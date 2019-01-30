52 Brilliant Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

Looking to stock your shelves with products that are almost too good to be true? Then Amazon is where it's at. The site is jam-packed with beauty products that you probably won't find on your drugstore shelf, but still garner near-perfect reviews from people who have used them. And when it comes to buying beauty products online, there's no better resource than real-life reviewers like you and me.

The game-changing beauty buys on this list range from classic cult-favorites to awesome discoveries from abroad, since Amazon carries tons of international products that are tough to track down elsewhere. A Japanese mouth wash that tastes and smells like cherry blossoms? Amazon's got it — and it's incredibly well-reviewed. Or how some hot springs bath salts that turn your bathroom into your very own onsen? Yep, you can find that, too. There's also an avocado-infused sheet mask, red wine-soaked peeling pads, and vitamin A cream from France that'll put all your other acne-fighting products to shame.

And the reviewers are some of the most brutally honest individuals on the planet. So if they've rated something highly, you know that it's good. Ahead, find a slew of beauty products with near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

1 A Bar Soap That Will Clear Your Zits Amazon DermaHarmony Sulfur & Salicylic Acid Soap $7.24 See on Amazon Don't let the basic packaging of this soap fool you. It's packed with two powerhouse ingredients that are known for clearing acne — sulfur and salicylic acid. Put them together in a bar of soap, lather up in the shower, and you'll be shocked at how quickly your body acne disappears.

2 This Lip Scrub That's Great For Lipstick Wearers Amazon Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub $15 See on Amazon Chaps and flakes are the scourge of anyone looking to rock a bold lip, which is why Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub is a savior. It buffs away dry skin, leaving serious moisture in its wake. Take that, lip flakes.

3 This Bulk Tub Of Bath Salts For A Soothing Spa Experience Amazon Dead Sea Warehouse Amazing Minerals Dead Sea Bath Salts $14.39 See on Amazon Who says that a fancy bath has to cost beaucoup bucks? This tub of dead sea bath salts is cheap and luxurious. Add a scoop to your bath water, slip in, and relax. You'll emerge blissed out and with silky smooth skin.

4 This Liquid Lipstick With Serious Color Payoff Amazon TheBalm Meet Matte Hughes Liquid Lipstick $17 $13.60 See on Amazon Sick of lipsticks that budge? Then TheBalm Meet Matte Hughes Liquid Lipstick is for you. According to the reviews on Amazon, the color payoff is amazing, and it doesn't move for hours. Talk about a dream lipstick.

5 These Toe-Less Socks That Moisturize Your Heels Amazon ZenToes Moisturizing Socks, 2 Pack $11.99 See on Amazon Say buh-bye to painful, cracked heels. Thanks to the gel that lines the inside of these socks, you'll wake up with moisturized heels after just one use. Just add your favorite lotion — it couldn't be easier.

6 These Peel Pads That Are Like A Facial In A Jar Amazon Neon Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gentle Gauze Peeling Wine $27 See on Amazon Thanks to these peel pads from Neon Dermalogy, you don't need to shell out cash on a pricy chemical peel. In just one swipe, these babies exfoliate your skin, leaving you soft and glowing. With regular use, you'll see a serious improvement in your skin's texture and tone.

7 A Powder Cleanser That's Clutch For Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Kanebo Suisai Beauty Clear Powder $25 See on Amazon These handy, individually-wrapped powder cleansers are absolutely genius for travel. Each pod contains enough powder for one cleanse, and leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed. Just toss them in your carry-on, and you won't have to worry about TSA.

8 This Intensely-Moisturizing Cold Cream Stick Amazon Mustela Nourishing Cold Cream Stick $9.50 See on Amazon This cold cream stick from Mustela is basically a chapstick for your entire body. Swipe the balm on wherever your feeling dry — be it your lips, your elbows, or your cheeks. You'll instantly feel hydrated and soft. Bonus: It's safe for use on sensitive skin types.

9 This Japanese Mouth Wash That Cures Bad Breath Amazon Propolinse Mouth Wash Sakura $10.99 See on Amazon Stop bad breath in its tracks with this darling Japanese mouth wash. It has no alcohol, so it's safe on your teeth. And with a yummy cherry blossom flavor, you'll actually enjoy using this stuff to nix your halitosis.

10 This Seriously Hydrating Night Cream Amazon Weleda Hydrating Night Cream $18.99 See on Amazon Nighttime is the most crucial times for your skin, because that's when it repairs and regenerates. That's why a night cream like Weleda Hydrating Night Cream is so necessary. It coats your skin in moisture, creating the ideal environment for your skin to do its thing overnight. You'll wake up glowing and hydrated.

11 These Wipes That Freshen Your Underarms On The Go Amazon Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes $8.99 See on Amazon Make sure you're always smelling sweet with these wipes from Pacifica. They deodorize your pits in just one swipe, making them a welcome addition to your gym bag. They're vegan and cruelty-free, too, so you can feel good about using them.

12 This Glitter Shadow That Adds Sparkle To Your Everyday Look Amazon Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow $24 See on Amazon You deserve some sparkle, and this shadow from Stila is the tube that does glitter best. It swipes on an intense shock of color in just one application, and then stays on all day. There's no creasing or smearing either, so you don't have to compromise your beauty look.

13 These Essential Oil Wipes That Smell Incredible Amazon Herban Essentials Eucalyptus Essential Oil Towelettes $7 See on Amazon Take your essential oils on the go with these eucalyptus wipes from Herban Essentials. They're perfect for days when you're feeling a little sniffly — or days when you just need a little pick-me-up. Each towelette is infused with eucalyptus oil, so you can sniff 'em and feel better without having to carry around messy oils.

14 This Pampering Body Oil That Soothes Sore Muscles Amazon Kneipp Bath Oil $20 See on Amazon Arnica is known to soothe all your aches and pains, making it the perfect ingredient for this Kneipp Bath Oil. This sumptuous oil helps to relieve tight muscles while also soothing your skin in the bath. Rosemary and pine essential oils also help to energize your skin, making this a winning bath oil.

15 These Towels That Exfoliate Your Skin Amazon Salux Nylon Beauty Skin Cloth $11.17 See on Amazon Anyone who is anti-washcloth has never tried these Salux Nylon Beauty Skin Cloths. These bad boys come in a pack of three, and users claim they've helped clear their ketosis pilaris. Even if you don't have KP, these towels can leave you with a serious glow.

16 This Dry Brush That Improves Skin's Texture Amazon Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 See on Amazon If you've been wanting to test drive dry brushing, which is said to improve skin texture and circulation, then this is the brush to pick up. Amazon users say that it's helped smooth their skin thanks to its intense exfoliation. Just remember to go gently — you can damage your skin if you're brushing to intensely on dry skin.

17 A Waterproof Mascara That Curls And Lengthens Amazon Heroine Makeup Long And Curl Waterproof Mascara $15 $10.95 See on Amazon This Japanese beauty buy is the key to longer, curlier lashes. It utilizes a lightweight fiber which lengthens your lashes in just one swipe. And since it's waterproof, it stands up to sweat, water, and rain.

18 A Lip Mask That Cures Even The Flakiest Lips Amazon Nooni Applebutter Lip Mask $15 See on Amazon Give your lips the gift of moisture with this sumptuous lip mask from Nooni. You can use it as a lip balm and as an overnight mask, depending on how much you pile on. Regardless of when you use it, the blend of nine oils will ensure you wind up with seriously hydrated lips.

19 This Super Gentle Body Wash For Sensitive Skin Amazon Mustela Baby Gentle Cleansing Gel $17 See on Amazon Just because this body wash is formulated for babies, that doesn't mean it isn't alway amazing for adults. In fact, this wash is perfect for folks with sensitive skin. It's hypoallergenic, paraben-free, and formulated with 90% plant extracts, so you don't have to worry about the itch getting you down.

20 This Body Treatment That Will Zap Your Bacne Amazon Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment $28 See on Amazon BHAs and salicylic acid aren't just fabulous for your face. This treatment from Paula's Choice delivers these potent ingredients to your body — with similar results. Zap acne and exfoliate your dead skin cells with just one application. It's gentle enough for most skin types, too.

21 This Cream Blush That's Super Buildable Amazon Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush $12.99 See on Amazon Add some flush to your face with Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush. Its creamy formula adds a dewy flush for your cheeks. The pigment is buildable, too, so you can add as much or as little as you'd like for your perfect look.

22 This Cute Sheet Mask That Seriously Soothes Your Skin Amazon TonyMoly I'm Real Sheet Mask $3 See on Amazon TonyMoly masks are the gold standard of sheet masks — and for good reason. These cheeky packs are well-priced and chock full of ingredients that are good for your skin. This avocado mask is seriously hydrating, but any of the other masks are amazing, too.

23 This Exfoliating Foot Mask For The Smoothest Toes Ever Amazon Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask, 2 Pack $17.99 $14.99 See on Amazon If you want smooth feet without putting down lots of cash, reach for Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask. This treatment buffs away dead skin and bunions, revealing smooth feet in just a few days. And since it's a two pack, you can use one treatment now and save the other for later.

24 This Multi-Use Balm You Can Put Just About Anywhere Amazon La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm $14.99 See on Amazon Folks who are typically chapped all over will totally dig La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume. This multi-purpose balm can be used all over your body to smooth and hydrate chapped, parched skin. Shea butter and glycerine offer up a matte finish, and this formula can be used on even the most sensitive skin.

25 These Patches Which Are Like A Shot Of Espresso For Your Eyes Amazon Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Eye Mask $15.50 See on Amazon Everyone needs a little TLC for the under eyes from time to time, and these patches from Grace & Stella are some of the best you can buy. People who have used them claim that they're great for everything — from curing sleepy eyes from a night of partying to depuffing under eyes after a bout of crying. Rose oil and hyaluronic acid work to take the air out of even the puffiest under eyes.

26 This Brush Set For All Of Your Makeup Needs Amazon SHANY Elite Cosmetics Brush Collection (18 Pieces) $24 See on Amazon Need to revamp your brush collection? Shany Artisan's Easel 18 Piece Elite Cosmetic Brush Collection is the only collection you need. A mix of synthetic and natural bristles seamlessly apply both powder and cream formulas totally seamlessly.

27 This Do-It-All Lip Tint Amazon Canmake Stay-On Balm Rouge $7.45 See on Amazon If you can't choose between a lip balm, a lipstick, and a lip gloss, then reach for Canmake Stay-On Balm Rouge. It covers all of your bases, and goes on smoothly without first applying a balm. It's non-sticky, too, so you can wear it comfortably.

28 A Moisturizing Oil Cleanser For A Seriously Deep Clean Amazon DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 $25.80 See on Amazon A cleansing oil, like this one from DHC, is absolutely perfect for just about any skin type. It helps to hydrate dry skin types, while sopping up the excess sebum of oily skin types. Plus, it's a great option for folks looking to try double-cleansing, as it expertly whisks away makeup.

29 A Bubble Bath That Also Helps You Snooze Amazon Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath $13 See on Amazon A good bath can already be seriously relaxing, but this bubble bath from Dr. Teal's is more blissful than most. It's formulated with epsom salt, which helps to soothe your muscles, and lavender, which is an incredibly relaxing scent. Pop some in the bath, and you'll be shocked by how relaxed you'll feel once you step out.

30 This Scrub That Cleanses And Exfoliates Amazon Lather Bamboo Lemongrass Foaming Body Scrub $39 See on Amazon In a lot of cases, exfoliants and cleansers are two completely different products. But this scrub from Lather does both. Its sulfate-free formula deeply cleanses, while powdered bamboo lifts away dead skin. That means you get two steps in one, which is never a bad thing.

31 This Hydrating Overnight Mask In An Adorable Package Amazon TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Sleeping Pack $16.50 See on Amazon The easiest way to remember to put on your mask before bed? Put it in an adorable package — like this one from TonyMoly. It smells like banana and is intensely hydrating. What more could you want from an overnight mask?

32 This Cult-Favorite Clay Mask That's Majorly Cleansing Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $9.99 See on Amazon If you can only have one detoxifying mask in your bathroom, then it should be this one from Aztec Secrets. This cult-favorite clay mask helps draw out impurities while it dries, leaving you with seriously cleansed skin. Bonus: It can also be used on your body, so it can help clear body acne, too.

33 This Foot Cream That Is Majorly Healing Amazon O'Keefe's For Healthy Feet Foot Cream $7.77 $6.49 See on Amazon Say goodbye to your dry, cracked feet with O'Keefe's For Healthy Feet Foot Cream. It smooths on to your dry skin, creating a protective barrier that not only cures pre-existing cracks, but also helps to prevent new ones. Your feet will completely heal in just a few days, making this a must-have for just about every medicine cabinet.

34 This Ultra-Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner Amazon Briogeo Rosarco Milk $19 See on Amazon Thin hair types usually believe that they can't utilize a leave-in conditioner because they're usually super heavy. But this Briogeo Rosarco Milk is a lightweight mist that anyone can use. It restores softness and protects against heat, making this leave-in that is great for anyone to use.

35 This Bath Powder From Japan That Leaves Your Skin Silky Smooth Amazon Yumeguri Japanese Hot Spring Bath Powders $16.15 See on Amazon If you are someone who loves a good bath, then you'll love these Hot Spring Bath Powders. They're lightly scented without being overpowering, and leave you with silky smooth skin after just one soak. One reviewer claimed it pained her to get out of the bath because it was such an enjoyable experience, which is a serious endorsement.

36 This Chemical Exfoliant That Helps Perfect Your Face Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Gel $29.50 See on Amazon A chemical exfoliant can sometimes be more gentle than a physical scrub, because it's not as abrasive. This AHA gel from Paula's Choice is an example of that. It gently buffs away dead skin and reveals a seriously glowing visage, making it great for most skin types.

37 This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen That's Great For Most Skin Types Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen $33.99 See on Amazon Sunscreen can be notoriously tough to shop for, which is what makes La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen such a gem. It's lightweight and moisturizing, so there's no pilling. It's a great primer to use under makeup, too, so there's no need to skip the sunscreen step of your skin care routine.

38 A Hydrating Cream That's Great For Sensitive Skin Amazon Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream $16.43 $12.17 See on Amazon Vanicream has been a cult-favorite drugstore product for ages — and for good reason. This sensitive formula can be used on skin that's dealing with eczema, psoriasis, or just some major itchiness. Plus, it can be used on your hands, face, or body, making it a true workhorse product.

39 This Retinol Serum That Helps To Smooth Your Skin Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Super Antioxidant Concentrate Serum $36 See on Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Super Antioxidant Concentrate is a great option for those looking to dip their toes into the retinol game. Retinol can be drying, but this serum combats that by infusing majorly hydrating, antioxidant-rich oils. The result is a moisturized face that's clear of bumps — AKA the dream.

40 This Tea Tree Foot Soak That Helps Treat Callouses Amazon Tea Tree Oil Therapeutic Foot Soak $19.95 $14.95 See on Amazon Tea tree is the perfect ingredient for feet because of its antibacterial properties. Luckily, this soak delivers this good-for-your-toes ingredient in a soothing, calming soak. It cures any type of foot ailment while also softening your calloused toes, making it one anti-fungal treatment you'll actually want to use over and over again.

41 A Hydrating Hair Mask That Helps Cure Static Strands Amazon Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask $40 $12.95 See on Amazon Dry hair can cause a serious lack of shine and major static, which is why you should be keeping this Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask in your shower. It deep conditions your strands with the help of argan oil, which adds shine and cures straw-looking texture in just one use. Plus, its lightweight enough to use on even the thinnest strands.

42 This Moisturizer That's Lightweight And Majorly Hydrating Amazon Hada Labo Rohto Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion $14.98 See on Amazon Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient in Hada Labo Rohto's Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion, making it a grand-A moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid pulls moisture from the hair and holds it against your skin, making it a hydrator that's lightweight but effective. That makes Hada Labo Rohto's moisturizer a fabulous option for most skin types — especially those who hate a heavy cream hydrator.

43 This Castile Soap That Can Be Used For Basically Anything Amazon Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap $6 See on Amazon There's a reason you've likely seen Dr. Bronner's soap in myriad showers and under dozens of friends' sinks. This soap is gentle enough for your skin and hair, but tough enough for household cleaning. The brand's tea tree soap is great for dandruff and acne, making it a necessary staple for your shower.

44 This Treatment That Cures Even The Flakiest Lips Amazon Elizabeth Arden Advanced Lip Fix Cream $22.50 See on Amazon Flakey lips are the bane of anyone's existence — and they can sometimes take ages to heal. But with Elizabeth Arden's Advanced Lip Fix Cream, you'll go from chapped to smooth in just a few days. Its herbal antioxidant blend cures lips that are looking worse-for-the-wear, letting you get back to lipstick in a snap. And once your lips are healed, this product can also help to keep your lipstick from feathering and bleeding.

45 This Shadow Palette That Has Practically Every Shade Imaginable Amazon Shany Cosmetics Natural Fusion Eyeshadow Palette $19.94 See on Amazon This eyeshadow palette from Shany Cosmetics might have you tossing out all of your other eyeshadows. This palette contains 88 shades that can be mixed and matched to create other hues, too. There's a mix of matte and shimmer shades that both have serious color payoff, making this your one-stop-shop for gorgeous eye makeup.

46 This Aromatherapy Bubble Bath That Turns Every Bath Into A Spa Experience Amazon Kneipp Aromatherapy Bubble Bath $15 See on Amazon Don't you sometimes with you could recreate a spa experience in your own bathroom? Well, with Kneipp Aromatherapy Bubble Bath, you can. This vegan formula suds up while giving off the smell of eucalyptus, creating a gorgeous bath experience that will transport you and leave you feeling seriously relaxed.

47 This Scalp Cleanser That Utilizes Apple Cider Vinegar Amazon R+Co Acid Wash Cleansing Rinse $32 See on Amazon Apple cider vinegar isn't just great for the skin on your face. It's great for your scalp, as proven by R+Co Acid Wash Cleansing Rinse. This deep cleanser uses ACV to remove product buildup and cure scalp itchiness. It also helps to soften hair.

48 This Fancy Toothpaste That Actually Keeps Your Teeth Clean Amazon Euthymol Original Toothpaste $8.08 See on Amazon You're probably thinking "seriously? A toothpaste?" But the reviews don't lie. This tube from Euthymol will leave your teeth and gums feeling squeaky clean. Plus, thanks to the vintage-inspired design, it looks adorable sitting on your skin.

49 These Mini Razors That’s The Easiest Way To Remove Unwanted Hair Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Looking to trim unwanted hair in hard-to-reach or delicate places? Then look no further than the cult-favorite Twinkle razors which work on the eyebrows, body, and beyond. They’ve earned a standout 4.8-star overall rating after more than 25,000 reviews, and since they’re designed with maneuverability and safety in mind, you won't have to worry about accidentally shaving off some hair you didn't mean to. Get 12 with each order.

50 A Lightweight Sunscreen That Moisturizes As It Protects Amazon Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel $16 See on Amazon It's a common misconception that sunscreen has to be heavy in order to work. Well, this Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel knocks that idea right out of the water. This lightweight gel melts into your skin, delivering an SPF of 50+ to keep your body protected all day long. It's also seriously moisturizing, which is an accolade plenty of sunscreens cannot claim.

51 These Cutesy Blotting Papers That Come In A Handy Case Amazon too cool for school Blotting Paper $25 See on Amazon Stop blotting your face with bathroom tissue! This adorable little kit from Dinoplatz ensures you never have to go shiny again. The compact contains blotting paper and a sticky applicator, allowing you to blot your face in a completely hygienic way. Plus, it's cute — and that's a bonus.