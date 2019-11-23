While it's always sad to say goodbye to the long, hot, sunny days of summer, with the arrival of cold weather comes cold weather fashion — which, as every fashion girl knows, means one thing: cozy season. Whether you're the type who loves to hibernate at home in your softest loungewear or you're all about bundling up in your warmest accessories and hitting the town, these 55 absurdly cozy products on Amazon (under $50!) will help you stay snug when the temp drops this year.

The products on this list don't end at scarves, hats, sweaters, and gloves, either. You'll also find a curated selection of stylish but cozy home decor accents, plus decadent skin and bath products, too. The best part is, every item on this list costs less than $50 — which means you can treat yourself to a few new cozy-chic goodies without totally blowing your entire monthly shopping budget. Also, most of these products make for incredible holiday presents, so be sure to keep that in mind as you scroll.

From candles and chunky blankets to soft, jersey knits and fleece-lined everything, scroll on to discover 55 of the coziest things you can buy on Amazon right now.

1 Soft, Fleece-Lined Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon HALLUCI Plush Slippers $24 See On Amazon Snug and stylish, these crossover-style slippers are made with plush, premium fleece and memory foam insoles for maximum comfort and warmth. That said, their open-toe design still makes them breathable, while their anti-slip, waterproof outsoles mean you can wear them outside, too. Get them in five pastel colors, including a playful light pink and retro mint green. Available sizes: S-XL

2 Eucalyptus-Scented Bubble Bath For A Spa-Like Soak At Home Amazon Kneipp Eucalyptus Bubble Bath $15 See On Amazon Not only is eucalyptus the scent they tend to use in spas, but it can also help clear up your airways and sinuses, which is helpful for fighting flus, sinus infections, and colds. Reap the benefits of the miracle plant and indulge at the same time with this foamy bubble bath from German brand Kneipp. Whether you're looking to invigorate your body and mind on a cold, stuffy morning or you're simply in the mood for a spa-like soak, this plant-based bubble bath will feel like a refreshing, decadent treat.

3 A Surprisingly Chic Bathrobe Made Of Soft, Absorbent Terry Amazon N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe Robe $48 See On Amazon Made of soft, absorbent brushed terry, this N Natori bathrobe is more stylish than most. It's just the right amount of thick, which makes it cozy but not bulky. Perfect for all year wear, it's sold in seven colors, including blush pink, oatmeal, and black. One reviewer reported, "The lining is absolutely marvelous! It's some sort of fine microfleece, and it feels divine on your skin!" Available sizes: XS-XL

4 The Classic Calvin Klein Sports Bra That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $20 See On Amazon You'll love lounging around in this classic Calvin Klein sports bra and wearing it under all of your cold-weather clothes. Featuring the classic Calvin Klein logo around the thick elastic band, this breathable bralette is made of cotton, modal, and elastane — and it comes in well over 25 colors. Available sizes: XS-XL, 1X-3X

5 These Velvet Panties To Match Your Calvin Klein Set Amazon Calvin Klein Underwear Velvet Bikini Panties $26 See On Amazon Complete your Calvin Klein lounge set with these matching panties. Like the bralette, they feature a logo-embroidered elastic band and are made of a soft, velvet material that contains elastane for a bit of stretch. (Inside, there's a lined gusset for breathability and comfort). Available sizes: XS-XL

6 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Emits A Warm, Cozy Glow Amazon Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $23 See On Amazon Light up any room with a soft, warm glow with this Himalayan rock salt lamp. Just like its name describes, it's hand-carved in the Himalayas using real Himalayan salt. It's claimed that Himalayan salt lamps can help purify the air, but whether that's true or not, this lamp is still worth buying for the cozy glow it emits.

7 The Softest Pair Of Socks You'll Ever Own Amazon Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Socks $15 See On Amazon Barefoot Dreams is a cult-favorite brand known for their impossibly cozy collection of loungewear and blankets. But they also make socks — or, to be more specific, the softest, coziest pair of socks you'll ever own. A perfect give for yourself or someone else, they're made of warm, heathered microfiber and come in eight colors. "These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: one size

8 A Cable-Knit Throw Blanket That Feels Like A Cozy Sweater Amazon Jinchan Cable Knit Sweater Ivory Throw Blanket $36 See On Amazon You'll want to snuggle up in this cable-knit blanket all season long. Not only is it so warm to bundle up in (thanks to its sweater-like construction), but it also looks super chic as a decorative accent. Plus, you can choose from two sizes to suit any space, and it comes in 10 colors, too.

9 A Soft, Cute Onesie That You Can Ever Wear Out Of The House Amazon Splendid Women's Onsie $47 See On Amazon Sure, this soft, Splendid onesie is perfect for cozying up in at home. But throw on a denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers, and you can run errands or catch a movie while still feeling like you're in pajamas. Get it in two solid colors and two fun, colorful prints. Available sizes: XS-L

10 Twinkling String Lights For Indoor Or Outdoor Use Amazon Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $0 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these string lights have over 3,500 perfect five-star reviews. They're waterproof, so you can use them outside or indoors, and they come with eight light-up modes, including classic twinkles and slow fade. Reviewers have reported that they're "super easy to put up" and "so easy to hang."

11 A Stylish Shawl That Doubles As A Travel Blanket Amazon VIMPUNEC Buffalo Plaid Fringe Blanket Scarf $27 See On Amazon This cozy poncho will add a sophisticated, stylish accent to any outfit; but it also doubles as the perfect travel blanket, thanks to its oversized design. "I highly recommend because it is super cozy and stylish," on customer wrote. "The fabric is super soft and not itchy at all, something I always look for in a sweater. I dress it up or down depending on the occasion and it always looks so chic."

12 Natural Himalayan Bath Salts To Calm The Body & Mind Amazon Herbivore Natural Soaking Bath Salts $18 See On Amazon Made with Himalayan pink salt to detoxify the body and a blend of vanilla and ylang ylang to soothe the mind, these soaking salts from Herbivore are a must-have for any bath lover. Not only do they smell amazing, but they'll look chic on the side of your tub, too. Buy a jar for yourself and leave another in your guest room as a treat for visitors.

13 A Faux Sheepskin Fur Accent You Can Put Anywhere Amazon Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur $32 See On Amazon This faux sheepskin accent can be used so many different ways. Use it as a rug in any space, as a throw for the couch, or layer it over a chair or bench for a Nordic-chic vibe. Garnering over 800 perfect five-star reviews, it comes in 11 colors, three shapes, and two sizes. "I bought the blue fur rug and I couldn’t be more thrilled. I would expect a rug of this quality to be triple the price." commented one reviewer.

14 A Bathtub Caddy To Amp Up Your Nightly Soaks Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray $43 See On Amazon Take your nightly soaks to the next level with this best-selling bathtub caddy. Made of quality bamboo wood, the caddy is extendable to fit most bathtubs, while it has slots for things like an iPad, glass, phone, candle, and more. "The wine glass holder is perfect. It keeps your wine glass stable even if you move the tray around," noted one reviewer.

15 A Faux Fur Collar Sold In So Many Gorgeous Colors & Styles Amazon Caracilia Faux Fur Collar $20 See On Amazon Dress up any sweater, coat, or jacket with this faux fur collar. It comes in a variety of different colors and styles; some are more like a stoll, and others are more like a classic scarf. "Great in freezing weather for extra warmth," commented one reviewer, who also noted "it does not shed."

16 An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Stylish Marble Design Amazon Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser $30 See On Amazon Available in an attractive marble print in either black or white, this aromatherapy diffuser can also be used as a humidifier and/or nightlight. Use it with your favorite essential oils for at home aromatherapy, or use it with no oils at all to give your room a moisture boost. It runs quietly, so it won't disrupt your sleep, and it can run for up to 18 hours on one tank.

17 A Set Of Six Essential Oils With Winter-Inspired Scents Amazon Skandinavisk SKOG 'Forest' Organic Hand & Body Lotion $40 See On Amazon Whether you plan on buying the aromatherapy diffuser above or you already own one, this multi-pack of essential oils will make your home smell like a winter paradise. The set contains six oils in winter-inspired scents: cinnamon, gingerbread, sugar cookies, harvest spice, peppermint, and Christmas wreath.

18 A Classic Ribbed Beanie That Feels Like Cashmere Amazon Livingston Winter Soft Knit Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom Pom $8 See On Amazon Basic in the best way, this classic ribbed beanie will keep you looking stylish and feeling warm. Made of a blend of cotton, viscose, and cashmere, it's machine washable, super soft, and comes in four colors.

19 A Set Of Six Decorative Candles That Smell Like Christmas Trees Amazon Thymes Frasier Fir Candles (6-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Not only will these small Thymes candles look gorgeous on any mantelpiece, dresser, or holiday table, but they smell like real Christmas trees, too. Better yet, they come in a pack of six which is perfect for decorating. "It evokes the forest, cool mountain air and the smell of pine bark mulch on the trail. Next best thing to being in the forest itself," one reviewer described.

20 A Chunky Turtleneck Seater That's Just The Right Amount Of Oversized Amazon Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $26 See On Amazon With a mockneck cut, oversized fit, and slightly billowy sleeves, this turtleneck is the definition of cozy-chic. It'll look great with everything: jeans, leggings, skirts, even denim cutoffs on cool, late summer nights. Choose from 10 solid colors and seven striped prints. Available sizes: S-XL

21 A Pregnancy Pillow For A More Comfortable, Supportive Sleep Amazon QUEEN ROSE Pregnancy Pillow $43 See On Amazon Whether you're pregnant or not, this pregnancy pillow is about to revolutionize your at-home comfort game. Made of 100% velvet, it has a unique U-shape to offer support and pain relief for anyone who's pregnant, has trouble sleeping, suffers from body pain, has had back surgery, or simply loves cuddling. Get it in three sizes in seven colors.

22 A Classic, Quality Scarf Sold In Over 40 Colors & Prints Amazon Veronz Super Soft Classic Scarf $13 See On Amazon "This is as soft as any cashmere scarf could possibly be," reported one reviewer about this classic, cozy scarf. "I could barely tell the difference between this and my real cashmere scarf," wrote another. Made of a blend of cashmere and viscose, this scarf comes in over 40 colors and prints, including a wide range of timeless plaid designs.

23 A Weighted Blanket To Help Reduce Anxiety & Promote Better Sleep Amazon Syrinx Full Size Weighted Blanket $42 See On Amazon Studies have shown that weighted blankets are proven to help with anxiety and insomnia. But even if you have neither of these things, they can also help promote generally longer, better quality sleep. This popular weighted blanket comes in a variety of size/weight options to find your perfect fit, and it's also sold in a few different colors/materials. "This blanket will change [your] life," wrote one reviewer. "There's been very few things, in my entire life, that have been as instantaneously gratifying as bundling up with this Syrinx™ weighted therapy blanket."

24 Faux Fur-Lined Moccasins For Around The House Amazon HomeIdeas Women's Faux Fur Lined Suede House Slippers $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear them inside or outdoors, these faux fur-lined moccasins are sure to keep your feet toasty and warm. Sold in five colors, they have anti-slip soles and gel-infused memory foam cushioning, offering support and stability with each step. "Highly recommend for colder climates or hard wood floors in the morning," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: 6-11

25 A Five-Pack Of Soft, Velvet Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair Amazon Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies for Hair (5-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Scrunchies are gentler on hair than typical elastic hairbands, which means less risk of breakage and no crease when you take your ponytail out. These scrunchies are made of super soft velvet, and they come in a pack of five in an assortment of pretty, rose-y colors.

26 A Classic Pair Of Cashmere Gloves Amazon State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Classic Jersey Knit Gloves $43 See On Amazon Made of 100% pure sustainable Mongolian cashmere, it's hard to believe these luxe, super soft gloves are being sold at such a great price. Constructed with a dense knitting technique to prevent pilling, they're sold in eight classic colors. One Amazon shopper commented, "These are truly beautiful gloves. Very warm & cozy but not too thick so it makes it hard to pick anything up. I love that the top is long so it tucks nicely into the sleeves of a jacket so your arms stay warm." Available sizes: one size

27 A Six Pack Of Scented Candles From A Cult Fragrance Brand Amazon NEST Fragrances Luxury Mini Votive Candle Set (6-Pack) $44 See On Amazon Try out all of NEST's most popular scents with this six-pack of mini votives. The set contains candles with the following fragrances: grapefruit, bamboo, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, Ocean mist and Sea salt, and cedar leaf and lavender. Plus, they come pre-packaged in a gorgeous gift box, which is perfect if you're shopping for somebody else.

28 UGG Socks You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock $28 See On Amazon UGGs in sock form? Enough said. Get this pair in seven cute colors — reviewers say they're the "warmest socks ever" and make for a "great Christmas gift." Available sizes: one size

29 A Shiatsu Neck Massager That Heats Up, Too Amazon Pumpkin Spice Clay Enzyme Facial Mask $31 See On Amazon Take cozy nights at home to the next level with this best-selling shiatsu massager. Not only does it massage you, but it heats up, too — and, despite being marketed as only for your neck and shoulders, you can use it just about anywhere on your body. Over 1,200 Amazon reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

30 A Slightly Chicer (But Just As Cozy) Alternative To Sweatpants Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Jogger Pant $20 See On Amazon These cute joggers are like a more polished version of sweatpants — but that doesn't make them any less comfortable. Wear them around the house, to run errands, or for casual date to the movies. Made of super soft, cashmere-like French terry, they have real pockets, a hearty dose of stretch, and a drawstring waist. Get them in five colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

31 A Warm Flannel Blanket With A Stylish Velvet Look Amazon LOMAO Flannel Blanket $24 See On Amazon Impressively, this best-selling blanket has managed to maintain a super high 4.8-star overall Amazon rating. Almost 90% of reviewers gave it five stars. Made of soft flannel constructed from microfiber, it has a cute pom pom trim and comes in eight colors. "Even after a launder with laundry soap and fabric softener it was just as soft," reported one reviewer. Choose from two sizes.

32 The Equivalent Of A Down Jacket For Your Feet Amazon HUE Women's Fashion Slide Slippers with Hard Sole $20 See On Amazon These HUE slippers are like down jackets for your feet. They have a puffy, down-like exterior, while the inside is lined with super soft fleece. If you don't love the olive green and pink combo, they also come in black/grey and navy/Burgundy. Available sizes: S-XL

33 An Oversized Sweater In A Chic Animal Print Amazon Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Standard-Fit Crewneck Pullover Sweater $35 See On Amazon With its statement-making animal print, this sweater will pair perfectly with all your jeans, leggings, skirts, and otherwise basic bottoms. It has a slightly oversized fit that makes it cozy enough to snuggle up in at home, too. Available sizes: XS-XXL

34 A Heat Therapy Pad For Your Neck That's Infused With Soothing Lavender Amazon Gaiam Relax Back & Neck Relief Kit $20 See On Amazon Though it may look like a scarf, it's actually a heating pad for your neck. Stuffed with real lavender that gives it a soothing, relaxing aroma, the Sunny Bay neck heating wrap can be easily heated up in the microwave to offer pain relief to sore, ache-y necks. Choose from five colors and prints.

35 A Soft Cashmere Beanie With A Classic Cable Knit Design Amazon State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie $48 See On Amazon When the cold weather comes around, you can never have too many cozy beanies on hand. This one takes things up a notch, being made with 100%, super soft, sustainable Mongolian cashmere. Not only does this make it warmer than your average hat, but it's less itchy, too. Choose from eight colors.

36 A Padded Spa Pillow To Make Your Baths More Comfortable Amazon GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow $17 See on Amazon Make your baths even more comfortable with this spa pillow for your tub. Plush and thick, it uses suction cups to adhere to just about any shape tub, and it's easy to clean and moisture-resistant, too. This is a must-have for anyone who loves taking long, indulgent baths.

37 A Soothing Compression "Hat" That Can Help Relive Headache & Tensions Pain Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater $33 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from migraines, tension headaches, eye pain, or just general stress, the Headache Hat was designed to help. It contains 24 individual ice cubes that provide cooling relief to your head and neck, while it can also be used to block out light. Made with microfiber, it's soft and comfy enough to wear to sleep — and over 800 reviewers who gave it a five-star rating claim it really works. "Headache Hat changed my life," one self-described chronic migraine-sufferer wrote.

38 A Classic, Oh-So Cozy Scarf Made Of Cashmere Amazon Cashmere & Class Large Cashmere Pashmina $42 See On Amazon Get the perfect scarf for just $42. Made of 100 percent woven cashmere, it's soft, cozy, and thick enough to keep your neck warm when the temperature drops below freezing. Chose from 14 neutral and bold colors, including camel (pictured), grey, navy, hot pink, and sky blue.

39 Inserts To Make Any Shoes As Cozy As UGGs Amazon UGG Women's Sheepskin Insole $20 See On Amazon Turn any pair of shoes into UGGs with these cozy sheepskin inserts. Or, you can use them to refresh any old pair of UGGs that are starting to feel a bit worn out. Reviewers use them with all types of shoes, from Sperry winter boots to Dakota moccasins. "These sole replacements will let your Ugg slippers last for years," commented one reviewer. "It’s the insides that wear out leaving the outsides still look like new. [I've] had mine for over 10 years by just refreshing the insides. These are a MUST." Available sizes: 5-12

40 A Two-Pack Of Velvet Pillow Covers To Add A Cozy Touch Of Texture To Any Space Amazon Woaboy Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Play with color and texture in any space with these velvet pillow covers. They come in a pack of two in an endless assortment of colors, all of which feature fun, pom pom-lined edges. Choose from three sizes.

41 A Supportive Travel Pillow That Doubles As A Thick Scarf Amazon Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 See On Amazon Is it a scarf, or a travel pillow? Technically, it's a bit of both. The Huzi can be twisted in a variety of ways to offer neck support wherever you are, but it's thick and cozy enough to double as an extra layer of warmth, too. Made of bamboo and microfiber, it's sold in six colors.

42 The Plush Microwavable Slippers For Warming Up Amazon Snook-Ease Microwavable Slippers $36 See On Amazon These slippers are the ultimate, indulgent treat for people who love being warm and cozy at home. Not only are the insoles removable and microwavable, but the slippers themselves are lined with insulated faux fur. Get them in five colors, including pink, grey, red, light grey, and blue. Available sizes: 6-10

43 A Best-Selling Down-Alternative Comforter With Over 7,900 Five-Star Reviews Amazon LINENSPA All-Season White Down-Alternative Quilted Comforter $35 See On Amazon Upgrade your sleeping situation with this best-selling, down-alternative comforter. Filled with soft, plush microfiber, it has tabs on the corners to stay securely attached to any duvet. It's sold in a variety of double-sided colors, all of which feature a box-stitch design that prevent the fill from moving around. Over 7,900 reviewers gave this popular comforter a rave review; many of them note that it's perfect for every season. Choose from eight sizes, including hard-to-find twin XL and California king.

44 An Electric Kettle With A Rustic Gooseneck Design Amazon Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle $35 See On Amazon Though it looks old school, this kettle is actually electric. Add a rustic, vintage element to any kitchen with its gooseneck style and cork accents. "As opposed to the regular whistling stove top kettle that makes a racket, this is quiet and shuts off automatically once water has come to a boil," noted one reviewer. Another commented, "Love the cork on the handle and lid to avoid burns." Get it in two colors.

45 A Chunky Infinity Scarf Sold In Three Neutral Colors Amazon Free People Women's Dreamland Cowl Infinity Scarf $38 See On Amazon Sold in three colors, this is the perfect chunky scarf to bundle up in when the temperature drops. The infinity style makes it easy to wrap around your neck, while the grey, ivory, and pink color schemes will go with everything in your closet.

46 Shaggy, Shed-Free Rugs To Make Any Space Feel Cozier Amazon PAGISOFE Soft Comfy White Area Rugs $32 See On Amazon Make any space feel infinitely more cozy with this fuzzy, shaggy area rug. It comes in two sizes, square and round shapes, and endless colors and prints (that includes everything from neon green to criss-cross stripes). The rug is hypoallergenic, too, while a non-slip bottom helps keep it in place.

47 Plush, Quilted Mittens Filled With Real Duck Down Amazon Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed Fit Belted Shirt Dress $36 See On Amazon Filled with real duck down and feathers, these are the softest, plushest mittens around. The exterior was designed to be water-resistant and anti-friction, the interior is lined with fleece, and the cuffs are extra-long to keep out all the heat. Get them in five colors. Available sizes: S/M, L/XL

48 An Energy-Efficient Heater For Small, Cold Spaces Amazon Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater $35 See On Amazon A must-have for any chilly space, this Honeywell UberHeat ceramic heater will help you stay cozy when your home's heating system is lacking. It's smaller and more minimalist-looking than most, so it's not a complete eyesore, and it comes with tip-over protection and non-slip protection for added safety. Just keep it on low to save energy, and your chilliest room will feel snug in mere minutes.

49 A Decorative Throw Pillow With A Cozy, Curly Wool Look Amazon MIULEE Shaggy Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon This plush, furry throw pillow will look great in just about any space. One side is lined with faux curly wool for a soft feel and appearance. It's also available in six colors. "Love these pillow covers," one reviewer wrote. "The size and color was just as expected. Features a centered and covered easy glide zipper, front side plush softness with faux suede on the backside of cover and all around softness."

50 Thick, Sherpa-Lined Socks That Double As Slippers Amazon Tibetan Socks Hand Knit Wool Slipper Socks $40 See On Amazon Half slippers, half socks, these "slipper socks" will keep your feet oh-so cozy in even the most frigid of temps. Not only are they made of a chunky knit material, but they're fleece-lined on the inside for added warmth, too. Get them in three colors. Available sizes: 11-12.5 (women), 9-10.5 (men)

51 A Faux Fur Headband So You Can Still Wear Ponytails & Buns Amazon Me Plus Faux Fur Head Wrap $9 See On Amazon If you require ear warmth when you head outside in the cold but hate being unable to wear your hair up, this faux fur head wrap combines the best of both worlds. It covers your ears better than a hat would, but its headband-style design means you can still wear your hair in a bun or pony. Plus, it's so soft and cozy.

52 A Memory Foam Pillow For Better Head & Neck Support Amazon ASHOMELI Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (Set Of 2) $40 See On Amazon Get a better night's sleep with this best-selling memory foam pillow. If you could use more back and/or neck support, it was designed to be extra-firm to support better body alignment. With over 1,800 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, it's filled with shredded memory foam and has a breathable, hypoallergenic cover. Reviewers say it's "fluffy yet sturdy," "helps with night sweats," and "stays cool all night."

53 A Thick Infinity Scarf Sold In Over 30 Colors Amazon NEOSAN Ribbed Knit Infinity Scarf $13 See On Amazon Over 1,400 reviewers gave this thick, chunky scarf a perfect five-star rating. "Amazing quality! Thick, great material," reported one reviewer. Another commented, "Long enough to go around my neck twice and still look loose." The infinity-style scarf is sold in over 30 colors — good luck choosing just one.

54 Velvet Seat Cushions To Cozy Up Your Floor Space Amazon EGOBUY Square Floor Pillow $35 See On Amazon Increase your seating space or cozy up any floor with these plush, velvet cushions. In addition to simply throwing them on the floor, you can put them on a seat, window sill, or bench. (They're also perfect for keeping in the car for picnics). Choose from five colors.