45 Clever Products On Amazon Getting Extremely Popular By Word Of Mouth

All the catchy marketing in the world has nothing on a good old-fashioned word-of-mouth recommendation. While a brand can say practically anything it wants about its product, people who actually use that product won’t be impressed unless the hype is deserved. Want some examples? Check out the 45 clever products featured ahead, which are becoming extremely popular by word of mouth. Give any item on this list a shot, and you’ll instantly understand why people are so obsessed.

Every item featured here is well made, impressively clever, and has a stellar reputation among Amazon reviewers (and beyond). Aside from those key factors, though, this stuff is pretty random — so whether you’re looking for space-saving storage solutions or the next viral beauty product, at least one of these recommendations is sure to pique your interest. And because everything is available on Amazon, getting these brilliant finds delivered to your doorstep couldn't be any easier.

Ready to discover the ingenious products people can’t stop recommending? Then just keep reading.

2 A Pretty Chain That Attaches To Your Face Mask So You'll Always Have It When You Need It Amazon HappiBox Face Mask Chain $14 See on Amazon This detachable chain will make it easy to ensure you have your mask on hand when you need it — and it doesn't hurt that it looks surprisingly chic, too. Featuring dainty, lightweight clasps that won't weigh down your mask, you can choose from tortoiseshell links in various colors or gold, silver, and braided leather chains.

3 This Double-Sided Pillowcase For Those Who Fall Asleep With Wet Hair Amazon DryZzz Satin Pillow Case $32 See On Amazon If you shower at night and go to bed with wet hair — same — then this pillowcase is made for you. It's double-sided: One is lined with waterproof material below an absorbent microfiber towel, and the other is made with smooth satin that can help reduce unwanted frizz. Simply head to bed and flip it to whichever side you (and your hair) needs.

4 A Set Of Six Velvet Scrunchies With Cleverly Hidden Pockets Amazon Ivyu Lobaba Velvet Scrunchies $10 See on Amazon Sure, these velvet scrunchies will add a pop of color and texture to your ponytail or bun — but that's true of any velvet scrunchie. What makes these special is that each of the six jumbo scrunchies has a zippered pocket discreetly hiding in its folds. Surprisingly spacious, the pockets are perfect for holding cash or other small essentials at concerts, festivals, and any other time you'd rather not carry a purse.

5 A Versatile Air Fryer That'll Look Stylish In Your Kitchen Amazon Maxi-Matic Compact Electric Air Fryer $36 See on Amazon Electric air fryers are practically a miracle — and it doesn't hurt that this one is so cute. The ingenious kitchen appliance can make all your favorite fried comfort foods, from crispy french fries to coconut shrimp, using little to no oil. Despite being much lighter and healthier, air-fried foods taste almost shockingly similar to their oil-fried counterparts. Plus, in addition to "frying," it can also be set to grill, bake, or roast, so you can use it to whip up anything from kebabs to donuts.

6 The Best-Selling Satin Pillowcases That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $10 See on Amazon Reviewers are completely obsessed with these best-selling satin pillowcases, which are sold in an affordable set of two. Just like their silk counterparts, satin pillowcases are much gentler on your skin and hair (that means less breakage and tangles, among other things), but they're far cheaper, more durable, and easier to care for. Factor in the gorgeous range of 26 colors these come in, and it's no surprise they have a near-perfect 4.5-star average based on nearly 50,000 ratings.

7 A Cute Mini Fridge For Skin Care Products & More Amazon Chefman Mini Portable Fridge $36 See on Amazon If you refrigerate some of your skin care products to extend their shelf life or maximize their potency, you need this portable mini fridge. Available in either pink or blue, it's cute and compact enough to store on your counter or vanity. Plus, even if you don't refrigerate your products, there are other ways it can come in handy. It has space for six beverage cans or plenty of snacks, and even has a setting to keep your drinks warm, rather than cold. You can even plug it into your car charger!

8 These Stackable Bins To Maximize Your Fridge Space Amazon Greenco Stackable Fridge Bins $30 See on Amazon Whether you live with roommates, have a large family, or are trying to limit your trips to the grocery store, space in the refrigerator tends to fill up quickly. These stackable fridge bins are a great way to make the most out of the vertical space you have. Made of BPA-free, shatter-proof hard plastic, they're sold in a set of six stackable bins, including two wide, two narrow, one for eggs, and one for drinks.

9 A Cool Mist Humidifier That's Compact Enough To Keep On Your Desk Amazon Snow Mountain H2O USB Humidifier $18 See on Amazon While many humidifiers are bulky and unattractive, this tiny cool mist humidifier couldn't be any cuter, with its pretty pastel color scheme and a miniature snowy mountain scene carved onto the top. Quiet and compact enough to keep on a small desk or nightstand, the USB-powered device can run continuously for up to 14 hours, after which it shuts off automatically.

10 An Insulated Water Bottle With An Infuser For Fruit & Tea Amazon GROSCHE Chicago Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $25 See on Amazon A marble finish seems to make virtually anything feel more elevated, not least this stylish water bottle and drink infuser. Beyond its gorgeous design, there are several other reasons to love it. For one, the stainless steel filter inside is longer and more spacious than most infuser bottles, so you'll have more space for fruit, vegetables, or looseleaf tea. Plus, its double-walled stainless steel insulation will keep your drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours at a time, and its rubber-coated lid is leak-proof and easy to grip.

11 A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes That Are So Easy To Apply Amazon Aliceva Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit $18 See on Amazon Falsies add serious drama to any makeup look, but the application process tends to be a hassle. Applying these magnetic lashes, however, couldn't be any easier — just apply the included magnetic liner to your lash line, and it'll attract the magnets on the lash strips so they practically apply themselves. Featuring five pairs of lashes, two tubes of liner, and a handy application tool, the set has an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon.

12 This Ingenious Gadget That Makes It Easy To Get Every Last Drop From Bottles Of Shampoo, Lotion, Condiments, & More Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Tired of wasting expensive shampoos and lotions simply because it's impossible to squeeze the last few precious drops out of the bottle? Then you need the Flip-It! kit. When your product starts to run out, replace its lid with the specially designed bottle cap, which has a built-in stand to hold the bottle upside-down. Each kit comes with two lids and six size adapters and gaskets, making it easy to fit virtually any size bottle. In addition to hair and skin care products, it's also great for condiments, cleaning products, and more.

13 An Ingenious Hack For Making The Most Of Your Shoe Storage Amazon JL Home Shoe Stacker $22 See on Amazon By allowing you to stack two pairs of shoes on top of each other, these nifty shoe stackers literally double your storage space. Whether you have a large shoe collection, limited space, or simply want to keep things neatly organized, they're an excellent, durable solution that you can use for years to come. Sold in a pack of four, they're easy to clean and even easier to assemble.

14 A Clear Acrylic Case To Keep Your Earrings Neat & Organized Amazon Orgrimmar Acrylic Vertical Drawer Jewelry Organizer $19 See On Amazon This earring case not only holds up to 111 (!!!) pairs of earrings, but its three clear, vertical drawers make it incredibly easy to see and access any of those 111 pairs in mere seconds. Made of sturdy acrylic, it's durable and easy to clean. One customer wrote, "I love this product! I like that the box is clear so you can see what earrings you have! Super easy to use and store earrings! Would recommend to anyone!"

15 A Bamboo Soap Dish That's Completely Compostable Amazon Hemlock Park Bamboo Soap Dish $12 See on Amazon The bamboo grate overlying this soap dish not only prevents your bar soap from soaking in a slimy puddle, but also adds an attractive touch of minimalist, modern appeal to your bathroom counter. The dish itself is made of bamboo and other natural plant fibers, so the entire piece is completely compostable. "This was a surprisingly delightful find," one reviewer gushed. "I LOVE the thick quality of the wood, and the strong scent of cedar. Well-made and well-packaged."

16 A Sturdy Steel Rack To Hold Your Coffee Cups, Saucers, & Spoons Amazon 7U Metal Mug Tree Holder $24 See On Amazon This mug stand not only has a rack to store six tea cups or small mugs, but also holds six stirring spoons and has space for saucers below. It's not only an efficient, attractive way to store your tea/coffee essentials neatly, but also makes it easier to move everything to the table when you have guests. Sturdy and easy to clean, the rack is made of durable iron, and is sized to fit most cups and saucers (although it's not a bad idea to measure yours before ordering, just in case.)

17 This Compact Crossbody Purse That's Also A Wallet & A Phone Holder Amazon Dasein Cellphone Wallet Purse $20 See On Amazon This crossbody purse is small, but it can carry a lot. In fact, it opens up like a wallet complete with 12 card slots and zippered pocket for change. On the outside, there's a pocket that can fit your phone (as long as it doesn't have a super thick case). The bag itself is made with faux leather that's available in tons of colors to match your wardrobe.

18 A Bamboo Laptop Desk With Tons Of Handy Features Amazon HOMFA Bamboo Laptop Desk $40 See on Amazon Made of solid bamboo with a stylish, modern design, this laptop desk is perfect for working from home, especially on those days when you'd rather stay in bed or on the couch. The legs are adjustable, making it easy to set your laptop or book at eye level, and the angle of the tabletop can be adjusted to make it easier to type. Other design highlights include a groove to hold your laptop, a cup holder, and ventilation-boosting cut-outs to prevent your laptop from overheating.

19 A Battery-Operated Doorbell That's Super Easy To Install Amazon Bo Ying Waterproof Door Bell $12 See on Amazon If your doorbell is broken — or you don't even have one — this battery-operated door bell is an excellent solution. It's not only easy to install and use, but also durable and waterproof, so you don't have to worry about it being exposed to the elements. It has 38 different tones to choose from and four volume settings, and the receiver lights up and makes a sound, so it's a great option if you or anyone in your household has a hearing impairment.

20 An LED Shower Head That Lights Up In Seven Fun Colors Amazon KAIREY LED Color Changing Handheld Shower Head $24 See on Amazon Take your shower singing sessions to the next level with this LED shower head, which lights up in seven different colors every few seconds. It also has self-cleaning nozzles that help prevent lime buildup, and you don't even need any tools for installation. One Amazon reviewer commented, "This shower head was so easy to install. Took less than 5 minutes. The changing colors are beautiful and the water pressure is outstanding!"

21 A Set Of Drawer Dividers That Are Super Easy To Customize Amazon Flytianmy Adjusted Drawer Dividers $8 See on Amazon These adjustable drawer dividers are designed to fit together almost like a puzzle, so you can arrange them in any shape you'd like to create. Sold in a set of eight, they measure 2.7 inches high and 12.5 inches long, although they can also easily be cut to accommodate drawers of different sizes. Plus, since they're made of polypropylene, they're super durable and easy to wipe clean.

22 These Nifty Clips That Hold Your Shower Curtain In Place To Prevent Leaks Amazon EONMIR Shower Curtain Clip (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon If water tends to splash past your shower curtain and create a puddle on your bathroom floor, these shower curtain clips are an excellent solution. Sold in a pack of four, their strong adhesive backs attach to virtually any common bathroom surface, including plastic, tile, wood, marble, and glass. It's worth noting that they work best with shower curtains made of cloth or other thicker materials, since flimsier plastic liners can sometimes be too thin for the clips to grip.

23 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That's Surprisingly Easy To Use Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See on Amazon These days, pretty much every cold brew lover could benefit from owning this cold brew coffee maker. Whether you're motivated by saving money or avoiding public cafes, making perfectly rich, smooth cold brew at home couldn't be any easier: Just fill the stainless steel infuser with your favorite ground coffee, add cold water to the borosilicate glass carafe, and put the whole thing in the fridge to brew overnight. Yep — it's that easy.

24 A Mattifying Face Roller Made Of Real Volcanic Stone Amazon Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller $13 See on Amazon If your skin tends to get oily throughout the day, this mattifying facial roller will be a game-changer. A washable, reusable alternative to blotting papers or powder, it's made with real volcanic stone, which is naturally effective at removing excess oil. Plus, it's super compact and portable — try picking up a few extras to keep in your purse, car, and desk.

25 An Easy Way To Take Your Vanity To The Next Level Amazon LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights $20 See on Amazon If you've always wanted a glamorous, Hollywood-style vanity mirror, but you're on a budget, these LED mirror lights are an excellent, affordable alternative. The dimmable lights have strong adhesive on the back, so you can easily attach them to any mirror. They come attached together on a 10-foot string, which is long enough to frame a large mirror that measures 30 by 40 or 24 by 36 inches. That said, if your mirror is smaller than that, you can easily trim the string without damaging the lights.

26 An Electric Milk Steamer With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Amazon Miroco Electric Milk Steamer $40 See on Amazon Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers rated this electric milk steamer after trying it — and a whopping 95% loved it, resulting in an overall rating of 4.8 stars. The sleek, stylish device can warm milk, create hot foam with either a dense or fluffy texture, or simply add froth to cold milk. User-friendly and easy to clean, it makes it easy to whip up your own cappuccinos, lattes, and more, and can also be used for cocktails, hot cocoa, and other drinks.

27 A Sleek Manual Toothbrush With A Matching Magnetic Holder Amazon Oral-B Clic Toothbrush with Magnetic Holder $15 See on Amazon This sleek Oral-B toothbrush comes complete with its own magnetic toothbrush holder, making it an ideal option if your bathroom mirror or medicine cabinet is made of metal (or if you like to brush your teeth in the shower). The thoughtful design features an ergonomic handle and a removable brush head, and it even comes with your first replacement head.

28 A Rotating Tea Bag Organizer Made Of Solid Bamboo Amazon Bambüsi Tea Bag Caddy Organizer $27 See on Amazon This tea bag organizer will keep your stash of tea bags neatly organized and accessible — and it looks pretty good doing it, too. Hand-crafted from smooth, solid bamboo, each of its four sides holds up to 40 tea bags, resulting in a total capacity of 160 bags. Plus, the entire organizer rotates a full 360 degrees, making it easy to see and access all four sides.

29 This Nutrient-Packed Eye Cream That Comes With An Applicator Amazon I DEW CARE Glow-Key Eye Cream with Applicator $20 See On Amazon The I DEW CARE Glow-Key eye cream does it all: It helps reduce unwanted puffiness while brightening and hydrating your complexion. It's packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, coffee seed extract, guava and eyebright extract, and more — and it comes with an applicator to help spread it around your skin.

30 A Glass Plant-Waterer That's Pretty & Practical Amazon Mkono Plant Waterer Bulbs $8 See on Amazon Hand-blown into the shape of a small bird, this glass plant waterer is certainly pretty, but it's also super handy, especially if you're busy or travel a lot. After filling the bird with water through the pipe opening, place the stem into the soil of your plant's pot — it'll automatically release the ideal amount of water to keep your plant hydrated, and can work for up to two weeks between refills.

31 An Under-Desk Hammock To Rest Your Feet On Amazon HaloVa Foot Hammock $12 See on Amazon If you spend most of your day sitting at a desk, this ingenious foot hammock will probably change your life. It's basically exactly what it sounds like: a miniature hammock to hang under your desk or table, providing a comfy resting place for your feet and legs. Well-made and durable, the canvas hammock comes with everything you'll need to install it sturdily, including strong cotton rope, stainless steel hooks, and steadying bars. The ropes can easily be adjusted, making it easy to place the hammock at the perfect height for your legs.

32 A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Doesn't Require Installation Amazon Linkidea Toothbrush Holder $9 See on Amazon For a practical way to store your toothbrush and toothpaste without taking up precious space or requiring installation, this popular toothbrush holder is perfect. Made of stainless steel, it attaches to the wall using a strong adhesive, and has smaller slots for toothbrushes at each end, plus a larger section in the center for toothpaste, a razor, or a bulky electric toothbrush. "I was so pleasantly surprised to find out that this thing sticks WELL," one reviewer wrote. "Extremely well. You can tug on it and that baby isn't going anywhere." Or, you can simply place it upright on your counter.

33 A Magnetic Spice Rack To Save Space In Your Kitchen Amazon Thipoten Magnetic Spice Rack $16 See on Amazon This magnetic spice rack doesn't need to be installed and won't damage your walls, and it also won't take up precious space on your kitchen counter. Instead, the spacious shelf attaches to your fridge, stove, or any other metal surface using powerful magnets, and can support up to five pounds of weight at once. It also comes with two removable hooks in the front, which are perfect for hanging oven mitts, utensils, and more.

34 A Set Of Plush Gel Pillows That Feel Like Clouds Amazon DreamNorth Plush Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $37 See on Amazon More than 3,200 reviewers gave this popular set of two pillows a glowing five-star review, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.3 stars. What makes them so special? Fans say the hypoallergenic poly-gel filling they're stuffed with makes them feel "like sleeping on a literal cloud," while their 100% cotton shells make them both durable and breathable. "You could spend $30, $50, $70 on a pillow, but I don’t see how you could really improve on this," one person wrote.

35 A Stylish Desktop Organizer That Can Be Adjusted To Suit Your Needs Amazon Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer $26 See on Amazon This desktop organizer shelf by Jerry & Maggie is so well-designed — it not only looks super stylish and modern, but also comes in two separate parts that can be rearranged and adjusted to best suit your needs, making it far more likely that your desk will actually stay organized. Made of smooth, solid wood in your choice of four colors, reviewers say it's well-made, sturdy, and easy to assemble.

36 The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Derms Swear By Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin $14 See on Amazon Of the nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers who've rated CeraVe moisturizing cream, 93% left glowing feedback, resulting in a near-perfect overall rating of 4.7 stars. A consistent favorite among dermatologists and beauty experts alike, the fragrance-free formula is enriched with barrier-strengthening ceramides, making it a great choice for people with dry, sensitive skin. You can use it on your face and body, too — and the huge tub will last you ages. "This lotion is by far the best I've used!" one reviewer gushed. "I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin."

37 These "Magic" Drops That Dry Your Nails In Minutes Amazon OPI Nail Polish Fast Drying Drops $14 See on Amazon If waiting until your manicure is actually dry feels impossible, you'll love OPI's Drip Dry drops, which are meant to take your nails from wet and tacky to completely dry in five minutes or less. Of course, there are many products with similar claims out there, most of which work the same way as a top coat. However, reviewers say compared to competitors, these drops not only work better, but are also far easier and quicker to apply, thanks to the handy eye dropper-style applicator.

38 A Foolproof Way To Make Perfect Rice In The Microwave Amazon Progressive International Set Microwave Rice Cooker $10 See on Amazon A must for any lazy (or busy, or tired) chef, this nifty rice cooker set is designed to whip up a perfect batch of rice in the microwave. The four-piece set includes a heat-safe rice cooker with a locking lid, plus a rice paddle, measuring cup, and cooking instructions. Plus, the cooker is dishwasher safe, and its non-stick surface makes it super easy to clean.

39 This Refreshing Ice Roller That Helps Soothe Your Complexion Amazon Project E Beauty Ice Roller $15 See On Amazon If you're trying to relieve unwanted puffiness within your complexion, add this ice roller to your cart. After it's frozen for four hours, it'll essentially become a rolling ice cube that you can glide over your face for instant relief — and it'll stay cold for two hours after each time in the freezer.

40 A Compact Travel Steamer That's More Powerful Than It Looks Amazon iSteam Travel Steamer $28 See on Amazon This little portable steamer is so lightweight and compact, it'll take up hardly any space in your suitcase. It's perfect for traveling, but you'll love using it at home, too: Compared to ironing, steaming is far less tedious and time-consuming. Despite its teeny size, reviewers say this steamer is surprisingly powerful, noting that it really does heat up in 60 seconds and has a long enough cord to be practical.

41 These Wire Shower Caddies That Fit In The Corner — & Installation Is A Breeze Amazon SMARTAKE 2-Pack Corner Shower Caddy $23 See on Amazon These nifty shower caddy shelves attach to the corner of your shower using an ultra-strong, waterproof adhesive, providing a ton of extra space to stash shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and other bath essentials. Sold in a set of two, they're made of rust-proof stainless steel, with your choice of a silver or dark bronze finish. "I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy these shelves are," one reviewer commented. "They can hold heavy shampoo bottles, and I can press down to dispense shampoo without worrying about unsticking the shelf."

42 A Set Of Eight Chain Extenders To Match Any Necklace Or Bracelet Amazon D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender $7 See on Amazon Whether your new bracelet is too small, or you want to adjust the length of a necklace as you're curating the perfect layered look, these chain extenders are here to help. The eight-piece set comes with one gold and one silver extender in four different lengths: 2, 3, 4, and 6 inches. Made of stainless steel with lobster clasp closures, reviewers stay the extenders are impressively well-made and blend in with most jewelry.

43 The Best-Selling Hair Towel That Fights Frizz, Reduces Breakage, & Cuts Your Drying Time In Half Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel $12 See on Amazon Reviewers love this best-selling hair towel — of the 7,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback after trying it, 87% gave it a positive rating. And it's not hard to see why: Because it's made of highly absorbent microfiber, it'll dry your hair far more efficiently than a standard terrycloth towel would. Plus, microfiber is also gentler on your hair, so the towel is less likely to cause breakage or frizz. "I feel like I've been living under a rock, using regular towels to wrap my wet hair my whole life," one reviewer marveled. "These towels are truly amazing."

44 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier & Color-Changing Night Light Amazon Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser $30 See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser will make at-home aromatherapy a breeze. It also works as an LED night light and cool mist humidifier, with seven color settings, two mist modes, and an auto-off feature. Better still — and unlike many competitors with similar functions — the quiet, compact device will actually look attractive doing it, thanks to a sleek, modern design and elegant faux marble finish.