39 Products Under $30 That Make Your Home Seem So Much More Expensive

Soft, pleasant lighting. Luxurious textiles. Beautifully coordinated tableware that’s pretty enough to display. Certain things can instantly make your home seem so much more expensive — and more often than not, that’s because those things really are expensive. But while it's no secret that high-quality decorative accents and life-improving gadgets can be pricey, it is possible to elevate your home without spending very much. Case in point? These 40 products that will make your home seem so much more expensive — but not one thing will cost you a penny over $30.

As the products in this edit make clear, putting together a luxurious-feeling home all lies in the details. Whether it's adding custom lighting (which can be surprisingly affordable and easy to install, by the way) or updating your throw pillow covers (a fresh pop of color can transform an an entire room!), it’s incredible how far even the smallest changes can go toward creating a functional, beautiful space you're actually excited to spend time in. Indeed, once you see for yourself where $30 (or less!) gets you, you'll probably be hooked — so don't be surprised if you end up coming back to this page for more ideas.

Intrigued? To see the cheap home upgrades you’ll wish you’d found years ago, just keep scrolling.