoughtfully designed to hold your rolled-up mat, with a large side pocket for your water bottle and a smaller zip pocket to stash valuables like your phone, keys, and wallet. Get it in 11 colors and prints.

62 A Sleek, Classic Notebook For The Person Who Loves Journaling Amazon Beechmore Books Ruled Notebook $20 See on Amazon Beautifully made with a simple, elegant style, this ruled hardcover notebook is both gorgeous and practical. Handmade in London, the minimalist design features a supple vegan leather exterior, an elastic closure, a ribbon placeholder, and 160 pages of thick, creamy ivory paper. Whether you buy it for yourself or give it as a gift, it's great for journaling, notes, and much more.

63 A Silicone Cleaning Mat & Drying Rack For All Your Makeup Brushes Amazon Diolan Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat & Drying Rack $13 See on Amazon Streamline the process of cleaning and drying your makeup brushes with this cleaning mat and drying rack set. The Venn diagram-shaped silicone mat is studded with seven types of ridges to clean all types of brushes (just run your brushes over the ridges until they’re clean); then, hang the wet brushes upside down on the drying rack to keep them neat and organized and preserve the shape of their bristles as they dry.

64 Luxurious Silk Scrunchies That Are Extra-Gentle On Hair Amazon Mulberry Park 100% Pure Silk Hair Scrunchies (3-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Not only will these silk scrunchies add a luxe, feminine detail to an otherwise simple hairstyle, but using one in place of a regular hair elastic is an effective way to combat breakage and frizz (not to mention the dreaded ponytail dent). Made of 100 percent genuine mulberry silk, they're sold in packs of three and come in a range of versatile color options.

65 A Luxurious Wine Cooler To Preserve The Taste & Quality Of Your Wine Amazon Antarctic Star 24 Bottle Wine Cooler $220 See on Amazon An excellent gift for any oenophile, this compact wine cooler consistently keeps 24 bottles of wine (with room for cans!) at the ideal temperature, ensuring they age perfectly and stay well-preserved. Compact and exceptionally quiet, the chiller is sleek enough to display in any room of the house.

66 Three Travel-Ready Toiletry Bags In A Chic Marble Print Amazon SUBANG Marble Makeup Bag Toiletry Bag (3-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Keep your skin care, cosmetics, and other toiletries neat and organized no matter where you are with these travel-ready toiletry bags. The set of three includes one small, one medium, and one large bag, all made of premium PU material. If you're not a fan of the marble look, the set is also available in a variety of other styles, including a trendy leopard print.

67 The Award-Winning Travel Pillow That Can Be Used So Many Ways Amazon Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 See on Amazon A must for long flights and car rides, this award-winning infinity pillow makes it easy to get comfortable in just about any situation. Made of layers upon layers of luxuriously plush microfiber encased in soft, breathable bamboo, the supportive design is infinitely adjustable. As one reviewer wrote, "I love that this pillow can transform into whatever you want it to be, unlike other travel pillows that only take one shape."

68 A Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamp With An Adjustable Dimmer Amazon Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 See on Amazon Technically, the evidence is mixed as to whether Himalayan salt lamps like this one actually purify the air. But either way, there are so many other reasons to love them — the warm, soft light they exude is gorgeous and incredibly relaxing, and the soothing feeling of salt in the air is the next-best thing to a seaside vacation. "The size is just perfect, and I love the dimmer switch," one reviewer wrote.

69 A Chic Cylindrical Pouch To Protect Your Makeup Brushes When You're Traveling Amazon Emocci Makeup Brush Holder $11 See on Amazon While it's technically designed to hold your makeup brushes, this stylish cylindrical pouch is also great for pens and pencils, lipliner and eyeliner, and more. Made of durable vegan leather in a chic marble print, the rigid design prevents delicate brush bristles from being smashed, bent, or damaged. Plus, when it's open, the pouch is rigid enough to function as two handy containers that sit upright on the counter.

70 Smart Plugs That You Can Control From Your Phone Amazon Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link (2-Pack) $34 See on Amazon If you're the type of person who's always worrying about whether you left your flat iron turned on after you've already left the house, you'll love these smart plugs. Plug one into any standard outlet, and it'll allow you to control your lights, appliances, hot tools, and more using an app on your phone. Sold in a pack of two, they're surprisingly affordable, and can even be paired with an Alexa device and controlled using your voice.

71 A Comfortable Pair Of Joggers Made Of Luxuriously Plush Velour Amazon ALWAYS Women's Velour Joggers $20 See on Amazon An athleisure staple gets a luxurious update with these chic joggers. Made of soft, plush velour in a chic, minimalist design, they're just as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants, but infinitely more polished. Choose from several colors on this page, like ivory, wine red, and mauve. Available sizes: XS-3XL

72 The Top-Rated Tassel Earrings You'll Want To Buy In All 31 Colors Amazon Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings $14 See on Amazon Add a festive dash of color to any look with these tasseled statement earrings. Lightweight and versatile, they're available in a dazzling array of colors to complement any outfit, ranging from bright, bold neons to elegant neutral tones.

73 A Trifold Vanity Mirror With Tons Of Great Features Amazon CZW Trifold Makeup Vanity Mirror $32 See on Amazon Not only will this makeup mirror look incredibly glamorous sitting on your vanity, but it's loaded with convenient features that make flawless makeup application a breeze. The trifold design features 36 soft, natural LED lights that can be adjusted using a touch sensor, plus two magnifying mirrors with double and triple magnification. "I do my makeup in the dark before sunrise on my desk and the lighting on this mirror is perfect. I love that I can change the hue and the brightness.," one reviewer wrote.

74 A Portable Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower Amazon INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $18 See on Amazon What's better than singing in the shower? Singing in the shower with this waterproof bluetooth speaker. Designed with a nifty little loop for easy hanging, it's user-friendly, durable, and can run continuously for up to 12 hours. Plus, while it's great for the shower, a portable, waterproof speaker also comes in handy for pool parties, road trips, camping, and more — you can even use it for hands-free phone calls!