You probably feel the same way about your bedding as you do your wardrobe: You want it to look good. But as the place you go to recharge and sleep, serenity and style ideally must merge. That’s where tips from design pros come into play. Whether you’re a neutral lover, texture fanatic, or color enthusiast, 2021’s biggest bed styling trends have plenty in store. And great news for lazy bed makers: undone is in, as is a slew of color trends, including mixed neutrals, earthy tones, and fresh takes on all-white.

“Your bedding doesn’t need to be high maintenance to be luxe,” says Boll & Branch design director Milla Leighton. “The important thing is how you feel when your head hits the pillow at the end of the day.” Adding, “That feeling of luxury can also stem from the color of your bedding.” For many, defaulting to all-white bedding is the key to achieving an elevated and peaceful look. But with color trending in 2021 — bold, sunset hues like terracotta, rust, and blush are among the most prominent for a big color splash — Leighton explains how a sophisticated and earthy palette of mixed hues can still feel soothing while looking impactful and stylish. “Mixed neutrals are trending in fashion and home right now,” she adds.

When dipping your toe into the color pool, Leighton suggests pairing a warm neutral, like a sandy beige, with a cool neutral, such as pewter. “Matchy-matchy can seem stuffy, so I love mixing colors and textures on my bed,” she tells TZR. Classic, bright white sheets also work with these earth tones for a fresh and dimensional effect.

Texture is another trend for 2021, including linen bedding, quilts, and mohair, which lends itself to an undone look that designer Colin King — who highlights Society Limonata​, Matteo, and Libeco Homes among his favorite bedding brands — loves. “Luxe but livable can still mean realistic,” he tells TZR of the trend. “Those days when ‘making’ the bed looks like tossing the covers up and over, without a tuck, is ​okay;​ there’s nothing wrong with a good messy bed.” Another way to achieve a more lived-in look? Brushed Cotton sheets, which Parachute founder, Ariel Kaye, says have a perfect level of softness and “feel like you’re sleeping in a worn-in T-shirt.”

Designer Lucy Harris says pillows and throws are another great way to create a textured bed. “My absolute favorite throws right now are Mantas Ezcaray mohair and made in Spain,” she shares. “The colors are fabulous, and they are so warm, which after the winter we’ve been having, in my mid-century house with lots of glass windows, these have been a lifesaver!” Vintage and artisanal textiles are another stylish take on texture. “For a casual summer look for a weekend house, I love Les Indiennes — the look and feel makes you want to curl up in bed with a good book and a cup of tea,” Harris says.

Whether you’re die-hard for all-white or ready to embrace the latest color and texture trends, ahead, discover six fresh bed styling ideas from the pros to freshen up your space in 2021.

Courtesy of The Citizenry

2021 Bed Styling Tip: Go Monochrome

To instantly refresh the feel of any bedding palette, Kay suggests a monochrome look. “I’m loving [this trend], especially in our surplus green color,” the Parachute founder tells TZR. “To get this look, I recommend our Linen Venice Set, which includes a fitted sheet, pillowcase set, and duvet cover.” For added texture, the bedding expert suggests quilted touches, such as a blanket and shams. “It’s bold but still very neutral,” she says. If you’re color phobic, you can get in on the monochrome trend with light tones, such as cream or light gray.

2021 Bed Styling Tip: Sunset Tones

For a bolder splash of color, Kaye suggests a sunset hue pairing, such as terracotta and blush. “These colors might not seem like they would work together, but they really do,” the Parachute founder shares. Harris also favors warm tones together. “Mix peachy blush linen sheets and pillowcases from Hawkins with their terracotta mohair throw and some electric orange-colored linen pillows from Suay LA.”

2021 Bed Styling Tip: Embrace An Unmade Bed

To master the ease of an unmade bed, King says linen is the key. “Belgian flax linen is my go-to because it looks great when you’re on the fly with your mornings,” he explains. The designer favors simple, soft, and undyed creams, whites, beiges, and grays for a versatile and serene palette. “I​ believe the bedroom should be a neutral zone,” he tells TZR. “A place where the mind can relax and let go.”

Harris says, “I love the vintage linen bedding from Matteo. I like a bed that looks lived in, and linen sheets always come out of the dryer looking great — lightly wrinkly in a chic way like a men’s linen shirt that has some creases from wear. Cotton bedding comes out of the dryer looking wrinkly but not in a good way.”

2021 Bed Styling Tip: Incorporate Textured Pillows

Vintage and artisanal pillows are a stylish way to add texture and dimension to any bed, whether neutral tones, bold colors, or unique patterns are your taste. “I’m a big believer in the more pillows, the better,” Kaye shares. As an unexpected finishing touch, she says, “I love to top my bed with our Vintage Linen Body Pillow. It’s a great backrest and also makes a statement in my room. It’s oversized, adds texture, and completes the look.”

2021 Bed Styling Tip: Mastering The All-White Bed

“White bedding never goes out of style,” Kaye tells TZR of the universal favorite. “For a classic look, you can’t go wrong with all-white percale — crisp, simple, and clean.” To incorporate more texture, Leighton says, “Solid white feels so luxe, but you can make it extremely livable by pairing more casual white textures like our Waffle Bed Blanket or Windowpane Matelasse Duvet Set with your white sheets. I’m obsessed with both of these items as they’re so squishy soft, and neither requires ironing.”

Harris’ favorite of-the-moment twist on the all-white bed is slightly off-white. “It’s just a bit warmer than a stark white,” she explains. The designer recommends a soft and textured cream throw for layering, such as alpaca or a knitted design.

2021 Bed Styling Tip: White With Color Pops

Boldly-colored blankets are another look Harris loves for a color pop with all-white bedding. “I’m loving quilts from Thompson Street Studio to place between the sheets and duvet,” she says. “Just pull the duvet back a bit to show a bit of the quilt.” The designer also recommends white linen sheets with a white-and-thin-navy-stripe lumbar pillow and a mustard mohair throw to finish.