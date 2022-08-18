39 Products Under $30 That Make Your Home Seem So Much More Expensive

By Alexandra Miguel

Soft, pleasant lighting. Luxurious textiles. Beautifully coordinated tableware that’s pretty enough to display. Certain things can instantly make your home seem so much more expensive — and more often than not, that’s because those things really are expensive. But while it's no secret that high-quality decorative accents and life-improving gadgets can be pricey, it is possible to elevate your home without spending very much. Case in point? These 40 products that will make your home seem so much more expensive — but not one thing will cost you a penny over $30.

As the products in this edit make clear, putting together a luxurious-feeling home all lies in the details. Whether it's adding custom lighting (which can be surprisingly affordable and easy to install, by the way) or updating your throw pillow covers (a fresh pop of color can transform an an entire room!), it’s incredible how far even the smallest changes can go toward creating a functional, beautiful space you're actually excited to spend time in. Indeed, once you see for yourself where $30 (or less!) gets you, you'll probably be hooked — so don't be surprised if you end up coming back to this page for more ideas.

Intrigued? To see the cheap home upgrades you’ll wish you’d found years ago, just keep scrolling.

1. These Silky Satin Pillowcases That Are Ridiculously Popular

These satin pillowcases have earned more than 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and their glowing reviews seem to multiply each time you refresh the page. Not that it's hard to see the appeal: Beyond the fact that satin pillowcases will add a luxe feel to your bed, sleeping on satin is much better for your skin and hair than traditional cotton. Plus, look at the pretty colors they come in — what's not to love?

ShopBedding Satin Pillowcase (2- Pack)

$9

2. An Automatic Soap Dispenser Made Of Durable Stainless Steel

These days, you don't have to be a germaphobe to think twice before touching a bacteria-laden soap pump. This top-rated touchless soap dispenser is so much more sanitary, and since it's battery-operated, you won't have to worry about finding an outlet near your sink. It's worth buying one for the kitchen as well as the bathroom, since the typical squeeze bottle for dish soap tends to get pretty gross, too.

Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser

$28

3. These Motion-Sensing Strip Lights For Closets, Pantries, & More

These LED strip lights come with a remote and have adjustable brightness levels. Sold in a pack of two, they're battery-operated, which means you can use them in areas without outlets as well. Plus, an optional on and off timer means you can set up your kitchen to have an ambient glow in the evening, without having to touch a thing.

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights (2 Pack)

$25

4. This Down-Alternative Comforter That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Amazon reviewers do have a reputation for being overly zealous, but their zeal for this down-alternative comforter is still totally unusual. It has over 60,000 ratings and a 4.5 star average, not to mention over 13,000 glowing five-star reviews. Among other things, fans love how the hypoallergenic stuffing has that lofty, fluffy feel of genuine down, and how it's designed with corner tabs to keep your duvet cover in place.

Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter

$30

5. A Utensil Holder That Adds Some Glamour To Your Kitchen

This stylish utensil holder is big enough to hold pretty much all of your essentials: spoons, tongs, spatulas, ladles and more. With a sturdy base and a height of 7 inches, this holder will stay put as you’re rushing around the kitchen. It’s also multifunctional — use it as an ice bucket to chill wine or as a flower vase.

Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder

$14

6. A Plug That Allows You To Control Any Connected Device With Your Voice

A must for any self-respecting “smart house,” the Amazon Smart Plug lets you control any connected device — your coffee maker, flat iron, fan, you name it — with the sound of your voice via Alexa, or with the Alexa app. Over 380,000 Amazon reviewers have given this a five-star rating — and once you see how it revolutionizes your home, you probably will too.

Amazon Smart Plug

$25

7. This Wood Polish & Conditioner That's A Fan-Favorite For Good Reason

When it comes to keeping wood in tip-top shape, not much tops the Thirteen Chefs Natural Wood Wax. Made with natural wax and food-grade mineral oil, the cult-favorite polish is great for cutting boards, salad bowls, and pretty much anything else made of wood. Reviewers, for their part, are completely blown away, calling it, "a must have," "good stuff," and "an excellent product."

Thirteen Chefs Natural Wood Wax

$15

8. A Kettle That Comes With A Tea Infuser

A whistling tea kettle is one of those kitchen essentials that just makes things cozier. This one is designed with a spout that opens easily using a spring-loaded lever and comes with a loose-leaf tea infuser. The kettle’s handle is also heat-resistant so you won’t have to worry about accidentally grabbing a hot handle. Made from five layers of stainless steel, iron and aluminum, this kettle heats up quickly and stays that way. “I boiled water for tea,” one reviewer wrote. “Poured more water an hour later, and water was still steaming!”

Willow & Everett Whistling Tea Kettle

$24

9. A Shower Head With A Built-In Filter To Remove Chlorine, Lead, & More

A must if the area you live in has relatively hard tap water, this top-rated shower head has a built-in filter to remove chlorine, heavy metals like lead or nickel, and other similar substances. Softening the water you bathe in can solve a whole range of conditions you may not have known were related, from eczema to dandruff. Plus, installation doesn’t require any special tools.

SparkPod High Output Shower Filter Capsule

$25

10. A Contemporary Teak Cheese Board

You’d almost be forgiven for using this teak serving board as a rustic-inspired objet — but it’s the perfect serving size for small parties if you keep it in the kitchen where it belongs. The 12-inch by 8-inch size offers just enough real estate without taking over countertops or dressers, and its beveled edges are subtly finished without appearing overly manmade.

Terra Teak Wood Serving Board

$24

11. An Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That Makes It Way More Comfortable To Stand On Hard Floors

If you wash dishes by hand at your house, investing in this anti-fatigue floor mat will be nothing short of life-changing. It's basically exactly what it sounds like: a thick, cushioned mat that's ergonomically engineered to increase circulation, support good posture, and generally reduce fatigue when you're standing for long periods of time. "I didn’t realize how much I needed this in my life!" one reviewer gushed.

WiseLife Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat

$27

12. A Luxe Ceramic Tray That Gives Back

The secret to never losing your keys? Investing in a dedicated landing space — but not just anything will do. This marble and gold tray corrals loose objects while looking like pure luxury. It holds everything from sunglasses and keys to a row of scented candles thanks to a raised lip at the edge, and felt buffers the sturdy ceramic base so your countertops stay pristine. As if that wasn’t enough, proceeds from each purchase are donated to ZOE International, which strives to end human trafficking.

Benevolence LA Ceramic Vanity Tray

$19

13. This Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Gives You A Better Brew

Not only will this pour over coffee maker help you kick your Starbucks spending habit, but the stainless steel mesh filter helps to give your coffee a bolder taste. This simple glass carafe is more compact and chic than your traditional coffee maker, yet still yields up to two delicious cups in just a few minutes.

Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker

$14

14. A Soft, Breathable Mattress Topper To Keep Your Mattress In Tip-Top Condition

Investing in a topper to protect your mattress can extend its life for years. Reviewers say this one, which is hypoallergenic, is super cushy and comfortable, noting that it washes well, doesn't slip off the bed, and does a great job protecting mattresses from spills and other accidents, despite the fact that it's not waterproof.

Bedsure Mattress Topper

$24

15. These Expensive-Looking Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Such Pretty Colors

A cohesive color scheme makes a room feel so much more intentional and polished, and these throw pillow covers make it effortless to tie everything together. Sold in a set of two in a range of common sizes, the machine-washable covers are made of velvety corduroy with a wide, texture-rich wale. Best of all, they come in a ton of gorgeous colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to complement your existing color palette.

MERNETTE Corduroy Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack)

$13

16. A Moody Trio Of European Hand-Poured Pillar Candles

Smokeless and dripless, these thick pillar candles are a cinch both to decorate with and maintain. They’re totally unscented — allergy-sufferers, rejoice — with lead-free cotton wicks for a clean burn. In multiple colors with textured finishes, they’ll look just as good sitting unlit on your coffee table as they will with a golden glow. “Perfect candles in every way,” one hyper-enthusiastic reviewer swore. “I own a high-end restaurant. I'm a big fan of candles, so I go through a lot of them. These are aroma and drip free, and best of all their longevity exceeds any candle I've found on the market.”

Melt Candle Company Unscented Handpoured Pillar Candles (Set Of 3)

$27

17. A Set Of Two Magnetic Storage Racks With Room For Way More Than You'd Think

Sold in a set of two, these magnetic racks basically create a ton of extra storage space out of thin air. Whether you attach them to your fridge, oven, or washing machine, the sturdy metal shelves will hold an impressive amount of stuff — up to 45 pounds each, as a matter of fact. Plus, each shelf comes with four removable hooks to hold even more stuff, and as a bonus, you'll also get six strong magnets with clips to hold photos, papers, or notes.

JONYJ Magnetic Rack (2-Pack)

$23

18. A Curtain Of Dainty Fairy Lights That Can Be Used Indoors Or Out

A twinkling wall of pure magic, this curtain of strings lights is easy to hang in any space, indoors or out. The curtain's 300 durable LED bulbs have eight different light-up modes, including twinkling and slow fade. Given their exceptional quality for the price, it's no surprise that the lights have over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.6-star average.

Twinkle Star Curtain Lights

$18

19. An Electric Egg Cooker That's Surprisingly Foolproof — & It Comes In Such Cute Colors

Reviewers are amazed by how well the Dash egg cooker works. It can not only cook up to six eggs at a time in any style, but even people who say they're super picky about how their yolks are done report being blown away by how the electric cooker gets it right every time. "It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Where has this been all my life!??!?"

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

$25

20. These Roses Look Like The Real Thing — But Last Much Longer

Finally, roses that won’t droop after a few days. This set of 25 artificial roses looks as fresh as its natural counterpart. Made using soft latex foam, the stems are also flexible for bending and cutting. Arrange them however you’d like as a table centerpiece or wrap them around your bed posts.

Greenco Set of 25 Artificial Roses

$11

21. The Chicest Toilet Sprays On The Market

Who says bathroom sprays can’t be devastatingly chic? These toilet sprays from Muse Apothecary come in minimalistic, discreet spray bottles that you’ll actually be proud to display. Inside, a refreshing blend of aloe, eucalyptus, and lavender essential oils (or coconut and sandalwood, if you prefer) effectively mask unwanted odors, without being cloying or artificial like other bathroom sprays can. One bottle lasts up to 400 sprays, so this pack of two will last you a while.

Muse Apothecary Flush Ritual Toilet Spray

$16

22. A Frosted Film To Put Over Your Windows For More Privacy — Without Blocking Sunlight

Light is always nice, but a street-facing window in the bathroom, for example, isn't so nice. This frosted window film provides the perfect solution: It'll ensure you have your privacy without having to block out sunlight with curtains or blinds. Available in four sizes that can easily be trimmed, the UV-blocking film uses static to cling to your window, rather than adhesive, making it surprisingly quick and easy to install.

Haton Frosted Privacy Window Film

$10

23. These Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights That Turn On Automatically When It's Dark Out

Sold in a set of 6, these solar-powered outdoor lights are designed with spikes at the bottom, so you can drive them into the ground to light outdoor paths and walkways. They're waterproof, heat-proof, and super durable, and automatically turn on when the sun goes down. Reviewers say they keep their charge for around six to eight hours, depending on how much sun they get during the day, which means they usually won't turn off until most people are in bed.

Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6- Pack)

$37

24. This Wall Chalkboard That Inspires You To Get Creative Anywhere In Your Home

The opportunities are endless with this chalkboard, which sticks onto any flat surface in your home and comes with an assortment of colorful chalk pieces. The smooth, matte vinyl of this chalkboard will ensure your chalkboard won’t look smudged or dusty, and the large surface area gives you enough space to draw anything from a work calendar to doodles that will add character to your home.

MMFB Arts & Crafts Wall Chalkboard

$7

25. A Motion-Activated LED Strip To Light Your Path When You Get Up At Night

Getting out of bed to use the bathroom or fill your water bottle in the middle of the night is never going to be fun, but this motion-activated strip light will make the experience a lot more bearable. Designed with strong adhesive backing for easy installation, the 5-foot strip light will turn on whenever it senses movement, and can be set to automatically turn back off again, anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes later.

Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light

$25

26. This Reviewer-Favorite Cleaner For Stainless Steel Appliances & Surfaces

Therapy Clean's stainless steel cleaner and polish is a plant-based, non-toxic alternative to chemical-laden competitors. It's made with coconut oil, so it'll moisturize your hands rather than dry them out, and it even smells like soothing lavender. Most importantly, though, it really gets the job done, without leaving behind streaks or requiring much elbow grease. "I can't believe I'm sitting here taking the time to write a review for a cleaning product, but...wow. This stuff is a bottle full of miracles," one reviewer wrote.

Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish

$17

27. A Cheaper Alternative To Magic Erasers — & These Actually Last Longer

If you're a fan of Mr. Clean's Magic Erasers, you may want to give this off-brand alternative a shot. Sold in a 20-pack, they're not only much cheaper than the name-brand version, but they're also thicker and longer-lasting, according to Amazon reviewers. "These are way better than the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser because they're exactly the same material, but the extra thickness of these sponges makes them way more durable," one reviewer reported.

STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack)

$9

28. A Handheld Bidet Sprayer That Attaches Easily To Your Toilet

This handheld bidet sprayer is designed to attach easily to your toilet, no tools required. Made with stainless steel, this sprayer hooks onto your toilet tank so you can have the bidet experience at a lower price than most other choices on the market. “This is a really nice option to have an external bidet,” one reviewer wrote. “I wanted this to keep [it] out of the way if guests don’t want to use it.”

Greenco Handheld Bidet Sprayer

$20

29. A Color-Changing LED Strip To Backlight Your TV Or Computer

Using this color-changing LED strip light to backlight your TV (or desktop computer) will not only make your whole media setup look super fancy, but can also help reduce eye strain and enhance the overall image quality. You can easily control the lights via the Govee Home App, which lets you customize your lighting experience across a spectrum of 16 million (!) hues.

Power Practical Luminoodle Backlight LED Strip Kit

$18

30. An Ingenious Way To Keep Area Rugs From Curling Up At The Corners

If you have a rug that's constantly curling up at the edges, this extra thick rug tape is the solution to your problem. Attach the tape to the corner of your rug and it’ll prevent slipping, bunching, and curling without damaging your floors.

iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape

$14

31. This Pillow That Even Relieves Back & Leg Fatigue

While all pillows exist to help you feel comfortable and relax, this wedge-shaped pillow takes that to a whole new level. Prop this pillow under your legs while you lounge to elevate them and help relieve leg and back pain. You can even remove the cover and clean it in the washing machine when it gets a little dirty.

Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow

$25

32. This Sturdy, Adjustable Storage Rack For Pots & Pans

The genius of this pot and pan rack is that it's adjustable, so you can change the height and position of each shelf to fit both your space and your various pots and pans. Made of durable, powder-coated iron, it can be used either horizontally or vertically, with shelves on one or both sides.

GeekDigg Adjustable Pot Rack Organizer

$26

33. A Set of Moss Poles That Will Make Your Plants Look Better

Make your houseplants look healthier with this set of moss poles. These plant supports train indoor plants like monstera and pothos to grow upwards. The poles are covered in coconut fiber that plants naturally cling to, and you can add on extensions as the plant grows. Reviewers love the sturdiness of this pole set for heavy monstera plants.

The Blooming Jungle Moss Pole

$15

34. These Plug-In LED Lights That Only Turn On When It's Dark

You don't have to be a kid to make use of these nifty plug-in night lights. Sold in a pack of six, the smart LED lights automatically turn on when they sense that there's not enough ambient light surrounding them. They're not too bright — just bright enough that you can comfortably walk through a room without turning on the big lights — making them perfect for hallways and other high-traffic areas.

Vont Plug-in Night Lights (6-Pack)

$13

35. These Farmhouse-Chic Canisters That Keep Your Dry Goods Fresh

Give your most-used pantry essentials a proper home in your kitchen with these storage canisters. Made from rust-proof, airtight stainless steel, these canisters will keep your dry pasta, rice, and flour fresh for longer than they would in a box, and the pretty white design with cursive labels helps create that rustic aesthetic that looks amazing in any kitchen.

Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3)

$32

36. This Elegant Tea Bag Storage That Looks Good On Your Counter

Any avid tea drinker will cherish having this bamboo tea bag holder in their kitchen. With eight roomy compartments and a hidden storage drawer at the base, this box has enough room to organize tons of your go-to teas, and the clear top makes it easy to find the bag you’re looking for when you’re craving a fresh cup throughout the day.

Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box

$32

37. A Cushy Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Prints

If you thought you didn't need a new bath mat, reading the reviews for this one — which is made of memory foam — will probably change your mind. In more than 5,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans praise just about everything about it, saying it's super absorbent and ridiculously cushy and plush, but also that it dries super quickly.

Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat

$13

38. A Stackable, Space-Saving Storage Rack For Canned Goods

Stacking canned goods on the shelf seems like a great way to save storage space — until you need to grab a can from the bottom. This ingenious stackable can rack not only makes it easy to see and access your whole stash, but is also set up so you can use the cans in the order you bought them.

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

$21

39. These Plush Pillows That Won’t Get Flat Overtime

Give your bed that luxe hotel look with these plush pillows that won’t lose their shape overtime, even if you’re one to toss and turn throughout the night. Made with gel memory foam, these queen-sized pillows have a simple, striped design that won’t fade, and they’ll feel cooling and breathable even on hot nights.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping (Set of 2)

$43
