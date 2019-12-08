A lot goes into picking a great gift. The right item needs to be well-made, practical, and priced within your budget, and ideally, it’ll be something your recipient will be genuinely excited to unwrap. Finding a gift that checks all the boxes can be surprisingly tricky, and as it turns out, the people you’re most intent on impressing tend to be the very same ones who are most difficult to shop for. Not to worry, though — often, finding the perfect present just takes a bit of inspiration, which is where this editor-curated list of 60 impressive gifts under $75 on Amazon comes in.

This edit truly has something for everyone, whether you’re shopping for your hip niece, your travel-obsessed boss, or your mother-in-law who loves to cook. Even if you’ve been too busy to pick something until the very last minute, there’s no need to panic. Almost every gift featured is eligible for free Prime shipping, which means if you’re a member, you can have it shipped to your doorstep in a couple of days, or even hours. And since every item on the list costs just $75 or less, there’s no need to worry about budgeting, either — in fact, you’ll likely have enough money left over to treat yourself to a little something, too.

Curious? Just keep reading.

1 A Stylish Essential Oil Dispenser To Replace Your Plug-In Air Freshener Amazon Stadler Form Jasmine Essential Oil, Aromatherapy Dispenser $60 See on Amazon An all-natural alternative to an artificially-scented air freshener, this sleek essential oil dispenser fills the room with soothing natural fragrance from the essential oil of your choice. The device runs on a continuous cycle of on for 10 minutes, then off for 20 minutes, creating a perfectly balanced effect that smells pleasantly fresh, without being overpowering.

2 A Timelessly Stylish Gift For The Person Who's Difficult To Buy For Amazon Hickey Freeman 100% Italian Cashmere Scarf $50 See on Amazon An easy, foolproof gift for that difficult person on your list, this timeless cashmere scarf from classic brand Hickey Freeman is both practical and luxurious. Made from 100% Italian cashmere, it has an elegant fringed hem and comes in six neutral, wear-with-anything shades. “This was a gift for a friend and they love it and wear it all the time,” one reviewer commented. “It's sooo soft and the color is deep and rich. It's definitely worth it.”

3 These Gorgeous Chunky Hoops That Are Surprisingly Lightweight & Comfortable Amazon JANIS BY JANIS SAVITT High Polished Small Hoop Earrings $69 See on Amazon The ideal statement piece for a jewelry minimalist, a chunky shape gives these simple gold hoops a bold update. While they look heavy, the earrings are completely hollow, making them surprisingly lightweight. With a high-polish finish for eye-grabbing shine, they're made of brass plated in your choice of yellow gold, rose gold, or rhodium.

4 A Gorgeous Set Of Champagne Flutes That's Beautifully Packaged To Make An Easy & Practical Gift Amazon Aspen & Birch - Modern Champagne Flutes Set of 6 $50 See on Amazon With their unique angles, cylindrical shapes, and long, graceful stems, these elegant champagne flutes are sure to impress even the most sophisticated wine lover. Next time you're attending a dinner party or holiday get-together, bring them as a hostess gift along with a bottle of bubbly — they'll likely be put to good use in a matter of minutes!

5 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That’s A Must For Anyone’s Self-Care Routine Amazon Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set $15 See On Amazon Elevate any self-care routine with this impressive jade roller and gua sha set, which comes in a wrapping-ready gift box. Both the gua sha and dual-sided jade roller can work to improve lymphatic drainage and rejuvenate tired, dull skin, reaping results you’ll see instantly — not to mention they feel amazing as a little self-administered facial massage.

6 The Comfiest, Coziest Suede Slippers You'll Ever Slip On Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper $50 See on Amazon When it comes to soft, cozy footwear that's truly comfortable in cold weather, Australian brand UGG has long been an authority — and these moccasin-style suede slippers make it easy to see why. Lined in plush, soft faux fur with sturdy rubber soles, slipping them on your feet is synonymous with luxury. Available sizes: 5-12

7 This Luxe Scented Candle In A Gorgeous Frosted Glass Holder Amazon NEST Fragrances Classic Candle- Vanilla Orchid & Almond $41.50 See on Amazon Fill the room with intricately lush aromas with this premium scented candle from fan-favorite lifestyle brand NEST. Known for their high-end ingredients, sophisticated luxury fragrances, and exceptionally gorgeous packaging, NEST's line of scented candles has earned a loyal following of dedicated fans. Choose from a range of intoxicatingly complex scents, including Wasabi Pear, Bamboo, and Sicilian Tangerine.

8 A Beautiful (& Practical) Jewelry Box In Plush Velvet Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Jewelry Box $20 See On Amazon Often, the best gifts are equal parts impressive and practical — like this expensive-looking jewelry box. Made of plush velvet, it’ll look beautiful sitting on a vanity, while its many wells and ring cushions keep precious jewelry safe, organized, and tangle-free. It also has a built-in compact mirror, as a thoughtful detail; and since it zips securely shut, it’s also ideal for travel.

9 This Michael Kors Gold Watch That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Michael Kors Women's Portia Watch $75 See on Amazon Sleek and sophisticated, this gorgeous wristwatch by Michael Kors feels as much like a piece of jewelry as it does a practical timepiece. It's water-resistant for up to 165 feet (just don't take it deep-sea diving), and arrives beautifully packaged in an iconic Michael Kors gift box.

10 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette That Exudes Cool-Girl Appeal Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Bralette $27.30 See on Amazon Calvin Klein underwear feels cooler than ever, and this classic racerback bralette is one of the designer's most beloved pieces. Made of soft, smooth cotton with a hint of elastane for added comfort, the simple, sporty design features a slim elastic band stamped with the brand's iconic logo. Available sizes: XS-XL

11 A Sleek PUMA Tote Bag That Combines Sporty Athleisure Style With Soft, Feminine Details Amazon PUMA Evercat Jane Women's Tote $24.60 See on Amazon This athleisure-inspired tote bag from PUMA is versatile, durable, and stylish, whether you use it to carry your laptop, gym gear, or just about anything else. Surprisingly affordable, it's made of tough polyester, with a sturdy zipper closure and reinforced base panels. Choose from seven colors, including peach, lavender, and a trendy camo print.

12 A Unique Flatware Set With A Modern, Minimalist Look Amazon VANVRO 40-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set $48 See on Amazon Add a touch of glitz to your dining table with this elegant 40-piece flatware set — gorgeous flatware is a great way to elevate the look of your settings without adding extra clutter. Made of premium stainless steel with matte gold in a minimalist design, the set includes eight each of dessert forks, dessert spoons, dinner forks, dinner spoons, and dinner knives.

13 These Booty-Lifting Leggings That Come In A Bunch Of Tie-Dyed Colors Amazon VOYJOY Tie Dye Seamless Leggings $26 See on Amazon These seamless leggings allow you to move even more freely without stitching that constricts and chafes — and saves having to constantly adjust the seams around your calves. Made with that butt-lifting scrunch, these leggings also have a high waist for contouring curves. “Completely squat proof, comfortable, just enough compression, thick material, great quality and did not move through my lifting,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 34

14 A Solid Cast Iron Skillet With A Gorgeous Colored Enamel Finish Amazon AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet $50 See on Amazon A thoughtful, practical gift for any home cook, this enameled cast iron skillet is the type of durable kitchen essential that'll be cherished for years — or even decades — to come. "The color is beautiful in person, and it feels like a great quality product," one reviewer reported. "I would compare it to the expensive brands like La Cocotte and Le Creuset."

15 An Authentic Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For Healthier Skin & Hair Amazon Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $50 See on Amazon Made of 100 percent natural mulberry silk, this award-winning pillowcase has over 1,100 glowingly positive reviews. Not only does the lustrous, richly-colored silk make any space feel luxurious, silk pillowcases are much gentler on your hair and skin, which can prevent breakage, tangles, and even fine lines and wrinkles. Choose from 11 colors, ranging from understated neutrals to bold pops of colors.

16 The Newest Generation Of Echo Dot With Motion & Temperature Sensors Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa $60 See on Amazon Anyone can appreciate the newest generation of Amazon's Echo Dot; compact and user-friendly, it makes the perfect introduction to smart home devices. A simple voice command can prompt the Alexa-powered device to play music, read the news, set alarms, and complete an impressive range of other everyday tasks. The coolest update in this fifth generation of the Echo Dot might be the built-in motion and temperature sensors. They allow you to create intuitive routines that keep your home’s temperature regulated to your liking — and let you know when someone is home.

17 A Soft Pillow To Support Your Neck & Shoulders In The Bathtub Amazon Viventive Luxury Spa Bath Pillow $30 See on Amazon Next time you're taking a long, relaxing soak, support your neck and shoulders with this ultra-plush bath pillow — once you've taken it for a spin, you'll wonder how you ever lived through at-home spa days without it. The unique two-panel design allows the pillow to conform to the shape of your tub, while four strong suction cups ensure it stays firmly in place.

18 A Machine That Makes Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Effortless & Easy Amazon Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $33 See on Amazon According to reviewers, this electronic makeup brush cleaner is “life-changing” and so easy to use. Not only does it clean your brushes practically spotless, but it also preserves their lifespan. This cleaning kit comes with everything you need, including a brush spinner, a makeup brush cleaner dock, a break-resistant cleaning bowl, and one charging cable.

19 This Gorgeous Four-Piece Gift Set Of Scented Favorites Amazon RITUALS Sakura Renewing Gift Set - Foaming Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Cream & Hand Soap with Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk $33 See on Amazon The gift set includes four luxurious products scented with cherry blossom rice milk aromas: shower foam, body scrub, body cream, and hand soap. "The products and scent are lovely and not too strong,” one fan gushed. “The packaging is classy and makes for a nice gift presentation.”

20 A Luxe Paddle Brush For Bouncier, Shinier Strands Amazon Paddle Brush for Detangling, Blowdrying and Straightening - Professional Large Hair Brush All Hair Types, Rose Gold Hairbrush for Women by Lily England $15 See on Amazon Pamper your scalp and hair with this luxurious paddle brush. The brush's large surface area makes for sleeker, shinier results in record time while also promoting healthy voluminous hair. It’s even safe for wet hair, detangling stands in seconds. “This is an excellent hairbrush,” one fan raved. “Brushing my hair never felt so good and it looks lovely next to my marble vanity tray.”

21 A Set Of Three Favorites From Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Amazon HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: HAUS of Collections (3-Piece Set) $49 See on Amazon Lady Gaga is the QUEEN of truly dramatic looks, and you can count on this three-piece set of favorites from her makeup line to be just as fierce as she is. The set includes a lip liner, a lip gloss, and a shimmering liquid eyeshadow that can double as a lip topper. All three products come packaged together in a reusable clutch, and are available in a range of ultra-pigmented color combinations.

22 A Gift Set Of Sunday Riley's Bestselling Vitamin C-Rich Essentials Amazon Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 $75 See on Amazon This deluxe gift set from Sunday Riley is enough to get any skincare enthusiast excited. The set features four of the cult-favorite brand's bestselling "C.E.O." line of vitamin C products, all packaged together in a gorgeous tangerine-hued gift box: turmeric-infused facial oil, brightening serum, rich hydration cream, and eye cream.

23 A Simple Woven Headband With A Chic Knotted Detail Amazon Shashi Women's Rio Headband $38 See on Amazon Modern and minimalist, this intricately woven headband is a an effortlessly chic accessory that actually serves a practical purpose. Not only are headbands a chic way to keep your hair out of your eyes as you're growing it out, they're also a quick and easy way to look polished and put-together when you don't have a lot of time.

24 A Fun, Fabulous Clutch To Make Any Party Outfit Sparkle Amazon Babeyond Clutch $26 See on Amazon Add a dash of sparkle to any holiday look with this shimmering, rhinestone-covered clutch. Fun and fabulous, it's spacious enough to hold your cell phone, cards, lipstick, and other essentials. Color options include black, silver, gold, rose gold, and even a polished pearl option.

25 These Minimalist Jaw Clips That Are Understated & Timeless Amazon Molans Jaw Clips (3-Pack) $11 See on Amazon Sleek, minimalist hair accessories never go out of style — and these gorgeous jaw clips perfectly exemplify an elevated, modern look. The oversize clips lend a polished aesthetic to any quick, casual updo, but are equally suited to dressier looks.

26 The Top-Rated Faux Fur Throw Blanket With Over 1,000 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $29 See on Amazon An easy way to layer rich color and texture into any space, this luxe faux fur throw blanket is just begging to be touched. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of it, saying it's "so soft and buttery," it "feels like real chinchilla," and that it "looks like a much more expensive throw." The blanket is available in a variety of gorgeous colors, ranging from elegant neutrals to bright, playful hues.

27 The Top-Rated Comforter That Reviewers Swear Feels Like It's Real Down Amazon LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $65 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this bestselling down alternative comforter — garnering nearly 10,000 positive reviews, it has an average customer rating of 4.3-stars. Besides the fact that it's so affordable, fans love that it's machine-washable, has ties at the corners to attach to a duvet cover, and feels as soft, fluffy, and warm as genuine down.

28 A Effective Facial Cleansing Brush That Comes With Three Different Brush Heads And A Travel-Friendly Carrying Case Amazon NågraCoola Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $36 See on Amazon Deeply cleanse and exfoliate your skin with this facial cleansing brush. Available in colors like berry, mint, and blue, the rechargeable brush features five intensity settings and a heated mode to help open up pores. Made from skin-friendly silicone, it’s waterproof and takes just three minutes for a full treatment.

29 A Gorgeous Tray That's Carved From White Marble Amazon Thirteen Chefs Marble Tray $25 See on Amazon The possible purposes for this elegant little tray never seem to end — use it to stash jewelry and other treasures, serve candy, or hold change, to name a few. You might even use it to hold hand soap on your bathroom counter or dish soap next to your kitchen sink — however you choose to use it, it’s an instant design upgrade.

30 A Chic Printed Pajama Set That's Comfortable In Any Season Amazon Floerns Women's Notch Collar Palm Leaf Print Sleepwear $24 See on Amazon Comfy and chic, this classic printed pajama set is sure to be a year-round favorite. The two-piece set includes soft pull-on shorts with an easy elasticized waist, and a relaxed button-down top with contrasting piped trim. Choose from a range of fun, colorful prints, including bold palm leaves, playful pineapples, and a vintage-inspired floral print. Available sizes: XS-XL

31 A Set Of Solid Marble Coasters With Delicate Golden Edges Amazon GoCraft Marble Coasters (6-Piece Set) $30 See on Amazon An incredibly chic way to protect your tabletops, these gorgeous coasters prove there's elegance in simplicity. Made of solid white marble with delicate golden edges and padded bottoms, the fact that they're sold in a six-piece set makes for an easy, thoughtful gift. "Heavy and substantial coasters," one reviewer reported. "They look very expensive."

32 A Gorgeous Wine Decanter That Reviewers Have Called “A Piece Of Art” Amazon HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Decanter $24 See On Amazon This gorgeous wine decanter is made with crystal glass that’s shaped like a “U,” and many customers called it “a piece of art” in the reviews section. Not only is the design extremely decorative, but it’s also meant to help aerate your wine — but you can fill it with juices or water, too. Either way, it’s sure to impress guests.

33 This Heated Shiatsu Massager That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Belmint Deep Kneading Neck Massager $22.94 See On Amazon Garnering more than 1,800 glowing five-star ratings, this popular shiatsu massager has customers writing that it’s “worth every penny.” Designed with eight different massage nodes and built-in soothing heat, the ultra-compact device is portable enough to bring along anywhere, thanks to the included car adapter, wall adapter, and sleek leather carrying case.

34 A Pretty Set Of Luxurious French Soaps With The Seal Of Approval From Oprah Amazon La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection $47.60 See on Amazon Beautiful packaging truly makes this six-piece gift set of luxury soaps stand out; it's no wonder it's been selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for the second year in a row. Hand-wrapped in gorgeously illustrated paper in a limited-edition tin, all six soaps are made in France using luxurious organic ingredients including shea butter, calendula, argan oil, and vitamin E.

35 A Sturdy, Compact Organizer To Protect Your Jewelry Collection When You're Traveling Amazon Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organizer for Cosmetics and Jewelry $48 See on Amazon Accessories are key no matter where you are — and with this travel-ready jewelry organizer, you can pack up your entire collection without worrying that it'll be lost, stolen, or damaged. Made of soft, buttery vegan leather with plush faux suede lining, its two sturdy compartments feature all the right hooks, pouches, and holders for your rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more.

36 Four Cozy Pairs Of Socks To Keep Your Feet Warm All Winter Amazon Mio Marino Women's Warm Wool Socks (4-Pack) $19 See on Amazon There's no such thing as owning too many socks, and the fact that these socks are made with luxe merino wool makes the notoriously mundane gift option feel far more exciting. Sold in packs of four pairs in a variety of color options, the socks come neatly packaged together in a premium gift box.

37 These Silky Pajamas That Are The Definition Of Relaxed Elegance Amazon Lonxu Women's Satin Pajama Set $29 See on Amazon Slip into luxury with these sleek, silky pajamas — once you've slept in satin, you'll never want to go back. Sumptuously soft, the two-piece set includes a classic button-down pajama shirt and a matching pair of pants, both made of richly-colored satin with contrasting piped trim. "The fabric is heavy, incredibly soft, and washes well," one reviewer reported.

38 A Soothing Eye Mask That You Can Heat Up Or Cool Down Amazon PerfeCore Eye Mask See On Amazon This versatile eye mask — which can be warmed up in the microwave or cooled down in the freezer — can help provide warm or cold therapy with ease. It’s packed with soft beads and lined with latex-free material. Plus, the included strap helps keep it comfortably in place while you’re relaxing. One customer wrote, “Absolutely love this product. Comes in beautiful, easy to open storage package, simple to use, and it feels wonderful!”

39 A Heated Round Brush To Give You Smooth, Shiny Hair With Next-Level Volume Amazon CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round Brush $59.50 See on Amazon Get sleek, smooth strands and super-powered volume with this user-friendly heated round brush by CHI. The brush's 1.25-inch tourmaline ceramic barrel quickly heats up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, while its heat-resistant nylon bristles glide effortlessly through thick, curly hair. It's a great way to add shine and volume, increase styling precision, reduce frizz, add smooth curls, and more.

40 A Beautiful Set Of Bar Tools To Make Perfect Craft Cocktails At Home Amazon Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit $55 See On Amazon An excellent gift for the aspiring mixologist in your life, this chic barware kit makes it easy to create perfect craft cocktails at home. The set includes all the tools you'd find at a professional bar, each made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe stainless steel with a polished silver finish. (It’s also available in a gold and metal finish.) The set even comes with a gorgeous bamboo stand to keep the tools organized when they're not in use.

41 The Award-Winning Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Grime & Leaves Skin Nourished & Glowing Amazon ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $53 See On Amazon Melt away the daily buildup of makeup, grime, and pollution with the cult-favorite, award-winning cleansing balm by Elemis. Made with rose and mimosa waxes infused with natural oils such as elderberry, starflower, and optimega, the rich, powerful formula also includes Padina Pavonica, a super-powered anti-aging algae. "It’s like a mini facial every day!" one reviewer gushed.

42 A Cozy Flannel Sheet Set In A Fun Snowflake Print Amazon Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bedding Set $48 See on Amazon Soft and cozy, this chic flannel sheet set from Eddie Bauer will make drafty winters more bearable — it's a must for anyone living in a cold climate. Made of 100 percent cotton flannel, the set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases; all are machine-washable, breathable, and luxuriously soft. This set also comes in 20 other fun, seasonal patterns, from plaid to ski slope.

43 A Stylish, User-Friendly Facial Steamer That's Compact Enough To Store On Your Vanity Table Amazon Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $37 See On Amazon Take your skincare regimen to the next level with this compact, user-friendly facial steamer. Steaming is a great way to hydrate, open up the pores, and prep skin for serums and other treatments; with regular use, it can help combat acne and blackheads, tighten the skin, shrink the appearance of visible pores, and more.

44 This Top-Rated Set Of Electric Toothbrushes That's Thoughtfully Designed For Couples Amazon AquaSonic DUO Dual Handle Ultra Whitening 40,000 VPM Wireless Charging Electric ToothBrushes $41.60 See on Amazon A thoughtful, easy gift for couples, these color-coded electric toothbrushes for two come with their own stylish wireless charging stand. The set of two brushes also comes with ten brush heads — five in each color — and two sturdy, color-coordinated travel cases. "Switching from an Oral B to this is a whole different world," one reviewer gushed. "Just after the first use, I feel my teeth have never been as clean."

45 The Classic Canvas Sneakers That Kate Middleton Is Always Wearing Amazon Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $33 See on Amazon When it comes to sporty, practical footwear options, these iconic canvas sneakers by Superga are truly royalty; Princess Diana was spotted in them multiple times during the nineties, and today, they're also Kate Middleton's sneakers of choice. Timelessly chic and surprisingly affordable, they're available in a glorious range of 27 colors — good luck narrowing it down to only one pair.

46 A Fun Alternative To Studs That's Every Bit As Versatile Amazon Humble Chic 14K Gold-Plated Crystal Leaf Crawler Earrings $20 See On Amazon A fun way to add sparkle to just about any look, these bold crawler earrings are easy to dress up or down for just about any occasion. Made with hypoallergenic posts that are nickel and lead free and plated in real 14-karat gold, they come beautifully packaged in a premium jewelry box. They also come in your choice of three different metal tones.

47 A Vintage-Inspired Watering Can That's Both Practical & Stylish Amazon Kikkerland WC01 Vintage Watering Can $35 See on Amazon A foolproof gift for any style-conscious plant lover, this vintage-inspired watering can is equal parts pretty and practical. Made of sturdy stainless steel with an elegant bronze finish, it's equally suited for use in an indoor or outdoor garden. "Very attractive and functional! The angle and length of the spout make it easy to water plants that have a lot of thick foliage," one reviewer wrote.

48 This Plant-Inspired Trinket Tray With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon Kimdio Succulent Jewelry Tray $14 See On Amazon Place this glazed ceramic trinket tray on your dresser, shelf, or coffee table; it's the perfect stylish catch-all for keys, jewelry, change, and other odds and ends. With petal-inspired edges and a tiny succulent flourish, it's a fun yet practical piece of decor.

49 These Sleek Salt & Pepper Shakers With Multiple Coarseness Settings Amazon Home EC Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder (Set Of 2) $19.99 $14.23 See On Amazon These easy-to-use salt and pepper shakers are made with BPA-free glass containers and stainless steel grinders which offer various coarseness settings with a simple twist. They’re also available in opaque white and black containers — and since neither pair is electric, you don’t have to worry about replacing any batteries. Plus, they have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

50 A Chic Jewelry Stand To Keep Your Collection Neat & Organized Amazon Umbra Tesora, 3 Tier Jewelry Stand $32 See on Amazon Modern and stylish, this elegant jewelry stand proves there's beauty in simplicity. Not only will it look super chic sitting on your dresser, desk, or vanity table, it's an efficient way to keep your jewelry collection neat, organized, and accessible. The stand features three posts of various heights to hang necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, with a weighted resin base to catch rings, studs, and pins.

51 This Pretty Incense Holder With A Tray To Collect Ash Amazon Folkulture Incense Holder $32 See On Amazon In a sleek, colorful design that's both practical and eye-catching, this incense holder makes a perfect gift (for someone else, or just yourself). Made of beautiful mango wood, it comes in 13 designs that can hold two incense sticks at a time. The holder's long, tray-like shape is designed to catch any fallen ash from the incense, preventing dangerous spills and simplifying cleanup. Available colors: 13

52 The Simple Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Hundreds Of Reviewers Swear By Amazon Chemex Classic Series, Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker, 3-5 Ounce Cup $37 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this classic pour-over coffee maker by Chemex; with nearly 2,000 glowingly positive reviews, it has an average customer rating of 4.5-stars. Made of durable, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, it's a quick and easy way to make up to three cups of rich, smooth, strong coffee at a time.

53 A Thoughtful Stocking Stuffer For Your Most Environmentally-Conscious Friend Amazon Terra Ties Biodegradable Hair Ties (27-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Made with organic cotton and natural rubber, these biodegradable hair ties are an easy, painless way to reduce your environmental footprint. Sold in a pack of 27, they're completely plastic-free and fully compostable — even the packaging is recyclable. "They’re noticeably thicker and more durable than your generic hair ties," one reviewer gushed.

54 A Spa-Worthy Set Of Bath Towels Made With Ultra-Plush Cotton Amazon Cariloha Turkish Cotton Towels (Set Of 3) $50 See On Amazon Soft and luxurious, this set of three cotton towels will make an excellent addition to any home, whether you're buying them as a gift or your bathroom could use an update. They’re made with an absorbent blend of bamboo-viscose and cotton, and they’re OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means the materials are free from known harmful chemicals. Available colors: 7

55 A Stylish Set Of Essentials To Pamper Dry, Damaged Hair Amazon Coco & Eve That’s A Wrap Bundle $54.90 See on Amazon In addition to Coco & Eve's award-winning "Like A Virgin" hair mask, this gift-worthy set also includes the virally popular brand's chic printed microfiber hair towel, plus a matching silicone detangling brush. Infused with coconut, fig, shea butter, linseed and argan oil, the rich, nourishing mask is designed to strengthen and restore dry, damaged strands back to their original "virgin" state — hence the playful name.

56 These Iron Candle Holders In A Chic Minimalist Design Amazon Melt Candle Company Store Black Metal Candle Holders (Set Of 3) $22 See On Amazon The smooth black finish contrasts beautifully with the sleek shape of these elegant candle holders; their sophisticated design complements just about any style of home decor. Sold in a set of three with staggered heights, the holders are perfect for displaying flameless LED, sphere, or pillar candles.

57 A Sophisticated Way To Display Your Wine Collection While Saving Tons Of Counter Space Amazon VonShef 8-10 Bottle Wine Rack $30 See on Amazon By keeping a collection of up to 10 bottles of wine organized, visible, and easily accessible, this wine rack is an excellent way to save counter space — and it'll also look totally gorgeous sitting on your counter. In a modern, minimalist design consisting of sleek geometric shapes, it's made of sturdy stainless steel with a trendy gold finish.

58 A Fizzy Brightening Mask That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Sparkling Rosé Amazon Mia Del Mar Brightening Champagne Bubble Mask $40 See on Amazon If someone you know is convinced a bubbly glass of rosé makes just about anything better, they'll love this fizzy facial mask. Formulated with rejuvenating resveratrol, potent antioxidants, and essential vitamins, the mask's bubbles contain high levels of oxygen, which penetrate deep into the pores to remove dirt and toxins, leaving skin looking clear, bright, and glowing.

59 An Insulated Water Bottle With A Built-In Brita Filter Amazon Brita 20 Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle with Filter $35 See on Amazon Stay hydrated no matter where you are with this innovative water bottle — it's designed with a built-in Brita water filter to remove the taste and odor of chlorine found in most tap water. In addition to the filter, the 20-ounce bottle has plenty of other great features, including a cup holder-friendly design, handy carrying loop, and double-walled stainless steel insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

60 A Gorgeous Baby Alpaca Scarf That'll Hold Up For Years Amazon Alpaca Wool Scarf $60 See on Amazon Whether you're buying it as a gift for yourself or for someone else, this gorgeous two-tone scarf is sure to be cherished for years to come. Woven using only the softest, finest fibers of 100 percent baby alpaca wool, it's available in a range of 14 chic color combinations, including several chic plaids.